Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  G4S    GFS   GB00B01FLG62

G4S

(GFS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

G4S : open to offers for cash business after split approved

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 05:54am EDT
Flags fly outside HMP Birmingham after the British government took over its running from G4S, in Birmingham

(Reuters) - G4S will look at offers for all or part of its cash transport business after its board approved hiving it off into a separate company in the first half of 2020.

Shares in the British security contractor rose by nearly 9% after Friday's confirmation of the move to separate its cash operations, which have been hit in Britain by ATM and bank branch closures as digital payments become more common.

The company said would evaluate third-party proposals for all or parts of the cash operation, whose vans and guards transporting boxes of money are a familiar sight in Britain.

G4S, the world's largest private security firm with more than 570,000 employees in 90 countries, is focusing instead on emerging markets for growth.

"One of the virtues of the separate cash company that we're creating is that it has a quite exceptional emerging market footprint," Chief Executive Ashley Almanza said.

"We're still addressing positive demand for cash services in those markets," Almanza added on a call with reporters.

The business, which employs about 30,000 staff, had annual revenue of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.45 billion) and accounted for a third of the company's profit.

Although use of cash is declining, banks and retailers are increasingly outsourcing handling of notes and coins.

VALUE DOUBTS

The move will allow G4S to focus on its core security business, which was hit by a series of high-profile failures, including not providing adequate security staff for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

It also suffered a setback in April, when the British government said it would take over the running of a prison in Birmingham, central England, from G4S after inmate violence made the site unmanageable.

"The company has not delivered (share price or EPS momentum) over the last 5 years, and we continue to believe debt levels are too high," analysts at RBC wrote in a client note.

"Whilst a potential Cash Services demerger would focus the group, we are not convinced it will create value," the RBC analysts added, saying that they continue to prefer a sale of the cash unit over a demerger.

G4S said first-half adjusted profit before interest, tax and amortization rose 1.7%% to 234 million pounds.

Revenue was also up 4.7% at 3.75 billion pounds, largely in line with analysts' average consensus estimates compiled by the company.

The security business reported first-half revenue of 3.21 billion pounds, a 4.9% rise from a year earlier.

Shares of the company, which rose as much as 8.9%, were up 4.4% at 191.8 pence at 0927 GMT.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Bernard Orr and Alexander Smith)

By Justin George Varghese and Yadarisa Shabong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on G4S
05:54aG4S : open to offers for cash business after split approved
RE
04:28aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Renewed U.S-China jitters, Italy worries hit FTSE; WPP s..
RE
02:01aG4S : results for the six months ended 30 June 2019
AQ
07/31Wage costs and competition hold back Securitas profit growth
RE
07/31G4S : Notification of Major Holdings
AQ
07/23BC Partners to buy majority stake in Garda World
RE
07/03G4S : Updated Financial Calendar
PU
07/03G4S PLC : Updated Financial Calendar for 2019
AQ
07/03G4S : presents 2018 segmental results reflecting the restatement for IFRS 16
AQ
05/28G4S : Technology Systems transforming one of Greece's busiest sea ports
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 7 603 M
EBIT 2019 498 M
Net income 2019 252 M
Debt 2019 1 799 M
Yield 2019 5,43%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,32x
EV / Sales2019 0,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 2 840 M
Chart G4S
Duration : Period :
G4S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G4S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 225,31  GBp
Last Close Price 183,70  GBp
Spread / Highest target 63,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ashley Martin Almanza Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John P. Connolly Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy Peter Weller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Charles Kenning CEO-North America Region & Technology
Kin Wah Fok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G4S-6.73%3 448
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%27 996
CINTAS CORPORATION57.32%27 086
TELEPERFORMANCE35.75%12 445
EDENRED41.11%12 360
INTERTEK GROUP17.83%11 049
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group