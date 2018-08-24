G Resources : Positive Profit Alert (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

G-Resources Group Limited 國際資源集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1051)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary assessment of unaudited information currently available to the Company, it is anticipated that the unaudited net profit of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 will increase over 70%, as compared to the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to a significant increase in fair value change of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO") and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary assessment of unaudited information currently available to the Company, it is anticipated that the unaudited net profit of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 will increase over 70%, as compared to the corresponding period in 2017.

The net profit increase was primarily due to a significant increase in fair value change of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. Such increase was mainly caused by a net increase in fair value of the unlisted other security investments held by the Group.

This announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment of unaudited information currently available to the Company. The results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "2018 Interim Results") have not yet been finalised as at the date of this announcement. The actual results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 may be different from the information disclosed in this announcement. It is expected that the announcement of the 2018 Interim Results will be released on 28 August 2018.

By Order of the Board

G-Resources Group Limited

Leung Oi Kin

Executive Director and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 24 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

(i) Mr. Leung Oi Kin and Mr. Leung Wai Yiu, Malcoln as executive directors of the Company; and

(ii) Mr. Lo Wa Kei, Roy, Mr. Chen Gong and Mr. Martin Que Meideng as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

* For identification purpose only