Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  G4S    GFS   GB00B01FLG62

G4S (GFS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

G4S : Natwest Pilot NatWest to pilot UK’s first intelligent cash management system with automated account crediting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 12:23pm CEST
  • NatWest and G4S to offer businesses an innovative cash system that allows customer accounts to be credited daily with their cash intake without needing to visit a branch
  • The cash solution is a secure technology that validates the cash as it's passed into the safe, allowing for automated account crediting
  • Cash reliant businesses will benefit from the efficiency, cash management and security features of G4S cash technology

NatWest and G4S are working together to pilot the UK's first intelligent cash management solution for businesses later this year. This innovative and secure cash solution enables businesses to benefit from automated account crediting of its cash transactions without having to deposit that day's takings in their local branch.

The intelligent cash solution works like an on-site automated deposit system. When businesses deposit cash into the G4S device, the cash is validated and their accounts are credited daily. The cash is then securely held in the device until the Cash-in-Transit (CiT) provider visits the business. During the pilot, G4S will provide the integrated solution including equipment, software and services to the participating businesses.

Additional benefits of the system include:

  • Validation of bank notes and forgery detection
  • Enables consolidated end of day reporting across multiple sites
  • Cash can be held securely on site
  • Reduces losses due to administrative errors and fraud
  • No need to 'cash up' at the end of the day

Alison Rose, CEO of Commercial and Private Banking at NatWest, said: 'We're committed to using technology to find innovative ways to improve efficiency and enhance our customers' experience. The intelligent cash solution is an efficient, secure and cost effective way for cash reliant businesses to have access to that day's takings without having to make a daily trip to their local branch, allowing them to spend more time on running their business.'

Jesus Rosano, Divisional CEO G4S Global Cash Solutions, said: 'Our innovative cash technology benefits thousands of businesses around the world by managing their daily cash flow and payments more securely and more efficiently. G4S welcomes this partnership with NatWest to bring these benefits to their customers, through the use of G4S technology and software.

'The payments landscape is changing and cash remains vital because choice of payment is important for consumers and citizens across society. G4S continues to invest in cash technology and to work with customers and payment institutions to improve the efficiency and ease of using cash.'

For further information and interviews, please contact Jason Dempsey in the NatWest press office: jason.dempsey@natwest.com / 07825 724148

For any G4S related enquiries, please contact Sophie McMillan in the G4S press office: sophie.mcmillan@g4s.com / 020 7963 3170

Disclaimer

G4S plc published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 10:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on G4S
12:23pG4S : Natwest Pilot NatWest to pilot UK’s first intelligent cash managemen..
PU
09/13G4S : financial calendar For 2018
PU
09/13G4S PLC : Supplementary information regarding financial calendar for 2018
AQ
09/06G4S : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/22Corbyn to meet asylum-seekers at centre of Scottish row
RE
08/13G4S : Notification Of Major Shareholding
PU
08/09G4S PLC : Updated Financial Calendar for 2018
AQ
08/09G4S : plc to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/09G4S : Shares in security group G4S skid on Middle East, margin pressure
RE
08/09G4S PLC : Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/08G4S : Funding Secured And Forex Headwinds 
08/09G4S Plc ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/02Tweedy, Browne Fund Commentary Q2 2018 
06/12The Security Securities 
06/11Securitas Versus G4S, Which Should You Invest In? 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 7 634 M
EBIT 2018 487 M
Net income 2018 262 M
Debt 2018 1 591 M
Yield 2018 4,26%
P/E ratio 2018 13,87
P/E ratio 2019 11,91
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 3 638 M
Chart G4S
Duration : Period :
G4S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G4S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,10  GBP
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ashley Martin Almanza Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John P. Connolly Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy Peter Weller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Charles Kenning CEO-North America Region & Technology
Kin Wah Fok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G4S-12.17%4 787
WORLDPAY INC7.04%30 525
CINTAS CORPORATION36.35%22 581
UNITED RENTALS-4.05%13 649
BUREAU VERITAS-0.26%11 748
TELEPERFORMANCE41.31%11 404
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.