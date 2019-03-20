Log in
G4S

G4S

(GFS)
G4S : Awards of conditional shares under the 2019 Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) and Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”)

0
03/20/2019

On 18 March 2019, the Company granted the following conditional allocations of its ordinary shares under the Company's 2019 LTIP and RSP to two executive directors and nine other PDMRs:


Name of PDMR/Executive director

Role

Number of conditional shares granted under 2019 LTIP

Number of shares grantedunder RSP

Ashley Almanza

Chief Executive Officer

1,232,174

N/A

Tim Weller

Chief Financial Officer

675,250

N/A

Mel Brooks

Regional President - Africa

247,994

30,850

John Kenning

Regional CEO -Americas

485,219

38,810

Graham Levinsohn

Regional CEO - Europe & Middle East

383,554

38,563

Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen

Group General Counsel

278,278

N/A

Jenni Myles

Group HRD

241,945

N/A

Jesus Rosano

Divisional CEO -Global Cash Solutions

327,846

N/A

Stephane Verdoy

Group Sales & Marketing Director

210,557

N/A

Sanjay Verma

Regional President - Asia

269,097

38,810

Debbie Walker

Group Corporate Affairs Director

209,007

N/A

Allocations vest after three years and are subject to performance and employment criteria.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details.

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Ashley Almanza

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.


c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

1,232,174

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

18 March 2019

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue


1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Tim Weller

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer /PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.


c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

675,250

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

18 March 2019

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue


1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Mel Brooks

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional President - Africa /PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019 and the RSP. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.


c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

278,844

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

18 March 2019

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue


1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

John Kenning

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO - Americas/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019 and the RSP. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.


c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

524,029

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

18 March 2019

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue


1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Graham Levinsohn

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional Ceo - Europe & Middle East/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019 and the RSP. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.


c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

422,117

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

18 March 2019

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue


1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group General Counsel /PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.


c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

278,278

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

18 March 2019

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue


1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Jenni Myles

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group HR Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.


c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

241,945

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

18 March 2019

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue


1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Jesus Rosano

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Divisional CEO - Global Cash Solutions/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.


c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

327,846

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

18 March 2019

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue


1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Stephane Verdoy

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group Sales and Marketing Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.


c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

210,557

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

18 March 2019

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue


1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Sanjay Verma

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional President - Asia/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019 and the RSP. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.


c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

307,907

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

18 March 2019

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue


1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Debbie Walker

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.


c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

209,007

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

18 March 2019

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche,

Company Secretary

G4S plc published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 14:49:04 UTC
