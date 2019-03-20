G4S : Awards of conditional shares under the 2019 Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) and Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”) 0 03/20/2019 | 10:50am EDT Send by mail :

Name of PDMR/Executive director Role Number of conditional shares granted under 2019 LTIP Number of shares grantedunder RSP Ashley Almanza Chief Executive Officer 1,232,174 N/A Tim Weller Chief Financial Officer 675,250 N/A Mel Brooks Regional President - Africa 247,994 30,850 John Kenning Regional CEO -Americas 485,219 38,810 Graham Levinsohn Regional CEO - Europe & Middle East 383,554 38,563 Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen Group General Counsel 278,278 N/A Jenni Myles Group HRD 241,945 N/A Jesus Rosano Divisional CEO -Global Cash Solutions 327,846 N/A Stephane Verdoy Group Sales & Marketing Director 210,557 N/A Sanjay Verma Regional President - Asia 269,097 38,810 Debbie Walker Group Corporate Affairs Director 209,007 N/A Allocations vest after three years and are subject to performance and employment criteria. The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details. 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 1,232,174 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 18 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim Weller 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 675,250 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 18 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Mel Brooks 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional President - Africa /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019 and the RSP. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 278,844 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 18 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name John Kenning 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional CEO - Americas/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019 and the RSP. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 524,029 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 18 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Levinsohn 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional Ceo - Europe & Middle East/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019 and the RSP. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 422,117 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 18 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 278,278 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 18 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jenni Myles 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group HR Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 241,945 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 18 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jesus Rosano 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Divisional CEO - Global Cash Solutions/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 327,846 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 18 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Stephane Verdoy 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group Sales and Marketing Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 210,557 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 18 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Sanjay Verma 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional President - Asia/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019 and the RSP. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 307,907 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 18 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Debbie Walker 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 209,007 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 18 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification: Celine Barroche, Company Secretary Attachments Original document

