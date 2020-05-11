G5 Entertainment publ : Notice to Annual General Meeting

Notice to Annual General Meeting

2020-05-10 PRESS RELEASE

Notice has today been issued to the Annual General Meeting of G5 Entertainment AB (publ.) (the "Company"), reg. no 556680-8878. The AGM will be held at 08.30 am (CEST) on Monday June 8, 2020, at 7a Conference center, Strandvägen 7a, Stockholm, Sweden. Registration begins at 8.00 am (CEST).

Shareholders who wish to attend the annual general meeting must:

be recorded as shareholders in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Monday June 1, 2020;

no later than Monday June 1, 2020, preferably before 4 pm (CEST), have given notice of their participation and potential assistants to G5 Entertainment AB, Birger Jarlsgatan 18, 3 tr, 114 34 Stockholm or by e-mail to agm@g5e.se, stating full name, personal identification number or registration number, address, day-time phone number and, when applicable, information regarding any representative, proxy and/or a maximum of two assistants.

The entire notice is available at the Company's website (http://www.g5e.com/corporate). It will also be sent free of charge by mail to those shareholders who contact the Company on any of the above ways and asks for summons by mail and provide an address.

More information about the Company can be found on www.g5e.se/corporate.

For additional information please contact:

Stefan Wikstrand, CFO, +46 76 00 11 115

