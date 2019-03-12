Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  G4S    GFS   GB00B01FLG62

G4S

(GFS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

G4S : receives interest for cash division it plans to separate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 04:07am EDT
File photo of a G4S security van parked outside a bank in Loughborough

(Reuters) - Britain's G4S, the world's biggest security firm, said it had received unsolicited interest from firms looking to buy its cash division, after it announced plans in December to separate the unit.

The British company, which provides security, cash and some sensitive government services, said in December it would look to demerge or list its £1.1 billion a year cash business, to create two independent businesses that can focus on their customers and markets.

G4S said on Tuesday it received unsolicited expressions of interest to acquire the global cash solutions business and/or its retail cash solutions operations. The company added that it would continue to consider all options.

The cash business, which includes Cash 360 machines operated by retailers as well as a cash transport business and has roughly 30,000 staff, has been growing strongly in some parts of the world despite the trend towards less cash usage in developed markets. The business accounts for about 15 percent of the company's 7.3 billion pound annual turnover.

G4S said it plans to start the process of separation of the cash business in the second half of the year.

It also reported adjusted profit before interest, tax and amortisation of 474 million pounds for the full year, in line with restated estimates released by the company last Wednesday.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on G4S
04:07aG4S : receives interest for cash division it plans to separate
RE
03/11British lenders launch joint branches after closure backlash
RE
03/06G4S : presents FY 2017 segmental results reflecting recent business disposals an..
AQ
03/01G4S PLC : Notification of Board Change
AQ
02/26G4S : North America Training Institute Ranked Number 55 by Training Magazine's T..
PR
02/20Britain to tackle doubts about outsourcing risks with new guidelines
RE
02/06G4S : Notification of Major Holdings
AQ
02/05Too little too late? No-deal Brexit planning shakes service suppliers
RE
02/05G4S : International Cricket Council
PU
01/22G4S : Secure Solutions (USA) Inc reaches agreement to settle California employee..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 7 423 M
EBIT 2018 458 M
Net income 2018 224 M
Debt 2018 1 606 M
Yield 2018 4,65%
P/E ratio 2018 13,85
P/E ratio 2019 11,53
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 3 232 M
Chart G4S
Duration : Period :
G4S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G4S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,45  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ashley Martin Almanza Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John P. Connolly Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy Peter Weller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Charles Kenning CEO-North America Region & Technology
Kin Wah Fok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G4S5.76%4 269
WORLDPAY INC25.95%29 909
CINTAS CORPORATION21.63%21 047
LG CORP--.--%11 279
BUREAU VERITAS21.44%10 736
EDENRED22.20%10 488
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.