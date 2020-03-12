G4S : PDMR Dealing

Log in
03/12/2020 | 04:54am EDT

The Company announces that it has been notified that on 11 March 2020, Mr Almanza, Chief Executive Officer and Mr Weller, Chief Financial Officer, both PDMRs in the Company purchased 100,000 ordinary shares and 85,000 ordinary shares respectively in the Company.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further detail:

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Ashley Almanza

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Purchase of 100,000 ordinary shares in the Company through a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.05251

100,000

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

£105,251

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the transaction

11 March 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche,
Company Secretary

Disclaimer

G4S plc published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 08:53:08 UTC
