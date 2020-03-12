G4S : PDMR Dealing

The Company announces that it has been notified that on 11 March 2020, Mr Almanza, Chief Executive Officer and Mr Weller, Chief Financial Officer, both PDMRs in the Company purchased 100,000 ordinary shares and 85,000 ordinary shares respectively in the Company.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further detail:
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ashley Almanza
|
2.
|
Reason for Notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
G4S plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|
b)
|
Nature of the
Transaction
|
Purchase of 100,000 ordinary shares in the Company through a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and
volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
1.05251
|
100,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|
N/A single transaction
£105,251
GBP - Pound Sterling
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 March 2020
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Celine Barroche,
Company Secretary
