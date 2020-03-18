G4S : Release of Deferred Shares under the 2016 Bonus Plan 0 03/18/2020 | 12:18pm EDT Send by mail :

The Company announces that it received notification that on 16 March 2020, PDMRs of the Company listed in the table below acquired ordinary shares in the Company released to them as a result of the vesting of an award of deferred shares under the Company's 2016 bonus plan ('Deferred Shares'). Name of PDMR Role Number of Deferred Shares released under 2016 bonus scheme Ashley Almanza Chief Executive Officer 247,976

Mel Brooks Regional President - Africa 41,785 John Kenning Regional CEO, Americas 81,393

Graham Levinsohn Regional CEO, Europe & Middle East 65,394 Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen Group General Counsel 55,603

Jenni Myles Group HRD 48,342

Jesus Rosano CEO Global Cash Solutions 45,432 Stephane Verdoy Group Sales & Marketing Director 18,992 Debbie Walker Group Corporate Affairs Director 37,970 In each case sufficient numbers of such shares were sold to pay for tax and other contributions due in respect of the release of the shares. After these sales, the PDMRs retained the following numbers of shares from the vesting: Name of PDMR Role Number of shares retained after sale to tax purposes Ashley Almanza Chief Executive Officer

131,427 Mel Brooks Regional President - Africa 22,981 John Kenning Regional CEO, Americas

54,240 Graham Levinsohn Regional CEO, Europe & Middle East 33,860 Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen Group General Counsel

30,581 Jenni Myles Group HRD

25,621 Jesus Rosano CEO, Global Cash Solutions

22,716

Stephane Verdoy Group Sales & Marketing Director 9,925 Debbie Walker Group Corporate Affairs Director 20,124 Transfer of shares to a nominee account The Company further announces that it received notification that on the 16 March 2020 that: Ashley Almanza, had the 131,427 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares. John Kenning, had the 54,240 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to his account with a nominee, Chicago Partners LLP. John Kenning retains beneficial ownership in the shares. Debbie Walker, had the 20,124 Deferred Shares she retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to her account with a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Debbie Walker retains beneficial ownership in the shares. Transfer of Deferred Shares of a PDMR to their PCA The Company further announces that it received notification that on 16 March 2020, Mr Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen, had the 30,581 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to a nominee account held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, who is a PCA. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares. On the same day, Jenni Myles, had the 25,621 Deferred Shares she retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to Craig Myles, her PCA. The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details. Ashley Almanza - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 247,976 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744 116,549 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue Mel Brooks - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Mel Brooks 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional President-Africa/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 41,785 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Mel Brooks 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional President - Africa/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2017 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744 18,804 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue John Kenning - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name John Kenning 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional CEO, Americas /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 81,393 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name John Kenning 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional CEO, Americas/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744 27,153 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue Graham Levinsohn - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Levinsohn 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional CEO, Europe & Middle East /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 65,394 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Levinsohn 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional CEO Europe & Middle East/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744 31,534 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 55,603 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax liabilities arising out of such vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744 25,022 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue Jenni Myles - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jenni Myles 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group HRD/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 48,342 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jenni Myles 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group HRD/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744 22,721 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue Jesus Rosano - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jesus Rosano 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO Global Cash Solutions /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 45,432 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jesus Rosano 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO Global Cash Solutions/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744 21,434 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue Stephane Verdoy - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Stephane Verdoy 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group Sales & Marketing Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 18,992 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Stephane Verdoy 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group Sales & Marketing Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744 9,067 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue Debbie Walker - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Debbie Walker 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 37,970 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Debbie Walker 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744 17,846 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue Transfer of Shares to a nominee account following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Transfer of 131,427 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Almanza following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 131,427 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name John Kenning 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional CEO, Americas /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Transfer of 54,240 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Kenning following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan to his account with a nominee, Chicago Partners LLP. John Kenning retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 54,240 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Debbie Walker 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Transfer of 20,124 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mrs Walker following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan to her account with a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Debbie Walker retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 20,124 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue Transfer of Deferred Shares from PDMRs to their PCAs

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Transfer by Mr Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen of 30,581 ordinary shares in the Company in a nominee account with Platform Securities LLP held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 30,581 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Line Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status PCA with Group General Counsel b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Transfer by Mr Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen of 30,581 ordinary shares in the Company in a nominee account with Platform Securities LLP held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 30,581 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jenni Myles 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group HRD/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Transfer by Mrs Jenni Myles of 25,621 ordinary shares in the Company, which she retained after the vesting of an award of deferred shares released under the 2016 bonus plan to Craig Myles, her PCA.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 25,621 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Craig Myles 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status PCA with Group HRD b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Transfer by Mrs Jenni Myles of 25,621 ordinary shares in the Company, which she retained after the vesting of an award of deferred shares released under the 2016 bonus plan to Craig Myles, a PCA of Jenni Myles.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 25,621 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification: Celine Barroche

