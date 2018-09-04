Log in
G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)
G5 Entertainment publ : Number of shares in G5 Entertainment AB (publ) on August 31, 2018

09/04/2018

Number of shares in G5 Entertainment AB (publ) on August 31, 2018

2018-08-31 PRESS RELEASE

During August a total of 22,450 new shares were issued as a result of the subscription of warrants issued under an employee stock option plan adopted at the Annual General Meeting on May 20, 2015. The total number of shares in G5 Entertainment AB (publ) as of August 31, 2018 amounts to 8,963,850 shares.

As one share entitles one (1) vote, the total number of votes in the company after the issue amounts to 8,963,850 votes.

More information about the Company can be found onwww.g5e.se/corporate.

For additional information please contact:

Stefan Wikstrand, CFO, +46 76 00 11 115

This information is information that G5 Entertainment AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.30 CET on August 31, 2018.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. Thecompany'sportfolio includes popular games like Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, Survivors: The Quest®, The Secret Society®, Pirates &Pearls (tm), and Twin Moons®.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm'smain market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For the 5th year in a row, G5 Entertainment is ranked inDeloitte's Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Disclaimer

G5 Entertainment AB published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 12:46:05 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 1 636 M
EBIT 2018 174 M
Net income 2018 146 M
Finance 2018 190 M
Yield 2018 0,97%
P/E ratio 2018 21,41
P/E ratio 2019 14,27
EV / Sales 2018 1,81x
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capitalization 3 155 M
Chart G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vlad Suglobov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johan Petter Erik Nylander Independent Chairman
Alexander Tabunov Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Wikstrand Chief Financial Officer
Leyla Aslanova Director-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)10.69%347
ADOBE SYSTEMS50.37%129 031
SQUARE INC155.67%36 380
ELECTRONIC ARTS7.95%34 569
AUTODESK47.24%33 743
WORKDAY51.90%33 381
