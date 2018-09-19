CaliPharms has Embarked on the Research and Development of its Initial Series of Naturally Derived CBD (Cannabidiol) Products

TEMECULA, CA, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CaliPharms, Inc. (OTCPink: KGET), a Development Stage Company operating in the California Medicinal Cannabis Industry, publicly trading under the OTC Markets symbol "KGET" is pleased to announce that it has embarked on the Research and Development of its Initial Series of Naturally Derived CBD (Cannabidiol) Products.



The research and development of CaliPharms initial series of naturally derived CBD (Cannabidiol) products are being developed for the overall health and wellness of athletes. The new products will help sedentary people get moving while keeping those living an active lifestyle in motion.

CaliPharms will be offering a series of introductory CBD based products featuring several unique and novel formulas that can be considered daily staples for anyone looking to implement high quality naturally derived CBD products into their daily health and fitness regimen.

One of the most anticipated products will be a topical CBD pain relief cream infused with time tested botanicals and skin health nutrients to help alleviate muscle soreness, stiffness and the common pain associated with daily activities.

The company will also be releasing a complete series of oral CBD tinctures at various dosages and CBD capsules for daily use, along with a CBD infused electrolyte based sports performance powder drink mix to support better workout performance, improved hydration and faster recovery.

This first fleet of items will help all active lifestyle enthusiasts get started on a safe, science based CBD protocol to improve daily performance and recovery.

CaliPharms Advisory Board member and CBD Health Crusader- Joe Pavlik stated, “With so much consumer confusion currently surrounding CBD, many athletes and consumers may be hesitant to take the first step. With these unique all-purpose and broad reaching CBD formulas by CaliPharms, health conscious individuals will have a reliable starting-point to begin educating themselves and experiencing the positive benefits of CBD in their health and fitness programs.”

President of CaliPharms Bo Linton stated, “CBD is becoming more and more mainstream every day. I saw on the Internet yesterday, Coca Cola might be getting into the CBD drink business.”

Linton Continued, “We are on the right track with our new CBD product lines in development and expect to have actual products to sell very soon.”

About CaliPharms, Inc.

CaliPharms Inc., trading under the symbol (KGET) which trades under its former name Kleangas Energy Technologies, Inc. is a development stage business. The Company currently is focused within the THC and CBD Beverage Industry.

Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as CaliPharms or KGET or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Investment into a microcap company is a high risk investment and it should only be considered if you are able to afford a total loss of the investment. Laws and Regulations of Marijuana are currently in direct contradiction between California and Federal Law and these factors should be a part of your consideration when making an investment into KGET.

