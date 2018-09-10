CSE New Listing - Gabriella's Kitchen Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2018) - Gabriella's Kitchen (CSE: GABY) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company develops, manufactures, produces and markets high-quality, nutritional food products. It uses healthy and unique ingredients in innovative ways to create healthy alternatives to traditionally unhealthy comfort foods.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "GABY" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_es2o7i1u/Gabriellas-Kitchen-CSEGABY-New-Listing

The company provides over 20 food products that offer consumers better-for-you options such as high-protein, low-calorie, low-carbohydrate, vegan, gluten-free and other allergy-sensitive products. The award-winning product family includes: skinnypasta™, gabbypasta™ and noodi™ brands, and a new fourth brand, alto™, to represent its cannabis and hemp-infused products. The new line of products infused with cannabis-derived cannabinoids, including both CBD and THC, represent a supplement to its existing established portfolio. Management believes its Infused Products are the first of its kind in the market and represent a new approach to healthy food products.

Margot Micallef, Founder and CEO, stated: "The future of the wellness industry will be based on companies that are accommodating a holistic approach to health, which includes cannabis. People will now have the choice to drink cannabis instead of a beer or the choice to eat a product in the form of an edible. Our new line of infused products is not only the future of the wellness industry, but a crucial role in living a healthy life."

With its existing infrastructure of major retailers and an extensive broker network, the company is uniquely positioned to service both mainstream grocery and licensed cannabis retailers throughout both legal and emerging markets across North America. The company's traditional, non-infused products are currently available in more than 3,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada, including major retailers, such as Whole Foods, Sobeys, Loblaws, Urban Fare, and Safeway. The company anticipates its Infused Products will be available in both licensed and, on a limited basis, non-licensed channels in certain markets where legislation allows.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.gabriellas-kitchen.com, contact Scott Koyich, Investor Relations, at 800-674-2239 or by email at investorrelations@gabriellas-kitchen.com.

