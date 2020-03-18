Log in
G4S : Release of Deferred Shares under the 2016 Bonus Plan

03/18/2020

The Company announces that it received notification that on 16 March 2020, PDMRs of the Company listed in the table below acquired ordinary shares in the Company released to them as a result of the vesting of an award of deferred shares under the Company's 2016 bonus plan ('Deferred Shares').

Name of PDMR

Role

Number of Deferred Shares released under 2016 bonus scheme

Ashley Almanza

Chief Executive Officer

247,976


Mel Brooks

Regional President - Africa

41,785

John Kenning

Regional CEO, Americas

81,393


Graham Levinsohn

Regional CEO, Europe & Middle East

65,394

Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen

Group General Counsel

55,603


Jenni Myles

Group HRD

48,342


Jesus Rosano

CEO Global Cash Solutions

45,432

Stephane Verdoy

Group Sales & Marketing Director

18,992

Debbie Walker

Group Corporate Affairs Director

37,970

In each case sufficient numbers of such shares were sold to pay for tax and other contributions due in respect of the release of the shares.

After these sales, the PDMRs retained the following numbers of shares from the vesting:

Name of PDMR

Role

Number of shares retained after sale to tax purposes

Ashley Almanza

Chief Executive Officer


131,427

Mel Brooks

Regional President - Africa

22,981

John Kenning

Regional CEO, Americas


54,240

Graham Levinsohn

Regional CEO, Europe & Middle East

33,860

Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen

Group General Counsel


30,581

Jenni Myles

Group HRD


25,621

Jesus Rosano

CEO, Global Cash Solutions


22,716


Stephane Verdoy

Group Sales & Marketing Director

9,925

Debbie Walker

Group Corporate Affairs Director

20,124

Transfer of shares to a nominee account

The Company further announces that it received notification that on the 16 March 2020 that:

Ashley Almanza, had the 131,427 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

John Kenning, had the 54,240 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to his account with a nominee, Chicago Partners LLP. John Kenning retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

Debbie Walker, had the 20,124 Deferred Shares she retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to her account with a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Debbie Walker retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

Transfer of Deferred Shares of a PDMR to their PCA

The Company further announces that it received notification that on 16 March 2020, Mr Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen, had the 30,581 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to a nominee account held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, who is a PCA. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.

On the same day, Jenni Myles, had the 25,621 Deferred Shares she retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to Craig Myles, her PCA.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details.

Ashley Almanza - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Ashley Almanza

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

247,976

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Ashley Almanza

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.9744

116,549

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

Mel Brooks - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Mel Brooks

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional President-Africa/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

41,785

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Mel Brooks

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional President - Africa/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2017 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.9744

18,804

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

John Kenning - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

John Kenning

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO, Americas /PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

81,393

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

John Kenning

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO, Americas/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.9744

27,153

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

Graham Levinsohn - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Graham Levinsohn

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO, Europe & Middle East /PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

65,394

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Graham Levinsohn

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO Europe & Middle East/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.9744

31,534

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group General Counsel /PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

55,603

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group General Counsel /PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.9744

25,022

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

Jenni Myles - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Jenni Myles

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group HRD/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

48,342

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Jenni Myles

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group HRD/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.9744

22,721

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

Jesus Rosano - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Jesus Rosano

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

CEO Global Cash Solutions /PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

45,432

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Jesus Rosano

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

CEO Global Cash Solutions/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.9744

21,434

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

Stephane Verdoy - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan


1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Stephane Verdoy

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group Sales & Marketing Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

18,992

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Stephane Verdoy

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group Sales & Marketing Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.9744

9,067

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

Debbie Walker - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan


1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Debbie Walker

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

37,970

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Debbie Walker

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.9744

17,846

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

Transfer of Shares to a nominee account following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan


1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Ashley Almanza

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Transfer of 131,427 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Almanza following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares.


c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

131,427

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

John Kenning

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO, Americas /PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Transfer of 54,240 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Kenning following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan to his account with a nominee, Chicago Partners LLP. John Kenning retains beneficial ownership in the shares.


c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

54,240

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Debbie Walker

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Transfer of 20,124 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mrs Walker following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan to her account with a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Debbie Walker retains beneficial ownership in the shares.


c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

20,124

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

Transfer of Deferred Shares from PDMRs to their PCAs


1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group General Counsel/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Transfer by Mr Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen of 30,581 ordinary shares in the Company in a nominee account with Platform Securities LLP held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains beneficial ownership in the shares.


c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

30,581

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Line Lundsberg-Nielsen

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

PCA with Group General Counsel

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Transfer by Mr Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen of 30,581 ordinary shares in the Company in a nominee account with Platform Securities LLP held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains beneficial ownership in the shares.


c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

30,581

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Jenni Myles

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group HRD/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Transfer by Mrs Jenni Myles of 25,621 ordinary shares in the Company, which she retained after the vesting of an award of deferred shares released under the 2016 bonus plan to Craig Myles, her PCA.


c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

25,621

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Craig Myles

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

PCA with Group HRD

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Transfer by Mrs Jenni Myles of 25,621 ordinary shares in the Company, which she retained after the vesting of an award of deferred shares released under the 2016 bonus plan to Craig Myles, a PCA of Jenni Myles.


c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

25,621

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

16 March 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche
Company Secretary

Disclaimer

G4S plc published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 16:17:03 UTC
