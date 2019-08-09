Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  G4S    GFS   GB00B01FLG62

G4S

(GFS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

G4S : to separate cash solutions unit, plans to create two companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 02:42am EDT
Flags fly outside HMP Birmingham after the British government took over its running from G4S, in Birmingham

(Reuters) - British security contractor G4S said on Friday its board had approved plans to separate its cash solutions business as it looks to focus on its core security operations.

The world's largest private security group said its expects costs to separate the businesses would be around 50 million pounds and that the demerger of the cash business would be completed in the first half of 2020.

A review to separate the cash solutions division, which contributed less than one-fifth to G4S' revenue in 2018, started in December 2018 and the company said it took a charge of 17 million pounds.

The company, which had received a number of unsolicited expressions of interest from third parties to acquire parts or all of the cash solutions business, said it would still evaluate proposals for all or parts of the operation along with its demerger plans.

The cash business includes Cash 360 machines operated by retailers and a cash transport business and is responsible for transporting, storing and managing cash.

G4S said first-half adjusted profit before interest, tax and amortization rose to 234 million pounds, slightly above analysts' average consensus of 231 million pounds, based on company compiled estimates.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Bernard Orr)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on G4S
02:42aG4S : to separate cash solutions unit, plans to create two companies
RE
02:01aG4S : results for the six months ended 30 June 2019
AQ
07/31Wage costs and competition hold back Securitas profit growth
RE
07/31G4S : Notification of Major Holdings
AQ
07/23BC Partners to buy majority stake in Garda World
RE
07/03G4S : Updated Financial Calendar
PU
07/03G4S PLC : Updated Financial Calendar for 2019
AQ
07/03G4S : presents 2018 segmental results reflecting the restatement for IFRS 16
AQ
05/28G4S : Technology Systems transforming one of Greece's busiest sea ports
PU
05/21RESTORING THE WAR-TORN : securing medical teams in conflict zones
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 7 603 M
EBIT 2019 498 M
Net income 2019 252 M
Debt 2019 1 799 M
Yield 2019 5,43%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,32x
EV / Sales2019 0,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 2 840 M
Chart G4S
Duration : Period :
G4S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G4S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 225,31  GBp
Last Close Price 183,70  GBp
Spread / Highest target 63,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ashley Martin Almanza Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John P. Connolly Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy Peter Weller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Charles Kenning CEO-North America Region & Technology
Kin Wah Fok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G4S-6.73%3 448
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%27 376
CINTAS CORPORATION57.32%26 488
TELEPERFORMANCE35.75%12 254
EDENRED41.11%12 182
INTERTEK GROUP17.83%10 806
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group