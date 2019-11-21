G3 Exploration : Announcement of Suspension

21 November 2019

G3 EXPLORATION LTD.

('G3 Exploration', 'G3E' or the 'Company')

Announcement of suspension of Trading

On 19 November, Nordic Trustees AS ('Nordic') presented a petition in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands and the appointment of joint official liquidators of the Company which is to be heard on 11 December 2019.

Pending the hearing of Nordic's petition, trading in the Company's shares has now been suspended at the request of the Company.

