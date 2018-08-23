CaliPharms Enters Discussions With THC Beverage Company and CBD Producer

Temecula, CA, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CaliPharms, Inc. (OTCPink: KGET), a Development Stage Company operating in the California Medicinal Cannabis Industry, publicly trading under the OTC Markets symbol "KGET" is pleased to announce it is in joint venture discussions with a California and Washington based CBD producer and a California based THC Beverage company.

In CaliPharms’ efforts to develop its own proprietary CBD Beverage, it is forming alliances with other successful companies within the industry. Management believes it is best to work with those that are already successful within the highly regulated cannabis industry. The Company will only work and form alliances and joint ventures with fully licensed and permitted vendors.

The short term goal is to have a CaliPharms CBD beverage on store shelves within the calendar year or shortly after. Once we form the joint venture with the best company it should be within a couple months we can have our first CBD Beverage on shelves. Our long term goal is to joint venture with an existing cannabis permitted bottler and lease a 10,000 sqr/ft+ facility to produce and bottle our own beverage product lines in Southern California to serve San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange County, and the Inland Empire.

CaliPharms is also seeking an alliance with a CBD and THC producer. The goal is to become the “go to” company when you need CBD or THC supply for your company products. Our discussion have been very positive and we are working towards an LOI for either a joint venture or marketing and sales agreement.

President and Chairman of CaliPharms Bo Linton stated, “We have an incredible team of experienced beverage distributors and manufacturers and I am confident we will have a product on shelves by the end of the year. So much has happened in the past few weeks and we seem to gain more and more momentum every day with our teams’ efforts.” Linton continued, “With the amazing people we keep adding to our team, we are paving a clear path to CaliPharms’ success.”

About CaliPharms, Inc.

CaliPharms Inc., trading under the symbol (KGET) which trades under its former name Kleangas Energy Technologies, Inc. is a development stage business. The Company currently is focused within the THC and CBD Beverage Industry.

Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as CaliPharms or KGET or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Investment into a microcap company is a high risk investment and it should only be considered if you are able to afford a total loss of the investment. Laws and Regulations of Marijuana are currently in direct contradiction between California and Federal Law and these factors should be a part of your consideration when making an investment into KGET.

