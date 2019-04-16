Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  G4S    GFS   GB00B01FLG62

G4S

(GFS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 04/16 03:07:12 am
229.1 GBp   -0.39%
02:45aG4S : first-quarter revenue rises, separation review on track
RE
02:43aG4S : first-quarter revenue rises, separation review on track
RE
02:08aG4S : Q1 2019 Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

G4S : first-quarter revenue rises, separation review on track

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 02:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Flags fly outside HMP Birmingham after the British government took over its running from G4S, in Birmingham

(Reuters) - Britain's G4S Plc, which has been subject to takeover interest from Canada's Garda World Security, said on Tuesday it had made good progress in a review to separate its cash business and reported higher first-quarter revenue.

The world's largest listed security company has been working to rebuild its reputation after a series of scandals, most notably a failure in 2012 to provide enough guards for the Olympic Games in London.

Revenue for the first quarter rose 4.8 percent from a year earlier, driven by a more than 4 percent growth in both its secure solutions and cash solutions businesses.

The company had said in December it was looking to split off its cash business to focus on its security operations and said last month it received interest from potential bidders for the unit, which includes Cash 360 machines operated by retailers and a cash transport business.

"The board believes that a separation has the clear potential to unlock substantial shareholder value," Chief Executive Officer Ashley Almanza said.

The G4S update comes in the light of Garda World Security's announcement last week that it was considering a cash offer for some or all of the British company.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on G4S
02:45aG4S : first-quarter revenue rises, separation review on track
RE
02:43aG4S : first-quarter revenue rises, separation review on track
RE
02:08aG4S : Q1 2019 Trading Update
PU
02:00aG4S : Q1 2019 Trading Update
AQ
04/15NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - G4S PLC
PR
04/12G4S : Harris Associates LP - Form 8.3 - G4S PLC
PR
04/12NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - G4S PLC
PR
04/11INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - G4S PLC
AQ
04/10G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid
RE
04/10G4S : Statement regarding unsolicited possible cash offer
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 7 554 M
EBIT 2019 489 M
Net income 2019 264 M
Debt 2019 1 709 M
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 13,87
P/E ratio 2020 11,79
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 3 569 M
Chart G4S
Duration : Period :
G4S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G4S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,35  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ashley Martin Almanza Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John P. Connolly Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy Peter Weller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Charles Kenning CEO-North America Region & Technology
Kin Wah Fok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G4S16.78%4 673
WORLDPAY INC48.08%35 239
CINTAS CORPORATION23.95%21 486
LG CORP--.--%12 142
EDENRED30.46%11 454
TELEPERFORMANCE22.71%11 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About