Gafisa : 2Q19 Earnings Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE- São Paulo, August 14, 2019 - Gafisa S.A. (B3: GFSA3; OTC: GFASY), a leading Brazilian homebuilder focused on the upper-middle and high-income segments, announced today its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2019 ended June 30, 2019. GAFISA ANNOUNCES 2Q19 RESULTS Conference Call August 16, 2019 11:00 a.m. Brasília time In Portuguese

+55 (11) 3137-8076 (Brazil) Code: Gafisa

+55 (11) 3137-8076 (Brazil) Code: Gafisa 10:00 a.m. US EST In English (simultaneous translation from Portuguese) +1 786 209-1795 (USA) Code: Gafisa Webcast: www.gafisa.com.br/ri Replay: +55 (11) 3137-8031 Portuguese: 8875| #270 English: 8876| #732 Shares GFSA3 - B3 GFASY - OTC Total outstanding shares: 71,031,8761Average Daily Traded Volume (2Q19): 2,088,185 shares. (1) including 3,331,542 treasury shares. 120 days building the New Gafisa We assumed management of the Company at the end of March this year. Since then, we have been working diligently to deliver quality results in the context of the real estate market upturn in Brazil while adhering to guidelines set by shareholders and the Board of Directors: Capitalization: (i) The first tranche of capital increase was concluded by issuing 26,273,962 new shares and raising R$132 million; (ii) The Board of Directors is discussing the second tranche of capital increase; (iii) The Company's valuation study to support offer pricing is underway and; (iv) Proposal to raise up to US$150 million, which can be placed in the domestic or international market, was approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 23, 2019. Management: We are (i) hiring a new team of executives with broad experience in the real estate market and; (ii) horizontalizing management by bringing in innovative, young-minded new talent as well as by integrating teams and divisions. Governance:New members with a great deal of experience in the turnaround process have been elected to form the Board of Directors. Management-supporting committees were maintained. Operational:(i) After capitalization, construction work resumed at an appropriate pace, ensuring all projects are executed in line with Gafisa's high quality standards; (ii) the sales division is being restructured; (iii) measures were adopted to generate liquidity of court deposits; (iv) hired consulting firm Falconi to review processes and optimize expenditures in the short-term. Quality:The annual quality audit concluded with the recommendation that certificates be maintained. This evidences that the Company successfully complies with all regulations, laws, and standards while ensuring the quality of its products and services. In addition, Gafisa continues apt to observe the financial institution's requirements. Financial:(i) Operational and financial liabilities are being renegotiated and rescheduled; (ii) projects launched by holding migrate to SPEs in order to enable fundraising via SFH (Brazilian Housing System), ensuring that the Company balance sheet is structured in accordance with the best and most transparent practices in the sector. Strategic: The company has hired Bain & Company to develop a medium and long-term strategic plan that combines strategic and tactical actions. In the international scenario, the relisting process at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has been analyzed, concluding that we strive to provide greater visibility to the Company and access to new markets. 1 ' This 120-day period involved hard work, dedication, discipline, and transparency. We are greatly pleased to report that the Company is breaking new grounds throughout its entire ecosystem. These results reflect that we are heading in the right direction-and position us to broaden our horizons. Although an arduous journey, we possess the energy and resources necessary to achieve our goals. Roberto Luz Portella Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer 2 ' OPERATIONAL RESULTS Table 1 - Operational Performance (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q (%) 2Q18 Y/Y (%) 6M19 6M18 Y/Y (%) Launches - - - 399,875 -100.0% - 538,590 -100.0% Gross Sales 87,893 91,270 -3.7% 405,858 -78.3% 179,163 699,318 -74.4% Dissolutions (31,672) (41,363) -23.4% (59,912) -47.1% (73,035) (117,614) -37.9% Pre-sales 56,221 49,907 12.7% 345,946 -83.7% 106,128 581,704 -81.8% Speed of Sales (SoS) 5.0% 4.3% 0.7 p.p. 19.9% -14.9 p.p. 9.1% 17.2% -8.1 p.p. Delivered PSV 91,317 80,079 14.0% 300,991 -69.7% 171,396 300,991 -43.1% Table 2 - Financial Performance (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q (%) 2Q186 Y/Y (%) 6M19 6M186 Y/Y (%) Net Revenue 99,659 95,421 4.4% 281,930 -64.7% 195,080 515,878 -62.2% Adjusted Gross Profit¹ 48,862 17,764 175.1% 108,768 -55.1% 66,626 170,309 -60.9% Adjusted Gross Margin¹ 49.0% 18.6% 30.4 p.p. 38.6% 10.4 p.p. 34.2% 33.0% 1.2 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA² 13,923 (23,006) -160.5% 33,566 -58.5% (9,083) 39,217 -123.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin² 14.0% -24.1% 38.1 p.p. 11.9% 2.1 p.p. -4.7% 7.6% -12.3 p.p. Net Income (12,724) (46,354) -72.6% (24,957) -49.0% (59,078) (78,475) -24.7% Revenue Backlog 506,418 533,503 -5.1% 701,634 -27.8% 506,418 701,634 -27.8% Backlog Results3 4 177,847 193,016 -7.9% 262,828 -32.3% 177,847 262,828 -32.3% Backlog Results Margin4 5 35.1% 36.2% -1.1 p.p. 37.5% -2.4 p.p. 35.1% 37.5% -2.4 p.p. Net Debt 587,898 727,104 -19.1% 751,873 -21.8% 587,898 751,873 -21.8% Cash and Cash 182,817 63,068 189.9% 212,897 -14.1% 182,817 212,897 -14.1% Equivalents5 Equity + Minority 575,353 449,455 28.0% 887,913 -35.2% 575,353 887,913 -35.2% Shareholders (Net Debt, - Proj. Fin.) / 21.9% 51.1% -29.2 p.p. 17.7% 4.2 p.p. 21.9% 17.7% 4.2 p.p. (Equity + Minority) ¹ Adjusted by capitalized interest. ² Adjusted by capitalized interest with stock option plan (non-cash) and minority shareholders. Backlog results net of PIS/COFINS taxes (3.65%), excluding the impact of the PVA (Present Value Adjustment) method according to Law No. 11.638 .

4 Backlog results comprise the projects restricted by acondition precedent . 5 Cash and cash-equivalents and marketable securities.

6 Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. 3 ' Launches During the first half of the year, Gafisa concentrated on the sales process and inventory monetization. Our current focus is on regaining market and consumer confidence, ensuring the economic feasibility of projects, and restoring delivery schedules before resuming launch cycle. Launches (R$ million) 464 400 90 139 71 119 - - - 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2017: R$554 MM 2018: R$729 MM Sales Gross sales totaled R$87.9 million in 2Q19, down 3.7% q-o-q and 78.3% y-o-y. The y-o-y variation is due to a higher volume of launches during the second quarter of 2018 (R$400 million) besides the Company's restructuring process, which also affected sales performance in the first half. In the first 6 months of 2019, gross sales totaled R$179.2 million. Dissolutions reached R$31.7 million in 2Q19, 23.4% lower than in 1Q19, despite higher a delivered PSV volume of 14%. Year-on-year, dissolutions tumbled 47.1%. Our task force is in charge of negotiations to customers, aiming to consolidate a downward trend of dissolution volume. The graph below shows the evolution of dissolution volume over the past 2 years, evidencing a consistent downward trend. Dissolutions (R$ millions) 114 95 84 58 60 52 58 41 32 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2017: R$412 MM 2018: R$228 MM 2019: R$73 MM¹ ¹ Reflects year-to-date. 4 ' Net pre-sales totaled R$56.2 million in 2Q19, 12.7% higher than in 1Q19. In 6M19, net pre-sales came to R$106.1 million. Breakdown of Net Sales 2Q19 (%) Net Pre-Sales (R$ million) 354 346 38,1% 236 61,9% 127 122 136 95 50 56 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Inventory under Construction Inventory Concluded 2017: R$720 MM 2018: R$813 MM 2019: R$106 MM¹ ¹ Reflects LTM. Sales Over Supply (SoS) SoS was 5.0% in 2Q19, 70 bps higher than in 1Q19. SoS L12M 36,8% 37,6% 32,0% 37,5% 43,1% 38,9% 39,9% 35,8% 24,1% 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Quarterly SoS 18,3% 19,9% 14,4% 7,9% 7,4% 9,4% 7,2% 5,0% 4,3% 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Inventory (Property for Sale) Inventory at market value totaled R$1.063 billion in 2Q19, down 5.4% q-o-q. Table 3 - Inventory at Market Value 1Q19 x 2Q19 (R$ 000) Inventories Launches Dissolutions Gross Sales Adjustments¹ Inventories Q/Q(%) 1Q19 2Q19 São Paulo 917,439 - 22,144 (76,916) (3,111) 859,554 -6.3% Rio de Janeiro 136,453 - 4,511 (6,433) 3,665 138,196 1.3% Other Markets 69,681 - 5,018 (4,544) (5,216) 64,939 -6.8% Total 1,123,573 - 31,672 (87,893) (4,663) 1,062,689 -5.4% Adjustments in the period reflect the updates related to the project scope, launch date, and pricing . Inventory turnover LTM increased from 21 months in 1Q19 to 38 months in 2Q19 due to lower sales volume in the last 4 quarters. 5 ' Inventory Turnover LTM 33 34 38 29 25 23 21 21 20 20 19 16 18 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Approximately 68% of inventory is composed of residential units located in the state of São Paulo, which have higher liquidity than commercial and residential units in other regions. We are poised to seize opportunities that develop with Brazil's economic upswing, positioning us to recover the level of inventory turnover LTM historically recorded. Table 4 - Inventory at Market Value - Financial Progress - POC - (R$ 000) Not Up to 30% built 30% to 70% More than 70% Finished Total 2Q19 Initiated built built Units São Paulo - - 461,800 150,456 247,299 859,554 Rio de Janeiro - - - - 138,196 138,196 Other Markets - - 13,201 - 51,737 64,939 Total - - 475,001 150,456 437,232 1,062,689 * % POC does not necessarily reveal the status of construction works, but the project's financial progress. Table 5 - Inventory at Market Value- Commercial x Residential Breakdown (R$ 000) GFSA Inventory % Residential Commercial Total São Paulo 721,448 138,107 859,554 Rio de Janeiro 31,065 107,131 138,196 Others 64,939 - 64,939 Total 817,451 245,238 1,062,689 Delivered Projects and Transfer In 2Q19, Gafisa delivered the project Choice Santo Amaro, totaling 227 units, net of swap, with a PSV totaling R$91.3 million, net of brokerage. Currently, Gafisa manages the construction of 13 projects, and work on 4 more projects will start this year. All projects will be delivered in accordance with Gafisa quality standards. Table 6 - Deliveries Project Delivery Launch Date Location % Share Units PSV R$000² Date 100%¹ Like Aclimação Feb/19 Mar/16 São Paulo/SP 100% 136 80,079 Choice Santo Amaro May/19 Jun/16 São Paulo/SP 100% 227 91,317 Total 2Q19 227 91,317 Total 2019 363 171,396 Number of units corresponding to a 100% share in projects, net of swaps; ² PSV = Potential Sales Value of units, net of brokerage and swap. 6 ' The PSV transferred in 2Q19 totaled R$44.2 million, down 31.8% q-o-q. This decline appears because an approximate PSV of R$239 million was delivered in 4Q18 (Hermann Jr, Barra Vista, and Scena Alto da Lapa), while the transfer occurred in 1Q19. By contrast, in 6M19, only 2 projects were delivered, totaling R$171.4 million: the project Choice Santo Amaro, with an approximate PSV of R$91.3 million, delivered at the end of May and with higher transfer volume foreseen for the third quarter of 2019. In the first 6 months of 2019, PSV transferred totaled R$109 million, down 45.4% from 6M18. Table 7 - Transfer and Delivery - (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q (%) 2Q18 Y/Y (%) 6M19 6M18 Y/Y (%) PSV Transferred¹ 44,202 64,821 -31.8% 140,505 -68.5% 109,023 199,503 -45.4% Delivered Projects 1 1 0.0% 5 -80.0% 2 5 -60.0% Delivery Units² 227 136 66.9% 1,025 -77.9% 363 1,025 -64.6% Delivered PSV³ 91,317 80,079 14.0% 300,991 -69.7% 171,396 300,991 -43.1% PSV transferred refers to the effective cash inflow from units transferred to financial institutions;

Number of units corresponding to a 100% share in projects, net of swaps; ³ PSV = Potential Sales Value of units, net of brokerage and swap. Landbank With an estimated PSV of R$3.81 billion, the Company's landbank represents 33 projects/phases, totaling 6,751 units. Approximately 70% of land was acquired through swaps, most of it located in the city of São Paulo. Table 8 - Landbank (R$ 000) PSV % Swap Total ² % Swap Units % Swap Financial Potential Units Potential Units Total (% Gafisa) ¹ (% Gafisa) ³ São Paulo 2,470,906 79.8% 71.6% 8.2% 4,947 5,307 Rio de Janeiro 748,745 60.1% 60.1% 0.0% 755 892 Others 594,327 30.0% 30.0% 0.0% 1,050 1,320 Total 3,813,979 69.8% 66.2% 3.6% 6,751 7,519 ¹ The PSV (% Gafisa) reported is net of swap and brokerage fee. The swap percentage is measured compared to the historical cost of land acquisition . Potential units are net of swap and refer to the Gafisa's and/or its partners' interest in the project . Table 9 - Changes in the Landbank (2Q19 x 1Q19 - R$ 000) Initial Landbank Land Launches Dissolutions Adjustments Final Landbank Acquisition São Paulo 2,486,753 - - - (15,847) 2,470,906 Rio de Janeiro 748,745 - - - - 748,745 Others 594,327 - - - - 594,327 Total 3,829,825 - - - (15,847) 3,813,979 * The amounts reported are net swap and brokerage. 7 ' FINANCIAL RESULTS Revenue Net revenue totaled R$99.7 million in 2Q19, up 4.4% from 1Q19, driven by higher net pre-sales volume and the cancelation of suspension clause related to project Scena Tatuapé, launched in 3Q18, generated R$15.5 million in revenue this quarter. Table 10 - Revenue Recognition (R$ 000) 2Q19 2Q18 Launches Pre-Sales % Revenue % Revenue Pre-Sales % Revenue¹ % Revenue Sales Sales 2018 -2,276 -4.0% 21,630 21.7% 232,403 67.2% 68,242 24.2% 2017 1,658 3.0% 12,650 12.7% 20,777 6.0% 9,918 3.5% 2016 33,694 59.9% 44,403 44.5% 24,171 7.0% 25,034 8.9% 2015 19,696 35.0% 22,583 22.7% 33,323 9.6% 148,275 52.6% <2014 3,449 6.1% (1,606) -1.6% 35,271 10.2% 30,461 10.8% Total 56,221 100% 99,659 100.0% 345,946 100% 281,930 100.0% ¹Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. Gross Profit & Margin Gafisa's adjusted gross profit came to R$48.9 million in 2Q19 versus R$17.8 million in 1Q19 and R$108.8 million in 2Q18. The adjusted gross margin stood at 49.0%, up 3040 bps from 1Q19. Note that this significant increase q-o-q is mainly due to the sale of units with higher margin and a review of 2 landbank projects, which resulted in a reversal of impairment of referred landbank in the amount of R$16.7 million. Table 11 - Gross Margin (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q(%) 2Q18² Y/Y (%) 6M19 6M18² Y/Y (%) Net Revenue 99,659 95,421 4.4% 281,930 -64.7% 195,080 515,878 -62.2% Gross Profit 36,971 6,447 473.5% 77,226 -52.1% 43,418 102,495 -57.6% Gross Margin 37.1% 6.8% 30,3 p.p. 27.4% 9.7 p.p. 22.3% 19.9% 2.4 p.p. (-) Financial Costs (11,891) (11,317) 5.1% (31,542) -62.3% (23,208) (67,814) -65.8% Adjusted Gross Profit ¹ 48,862 17,764 175.1% 108,768 -55.1% 66,626 170,309 -60.9% Adjusted Gross Margin ¹ 49.0% 18.6% 30.4 p.p. 38.6% 10.4 p.p. 34.2% 33.0% 1.2 p.p. ¹ Adjusted by capitalized interests. ² Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A) In 2Q19, selling, general and administrative expenses totaled R$14.4 million, 70.7% below 2Q18. As a result of the new Gafisa's due diligence policy and its new, effective structural model, selling expenses tumbled 53.7% to R$3.0 million from 1Q19, mainly reflecting lower marketing, condominium, and IPTU (Urban Property Tax) expenses. In 6M19, selling expenses fell to R$9.5 million, 81.8% lower than the same period last year. General and administrative expenses totaled R$11.3 million, down 45.6% from 2Q18 due to (i) a R$5.2 million reduction in headcount y-o-y; (ii) a review of services and IT agreements that saved approximately R$1.1 million; and (iii) the relocation of our headquarters, which reduced rental and 8 ' condominium expenses by nearly 30%. The variation quarter-on-quarter is explained by a reversal of provision of stock options (approximately R$2.5 million) in 1Q19. Table 12 - SG&A Expenses (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q(%) 2Q18 Y/Y (%) 6M19 6M18 Y/Y (%) Selling Expenses (3,011) (6,502) -53.7% (28,110) -89.3% (9,513) (52,389) -81.8% G&A Expenses (11,340) (7,900) 43.5% (20,845) -45.6% (19,240) (39,541) -51.3% Total SG&A Expenses (14,351) (14,402) -0.4% (48,955) -70.7% (28,753) (91,930) -68.7% Other Operating Income/Expenses came to R$23.6 million in 2Q19, up 33.4% from 2Q18 due to a 49.5% increase in litigation expenses y-o-y. It is worth noting that this provision is diffuse, with key contingencies deriving from i) delayed construction of previous projects and; ii) defects in building units delivered between 2010 and 2012. All legal proceedings have been audited, and a policy of settlements has been elaborated to clear obligations and reduce Company liability. Table 13 - Other Operating Income/Expenses (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q(%) 2Q18 Y/Y (%) 6M19 6M18 Y/Y (%) Litigation Expenses (23,544) (22,225) 5.9% (15,747) 49.5% (45,769) (27,523) 66.3% Other (98) (1) 9,700% (1,972) -95.0% (99) (2,401) -95.9% Total (23,642) (22,226) 6.4% (17,719) 33.4% (45,868) (29,924) 53.3% Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$13.9 million in 2Q19 versus a negative R$23 million in 1Q19. Table 14 - Adjusted EBITDA (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q(%) 2Q18² Y/Y (%) 6M19 6M18² Y/Y (%) Net Income (Loss) (12,724) (46,354) -72.6% (24,957) -49.0% (59,078) (78,475) -24.7% (+) Financial Results 10,469 9,959 5.1% 19,082 -45.1% 20,428 39,032 -47.7% (+) Income Tax / Social Contribution 309 404 -23.5% 1,432 -78.4% 713 1,664 -57.2% (+) Depreciation and Amortization 4,143 4,373 -5.3% 5,140 -19.4% 8,516 9,125 -6.7% (+) Capitalized Interest 11,891 11,317 5.1% 31,542 -62.3% 23,208 67,814 -65.8% (+) Expenses w/ Stock Option Plan (412) (2,460) -83.3% 1,369 -130.1% (2,872) 1,278 -324.7% (+) Minority Shareholders 247 (245) -200.8% (42) -688.1% 2 (1,221) -100.2% Adjusted EBITDA¹ 13,923 (23,006) -160.5% 33,566 -58.5% (9,083) 39,217 -123.2% Adjusted by capitalized interests, with stock option plan (non-cash) and minority shareholders. ² Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. Financial Results In 2Q19, financial results totaled R$5.4 million, up 59.6% and 43.7% from 1Q19 and 2Q18, respectively, reflecting a higher balance of cash and cash equivalents q-o-q and more prudent investments compared to the previous year. Financial expenses declined 30.6% to R$15.8 million in 2Q19 due to lower interest rates on funding in view of a lower level of indebtedness y-o-y. 9 ' In 2Q19, the net financial result was negative at approximately R$10.5 million versus a net loss of R$10.0 million in 1Q19 and R$19.1 million in 2Q18. Net Result 2Q19 recorded a negative adjusted net result of R$12.7 million compared to a net loss of R$46.4 million and R$24.9 million in 1Q19 and 2Q18, respectively, already reflecting the efficiency gains of actions implemented by our new management. Table 15 - Net Result (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q(%) 2Q18³ Y/Y (%) 6M19 6M18³ Y/Y (%) Net Result 99,659 95,421 4.4% 281,930 -64.7% 195,080 515,878 -62.2% Gross Result 36,971 6,447 473.5% 77,226 -52.1% 43,418 102,495 -57.6% Gross Margin 37.1% 6.8% 30.3 p.p. 27.4% 9.7 p.p. 22.3% 19.9% 2.4 p.p. (-) Financial Cost (11,891) (11,317) 5.1% (31,542) -62.3% (23,208) (67,814) -65.8% Adjusted Gross Result¹ 48,862 17,764 175.1% 108,768 -55.1% 66,626 170,309 -60.9% Adjusted Gross Margin¹ 49.0% 18.6% 30.4 p.p. 38.6% 10.4 p.p. 34.2% 33.0% 1.2 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA² 13,923 (23,006) -160.5% 33,566 -58.5% (9,083) 39,217 -123.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin² 14.0% -24.1% 38.1 p.p. 11.9% 2.1 p.p. -4.7% 7.6% -12.3 p.p. Net Result (12,724) (46,354) -72.6% (24,957) -49.0% (59,078) (78,475) -24.7% Adjusted by capitalized interests. Adjusted by capitalized interests, with stock option plan (non-cash) and minority shareholders. ³ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. Revenue Backlog and Results In 2Q19, the balance of revenue backlog according to the PoC method totaled R$177.8 million, with a margin of 35.1% to be recognized. Table 16 - Backlog Results (REF) (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q(%) 2Q18 Y/Y (%) Revenue Backlog 506,418 533,503 -5.1% 701,634 -27.8% Backlog Costs (units sold) (328,571) (340,487) -3.5% (438,806) -25.1% Backlog Results 177,847 193,016 -7.9% 262,828 -32.3% Backlog Margin 35.1% 36.2% -1.1 p.p. 37.5% -2.4 p.p. Notes:Backlogresultsnet of PIS/COFINS taxes(3.65%) andexcludingthe impactofPVA (PresentValueAdjustment)methodaccordingto Law No. 11.638. Backlog results comprise the projects restricted by acondition precedent. 10 ' BALANCE SHEET Cash and Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities On June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled R$182.8 million. Receivables At the end of 2Q19, total accounts receivable totaled R$1.09 billion, down 5.1% from 1Q19. Of this amount, an estimated R$474.8 million is expected to be paid in 2019, which will account for a significant portion of the Company's new balance sheet. Table 17 - Total Receivables (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q(%) 2Q18¹ Y/Y (%) Receivables from developments - Backlog 525,602 553,713 -5.1% 728,214 -27.8% Receivables from PoC - ST (on balance sheet) 449,356 475,820 -5.6% 562,072 -20.1% Receivables from PoC - LT (on balance sheet) 116,835 120,614 -3.1% 195,199 -40.1% Total 1,091,793 1,150,147 -5.1% 1,485,485 -26.5% ¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. Notes: ST - Short term | LT-Long term | PoC - Percentage of Completion Method. Receivables from developments: Accounts receivable not yet recognized according to PoC and BRGAAP. Receivables from PoC: Accounts receivable already recognized according to PoC and BRGAAP. Table 18 - Receivables Schedule (R$ 000) Total 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 - and after Receivables Backlog 525,602 232,969 172,374 110,957 2,460 6,842 Receivables from PoC 566,191 241,854 218,021 97,839 2,237 6,240 Total 1,091,793 474,823 390,395 208,796 4,697 13,082 Cash Generation The Company ended the second quarter of 2019 with a positive cash generation of R$6.9 million, excluding the effect of a R$132.3 million capital increase. It is worth mentioning that this was the third consecutive quarter of cash generation, a result of disciplined expense management. Table 19 - Cash Generation (R$ 000) 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Availabilities 1 137,160 63,068 182,817 Change in Availabilities (1) (57,285) (74,092) 119,749 Total Debt + Investors Obligations 889,413 790,172 770,715 Change in Total Debt + Investors Obligations (2) (70,931) (99,241) (19,457) Capital Increase (3) - - 132,266 Cash Generation in the Period (1) - (2) - (3) 13,646 25,149 6,940 Final Accumulated Cash Generation² (45,583) 25,149 32,089 Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Reflects year-to-date. 11 ' Liquidity In 2Q19, Net Debt/Shareholders' Equity ratio stood at 102.2%, an effect not only of the R$132.3 million capital increase but also due diligence with respect to the Company's funds. Excluding project finance, the Net Debt/Shareholders' Equity ratio stood at 21.9%. Net debt in 2Q19 totaled R$587.9 million, down 21.8% y-o-y. Table 20 - Debt and Investor Obligations (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q(%) 2Q18 Y/Y (%) Debentures - Working Capital (A) 245,086 249,242 -1.7% 223,663 9.6% Project Financing SFH - (B) 461,640 497,307 -7.2% 594,917 -22.4% Working Capital (C) 54,376 43,623 24.6% 146,190 -62.8% Other Operations (D) 9,613 - - - - Total Debt (A)+(B)+(C)= (E) 770,715 790,172 -2.5% 964,770 -20.1% Cash and Availabilities ¹ (F) 182,817 63,068 189.9% 212,897 -14.1% Net Debt (E)-(F) = (G) 587,898 727,104 -19.1% 751,873 -21.8% Equity + Minority Shareholders (H) 575,353 449,455 28.0% 887,913 -35.2% (Net Debt) / (Equity) (G)/(H) = (I) 102.2% 161.8% -59.6 p.p. 84.7% 17.5 p.p. (Net Debt - Proj. Fin.) / Equity ((G)-(B))/(H) = (J) 21.9% 51.1% -29.2 p.p. 17.7% 4.2 p.p. ¹ Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. The Company ended 2Q19 with R$266.4 million indebtedness due this year, or 34.6% of total debt. On June 30, 2019, the consolidated debt average cost was 1150% bps or 179.7% of CDI. We also emphasize that during 2Q19, the Company amortized nearly R$53.6 million of the principal balance of our contracted debt. Table 21 - Debt Maturity (R$ 000) Average cost (p.a.) Total Until Dec/19 Until Dec/20 Until Dec/21 Until Dec/22 Debentures - Working Capital (A) CDI + 3% / CDI + 3.75% / CDI + 245,086 41,387 160,468 41,644 1,587 5.25% / IPCA + 8.37% Project Financing SFH (B) TR + 8.30% a 14.19% / 12.87% / 461,640 225,020 174,315 62,305 - 143% CDI Working Capital (C) 135% CDI / CDI + 2.5% / CDI + 54,376 11 2,116 48,489 3,760 3.70% / CDI + 4.25% / 19.56% Other Operations (D) 9,613 9,613 - - - Total Debt (A)+(B)+(C) = (E) 770,715 266,418 336,899 152,438 5,347 % of Total Maturity per period 34.6% 43.7% 19.8% 0.7% Project debt maturing as % of total debt (B)/ (E) 84.5% 51.7% 40.9% 0.0% Corporate debt maturing as % of total debt ((A)+(C))/ (E) 19.1% 48.3% 59.1% 100.0% Ratio Corporate Debt / Mortgage 40% / 60% 12 ' São Paulo, August 14, 2019 Alphaville Urbanismo SA released its results for the second quarter of 2019. Financial Results In 2Q19, net revenue came to R$21 million and net loss totaled R$232 million. 2Q19 2Q18 2Q19 vs. 2Q18 6M19 6M18 6M19 vs 6M18 Net Revenue 21 20 5% -2 106 -102% Net Income -232 -198 17% -417 -290 44% It is worth mentioning that Gafisa discontinued recognizing its share in future losses after reducing the accounting balance of its 30% stake in Alphaville's share capital to 0. For further information, please contact our Investor Relations team at ri@alphaville.com.br or +55 11 3038- 7131. 13 ' Consolidated Income Statement 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q (%) 2Q18¹ Y/Y (%) 6M19 6M18¹ Y/Y (%) Net Revenue 99,659 95,421 4.4% 281,930 -64.7% 195,080 515,878 -62.2% Operating Costs (62,688) (88,974) -29.5% (204,704) -69.4% (151,662) (413,383) -63.3% Gross Profit 36,971 6,447 473.5% 77,226 -52.1% 43,418 102,495 -57.6% Gross Margin 37.1% 6.8% 30.3 p.p. 27.4% 9.7 p.p. 22.3% 19.9% 2.4 p.p. Operating Expenses (38,670) (42,683) -9.4% (81,711) -52.7% (81,353) (141,495) -42.5% Selling Expenses (3,011) (6,502) -53.7% (28,110) -89.3% (9,513) (52,389) -81.8% General and Administrative (11,340) (7,900) 43.5% (20,845) -45.6% (19,240) (39,541) -51.3% Expenses Other Operating (23,642) (22,226) 6.4% (17,719) 33.4% (45,868) (29,924) 53.3% Revenue/Expenses Depreciation and (4,143) (4,373) -5.3% (5,140) -19.4% (8,516) (9,125) -6.7% Amortization Equity Income 3,466 (1,682) -306.1% (9,897) -135.0% 1,784 (10,516) -117.0% Operational Result (1,699) (36,236) -95.3% (4,485) -62.1% (37,935) (39,000) -2.7% Financial Income 5,369 3,365 59.6% 3,737 43.7% 8,734 9,081 -3.8% Financial Expenses (15,838) (13,324) 18.9% (22,819) -30.6% (29,162) (48,113) -39.4% Net Income Before (12,168) (46,195) -73.7% (23,567) -48.4% (58,363) (78,032) -25.2% Taxes on Income Income Tax and (309) (404) -23.5% (1,432) -78.4% (713) (1,664) -57.2% Social Contribution Net Income After (12,477) (46,599) -73.2% (24,999) -50.1% (59,076) (79,696) -25.9% Taxes on Income Minority 247 (245) -200.8% (42) -688.1% 2 (1,221) -100.2% Shareholders Net Income (12,724) (46,354) -72.6% (24,957) -49.0% (59,078) (78,475) -24.7% ¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. 14 ' Consolidated Balance Sheet 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q (%) 2Q18¹ Y/Y (%) Current Assets Cash and Cash equivalents 11,373 12,402 -8.3% 14,161 -19.7% Securities 171,444 50,666 238.4% 198,736 -13.7% Receivables from clients 449,356 475,820 -5.6% 472,539 -4.9% Properties for sale 807,992 819,458 -1.4% 892,101 -9.4% Other accounts receivable 133,061 107,370 23.9% 104,086 27.8% Prepaid expenses and other 2,318 2,466 -6.0% 4,125 -43.8% Land for sale 38,681 38,682 0.0% 34,212 13.1% Subtotal 1,614,225 1,506,864 7.1% 1,719,960 -6.1% Long-term Assets Receivables from clients 116,835 120,614 -3.1% 195,199 -40.1% Properties for sale 218,616 228,228 -4.2% 370,192 -40.9% Other 125,705 123,755 1.6% 114,656 9.6% Subtotal 461,156 472,597 -2.4% 680,047 -32.2% Intangible. Property and Equipment 29,344 32,270 -9.1% 41,011 -28.4% Investments 302,797 309,668 -2.2% 466,987 -35.2% Total Assets 2,407,522 2,321,399 3.7% 2,908,005 -17.2% Current Liabilities Loans and financing 332,693 307,555 8.2% 255,144 30.4% Debentures 170,955 133,636 27.9% 21,875 681.5% Obligations for purchase of land advances 96,979 114,237 -15.1% 148,536 -34.7% from customers Material and service suppliers 161,722 115,114 40.5% 94,632 70.9% Taxes and contributions 60,359 57,445 5.1% 55,554 8.6% Other 372,617 436,573 -14.6% 344,033 8.3% Subtotal 1,195,325 1,164,560 2.6% 919,774 30.0% Long-term liabilities Loans and financings 192,936 233,375 -17.3% 485,963 -60.3% Debentures 74,131 115,606 -35.9% 201,788 -63.3% Obligations for Purchase of Land and 157,582 153,947 2.4% 182,723 -13.8% advances from customers Deferred taxes 49,372 49,372 0.0% 74,473 -33.7% Provision for Contingencies 119,559 103,604 15.4% 90,516 32.1% Other 43,264 51,480 -16.0% 64,855 -33.3% Subtotal 636,844 707,384 -10.0% 1,100,318 -42.1% Shareholders' Equity Shareholders' Equity 573,554 448,179 28.0% 885,291 -35.5% Minority Interest 1,799 1,276 41.0% 2,622 -31.4% Subtotal 575,353 449,455 28.0% 887,913 -35.2% Total liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 2,407,522 2,321,399 3.7% 2,908,005 -17.2% ¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. 15 ' Consolidated Cash Flow 2Q19 2Q18¹ 6M19 6M18¹ Net Income (Loss) before taxes (14.443) (23.569) (60.638) (78.032) Expenses/revenues that do not impact working capital 1.983 30.173 (670) 17.687 Depreciation and amortization 4.143 5.140 8.516 9.125 Impairment (17.011) (16.061) (28.219) (25.237) Expense with stock option plan (412) 1.369 (2.872) 1.278 Unrealized interest and fees, Net 2.882 3.563 3.086 7.344 Equity Income (3.466) 9.899 (1.784) 10.516 Provision for guarantee (1.444) (2.459) (1.782) (3.293) Provision for contingencies 13.305 15.306 35.530 26.833 Profit Sharing provision 500 1.273 500 2.504 Provision (reversal) for doubtful accounts 6.075 12.142 (12.464) (11.363) Gain / Loss of financial instruments - 1 - (20) Provision for fine due to construction work delay (2.589) - (1.181) - Clients 24.187 (61.143) 86.500 (92.202) Properties held for sale 38.090 61.555 130.479 161.167 Other accounts receivable (14.100) (7.117) (24.095) (11.626) Prepaid expenses and deferred sale selling expenses 148 1.011 350 1.410 Obligations on land property acquisitions (13.623) 53.569 (54.871) 22.425 Taxes and contributions 2.914 3.538 3.082 9.124 Suppliers 36.815 (3.450) 37.138 (3.340) Payroll, charges, and provision for bonuses (786) (129) (1.820) 365 Other accounts payable (46.393) (12.967) (142.994) (42.767) Related party operations 7.429 (3.188) 18.280 (8.457) Taxes paid (309) (1.432) (713) (1.664) Cash used in operating activities 21.912 36.851 (9.972) (25.910) Investment Activities - Acquisition of properties and equipment (5.674) (5.146) (6.017) (9.514) Capital contribution to parent company - (1.781) - (2.280) Redemption of securities, collaterals, and credits (29.322) 196.157 48.134 666.060 Investment in marketable securities and restricted credits (94.173) (213.609) (117.438) (745.861) Cash used in investment activities (129.169) (24.379) (72.604) (91.595) Funding Activities - - Related party contributions - - - - Increase in Addition of loans and financing 29.078 158.392 51.787 210.330 Amortization of loans and financing (51.417) (180.653) (173.571) (357.802) Assignment of credit receivables, Net - - - - Loan operations (9.400) 296 (9.358) (155) Sale of treasury shares - - 148 - Cash used in financing activities/ discontinued - - - - Proceeds from sale of treasury shares 5.702 - 60.374 - Capital Increase 132.265 - 132.265 167 Subscription and payment of common shares - - - 250.599 Net cash from financing activities 106.228 (21.965) 61.645 103.139 Beginning of the period 12.402 23.654 32.304 28.527 End of the period 11.373 14.161 11.373 14.161 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1.029) (9.493) (20.931) (14.366) ¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. 16 ' This release contains forward-looking statements about business prospects, estimates for operating and financial results, and Gafisa's growth prospects. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund the Company's business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy, and the industry, among other factors; therefore, they are subject to change without prior notice. IR Contacts Telephone: +55 11 3025-9242 / 9474 E-mail: ri@gafisa.com.br IR Website: www.gafisa.com.br/ri Media Relations Fato Relevante Alcides Ferreira alcides.ferreira@agenciafr.com.br +55 11 2337-2086 +55 11 96169-2731 Edson Gushiken edson.gushiken@agenciafr.com.br +55 11 98171-5774 17 Attachments Original document

