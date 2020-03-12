G4S : PDMR Dealing

The Company announces that it has been notified that on 11 March 2020, Mr Almanza, Chief Executive Officer and Mr Weller, Chief Financial Officer, both PDMRs in the Company purchased 100,000 ordinary shares and 85,000 ordinary shares respectively in the Company.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further detail:

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Purchase of 100,000 ordinary shares in the Company through a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.05251 100,000 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction £105,251 GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 11 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche,

Company Secretary