Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Gabriel Holding A/S    GABR   DK0060124691

GABRIEL HOLDING A/S (GABR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/24 09:04:10 am
594 DKK   --.--%
06:34pGABRIEL A/S : Company announcement
PU
08/23GABRIEL A/S : Interim Report Q3
PU
08/23GABRIEL HOLDING : – three quarters of the 2017/18 financial ye..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Gabriel A/S : Company announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 06:34pm CEST

Announcement no. 10/2018

Date: 24 September 2018

STOCK EXCHANGE AND PRESS RELEASE

Gabriel Holding A/S

Gabriel Holding A/S upwardly adjusts its expectations for the 01.10.2017 to 30.09.2018 financial year

In connection with the company's third quarterly announcement, management expected a revenue for the entire year in the order of DKK 595 million (DKK 493 million last year) and a profit before tax of DKK 56 mil-lion from continuing operations (DKK 46.8 million last year) equivalent to a growth in revenue of approxi-mately 21% and an increase in the profit before tax of approximately 20%.

After almost 12 months of the financial year, the revenue is above management's expectations, and a reve-nue of the order of DKK 598 million is now estimated for the whole 2017/18 financial year. The profit before tax for the month of August and new estimates for September exceed management's previous expectations.

Against this background, expectations for the revenue are adjusted upwardly to approximately DKK 598 mil-lion (DKK 493 million last year) and a profit before tax of DKK 57-58 million (DKK 46.8 million last year) equivalent to a growth in revenue of approximately 21% and an increase in the profit before tax of approxi-mately 22-24%.

Gabriel Holding A/S Hjulmagervej 55

9000 Aalborg, Denmark Phone: +45 9630 3100

Contact: Anders Hedegaard Petersen, CEO

Disclaimer

Gabriel Holding A/S published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 16:33:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GABRIEL HOLDING A/S
06:34pGABRIEL A/S : Company announcement
PU
08/23GABRIEL A/S : Interim Report Q3
PU
08/23GABRIEL HOLDING A/S : – three quarters of the 2017/18 financial year
AQ
05/08GABRIEL A/S : Interim Report Q2
PU
05/08GABRIEL HOLDING A/S : - First half-year of the financial year 2017/18
AQ
02/01GABRIEL A/S : Interim Report Q1
PU
2017GABRIEL HOLDING A/S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017GABRIEL A/S : Minutes of the annual general meeting
AQ
2017GABRIEL A/S : Notice of annual general meeting of Gabriel Holding A/S
AQ
2017GABRIEL A/S : Annual report 2016/17
PU
More news
Chart GABRIEL HOLDING A/S
Duration : Period :
Gabriel Holding A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GABRIEL HOLDING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Hedegaard Petersen Chief Executive Officer
Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen Chairman
Steffen W. Bohnstedt Technical Manager-Technology & Facilities
Søren Brahm Lauritsen Director
Hans Olesen Damgaard Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GABRIEL HOLDING A/S16.24%0
TONGKUN GROUP CO LTD4.58%4 345
TEIJIN LTD-11.73%3 941
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.--.--%3 605
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO LTD--.--%2 592
KOLON INDUSTRIES INC--.--%1 593
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.