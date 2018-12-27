G1 Therapeutics to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., will present a company overview at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 8, at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET) at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.



A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of G1 Therapeutics’ website at www.g1therapeutics.com .

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs, trilaciclib , lerociclib and G1T48 , that are designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies and improve patient outcomes across multiple oncology indications.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.