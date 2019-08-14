Gafisa : 2Q19 Earnings Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE- São Paulo, August 14, 2019 - Gafisa S.A. (B3: GFSA3; OTC: GFASY), a leading Brazilian homebuilder focused on the upper-middle and high-income segments, announced today its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2019 ended June 30, 2019.
GAFISA ANNOUNCES
2Q19 RESULTS
Total outstanding shares: 71,031,8761Average Daily Traded Volume (2Q19): 2,088,185 shares.
(1) including 3,331,542 treasury shares.
120 days building the New Gafisa
We assumed management of the Company at the end of March this year. Since then, we have been working diligently to deliver quality results in the context of the real estate market upturn in Brazil while adhering to guidelines set by shareholders and the Board of Directors:
Capitalization: (i) The first tranche of capital increase was concluded by issuing 26,273,962 new shares and raising R$132 million; (ii) The Board of Directors is discussing the second tranche of capital increase; (iii) The Company's valuation study to support offer pricing is underway and; (iv) Proposal to raise up to US$150 million, which can be placed in the domestic or international market, was approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 23, 2019.
Management: We are (i) hiring a new team of executives with broad experience in the real estate market and; (ii) horizontalizing management by bringing in innovative, young-minded new talent as well as by integrating teams and divisions.
Governance:New members with a great deal of experience in the turnaround process have been elected to form the Board of Directors. Management-supporting committees were maintained.
Operational:(i) After capitalization, construction work resumed at an appropriate pace, ensuring all projects are executed in line with Gafisa's high quality standards; (ii) the sales division is being restructured; (iii) measures were adopted to generate liquidity of court deposits; (iv) hired consulting firm Falconi to review processes and optimize expenditures in the short-term.
Quality:The annual quality audit concluded with the recommendation that certificates be maintained. This evidences that the Company successfully complies with all regulations, laws, and standards while ensuring the quality of its products and services. In addition, Gafisa continues apt to observe the financial institution's requirements.
Financial:(i) Operational and financial liabilities are being renegotiated and rescheduled; (ii) projects launched by holding migrate to SPEs in order to enable fundraising via SFH (Brazilian Housing System), ensuring that the Company balance sheet is structured in accordance with the best and most transparent practices in the sector.
Strategic: The company has hired Bain & Company to develop a medium and long-term strategic plan that combines strategic and tactical actions.
In the international scenario, the relisting process at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has been analyzed, concluding that we strive to provide greater visibility to the Company and access to new markets.
This 120-day period involved hard work, dedication, discipline, and transparency. We are greatly pleased to report that the Company is breaking new grounds throughout its entire ecosystem. These results reflect that we are heading in the right direction-and position us to broaden our horizons. Although an arduous journey, we possess the energy and resources necessary to achieve our goals.
Roberto Luz Portella
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
OPERATIONAL RESULTS
Table 1 - Operational Performance (R$ 000)
2Q19
1Q19
Q/Q (%)
2Q18
Y/Y (%)
6M19
6M18
Y/Y (%)
Launches
-
-
-
399,875
-100.0%
-
538,590
-100.0%
Gross Sales
87,893
91,270
-3.7%
405,858
-78.3%
179,163
699,318
-74.4%
Dissolutions
(31,672)
(41,363)
-23.4%
(59,912)
-47.1%
(73,035)
(117,614)
-37.9%
Pre-sales
56,221
49,907
12.7%
345,946
-83.7%
106,128
581,704
-81.8%
Speed of Sales (SoS)
5.0%
4.3%
0.7 p.p.
19.9%
-14.9 p.p.
9.1%
17.2%
-8.1 p.p.
Delivered PSV
91,317
80,079
14.0%
300,991
-69.7%
171,396
300,991
-43.1%
Table 2 - Financial Performance (R$ 000)
2Q19
1Q19
Q/Q (%)
2Q186
Y/Y (%)
6M19
6M186
Y/Y (%)
Net Revenue
99,659
95,421
4.4%
281,930
-64.7%
195,080
515,878
-62.2%
Adjusted Gross Profit¹
48,862
17,764
175.1%
108,768
-55.1%
66,626
170,309
-60.9%
Adjusted Gross Margin¹
49.0%
18.6%
30.4 p.p.
38.6%
10.4 p.p.
34.2%
33.0%
1.2 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA²
13,923
(23,006)
-160.5%
33,566
-58.5%
(9,083)
39,217
-123.2%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin²
14.0%
-24.1%
38.1 p.p.
11.9%
2.1 p.p.
-4.7%
7.6%
-12.3 p.p.
Net Income
(12,724)
(46,354)
-72.6%
(24,957)
-49.0%
(59,078)
(78,475)
-24.7%
Revenue Backlog
506,418
533,503
-5.1%
701,634
-27.8%
506,418
701,634
-27.8%
Backlog Results3 4
177,847
193,016
-7.9%
262,828
-32.3%
177,847
262,828
-32.3%
Backlog Results Margin4 5
35.1%
36.2%
-1.1 p.p.
37.5%
-2.4 p.p.
35.1%
37.5%
-2.4 p.p.
Net Debt
587,898
727,104
-19.1%
751,873
-21.8%
587,898
751,873
-21.8%
Cash and Cash
182,817
63,068
189.9%
212,897
-14.1%
182,817
212,897
-14.1%
Equivalents5
Equity + Minority
575,353
449,455
28.0%
887,913
-35.2%
575,353
887,913
-35.2%
Shareholders
(Net Debt, - Proj. Fin.) /
21.9%
51.1%
-29.2 p.p.
17.7%
4.2 p.p.
21.9%
17.7%
4.2 p.p.
(Equity + Minority)
¹ Adjusted by capitalized interest.
² Adjusted by capitalized interest with stock option plan (non-cash) and minority shareholders.
Backlog results net of PIS/COFINS taxes (3.65%), excluding the impact of the PVA (Present Value Adjustment) method according to Law No. 11.638. 4Backlog results comprise the projects restricted by acondition precedent.5Cash andcash-equivalentsand marketable securities. 6Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.
Launches
During the first half of the year, Gafisa concentrated on the sales process and inventory monetization. Our current focus is on regaining market and consumer confidence, ensuring the economic feasibility of projects, and restoring delivery schedules before resuming launch cycle.
Launches (R$ million)
464
400
90
139
71
119
-
-
-
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2017: R$554 MM
2018: R$729 MM
Sales
Gross sales totaled R$87.9 million in 2Q19, down 3.7% q-o-q and 78.3% y-o-y. The y-o-y variation is due to a higher volume of launches during the second quarter of 2018 (R$400 million) besides the Company's restructuring process, which also affected sales performance in the first half.
In the first 6 months of 2019, gross sales totaled R$179.2 million.
Dissolutions reached R$31.7 million in 2Q19, 23.4% lower than in 1Q19, despite higher a delivered PSV volume of 14%. Year-on-year, dissolutions tumbled 47.1%. Our task force is in charge of negotiations to customers, aiming to consolidate a downward trend of dissolution volume.
The graph below shows the evolution of dissolution volume over the past 2 years, evidencing a consistent downward trend.
Dissolutions (R$ millions)
114
95
84
58
60
52
58
41
32
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2017: R$412 MM
2018: R$228 MM
2019: R$73 MM¹
¹ Reflects year-to-date.
Net pre-sales totaled R$56.2 million in 2Q19, 12.7% higher than in 1Q19. In 6M19, net pre-sales came to R$106.1 million.
Breakdown of Net Sales 2Q19 (%)
Net Pre-Sales (R$ million)
354
346
38,1%
236
61,9%
127
122
136
95
50
56
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Inventory under Construction
Inventory Concluded
2017: R$720 MM
2018: R$813 MM
2019: R$106 MM¹
¹ Reflects LTM.
Sales Over Supply (SoS)
SoS was 5.0% in 2Q19, 70 bps higher than in 1Q19.
SoS L12M
36,8%
37,6%
32,0%
37,5%
43,1%
38,9%
39,9%
35,8%
24,1%
2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19
Quarterly SoS
18,3%
19,9%
14,4%
7,9%
7,4%
9,4%
7,2%
5,0%
4,3%
2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19
Inventory (Property for Sale)
Inventory at market value totaled R$1.063 billion in 2Q19, down 5.4% q-o-q.
Table 3 - Inventory at Market Value 1Q19 x 2Q19 (R$ 000)
Inventories
Launches
Dissolutions
Gross Sales
Adjustments¹
Inventories
Q/Q(%)
1Q19
2Q19
São Paulo
917,439
-
22,144
(76,916)
(3,111)
859,554
-6.3%
Rio de Janeiro
136,453
-
4,511
(6,433)
3,665
138,196
1.3%
Other Markets
69,681
-
5,018
(4,544)
(5,216)
64,939
-6.8%
Total
1,123,573
-
31,672
(87,893)
(4,663)
1,062,689
-5.4%
Adjustments in the period reflect the updates related to the project scope, launch date, and pricing.
Inventory turnover LTM increased from 21 months in 1Q19 to 38 months in 2Q19 due to lower sales volume in the last 4 quarters.
Inventory Turnover LTM
33
34
38
29
25
23
21
21
20
20
19
16
18
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Approximately 68% of inventory is composed of residential units located in the state of São Paulo, which have higher liquidity than commercial and residential units in other regions. We are poised to seize opportunities that develop with Brazil's economic upswing, positioning us to recover the level of inventory turnover LTM historically recorded.
Table 4 - Inventory at Market Value - Financial Progress - POC - (R$ 000)
Not
Up to 30% built
30% to 70%
More than 70%
Finished
Total 2Q19
Initiated
built
built
Units
São Paulo
-
-
461,800
150,456
247,299
859,554
Rio de Janeiro
-
-
-
-
138,196
138,196
Other Markets
-
-
13,201
-
51,737
64,939
Total
-
-
475,001
150,456
437,232
1,062,689
* % POC does not necessarily reveal the status of construction works, but the project's financial progress.
Table 5 - Inventory at Market Value- Commercial x Residential Breakdown (R$ 000)
GFSA Inventory %
Residential
Commercial
Total
São Paulo
721,448
138,107
859,554
Rio de Janeiro
31,065
107,131
138,196
Others
64,939
-
64,939
Total
817,451
245,238
1,062,689
Delivered Projects and Transfer
In 2Q19, Gafisa delivered the project Choice Santo Amaro, totaling 227 units, net of swap, with a PSV totaling R$91.3 million, net of brokerage. Currently, Gafisa manages the construction of 13 projects, and work on 4 more projects will start this year. All projects will be delivered in accordance with Gafisa quality standards.
Table 6 - Deliveries
Project
Delivery
Launch Date
Location
% Share
Units
PSV R$000²
Date
100%¹
Like Aclimação
Feb/19
Mar/16
São Paulo/SP
100%
136
80,079
Choice Santo Amaro
May/19
Jun/16
São Paulo/SP
100%
227
91,317
Total 2Q19
227
91,317
Total 2019
363
171,396
Number of units corresponding to a 100% share in projects, net of swaps; ² PSV = Potential Sales Value of units, net of brokerage and swap.
The PSV transferred in 2Q19 totaled R$44.2 million, down 31.8% q-o-q. This decline appears because an approximate PSV of R$239 million was delivered in 4Q18 (Hermann Jr, Barra Vista, and Scena Alto da Lapa), while the transfer occurred in 1Q19. By contrast, in 6M19, only 2 projects were delivered, totaling R$171.4 million: the project Choice Santo Amaro, with an approximate PSV of R$91.3 million, delivered at the end of May and with higher transfer volume foreseen for the third quarter of 2019.
In the first 6 months of 2019, PSV transferred totaled R$109 million, down 45.4% from 6M18.
Table 7 - Transfer and Delivery - (R$ 000)
2Q19
1Q19
Q/Q (%)
2Q18
Y/Y (%)
6M19
6M18
Y/Y (%)
PSV Transferred¹
44,202
64,821
-31.8%
140,505
-68.5%
109,023
199,503
-45.4%
Delivered Projects
1
1
0.0%
5
-80.0%
2
5
-60.0%
Delivery Units²
227
136
66.9%
1,025
-77.9%
363
1,025
-64.6%
Delivered PSV³
91,317
80,079
14.0%
300,991
-69.7%
171,396
300,991
-43.1%
PSV transferred refers to the effective cash inflow from units transferred to financial institutions;
Number of units corresponding to a 100% share in projects, net of swaps;
³ PSV = Potential Sales Value of units, net of brokerage and swap.
Landbank
With an estimated PSV of R$3.81 billion, the Company's landbank represents 33 projects/phases, totaling 6,751 units. Approximately 70% of land was acquired through swaps, most of it located in the city of São Paulo.
Table 8 - Landbank (R$ 000)
PSV
% Swap Total ²
% Swap Units
% Swap Financial
Potential Units
Potential Units Total
(% Gafisa) ¹
(% Gafisa) ³
São Paulo
2,470,906
79.8%
71.6%
8.2%
4,947
5,307
Rio de Janeiro
748,745
60.1%
60.1%
0.0%
755
892
Others
594,327
30.0%
30.0%
0.0%
1,050
1,320
Total
3,813,979
69.8%
66.2%
3.6%
6,751
7,519
¹ The PSV (% Gafisa) reported is net of swap and brokerage fee.
The swap percentage is measured compared to the historical cost of land acquisition.
Potential units are net of swap and refer to the Gafisa's and/or its partners' interest in the project.
Table 9 - Changes in the Landbank (2Q19 x 1Q19 - R$ 000)
Initial Landbank
Land
Launches
Dissolutions
Adjustments
Final Landbank
Acquisition
São Paulo
2,486,753
-
-
-
(15,847)
2,470,906
Rio de Janeiro
748,745
-
-
-
-
748,745
Others
594,327
-
-
-
-
594,327
Total
3,829,825
-
-
-
(15,847)
3,813,979
* The amounts reported are net swap and brokerage.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Revenue
Net revenue totaled R$99.7 million in 2Q19, up 4.4% from 1Q19, driven by higher net pre-sales volume and the cancelation of suspension clause related to project Scena Tatuapé, launched in 3Q18, generated R$15.5 million in revenue this quarter.
Table 10 - Revenue Recognition (R$ 000)
2Q19
2Q18
Launches
Pre-Sales
%
Revenue
% Revenue
Pre-Sales
%
Revenue¹
% Revenue
Sales
Sales
2018
-2,276
-4.0%
21,630
21.7%
232,403
67.2%
68,242
24.2%
2017
1,658
3.0%
12,650
12.7%
20,777
6.0%
9,918
3.5%
2016
33,694
59.9%
44,403
44.5%
24,171
7.0%
25,034
8.9%
2015
19,696
35.0%
22,583
22.7%
33,323
9.6%
148,275
52.6%
<2014
3,449
6.1%
(1,606)
-1.6%
35,271
10.2%
30,461
10.8%
Total
56,221
100%
99,659
100.0%
345,946
100%
281,930
100.0%
¹Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.
Gross Profit & Margin
Gafisa's adjusted gross profit came to R$48.9 million in 2Q19 versus R$17.8 million in 1Q19 and R$108.8 million in 2Q18.
The adjusted gross margin stood at 49.0%, up 3040 bps from 1Q19. Note that this significant increase q-o-q is mainly due to the sale of units with higher margin and a review of 2 landbank projects, which resulted in a reversal of impairment of referred landbank in the amount of R$16.7 million.
Table 11 - Gross Margin (R$ 000)
2Q19
1Q19
Q/Q(%)
2Q18²
Y/Y (%)
6M19
6M18²
Y/Y (%)
Net Revenue
99,659
95,421
4.4%
281,930
-64.7%
195,080
515,878
-62.2%
Gross Profit
36,971
6,447
473.5%
77,226
-52.1%
43,418
102,495
-57.6%
Gross Margin
37.1%
6.8%
30,3 p.p.
27.4%
9.7 p.p.
22.3%
19.9%
2.4 p.p.
(-) Financial Costs
(11,891)
(11,317)
5.1%
(31,542)
-62.3%
(23,208)
(67,814)
-65.8%
Adjusted Gross Profit ¹
48,862
17,764
175.1%
108,768
-55.1%
66,626
170,309
-60.9%
Adjusted Gross Margin ¹
49.0%
18.6%
30.4 p.p.
38.6%
10.4 p.p.
34.2%
33.0%
1.2 p.p.
¹ Adjusted by capitalized interests.
² Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A)
In 2Q19, selling, general and administrative expenses totaled R$14.4 million, 70.7% below 2Q18.
As a result of the new Gafisa's due diligence policy and its new, effective structural model, selling expenses tumbled 53.7% to R$3.0 million from 1Q19, mainly reflecting lower marketing, condominium, and IPTU (Urban Property Tax) expenses. In 6M19, selling expenses fell to R$9.5 million, 81.8% lower than the same period last year.
General and administrative expenses totaled R$11.3 million, down 45.6% from 2Q18 due to (i) a R$5.2 million reduction in headcount y-o-y; (ii) a review of services and IT agreements that saved approximately R$1.1 million; and (iii) the relocation of our headquarters, which reduced rental and
condominium expenses by nearly 30%. The variation quarter-on-quarter is explained by a reversal of provision of stock options (approximately R$2.5 million) in 1Q19.
Table 12 - SG&A Expenses (R$ 000)
2Q19
1Q19
Q/Q(%)
2Q18
Y/Y (%)
6M19
6M18
Y/Y (%)
Selling Expenses
(3,011)
(6,502)
-53.7%
(28,110)
-89.3%
(9,513)
(52,389)
-81.8%
G&A Expenses
(11,340)
(7,900)
43.5%
(20,845)
-45.6%
(19,240)
(39,541)
-51.3%
Total SG&A Expenses
(14,351)
(14,402)
-0.4%
(48,955)
-70.7%
(28,753)
(91,930)
-68.7%
Other Operating Income/Expenses came to R$23.6 million in 2Q19, up 33.4% from 2Q18 due to a 49.5% increase in litigation expenses y-o-y.
It is worth noting that this provision is diffuse, with key contingencies deriving from i) delayed construction of previous projects and; ii) defects in building units delivered between 2010 and 2012. All legal proceedings have been audited, and a policy of settlements has been elaborated to clear obligations and reduce Company liability.
Table 13 - Other Operating Income/Expenses (R$ 000)
2Q19
1Q19
Q/Q(%)
2Q18
Y/Y (%)
6M19
6M18
Y/Y (%)
Litigation Expenses
(23,544)
(22,225)
5.9%
(15,747)
49.5%
(45,769)
(27,523)
66.3%
Other
(98)
(1)
9,700%
(1,972)
-95.0%
(99)
(2,401)
-95.9%
Total
(23,642)
(22,226)
6.4%
(17,719)
33.4%
(45,868)
(29,924)
53.3%
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$13.9 million in 2Q19 versus a negative R$23 million in 1Q19.
Table 14 - Adjusted EBITDA (R$ 000)
2Q19
1Q19
Q/Q(%)
2Q18²
Y/Y (%)
6M19
6M18²
Y/Y (%)
Net Income (Loss)
(12,724)
(46,354)
-72.6%
(24,957)
-49.0%
(59,078)
(78,475)
-24.7%
(+) Financial Results
10,469
9,959
5.1%
19,082
-45.1%
20,428
39,032
-47.7%
(+) Income Tax / Social Contribution
309
404
-23.5%
1,432
-78.4%
713
1,664
-57.2%
(+) Depreciation and Amortization
4,143
4,373
-5.3%
5,140
-19.4%
8,516
9,125
-6.7%
(+) Capitalized Interest
11,891
11,317
5.1%
31,542
-62.3%
23,208
67,814
-65.8%
(+) Expenses w/ Stock Option Plan
(412)
(2,460)
-83.3%
1,369
-130.1%
(2,872)
1,278
-324.7%
(+) Minority Shareholders
247
(245)
-200.8%
(42)
-688.1%
2
(1,221)
-100.2%
Adjusted EBITDA¹
13,923
(23,006)
-160.5%
33,566
-58.5%
(9,083)
39,217
-123.2%
Adjusted by capitalized interests, with stock option plan(non-cash) and minority shareholders. ² Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.
Financial Results
In 2Q19, financial results totaled R$5.4 million, up 59.6% and 43.7% from 1Q19 and 2Q18, respectively, reflecting a higher balance of cash and cash equivalents q-o-q and more prudent investments compared to the previous year.
Financial expenses declined 30.6% to R$15.8 million in 2Q19 due to lower interest rates on funding in view of a lower level of indebtedness y-o-y.
In 2Q19, the net financial result was negative at approximately R$10.5 million versus a net loss of R$10.0 million in 1Q19 and R$19.1 million in 2Q18.
Net Result
2Q19 recorded a negative adjusted net result of R$12.7 million compared to a net loss of R$46.4 million and R$24.9 million in 1Q19 and 2Q18, respectively, already reflecting the efficiency gains of actions implemented by our new management.
Table 15 - Net Result (R$ 000)
2Q19
1Q19
Q/Q(%)
2Q18³
Y/Y (%)
6M19
6M18³
Y/Y (%)
Net Result
99,659
95,421
4.4%
281,930
-64.7%
195,080
515,878
-62.2%
Gross Result
36,971
6,447
473.5%
77,226
-52.1%
43,418
102,495
-57.6%
Gross Margin
37.1%
6.8%
30.3 p.p.
27.4%
9.7 p.p.
22.3%
19.9%
2.4 p.p.
(-) Financial Cost
(11,891)
(11,317)
5.1%
(31,542)
-62.3%
(23,208)
(67,814)
-65.8%
Adjusted Gross Result¹
48,862
17,764
175.1%
108,768
-55.1%
66,626
170,309
-60.9%
Adjusted Gross Margin¹
49.0%
18.6%
30.4 p.p.
38.6%
10.4 p.p.
34.2%
33.0%
1.2 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA²
13,923
(23,006)
-160.5%
33,566
-58.5%
(9,083)
39,217
-123.2%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin²
14.0%
-24.1%
38.1 p.p.
11.9%
2.1 p.p.
-4.7%
7.6%
-12.3 p.p.
Net Result
(12,724)
(46,354)
-72.6%
(24,957)
-49.0%
(59,078)
(78,475)
-24.7%
Adjusted by capitalized interests.
Adjusted by capitalized interests, with stock option plan(non-cash) and minority shareholders. ³ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.
Revenue Backlog and Results
In 2Q19, the balance of revenue backlog according to the PoC method totaled R$177.8 million, with a margin of 35.1% to be recognized.
Table 16 - Backlog Results (REF) (R$ 000)
2Q19
1Q19
Q/Q(%)
2Q18
Y/Y (%)
Revenue Backlog
506,418
533,503
-5.1%
701,634
-27.8%
Backlog Costs (units sold)
(328,571)
(340,487)
-3.5%
(438,806)
-25.1%
Backlog Results
177,847
193,016
-7.9%
262,828
-32.3%
Backlog Margin
35.1%
36.2%
-1.1 p.p.
37.5%
-2.4 p.p.
Notes:Backlogresultsnet of PIS/COFINS taxes(3.65%) andexcludingthe impactofPVA (PresentValueAdjustment)methodaccordingto Law No. 11.638.
Backlog results comprise the projects restricted by acondition precedent.
BALANCE SHEET
Cash and Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities
On June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled R$182.8 million.
Receivables
At the end of 2Q19, total accounts receivable totaled R$1.09 billion, down 5.1% from 1Q19. Of this amount, an estimated R$474.8 million is expected to be paid in 2019, which will account for a significant portion of the Company's new balance sheet.
Table 17 - Total Receivables (R$ 000)
2Q19
1Q19
Q/Q(%)
2Q18¹
Y/Y (%)
Receivables from developments - Backlog
525,602
553,713
-5.1%
728,214
-27.8%
Receivables from PoC - ST (on balance sheet)
449,356
475,820
-5.6%
562,072
-20.1%
Receivables from PoC - LT (on balance sheet)
116,835
120,614
-3.1%
195,199
-40.1%
Total
1,091,793
1,150,147
-5.1%
1,485,485
-26.5%
¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.
Notes: ST - Short term | LT-Long term | PoC - Percentage of Completion Method.
Receivables from developments: Accounts receivable not yet recognized according to PoC and BRGAAP.
Receivables from PoC: Accounts receivable already recognized according to PoC and BRGAAP.
Table 18 - Receivables Schedule (R$ 000)
Total
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 - and after
Receivables Backlog
525,602
232,969
172,374
110,957
2,460
6,842
Receivables from PoC
566,191
241,854
218,021
97,839
2,237
6,240
Total
1,091,793
474,823
390,395
208,796
4,697
13,082
Cash Generation
The Company ended the second quarter of 2019 with a positive cash generation of R$6.9 million, excluding the effect of a R$132.3 million capital increase. It is worth mentioning that this was the third consecutive quarter of cash generation, a result of disciplined expense management.
Table 19 - Cash Generation (R$ 000)
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Availabilities 1
137,160
63,068
182,817
Change in Availabilities (1)
(57,285)
(74,092)
119,749
Total Debt + Investors Obligations
889,413
790,172
770,715
Change in Total Debt + Investors Obligations (2)
(70,931)
(99,241)
(19,457)
Capital Increase (3)
-
-
132,266
Cash Generation in the Period (1) - (2) - (3)
13,646
25,149
6,940
Final Accumulated Cash Generation²
(45,583)
25,149
32,089
Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.
Reflectsyear-to-date.
Liquidity
In 2Q19, Net Debt/Shareholders' Equity ratio stood at 102.2%, an effect not only of the R$132.3 million capital increase but also due diligence with respect to the Company's funds. Excluding project finance, the Net Debt/Shareholders' Equity ratio stood at 21.9%.
Net debt in 2Q19 totaled R$587.9 million, down 21.8% y-o-y.
¹ Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.
The Company ended 2Q19 with R$266.4 million indebtedness due this year, or 34.6% of total debt. On June 30, 2019, the consolidated debt average cost was 1150% bps or 179.7% of CDI.
We also emphasize that during 2Q19, the Company amortized nearly R$53.6 million of the principal balance of our contracted debt.
Table 21 - Debt Maturity (R$ 000)
Average cost (p.a.)
Total
Until Dec/19
Until Dec/20
Until Dec/21
Until Dec/22
Debentures - Working Capital (A)
CDI + 3% / CDI + 3.75% / CDI +
245,086
41,387
160,468
41,644
1,587
5.25% / IPCA + 8.37%
Project Financing SFH (B)
TR + 8.30% a 14.19% / 12.87% /
461,640
225,020
174,315
62,305
-
143% CDI
Working Capital (C)
135% CDI / CDI + 2.5% / CDI +
54,376
11
2,116
48,489
3,760
3.70% / CDI + 4.25% / 19.56%
Other Operations (D)
9,613
9,613
-
-
-
Total Debt (A)+(B)+(C) = (E)
770,715
266,418
336,899
152,438
5,347
% of Total Maturity per period
34.6%
43.7%
19.8%
0.7%
Project debt maturing as % of total debt (B)/ (E)
84.5%
51.7%
40.9%
0.0%
Corporate debt maturing as % of total debt ((A)+(C))/ (E)
19.1%
48.3%
59.1%
100.0%
Ratio Corporate Debt / Mortgage
40% / 60%
São Paulo, August 14, 2019
Alphaville Urbanismo SA released its results for the second quarter of 2019.
Financial Results
In 2Q19, net revenue came to R$21 million and net loss totaled R$232 million.
2Q19
2Q18
2Q19 vs. 2Q18
6M19
6M18
6M19 vs 6M18
Net Revenue
21
20
5%
-2
106
-102%
Net Income
-232
-198
17%
-417
-290
44%
It is worth mentioning that Gafisa discontinued recognizing its share in future losses after reducing the accounting balance of its 30% stake in Alphaville's share capital to 0.
For further information, please contact our Investor Relations team at ri@alphaville.com.br or +55 11 3038- 7131.
Consolidated Income Statement
2Q19
1Q19
Q/Q (%)
2Q18¹
Y/Y (%)
6M19
6M18¹
Y/Y (%)
Net Revenue
99,659
95,421
4.4%
281,930
-64.7%
195,080
515,878
-62.2%
Operating Costs
(62,688)
(88,974)
-29.5%
(204,704)
-69.4%
(151,662)
(413,383)
-63.3%
Gross Profit
36,971
6,447
473.5%
77,226
-52.1%
43,418
102,495
-57.6%
Gross Margin
37.1%
6.8%
30.3 p.p.
27.4%
9.7 p.p.
22.3%
19.9%
2.4 p.p.
Operating Expenses
(38,670)
(42,683)
-9.4%
(81,711)
-52.7%
(81,353)
(141,495)
-42.5%
Selling Expenses
(3,011)
(6,502)
-53.7%
(28,110)
-89.3%
(9,513)
(52,389)
-81.8%
General and
Administrative
(11,340)
(7,900)
43.5%
(20,845)
-45.6%
(19,240)
(39,541)
-51.3%
Expenses
Other Operating
(23,642)
(22,226)
6.4%
(17,719)
33.4%
(45,868)
(29,924)
53.3%
Revenue/Expenses
Depreciation and
(4,143)
(4,373)
-5.3%
(5,140)
-19.4%
(8,516)
(9,125)
-6.7%
Amortization
Equity Income
3,466
(1,682)
-306.1%
(9,897)
-135.0%
1,784
(10,516)
-117.0%
Operational Result
(1,699)
(36,236)
-95.3%
(4,485)
-62.1%
(37,935)
(39,000)
-2.7%
Financial Income
5,369
3,365
59.6%
3,737
43.7%
8,734
9,081
-3.8%
Financial Expenses
(15,838)
(13,324)
18.9%
(22,819)
-30.6%
(29,162)
(48,113)
-39.4%
Net Income Before
(12,168)
(46,195)
-73.7%
(23,567)
-48.4%
(58,363)
(78,032)
-25.2%
Taxes on Income
Income Tax and
(309)
(404)
-23.5%
(1,432)
-78.4%
(713)
(1,664)
-57.2%
Social Contribution
Net Income After
(12,477)
(46,599)
-73.2%
(24,999)
-50.1%
(59,076)
(79,696)
-25.9%
Taxes on Income
Minority
247
(245)
-200.8%
(42)
-688.1%
2
(1,221)
-100.2%
Shareholders
Net Income
(12,724)
(46,354)
-72.6%
(24,957)
-49.0%
(59,078)
(78,475)
-24.7%
¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
2Q19
1Q19
Q/Q (%)
2Q18¹
Y/Y (%)
Current Assets
Cash and Cash equivalents
11,373
12,402
-8.3%
14,161
-19.7%
Securities
171,444
50,666
238.4%
198,736
-13.7%
Receivables from clients
449,356
475,820
-5.6%
472,539
-4.9%
Properties for sale
807,992
819,458
-1.4%
892,101
-9.4%
Other accounts receivable
133,061
107,370
23.9%
104,086
27.8%
Prepaid expenses and other
2,318
2,466
-6.0%
4,125
-43.8%
Land for sale
38,681
38,682
0.0%
34,212
13.1%
Subtotal
1,614,225
1,506,864
7.1%
1,719,960
-6.1%
Long-term Assets
Receivables from clients
116,835
120,614
-3.1%
195,199
-40.1%
Properties for sale
218,616
228,228
-4.2%
370,192
-40.9%
Other
125,705
123,755
1.6%
114,656
9.6%
Subtotal
461,156
472,597
-2.4%
680,047
-32.2%
Intangible. Property and Equipment
29,344
32,270
-9.1%
41,011
-28.4%
Investments
302,797
309,668
-2.2%
466,987
-35.2%
Total Assets
2,407,522
2,321,399
3.7%
2,908,005
-17.2%
Current Liabilities
Loans and financing
332,693
307,555
8.2%
255,144
30.4%
Debentures
170,955
133,636
27.9%
21,875
681.5%
Obligations for purchase of land advances
96,979
114,237
-15.1%
148,536
-34.7%
from customers
Material and service suppliers
161,722
115,114
40.5%
94,632
70.9%
Taxes and contributions
60,359
57,445
5.1%
55,554
8.6%
Other
372,617
436,573
-14.6%
344,033
8.3%
Subtotal
1,195,325
1,164,560
2.6%
919,774
30.0%
Long-term liabilities
Loans and financings
192,936
233,375
-17.3%
485,963
-60.3%
Debentures
74,131
115,606
-35.9%
201,788
-63.3%
Obligations for Purchase of Land and
157,582
153,947
2.4%
182,723
-13.8%
advances from customers
Deferred taxes
49,372
49,372
0.0%
74,473
-33.7%
Provision for Contingencies
119,559
103,604
15.4%
90,516
32.1%
Other
43,264
51,480
-16.0%
64,855
-33.3%
Subtotal
636,844
707,384
-10.0%
1,100,318
-42.1%
Shareholders' Equity
Shareholders' Equity
573,554
448,179
28.0%
885,291
-35.5%
Minority Interest
1,799
1,276
41.0%
2,622
-31.4%
Subtotal
575,353
449,455
28.0%
887,913
-35.2%
Total liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
2,407,522
2,321,399
3.7%
2,908,005
-17.2%
¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.
Consolidated Cash Flow
2Q19
2Q18¹
6M19
6M18¹
Net Income (Loss) before taxes
(14.443)
(23.569)
(60.638)
(78.032)
Expenses/revenues that do not impact working capital
1.983
30.173
(670)
17.687
Depreciation and amortization
4.143
5.140
8.516
9.125
Impairment
(17.011)
(16.061)
(28.219)
(25.237)
Expense with stock option plan
(412)
1.369
(2.872)
1.278
Unrealized interest and fees, Net
2.882
3.563
3.086
7.344
Equity Income
(3.466)
9.899
(1.784)
10.516
Provision for guarantee
(1.444)
(2.459)
(1.782)
(3.293)
Provision for contingencies
13.305
15.306
35.530
26.833
Profit Sharing provision
500
1.273
500
2.504
Provision (reversal) for doubtful accounts
6.075
12.142
(12.464)
(11.363)
Gain / Loss of financial instruments
-
1
-
(20)
Provision for fine due to construction work delay
(2.589)
-
(1.181)
-
Clients
24.187
(61.143)
86.500
(92.202)
Properties held for sale
38.090
61.555
130.479
161.167
Other accounts receivable
(14.100)
(7.117)
(24.095)
(11.626)
Prepaid expenses and deferred sale selling expenses
148
1.011
350
1.410
Obligations on land property acquisitions
(13.623)
53.569
(54.871)
22.425
Taxes and contributions
2.914
3.538
3.082
9.124
Suppliers
36.815
(3.450)
37.138
(3.340)
Payroll, charges, and provision for bonuses
(786)
(129)
(1.820)
365
Other accounts payable
(46.393)
(12.967)
(142.994)
(42.767)
Related party operations
7.429
(3.188)
18.280
(8.457)
Taxes paid
(309)
(1.432)
(713)
(1.664)
Cash used in operating activities
21.912
36.851
(9.972)
(25.910)
Investment Activities
-
Acquisition of properties and equipment
(5.674)
(5.146)
(6.017)
(9.514)
Capital contribution to parent company
-
(1.781)
-
(2.280)
Redemption of securities, collaterals, and credits
(29.322)
196.157
48.134
666.060
Investment in marketable securities and restricted credits
(94.173)
(213.609)
(117.438)
(745.861)
Cash used in investment activities
(129.169)
(24.379)
(72.604)
(91.595)
Funding Activities
-
-
Related party contributions
-
-
-
-
Increase in Addition of loans and financing
29.078
158.392
51.787
210.330
Amortization of loans and financing
(51.417)
(180.653)
(173.571)
(357.802)
Assignment of credit receivables, Net
-
-
-
-
Loan operations
(9.400)
296
(9.358)
(155)
Sale of treasury shares
-
-
148
-
Cash used in financing activities/ discontinued
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from sale of treasury shares
5.702
-
60.374
-
Capital Increase
132.265
-
132.265
167
Subscription and payment of common shares
-
-
-
250.599
Net cash from financing activities
106.228
(21.965)
61.645
103.139
Beginning of the period
12.402
23.654
32.304
28.527
End of the period
11.373
14.161
11.373
14.161
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(1.029)
(9.493)
(20.931)
(14.366)
¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.
