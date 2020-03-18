G4S : Release of Deferred Shares under the 2016 Bonus Plan
03/18/2020 | 12:18pm EDT
The Company announces that it received notification that on 16 March 2020, PDMRs of the Company listed in the table below acquired ordinary shares in the Company released to them as a result of the vesting of an award of deferred shares under the Company's 2016 bonus plan ('Deferred Shares').
Name of PDMR
Role
Number of Deferred Shares released under 2016 bonus scheme
Ashley Almanza
Chief Executive Officer
247,976
Mel Brooks
Regional President - Africa
41,785
John Kenning
Regional CEO, Americas
81,393
Graham Levinsohn
Regional CEO, Europe & Middle East
65,394
Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
Group General Counsel
55,603
Jenni Myles
Group HRD
48,342
Jesus Rosano
CEO Global Cash Solutions
45,432
Stephane Verdoy
Group Sales & Marketing Director
18,992
Debbie Walker
Group Corporate Affairs Director
37,970
In each case sufficient numbers of such shares were sold to pay for tax and other contributions due in respect of the release of the shares.
After these sales, the PDMRs retained the following numbers of shares from the vesting:
Name of PDMR
Role
Number of shares retained after sale to tax purposes
Ashley Almanza
Chief Executive Officer
131,427
Mel Brooks
Regional President - Africa
22,981
John Kenning
Regional CEO, Americas
54,240
Graham Levinsohn
Regional CEO, Europe & Middle East
33,860
Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
Group General Counsel
30,581
Jenni Myles
Group HRD
25,621
Jesus Rosano
CEO, Global Cash Solutions
22,716
Stephane Verdoy
Group Sales & Marketing Director
9,925
Debbie Walker
Group Corporate Affairs Director
20,124
Transfer of shares to a nominee account
The Company further announces that it received notification that on the 16 March 2020 that:
Ashley Almanza, had the 131,427 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
John Kenning, had the 54,240 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to his account with a nominee, Chicago Partners LLP. John Kenning retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
Debbie Walker, had the 20,124 Deferred Shares she retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to her account with a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Debbie Walker retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
Transfer of Deferred Shares of a PDMR to their PCA
The Company further announces that it received notification that on 16 March 2020, Mr Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen, had the 30,581 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to a nominee account held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, who is a PCA. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.
On the same day, Jenni Myles, had the 25,621 Deferred Shares she retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to Craig Myles, her PCA.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details.
Ashley Almanza - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ashley Almanza
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
247,976
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ashley Almanza
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.9744
116,549
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
Mel Brooks - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mel Brooks
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional President-Africa/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
41,785
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mel Brooks
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional President - Africa/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2017 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.9744
18,804
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
John Kenning - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
John Kenning
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional CEO, Americas /PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
81,393
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
John Kenning
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional CEO, Americas/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.9744
27,153
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
Graham Levinsohn - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Graham Levinsohn
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional CEO, Europe & Middle East /PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
65,394
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Graham Levinsohn
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional CEO Europe & Middle East/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.9744
31,534
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group General Counsel /PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
55,603
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group General Counsel /PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.9744
25,022
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
Jenni Myles - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Jenni Myles
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group HRD/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
48,342
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Jenni Myles
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group HRD/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.9744
22,721
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
Jesus Rosano - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Jesus Rosano
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
CEO Global Cash Solutions /PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
45,432
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Jesus Rosano
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
CEO Global Cash Solutions/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.9744
21,434
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
Stephane Verdoy - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Stephane Verdoy
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group Sales & Marketing Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
18,992
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Stephane Verdoy
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group Sales & Marketing Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.9744
9,067
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
Debbie Walker - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Debbie Walker
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
37,970
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Debbie Walker
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.9744
17,846
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
Transfer of Shares to a nominee account following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ashley Almanza
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Transfer of 131,427 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Almanza following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
131,427
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
John Kenning
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional CEO, Americas /PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Transfer of 54,240 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Kenning following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan to his account with a nominee, Chicago Partners LLP. John Kenning retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
54,240
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Debbie Walker
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Transfer of 20,124 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mrs Walker following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan to her account with a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Debbie Walker retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
20,124
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
Transfer of Deferred Shares from PDMRs to their PCAs
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group General Counsel/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Transfer by Mr Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen of 30,581 ordinary shares in the Company in a nominee account with Platform Securities LLP held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
30,581
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Line Lundsberg-Nielsen
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
PCA with Group General Counsel
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Transfer by Mr Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen of 30,581 ordinary shares in the Company in a nominee account with Platform Securities LLP held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
30,581
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Jenni Myles
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group HRD/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Transfer by Mrs Jenni Myles of 25,621 ordinary shares in the Company, which she retained after the vesting of an award of deferred shares released under the 2016 bonus plan to Craig Myles, her PCA.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
25,621
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Craig Myles
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
PCA with Group HRD
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Transfer by Mrs Jenni Myles of 25,621 ordinary shares in the Company, which she retained after the vesting of an award of deferred shares released under the 2016 bonus plan to Craig Myles, a PCA of Jenni Myles.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
25,621
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
16 March 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification: