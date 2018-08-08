G1 Therapeutics Provides Second Quarter 2018 Corporate and Financial Update

Presenting additional data from randomized Phase 2 trilaciclib/chemotherapy trial in first-line small cell lung cancer at ESMO 2018 in October



Initiated Phase 2a enrollment of lerociclib (G1T38) in ER+, HER2- breast cancer; positive Phase 1b data presented at ASCO 2018



Management to host webcast and conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today provided an update on its corporate activities, product pipeline and financials for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

“We have made impressive clinical progress on trilaciclib in the first half of 2018 and are approaching several important clinical milestones later this year. Additional data from the randomized Phase 2 trilaciclib/chemotherapy trial in first-line small cell lung cancer have been accepted for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in October. We will also be reporting preliminary data from our randomized Phase 2 trials of trilaciclib in second-/third-line SCLC and triple-negative breast cancer in the fourth quarter,” said Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “We have been engaged in productive discussions with U.S. and European regulatory authorities regarding the trilaciclib development program and expect that dialogue to continue.”

Dr. Velleca added: “We presented the first clinical data on lerociclib in patients with ER+, HER2- breast cancer in June at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, which showed promising safety, tolerability and anti-tumor activity. We are currently enrolling the Phase 2a dose-expansion portion of that trial, with patients receiving 500 mg once daily without a dosing holiday. In addition, we have initiated the first clinical trial for G1T48, our oral SERD, in ER+, HER2- breast cancer and expect preliminary data next year.”

Corporate Highlights

Completed enrollment of Phase 2 trials of trilaciclib in second-/third-line small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC): G1 expects to report preliminary data from both randomized trials in the fourth quarter of 2018.

USAN name lerociclib adopted for G1T38: G1 has received approval from the United States Adopted Names Council that lerociclib has been adopted to refer to G1T38. All future communications from G1 will refer to G1T38 as lerociclib.

Reported positive lerociclib data in breast cancer patients at ASCO 2018: in June, G1 announced preliminary Phase 1b data on lerociclib in combination with Faslodex ® (fulvestrant) that showed promising safety, tolerability and anti-tumor activity when lerociclib was dosed continuously as a treatment for people with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative (ER+, HER2-) breast cancer.

Initiated enrollment of Phase 2a expansion of lerociclib in combination with Faslodex in ER+, HER2- breast cancer: based on Phase 1b data, the Phase 2a dose expansion portion of the trial is enrolling. Approximately 30 patients will receive lerociclib 500 mg once daily without a dosing holiday.

Initiated Phase 1/2a clinical trial of G1T48, an oral SERD, as monotherapy for treatment of ER+, HER2- breast cancer: in June, G1 initiated the first clinical trial of G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD). This open-label study is expected to enroll up to 96 patients in two parts: a safety, pharmacokinetic and dose escalation portion (Phase 1); and an expansion portion at the recommended Phase 2 dose (Phase 2a). G1 plans to study a G1T48/lerociclib combination regimen for breast cancer in 2019, contingent on the Phase 1 findings.

Expanded leadership team, appointing Chief Commercial Officer and General Counsel: in July, the company named John Demaree as Chief Commercial Officer and Stillman Hanson as General Counsel. Mr. Demaree has more than 20 years of oncology experience, building commercial capabilities and leading multiple successful product launches. Mr. Hanson most recently served as Associate General Counsel and Vice President at IQVIA, and has extensive life sciences corporate legal experience.

in July, the company named John Demaree as Chief Commercial Officer and Stillman Hanson as General Counsel. Mr. Demaree has more than 20 years of oncology experience, building commercial capabilities and leading multiple successful product launches. Mr. Hanson most recently served as Associate General Counsel and Vice President at IQVIA, and has extensive life sciences corporate legal experience. Appointed Cynthia Schwalm and Willie Deese to G1 Board of Directors: in June, the company announced the election of two new Board members. Ms. Schwalm most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Ipsen North America. Mr. Deese previously served as President of the Merck Manufacturing Division and as a member of the Merck Executive Committee before retiring in 2016.

Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

Present additional data from the randomized Phase 2 trilaciclib/chemotherapy trial in first-line SCLC at ESMO 2018, being held October 19-23 in Munich, Germany.

Report preliminary data from the randomized Phase 2 trilaciclib/chemotherapy trials in second-/third-line SCLC and first-/second-/third-line TNBC in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Complete enrollment of the Phase 2a trial of lerociclib/Faslodex in ER+, HER2- breast cancer by the end of 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Cash Position : Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $188.2 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to $103.8 million as of December 31, 2017. This increase results from the receipt of $107.9 million in net proceeds from the secondary offering in March of this year and $12.1 million in net-proceeds from “at the market offerings” in June, partially offset by cash used in operating activities.

: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $188.2 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to $103.8 million as of December 31, 2017. This increase results from the receipt of $107.9 million in net proceeds from the secondary offering in March of this year and $12.1 million in net-proceeds from “at the market offerings” in June, partially offset by cash used in operating activities. Operating Expenses : Operating expenses were $21.7 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $15.4 million for the second quarter of 2017. GAAP operating expenses include stock-based compensation expense of $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2017.

: Operating expenses were $21.7 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $15.4 million for the second quarter of 2017. GAAP operating expenses include stock-based compensation expense of $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2017. Research and Development Expenses : Research and development (R&D) expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were $18.4 million, compared to $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2017. The increase in expense was due to an increase in clinical program costs, drug manufacturing costs to support clinical programs and personnel costs due to additional headcount.

: Research and development (R&D) expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were $18.4 million, compared to $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2017. The increase in expense was due to an increase in clinical program costs, drug manufacturing costs to support clinical programs and personnel costs due to additional headcount. General and Administrative Expenses : General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were $3.3 million, compared to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2017. The increase in expense was largely due to an increase in personnel-related costs.

: General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were $3.3 million, compared to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2017. The increase in expense was largely due to an increase in personnel-related costs. Net Loss: G1 reported a net loss of $20.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2017.

Webcast and Conference Call

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 188,227 $ 103,812 Working capital $ 175,892 $ 92,957 Total assets $ 190,600 $ 105,171 Accumulated deficit $ (170,397 ) $ (129,118 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 176,524 $ 93,388



