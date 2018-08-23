Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  G-Pel International Inc    KGET

G-PEL INTERNATIONAL INC (KGET)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CaliPharms Enters Discussions With THC Beverage Company and CBD Producer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 01:33pm CEST

Temecula, CA, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CaliPharms, Inc. (OTCPink: KGET), a Development Stage Company operating in the California Medicinal Cannabis Industry, publicly trading under the OTC Markets symbol "KGET" is pleased to announce it is in joint venture discussions with a California and Washington based CBD producer and a California based THC Beverage company.

In CaliPharms’ efforts to develop its own proprietary CBD Beverage, it is forming alliances with other successful companies within the industry. Management believes it is best to work with those that are already successful within the highly regulated cannabis industry. The Company will only work and form alliances and joint ventures with fully licensed and permitted vendors.

The short term goal is to have a CaliPharms CBD beverage on store shelves within the calendar year or shortly after. Once we form the joint venture with the best company it should be within a couple months we can have our first CBD Beverage on shelves. Our long term goal is to joint venture with an existing cannabis permitted bottler and lease a 10,000 sqr/ft+ facility to produce and bottle our own beverage product lines in Southern California to serve San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange County, and the Inland Empire.

CaliPharms is also seeking an alliance with a CBD and THC producer. The goal is to become the “go to” company when you need CBD or THC supply for your company products. Our discussion have been very positive and we are working towards an LOI for either a joint venture or marketing and sales agreement.

President and Chairman of CaliPharms Bo Linton stated, “We have an incredible team of experienced beverage distributors and manufacturers and I am confident we will have a product on shelves by the end of the year. So much has happened in the past few weeks and we seem to gain more and more momentum every day with our teams’ efforts.” Linton continued, “With the amazing people we keep adding to our team, we are paving a clear path to CaliPharms’ success.”

About CaliPharms, Inc. 

CaliPharms Inc., trading under the symbol (KGET) which trades under its former name Kleangas Energy Technologies, Inc. is a development stage business. The Company currently is focused within the THC and CBD Beverage Industry.

Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as CaliPharms or KGET or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Investment into a microcap company is a high risk investment and it should only be considered if you are able to afford a total loss of the investment. Laws and Regulations of Marijuana are currently in direct contradiction between California and Federal Law and these factors should be a part of your consideration when making an investment into KGET.

Company Contact: 

CaliPharms, Inc. (KGET)

www.CaliPharmsInc.com

facebook.com/CaliPharms

twitter.com/CaliPharms

Telephone 1-949-800-6645

Email: info@CaliPharmsInc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on G-PEL INTERNATIONAL INC
01:33pCaliPharms Enters Discussions With THC Beverage Company and CBD Producer
GL
08/21G PEL INTERNATIONAL : Beverage Master Distributor and CaliPharms Execute Definit..
AQ
08/14CaliPharms And Beverage Master Distributor Sign LOI
GL
02/13Entry Into Cannabis Tech Sector - CaliPharms 2018 Growth Strategy
GL
01/11CaliPharms’ Business Model Not Effected by Jeff Sessions’ Federal..
GL
2017CALIPHARMS : Humboldt County Medical Cannabis Facility Reports Full Production
MW
2017CALIPHARMS : Leads California Cannabis Industry with 21st Permit Issued by the C..
MW
2017G PEL INTERNATIONAL : CaliPharms Enters Acquisition Discussions with California ..
MW
2017G PEL INTERNATIONAL : CaliPharms Expands its Operations with the Acquisition of ..
MW
2017G PEL INTERNATIONAL : CaliPharms and Pacific Cannabis Growers Execute Acquisitio..
MW
More news
Chart G-PEL INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
G-Pel International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Watson Chief Executive Officer
Lennart Bo Linton President & Director
Bryan Wayne Geer Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G-PEL INTERNATIONAL INC0.00%0
CONTINENTAL-28.53%42 479
DENSO CORP-22.88%37 950
APTIV10.53%24 822
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%20 045
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.65%18 824
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.