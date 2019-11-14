Log in
G4S PLC

(GFS)
11/14 06:05:36 am
205.35 GBp   -1.46%
05:25aG4S : Norway wealth fund shuns security firm G4S due to rights concern
RE
11/07G4S : Trading Update
AQ
11/06G4S PLC : Notification of Major Shareholding
AQ
G4S : Norway wealth fund shuns security firm G4S due to rights concern

11/14/2019 | 05:25am EST
File photo of a G4S security van parked outside a bank in Loughborough

Norway's $1.1 trillion wealth fund can no longer invest in security services firm G4S because of the "unacceptable risk that the company contributes to, or is responsible, for serious or systematic human rights violations", the central bank said in a statement, sending the company's shares lower.

G4S had no immediate comment but said it was formulating a response.

The wealth fund, the world's largest, has an ethical profile and excludes companies from its investments for what it deems to be ethical breaches.

The exclusion from the fund was based on an assessment of G4S's operations in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the fund's ethics watchdog, the Council on Ethics, said in a separate statement.

Many of G4S's employees in the two Gulf countries are migrant workers who paid recruitment fees to join the company, the council said.

"When the workers arrive in the Gulf, they must spend a significant part of their salary to pay off this debt, and therefore have little chance of leaving. Many also received far lower wages than agreed, and in the Emirates, the workers got their passport confiscated," it wrote.

"The Council’s investigations also revealed long working days, a lack of overtime payment and examples of harassment," it added.

G4S employs around 18,000 workers in the two countries, the ethics council said, quoting a letter it received from the company this year.

The share price of G4S fell on the news, declining from 204.8 pence just ahead of the 0900 GMT announcement to 200.8 shortly after. At 0924 GMT it was trading at 203.3 pence.

At the end of 2018, the fund held a 2.33% stake in the company worth some $90 million, according to fund data.

When a company is excluded, the fund progressively sells its stake ahead of the announcement so that when a decision is made public, it no longer has any share in an excluded company.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Mark Potter and Dale Hudson)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 7 738 M
EBIT 2019 520 M
Net income 2019 222 M
Debt 2019 2 061 M
Yield 2019 4,71%
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 3 222 M
Chart G4S PLC
Duration : Period :
G4S plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G4S PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 227,79  GBp
Last Close Price 208,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ashley Martin Almanza Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John P. Connolly Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy Peter Weller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kin Wah Fok Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul David Spence Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G4S PLC5.81%4 139
CINTAS CORPORATION51.94%26 417
TELEPERFORMANCE51.86%13 664
EDENRED45.25%12 486
BUREAU VERITAS SA30.60%11 424
UNITED RENTALS50.65%11 328
