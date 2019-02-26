Log in
G4S    GFS   GB00B01FLG62

G4S

(GFS)
My previous session
G4S : North America Training Institute Ranked Number 55 by Training Magazine's Training Top 125

02/26/2019 | 09:35am EST

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G4S North America Training Institute (NATI) was ranked 55th by Training magazine's Training Top 125, the leading business publication for Learning and Development professionals, during the Training 2019 Conference & Expo in Orlando. The ranking marks the 13th consecutive year in which G4S was among the top 125.

G4S North America

G4S was one of two security companies to be recognized. Winners were selected based on various statistics, including the number of training hours per employee annually and the depth of development programs.

"We are committed to providing exceptional training resources to our employees throughout the region," said Geoff Gerks, Chief Human Resources Officer for G4S North America. "We believe in the value of continued education and the role it plays in building a successful organization."

In 2018, G4S employees completed 2 million hours of training and more than 500,000 training courses through G4Su, the company's online corporate university. Additionally, 16,000 employees completed First Aid, CPR and AED Certification training through G4S' EMS Safety Services Corporate Training Center.

G4S NATI has received numerous training awards. Leadership Excellence Award (LEAD) Awards recognized G4S for Leadership Development Program from 2014 through 2018. LEAD named G4S the Best Corporate University in 2018 and recognized Carmen Murrell-Randell, Vice President of Training, as the Top Corporate Leader. G4S also placed second for Best Experience/Senior Leader.

G4S introduced its Regional Leadership Program (RLP) in 2017, a 12-18 month program that equips talented managers and leaders with the tools and knowledge to deliver in complex leadership roles and support their career development. In January, G4S recognized the graduation for the second cohort of the program and started work with the third cohort in February.

About G4S
G4S is the leading global, integrated security company, specializing in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 90 countries and has around 560,000 employees. For more information about G4S, visit www.g4s.us.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g4s-north-america-training-institute-ranked-number-55-by-training-magazines-training-top-125-300802262.html

SOURCE G4S


© PRNewswire 2019
