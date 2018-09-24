Gabriel A/S : Company announcement

Announcement no. 10/2018 Date: 24 September 2018

Gabriel Holding A/S

Gabriel Holding A/S upwardly adjusts its expectations for the 01.10.2017 to 30.09.2018 financial year

In connection with the company's third quarterly announcement, management expected a revenue for the entire year in the order of DKK 595 million (DKK 493 million last year) and a profit before tax of DKK 56 mil-lion from continuing operations (DKK 46.8 million last year) equivalent to a growth in revenue of approxi-mately 21% and an increase in the profit before tax of approximately 20%.

After almost 12 months of the financial year, the revenue is above management's expectations, and a reve-nue of the order of DKK 598 million is now estimated for the whole 2017/18 financial year. The profit before tax for the month of August and new estimates for September exceed management's previous expectations.

Against this background, expectations for the revenue are adjusted upwardly to approximately DKK 598 mil-lion (DKK 493 million last year) and a profit before tax of DKK 57-58 million (DKK 46.8 million last year) equivalent to a growth in revenue of approximately 21% and an increase in the profit before tax of approxi-mately 22-24%.

