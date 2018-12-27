Log in
G1 Therapeutics to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/27/2018

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., will present a company overview at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 8, at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET) at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of G1 Therapeutics’ website at www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs, trilacicliblerociclib and G1T48, that are designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies and improve patient outcomes across multiple oncology indications.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contact:
Jeff Macdonald
Head of Investor Relations/Public Relations
919-213-9835
jmacdonald@g1therapeutics.com

G1 Therapeutics.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -84,4 M
Net income 2018 -81,8 M
Finance 2018 347 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 631 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Velleca President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth A. Rudnick Chairman
Barclay A. Phillips CFO & Senior VP-Corporate Development
Jay C. Strum Chief Scientific Officer
Rajesh K. Malik Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President-R&D
