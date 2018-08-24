Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  G-Resources Group Ltd    1051   BMG4111M1029

G-RESOURCES GROUP LTD (1051)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

G Resources : Positive Profit Alert (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 06:17am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

G-Resources Group Limited 國際資源集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1051)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary assessment of unaudited information currently available to the Company, it is anticipated that the unaudited net profit of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 will increase over 70%, as compared to the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to a significant increase in fair value change of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by G-Resources Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO") and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary assessment of unaudited information currently available to the Company, it is anticipated that the unaudited net profit of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 will increase over 70%, as compared to the corresponding period in 2017.

The net profit increase was primarily due to a significant increase in fair value change of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. Such increase was mainly caused by a net increase in fair value of the unlisted other security investments held by the Group.

This announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment of unaudited information currently available to the Company. The results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "2018 Interim Results") have not yet been finalised as at the date of this announcement. The actual results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 may be different from the information disclosed in this announcement. It is expected that the announcement of the 2018 Interim Results will be released on 28 August 2018.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

G-Resources Group Limited

Leung Oi Kin

Executive Director and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 24 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

  • (i) Mr. Leung Oi Kin and Mr. Leung Wai Yiu, Malcoln as executive directors of the Company; and

  • (ii) Mr. Lo Wa Kei, Roy, Mr. Chen Gong and Mr. Martin Que Meideng as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

G-Resources Group Limited published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 04:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on G-RESOURCES GROUP LTD
06:17aG RESOURCES : Positive Profit Alert (in PDF)
PU
05/31G RESOURCES : RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS, WITHDRAWAL OF ORDINARY RESOLUTI..
PU
05/28G RESOURCES : Clarification Announcement - Change of Substantial Shareholder (in..
PU
05/22G RESOURCES : Voluntary Announcement - Change of Substantial Shareholder (in PDF..
PU
05/14FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL : 00 A.M. (in PDF)
PU
05/14G RESOURCES : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
04/26G RESOURCES : Letter to New Shareholders (in PDF)
PU
04/26G RESOURCES : Letter to Existing Shareholders (in PDF)
PU
04/16G RESOURCES : List of Directors and their Role and Function (in PDF)
PU
04/16G RESOURCES : Appointment of Executive Director and Member of Executive Committe..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Cardica FQ2 results 
2015Cardica's (CRDC) CEO Bernard Hausen on Q2 2015 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
2015Cardica misses by $0.01 
Chart G-RESOURCES GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
G-Resources Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G-RESOURCES GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ed Cooney General Manager-Operations
Leslie William Arthur Ellis Chief Financial Officer
Oi Kin Leung Secretary & Executive Director
Gong Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Mei Deng Que Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G-RESOURCES GROUP LTD-17.53%265
CME GROUP14.80%56 999
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC3.46%41 941
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-8.02%35 164
DEUTSCHE BOERSE21.33%25 086
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.2.79%25 085
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.