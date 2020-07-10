Log in
G4S plc

G4S PLC

(GFS)
  Report
News 


G4S : ends tagging inquiry with £44 million UK fraud office deal

07/10/2020 | 03:26pm EDT
File photo of a G4S security van parked outside a bank in Loughborough

Private security group G4S said on Friday it had agreed to pay 44.4 million pounds to the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to avert criminal charges after a long-running inquiry into electronic tagging contracts.



The SFO began investigating G4S and Serco in 2013 over bills charged to the British government for tagging people who were either dead, in prison or had not been tagged.

"We have apologised to the UK Government and implemented significant changes to people, policies, practices and controls," G4S Chief Executive Ashley Almanza said.

Serco drew a line under its own involvement last year by paying 19.2 million pounds in penalties.

G4S said in a statement that its rehabilitation and prisons unit, G4S Care and Justice Services (UK) Ltd, had taken responsibility for three allegations of improperly billing the government for contracts between August 2011 and May 2012.

The proposed Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA), which also includes reviews of internal practices at G4S and its implementation of counter measures, still needs court approval.

"The terms of this DPA will provide substantial oversight and assurance regarding G4S Care & Justice's commitment to responsible corporate behaviour," SFO Director Lisa Osofsky said in a statement.

G4S, which provides security for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station and the International Cricket Council, had repaid Britain under a 121-million-pounds settlement in 2014.

Shares in G4S closed 1.6% higher at 119.5 pence in London.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M, Aditya Soni and Alexander Smith)

By Pushkala Aripaka
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
G4S PLC 1.57% 119.45 Delayed Quote.-46.06%
SERCO GROUP PLC 0.97% 156 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
Financials
Sales 2020 6 903 M 8 720 M 8 720 M
Net income 2020 354 M 447 M 447 M
Net Debt 2020 1 438 M 1 817 M 1 817 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,05x
Yield 2020 3,57%
Capitalization 1 818 M 2 298 M 2 296 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 558 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart G4S PLC
Duration : Period :
G4S plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G4S PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 150,57 GBX
Last Close Price 117,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ashley Martin Almanza Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John P. Connolly Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy Peter Weller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kin Wah Fok Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven Lewis Mogford Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G4S PLC-46.06%2 293
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.09%27 692
TELEPERFORMANCE2.81%14 830
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC15.14%12 151
EDENRED-11.28%11 343
NEXI S.P.A26.29%11 091
