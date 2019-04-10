Log in
G4S

G4S

(GFS)
My previous session
04/10 11:30:00 am
222.35 GBp   +20.42%
06:22pG4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid
RE
01:13pG4S : Statement regarding unsolicited possible cash offer
PU
12:49pG4S : Statement re Possible Offer
AQ
G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid

04/10/2019 | 06:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A G4S security van is parked outside a bank in Loughborough

LONDON (Reuters) - Canada's Garda World Security said on Wednesday it was considering a cash offer for some or all of G4S, sending shares in the world's largest listed security company up almost a third for their biggest daily gain in nearly two decades.

At Wednesday's close, G4S shares were up about 20 percent at 215.35 pence, adding nearly half a billion pounds to its value and taking the British security firm's market capitalisation to about £3.4 billion. The stock also hit a six month high of 241.8 pence.

An offer could mark a change of fortune for G4S, which is struggling to recover from a string of scandals, notably a failure in 2012 to provide enough guards for the London Olympic Games.

Only last week, the British government said it would permanently take over the running of a prison in Birmingham, central England, from G4S after inmate violence made the gaol unmanageable.

The statement from privately-held Garda World came after London's Evening Standard newspaper reported market talk of a potential bid.

"Garda World notes the recent market speculation in relation to G4S and confirms that it is in the preliminary stages of considering an approach to the board of G4S regarding a possible cash offer for the company, or a part thereof," the Montreal-based firm said.

G4S, which has more than 500,000 employees across 90 countries, said it noted Garda World's announcement and urged shareholders to take no action at this time, adding that there was no certainty that any firm offer would be made by Garda World.

G4S also reiterated that it had received interest from potential bidders for its cash business, which includes Cash 360 machines operated by retailers and a cash transportation business.

According to Garda World's website, it also owns a cash solutions business, along with security services operations which include screening passengers at airports.

"Buying G4S would be a stretch as Garda World only has £2 billion revenue (G4S: £7 billion), but they are plausible contenders for Cash Solutions or perhaps a post-transaction G4S," Jefferies analysts wrote in a note.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; additional reporting by Sangameswaran S, John Benny and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Josephine Mason and Mark Potter)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 7 551 M
EBIT 2019 493 M
Net income 2019 262 M
Debt 2019 1 745 M
Yield 2019 5,35%
P/E ratio 2019 11,19
P/E ratio 2020 9,41
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 2 867 M
Chart G4S
Duration : Period :
G4S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G4S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,35  GBP
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ashley Martin Almanza Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John P. Connolly Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy Peter Weller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Charles Kenning CEO-North America Region & Technology
Kin Wah Fok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G4S-6.25%3 746
WORLDPAY INC49.63%35 519
CINTAS CORPORATION22.79%21 574
LG CORP--.--%11 996
EDENRED28.68%11 134
BUREAU VERITAS20.15%10 801
