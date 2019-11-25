Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  G5 Entertainment AB (publ)    G5EN   SE0001824004

G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)

(G5EN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

G5 Entertainment publ : Company Profile for G5 Entertainment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 04:49am EST

G5 Entertainment Group (NASDAQ OMX: G5EN.ST, OTCQX: GENTF) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City®, Jewels of Rome®, Mahjong Journey®, Homicide Squad®, Survivors: The Quest®, The Secret Society® and Pirates & Pearls™.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ, G5 Entertainment is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm main market under trade symbol G5EN.ST and in the USA, OTCQX: GENTF.

Company:

 

G5 Entertainment

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

Birger Jarlsgatan 18

 

 

Stockholm 11434

 

 

Sweden

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

+46 84111115

 

 

 

Website:

 

https://www.g5e.com

 

 

 

Ticker/ISIN:

 

G5EN.ST(STO)/SE0001824004

 

 

GENTF(OTCQX)

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Public

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Electronic Games

 

 

 

Earnings Release Dates:

 

4th Quarter: February 12, 2020

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Vladislav Suglobov

 

 

COO: Alik Tabunov Tabunov

 

 

CFO: Stefan Wikstrand

 

 

 

Investor Relations

 

 

   Contact:

 

Pauline Kitur

   Email:

 

pauline.kitur@g5e.com

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)
04:49aG5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : Company Profile for G5 Entertainment
BU
11/15REDEYE :  G5 Entertainment - Higher risk, higher potential reward
AQ
11/05G5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : Interim Report January – September 2019
PU
11/05G5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : Interim Report January - September 2019
AQ
11/05G5 ENTERTAINMENT GROUP : Interim Report January – September 2019
BU
10/31G5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : Number of shares in G5 Entertainment AB (publ) on Octobe..
AQ
09/20G5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : Nomination committee appointed ahead of 2020 Annual Gene..
AQ
08/12G5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : f-shares to start trading on the OTCQX Market
AQ
08/09G5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : Chris Carvalho leaves Board of Directors
AQ
08/02REDEYE :  G5 Entertainment - A promising pipeline
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 1 233 M
EBIT 2019 63,5 M
Net income 2019 55,7 M
Finance 2019 110 M
Yield 2019 3,44%
P/E ratio 2019 15,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,26x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
Capitalization 849 M
Chart G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 135,00  SEK
Last Close Price 94,10  SEK
Spread / Highest target 70,0%
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vlad Suglobov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johan Petter Erik Nylander Independent Chairman
Alexander Tabunov Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Wikstrand Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Leyla Aslanova Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)-25.02%88
SNAP INC.176.95%21 364
MOMO INC.56.29%7 707
GRUBHUB INC.-44.38%3 907
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-52.99%3 799
DENA CO., LTD.-1.28%2 279
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group