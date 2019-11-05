Log in
G5 Entertainment publ : Interim Report January – September 2019

0
11/05/2019 | 07:00am EST

Interim Report January - September 2019 2019-11-05 07.30 PRESS RELEASE

July - September 2019

"G5 is a growth company at heart, and we are determined to give our customers high-quality, exciting games and to build lasting relationships with them. During the third-quarter we chose to give our older game portfolio a boost, while also giving our new game Jewels of Rome the best shot at even greater success. This means we spent more on marketing during the quarter to lift revenues during the last three months of the year and beyond," said Vlad Suglobov, CEO of G5 Entertainment. "The plan is already showing progress with October seeing double-digit sequential growth compared to September. We are making these investments from a position of financial strength and are excited to see our games find continued success."

  • Revenue for the period was SEK 301.5 M (341.9), a decrease of 12 per cent compared to 2018.
  • Gross margin increased to 64% (52%), partly due to an increasing share of revenue from own games.
  • EBIT for the period was SEK-2.7 M (25.3), The year over year decline was primarily due to lower turnover and increased investments in development and user acquisition.
  • Net result for the period was SEK-3.4 M (22.7).
  • Earnings per share for the period, before dilution, was SEK-0.38 (2.54).
  • Cash flow amounted to SEK 3.9 M(-9.9).
  • For thefree-to-play games the average Monthly Active Users (MAU) was 6.2 million, a decrease of 23 per cent compared to the same period in 2018. Average Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) was 222.7 thousand, a decrease of 22 per cent and average Daily Active Users (DAU) was 1.6 million, a decrease of 18 per cent compared to the same period in 2018. Average Monthly Average Gross Revenue Per Paying User (MAGRPPU) was USD 45.8, an increase of 4 percent compared to the same period last year.

For additional information please contact:

Vlad Suglobov, CEO, investor@g5e.com

Stefan Wikstrand, CFO, +46 76 00 11 11 5

This information is information that G5 Entertainment AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07:30 CET on November 5, 2019.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment Group develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City®, Jewels of Rome®, Mahjong Journey®, Homicide Squad®, Survivors: The Quest®, The Secret Society® and Pirates & Pearls (tm).

G5 Entertainment AB (Publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm main market under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For the 6thyear in a row, G5 Entertainment is ranked in Deloitte's Top 50 Fastest Growing Tech Companies of Sweden.

Disclaimer

G5 Entertainment AB published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 11:59:05 UTC
