G4S : Awards of conditional shares under the 2019 Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) and Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”)
0
03/20/2019 | 10:50am EDT
On 18 March 2019, the Company granted the following conditional allocations of its ordinary shares under the Company's 2019 LTIP and RSP to two executive directors and nine other PDMRs:
Name of PDMR/Executive director
Role
Number of conditional shares granted under 2019 LTIP
Number of shares grantedunder RSP
Ashley Almanza
Chief Executive Officer
1,232,174
N/A
Tim Weller
Chief Financial Officer
675,250
N/A
Mel Brooks
Regional President - Africa
247,994
30,850
John Kenning
Regional CEO -Americas
485,219
38,810
Graham Levinsohn
Regional CEO - Europe & Middle East
383,554
38,563
Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
Group General Counsel
278,278
N/A
Jenni Myles
Group HRD
241,945
N/A
Jesus Rosano
Divisional CEO -Global Cash Solutions
327,846
N/A
Stephane Verdoy
Group Sales & Marketing Director
210,557
N/A
Sanjay Verma
Regional President - Asia
269,097
38,810
Debbie Walker
Group Corporate Affairs Director
209,007
N/A
Allocations vest after three years and are subject to performance and employment criteria.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details.
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ashley Almanza
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
1,232,174
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
18 March 2019
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Tim Weller
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer /PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
675,250
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
18 March 2019
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mel Brooks
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional President - Africa /PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019 and the RSP. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
278,844
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
18 March 2019
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
John Kenning
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional CEO - Americas/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019 and the RSP. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
524,029
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
18 March 2019
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Graham Levinsohn
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional Ceo - Europe & Middle East/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019 and the RSP. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
422,117
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
18 March 2019
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group General Counsel /PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
278,278
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
18 March 2019
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Jenni Myles
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group HR Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
241,945
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
18 March 2019
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Jesus Rosano
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Divisional CEO - Global Cash Solutions/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
327,846
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
18 March 2019
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Stephane Verdoy
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group Sales and Marketing Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
210,557
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
18 March 2019
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Sanjay Verma
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional President - Asia/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019 and the RSP. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
307,907
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
18 March 2019
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Debbie Walker
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's LTIP granted on 18 March 2019. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
209,007
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
18 March 2019
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification: