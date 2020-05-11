Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  G5 Entertainment AB (publ)    G5EN   SE0001824004

G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)

(G5EN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

G5 Entertainment publ : Notice to Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 04:19am EDT

Notice to Annual General Meeting

2020-05-10 PRESS RELEASE

Notice has today been issued to the Annual General Meeting of G5 Entertainment AB (publ.) (the "Company"), reg. no 556680-8878. The AGM will be held at 08.30 am (CEST) on Monday June 8, 2020, at 7a Conference center, Strandvägen 7a, Stockholm, Sweden. Registration begins at 8.00 am (CEST).

Shareholders who wish to attend the annual general meeting must:

  • be recorded as shareholders in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Monday June 1, 2020;
  • no later than Monday June 1, 2020, preferably before 4 pm (CEST), have given notice of their participation and potential assistants to G5 Entertainment AB, Birger Jarlsgatan 18, 3 tr, 114 34 Stockholm or bye-mail to agm@g5e.se, stating full name, personal identification number or registration number, address, day-time phone number and, when applicable, information regarding any representative, proxy and/or a maximum of two assistants.

The entire notice is available at the Company's website (http://www.g5e.com/corporate). It will also be sent free of charge by mail to those shareholders who contact the Company on any of the above ways and asks for summons by mail and provide an address.

More information about the Company can be found on www.g5e.se/corporate.

For additional information please contact:

Stefan Wikstrand, CFO, +46 76 00 11 115

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Jewels of Rome®, Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, Jewels of Rome®, Homicide Squad®, The Secret Society® and Pirates & Pearls (tm).

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. G5 Entertainment has been ranked in Deloitte's Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 6 years in a row.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at http://www.g5e.com/corporate

Disclaimer

G5 Entertainment AB published this content on 10 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 08:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)
04:19aG5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : Notice to Annual General Meeting
PU
05/10G5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of G5 Entert..
AQ
05/08REDEYE : G5 Entertainment - The Transformation is Uplifting
AQ
05/05G5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : Interim Report January – March 2020
PU
05/05G5 ENTERTAINMENT : Interim Report January – March 2020
BU
05/05G5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : Interim Report January - March 2020
AQ
04/30G5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : releases Hawaii Match-3 Mania in Canada and Australia
AQ
04/30G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB : (publ) publishes annual report 2019
AQ
03/27G5 ENTERTAINMENT : Releases Jewels of The Wild West For Worldwide Pre-Order
BU
03/27G5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : The Board of Directors of G5 Entertainment Utilizes Auth..
BU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 1 310 M
EBIT 2020 94,3 M
Net income 2020 81,7 M
Finance 2020 211 M
Yield 2020 1,51%
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
EV / Sales2021 0,86x
Capitalization 1 494 M
Chart G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 150,00  SEK
Last Close Price 165,60  SEK
Spread / Highest target 8,70%
Spread / Average Target -9,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vlad Suglobov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johan Petter Erik Nylander Independent Chairman
Alexander Tabunov Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Wikstrand Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Leyla Aslanova Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)63.80%153
SNAP INC.11.64%26 350
MOMO INC.-32.87%4 694
GRUBHUB INC.-3.74%4 304
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-8.97%3 818
DENA CO., LTD.-1.13%1 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group