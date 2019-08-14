Log in
GAFISA SA

(GFSA3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/14
5.8 BRL   -4.45%
06:17pGAFISA : 2Q19 Earnings Release
PU
07/16GAFISA : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
07/16GAFISA : Notice to the Market - Relevant Stake
PU
Gafisa : 2Q19 Earnings Release

08/14/2019 | 06:17pm EDT

'

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE- São Paulo, August 14, 2019 - Gafisa S.A. (B3: GFSA3; OTC: GFASY), a leading Brazilian homebuilder focused on the upper-middle and high-income segments, announced today its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2019 ended June 30, 2019.

GAFISA ANNOUNCES

2Q19 RESULTS

Conference Call

August 16, 2019

  • 11:00 a.m. Brasília time In Portuguese
    +55 (11) 3137-8076 (Brazil) Code: Gafisa
  • 10:00 a.m. US EST

In English (simultaneous translation from Portuguese)

+1 786 209-1795 (USA) Code: Gafisa

Webcast: www.gafisa.com.br/ri

Replay:

+55 (11) 3137-8031 Portuguese: 8875| #270 English: 8876| #732

Shares

GFSA3 - B3

GFASY - OTC

Total outstanding shares: 71,031,8761Average Daily Traded Volume (2Q19): 2,088,185 shares.

(1) including 3,331,542 treasury shares.

120 days building the New Gafisa

We assumed management of the Company at the end of March this year. Since then, we have been working diligently to deliver quality results in the context of the real estate market upturn in Brazil while adhering to guidelines set by shareholders and the Board of Directors:

Capitalization: (i) The first tranche of capital increase was concluded by issuing 26,273,962 new shares and raising R$132 million; (ii) The Board of Directors is discussing the second tranche of capital increase; (iii) The Company's valuation study to support offer pricing is underway and; (iv) Proposal to raise up to US$150 million, which can be placed in the domestic or international market, was approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 23, 2019.

Management: We are (i) hiring a new team of executives with broad experience in the real estate market and; (ii) horizontalizing management by bringing in innovative, young-minded new talent as well as by integrating teams and divisions.

Governance:New members with a great deal of experience in the turnaround process have been elected to form the Board of Directors. Management-supporting committees were maintained.

Operational:(i) After capitalization, construction work resumed at an appropriate pace, ensuring all projects are executed in line with Gafisa's high quality standards; (ii) the sales division is being restructured; (iii) measures were adopted to generate liquidity of court deposits; (iv) hired consulting firm Falconi to review processes and optimize expenditures in the short-term.

Quality:The annual quality audit concluded with the recommendation that certificates be maintained. This evidences that the Company successfully complies with all regulations, laws, and standards while ensuring the quality of its products and services. In addition, Gafisa continues apt to observe the financial institution's requirements.

Financial:(i) Operational and financial liabilities are being renegotiated and rescheduled; (ii) projects launched by holding migrate to SPEs in order to enable fundraising via SFH (Brazilian Housing System), ensuring that the Company balance sheet is structured in accordance with the best and most transparent practices in the sector.

Strategic: The company has hired Bain & Company to develop a medium and long-term strategic plan that combines strategic and tactical actions.

In the international scenario, the relisting process at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has been analyzed, concluding that we strive to provide greater visibility to the Company and access to new markets.

1

'

This 120-day period involved hard work, dedication, discipline, and transparency. We are greatly pleased to report that the Company is breaking new grounds throughout its entire ecosystem. These results reflect that we are heading in the right direction-and position us to broaden our horizons. Although an arduous journey, we possess the energy and resources necessary to achieve our goals.

Roberto Luz Portella

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

2

'

OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Table 1 - Operational Performance (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q (%)

2Q18

Y/Y (%)

6M19

6M18

Y/Y (%)

Launches

-

-

-

399,875

-100.0%

-

538,590

-100.0%

Gross Sales

87,893

91,270

-3.7%

405,858

-78.3%

179,163

699,318

-74.4%

Dissolutions

(31,672)

(41,363)

-23.4%

(59,912)

-47.1%

(73,035)

(117,614)

-37.9%

Pre-sales

56,221

49,907

12.7%

345,946

-83.7%

106,128

581,704

-81.8%

Speed of Sales (SoS)

5.0%

4.3%

0.7 p.p.

19.9%

-14.9 p.p.

9.1%

17.2%

-8.1 p.p.

Delivered PSV

91,317

80,079

14.0%

300,991

-69.7%

171,396

300,991

-43.1%

Table 2 - Financial Performance (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q (%)

2Q186

Y/Y (%)

6M19

6M186

Y/Y (%)

Net Revenue

99,659

95,421

4.4%

281,930

-64.7%

195,080

515,878

-62.2%

Adjusted Gross Profit¹

48,862

17,764

175.1%

108,768

-55.1%

66,626

170,309

-60.9%

Adjusted Gross Margin¹

49.0%

18.6%

30.4 p.p.

38.6%

10.4 p.p.

34.2%

33.0%

1.2 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA²

13,923

(23,006)

-160.5%

33,566

-58.5%

(9,083)

39,217

-123.2%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin²

14.0%

-24.1%

38.1 p.p.

11.9%

2.1 p.p.

-4.7%

7.6%

-12.3 p.p.

Net Income

(12,724)

(46,354)

-72.6%

(24,957)

-49.0%

(59,078)

(78,475)

-24.7%

Revenue Backlog

506,418

533,503

-5.1%

701,634

-27.8%

506,418

701,634

-27.8%

Backlog Results3 4

177,847

193,016

-7.9%

262,828

-32.3%

177,847

262,828

-32.3%

Backlog Results Margin4 5

35.1%

36.2%

-1.1 p.p.

37.5%

-2.4 p.p.

35.1%

37.5%

-2.4 p.p.

Net Debt

587,898

727,104

-19.1%

751,873

-21.8%

587,898

751,873

-21.8%

Cash and Cash

182,817

63,068

189.9%

212,897

-14.1%

182,817

212,897

-14.1%

Equivalents5

Equity + Minority

575,353

449,455

28.0%

887,913

-35.2%

575,353

887,913

-35.2%

Shareholders

(Net Debt, - Proj. Fin.) /

21.9%

51.1%

-29.2 p.p.

17.7%

4.2 p.p.

21.9%

17.7%

4.2 p.p.

(Equity + Minority)

¹ Adjusted by capitalized interest.

² Adjusted by capitalized interest with stock option plan (non-cash) and minority shareholders.

  • Backlog results net of PIS/COFINS taxes (3.65%), excluding the impact of the PVA (Present Value Adjustment) method according to Law No. 11.638.
    4Backlog results comprise the projects restricted by acondition precedent.5Cash andcash-equivalentsand marketable securities.
    6Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.

3

'

Launches

During the first half of the year, Gafisa concentrated on the sales process and inventory monetization. Our current focus is on regaining market and consumer confidence, ensuring the economic feasibility of projects, and restoring delivery schedules before resuming launch cycle.

Launches (R$ million)

464

400

90

139

71

119

-

-

-

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2017: R$554 MM

2018: R$729 MM

Sales

Gross sales totaled R$87.9 million in 2Q19, down 3.7% q-o-q and 78.3% y-o-y. The y-o-y variation is due to a higher volume of launches during the second quarter of 2018 (R$400 million) besides the Company's restructuring process, which also affected sales performance in the first half.

In the first 6 months of 2019, gross sales totaled R$179.2 million.

Dissolutions reached R$31.7 million in 2Q19, 23.4% lower than in 1Q19, despite higher a delivered PSV volume of 14%. Year-on-year, dissolutions tumbled 47.1%. Our task force is in charge of negotiations to customers, aiming to consolidate a downward trend of dissolution volume.

The graph below shows the evolution of dissolution volume over the past 2 years, evidencing a consistent downward trend.

Dissolutions (R$ millions)

114

95

84

58

60

52

58

41

32

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2017: R$412 MM

2018: R$228 MM

2019: R$73 MM¹

¹ Reflects year-to-date.

4

'

Net pre-sales totaled R$56.2 million in 2Q19, 12.7% higher than in 1Q19. In 6M19, net pre-sales came to R$106.1 million.

Breakdown of Net Sales 2Q19 (%)

Net Pre-Sales (R$ million)

354

346

38,1%

236

61,9%

127

122

136

95

50

56

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Inventory under Construction

Inventory Concluded

2017: R$720 MM

2018: R$813 MM

2019: R$106 MM¹

¹ Reflects LTM.

Sales Over Supply (SoS)

SoS was 5.0% in 2Q19, 70 bps higher than in 1Q19.

SoS L12M

36,8%

37,6%

32,0%

37,5%

43,1%

38,9%

39,9%

35,8%

24,1%

2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19

Quarterly SoS

18,3%

19,9%

14,4%

7,9%

7,4%

9,4%

7,2%

5,0%

4,3%

2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19

Inventory (Property for Sale)

Inventory at market value totaled R$1.063 billion in 2Q19, down 5.4% q-o-q.

Table 3 - Inventory at Market Value 1Q19 x 2Q19 (R$ 000)

Inventories

Launches

Dissolutions

Gross Sales

Adjustments¹

Inventories

Q/Q(%)

1Q19

2Q19

São Paulo

917,439

-

22,144

(76,916)

(3,111)

859,554

-6.3%

Rio de Janeiro

136,453

-

4,511

(6,433)

3,665

138,196

1.3%

Other Markets

69,681

-

5,018

(4,544)

(5,216)

64,939

-6.8%

Total

1,123,573

-

31,672

(87,893)

(4,663)

1,062,689

-5.4%

  • Adjustments in the period reflect the updates related to the project scope, launch date, and pricing.

Inventory turnover LTM increased from 21 months in 1Q19 to 38 months in 2Q19 due to lower sales volume in the last 4 quarters.

5

'

Inventory Turnover LTM

33

34

38

29

25

23

21

21

20

20

19

16

18

2Q16

3Q16

4Q16

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Approximately 68% of inventory is composed of residential units located in the state of São Paulo, which have higher liquidity than commercial and residential units in other regions. We are poised to seize opportunities that develop with Brazil's economic upswing, positioning us to recover the level of inventory turnover LTM historically recorded.

Table 4 - Inventory at Market Value - Financial Progress - POC - (R$ 000)

Not

Up to 30% built

30% to 70%

More than 70%

Finished

Total 2Q19

Initiated

built

built

Units

São Paulo

-

-

461,800

150,456

247,299

859,554

Rio de Janeiro

-

-

-

-

138,196

138,196

Other Markets

-

-

13,201

-

51,737

64,939

Total

-

-

475,001

150,456

437,232

1,062,689

* % POC does not necessarily reveal the status of construction works, but the project's financial progress.

Table 5 - Inventory at Market Value- Commercial x Residential Breakdown (R$ 000)

GFSA Inventory %

Residential

Commercial

Total

São Paulo

721,448

138,107

859,554

Rio de Janeiro

31,065

107,131

138,196

Others

64,939

-

64,939

Total

817,451

245,238

1,062,689

Delivered Projects and Transfer

In 2Q19, Gafisa delivered the project Choice Santo Amaro, totaling 227 units, net of swap, with a PSV totaling R$91.3 million, net of brokerage. Currently, Gafisa manages the construction of 13 projects, and work on 4 more projects will start this year. All projects will be delivered in accordance with Gafisa quality standards.

Table 6 - Deliveries

Project

Delivery

Launch Date

Location

% Share

Units

PSV R$000²

Date

100%¹

Like Aclimação

Feb/19

Mar/16

São Paulo/SP

100%

136

80,079

Choice Santo Amaro

May/19

Jun/16

São Paulo/SP

100%

227

91,317

Total 2Q19

227

91,317

Total 2019

363

171,396

  • Number of units corresponding to a 100% share in projects, net of swaps; ² PSV = Potential Sales Value of units, net of brokerage and swap.

6

'

The PSV transferred in 2Q19 totaled R$44.2 million, down 31.8% q-o-q. This decline appears because an approximate PSV of R$239 million was delivered in 4Q18 (Hermann Jr, Barra Vista, and Scena Alto da Lapa), while the transfer occurred in 1Q19. By contrast, in 6M19, only 2 projects were delivered, totaling R$171.4 million: the project Choice Santo Amaro, with an approximate PSV of R$91.3 million, delivered at the end of May and with higher transfer volume foreseen for the third quarter of 2019.

In the first 6 months of 2019, PSV transferred totaled R$109 million, down 45.4% from 6M18.

Table 7 - Transfer and Delivery - (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q (%)

2Q18

Y/Y (%)

6M19

6M18

Y/Y (%)

PSV Transferred¹

44,202

64,821

-31.8%

140,505

-68.5%

109,023

199,503

-45.4%

Delivered Projects

1

1

0.0%

5

-80.0%

2

5

-60.0%

Delivery Units²

227

136

66.9%

1,025

-77.9%

363

1,025

-64.6%

Delivered PSV³

91,317

80,079

14.0%

300,991

-69.7%

171,396

300,991

-43.1%

  • PSV transferred refers to the effective cash inflow from units transferred to financial institutions;
  • Number of units corresponding to a 100% share in projects, net of swaps;

³ PSV = Potential Sales Value of units, net of brokerage and swap.

Landbank

With an estimated PSV of R$3.81 billion, the Company's landbank represents 33 projects/phases, totaling 6,751 units. Approximately 70% of land was acquired through swaps, most of it located in the city of São Paulo.

Table 8 - Landbank (R$ 000)

PSV

% Swap Total ²

% Swap Units

% Swap Financial

Potential Units

Potential Units Total

(% Gafisa) ¹

(% Gafisa) ³

São Paulo

2,470,906

79.8%

71.6%

8.2%

4,947

5,307

Rio de Janeiro

748,745

60.1%

60.1%

0.0%

755

892

Others

594,327

30.0%

30.0%

0.0%

1,050

1,320

Total

3,813,979

69.8%

66.2%

3.6%

6,751

7,519

¹ The PSV (% Gafisa) reported is net of swap and brokerage fee.

  • The swap percentage is measured compared to the historical cost of land acquisition.
  • Potential units are net of swap and refer to the Gafisa's and/or its partners' interest in the project.

Table 9 - Changes in the Landbank (2Q19 x 1Q19 - R$ 000)

Initial Landbank

Land

Launches

Dissolutions

Adjustments

Final Landbank

Acquisition

São Paulo

2,486,753

-

-

-

(15,847)

2,470,906

Rio de Janeiro

748,745

-

-

-

-

748,745

Others

594,327

-

-

-

-

594,327

Total

3,829,825

-

-

-

(15,847)

3,813,979

* The amounts reported are net swap and brokerage.

7

'

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue

Net revenue totaled R$99.7 million in 2Q19, up 4.4% from 1Q19, driven by higher net pre-sales volume and the cancelation of suspension clause related to project Scena Tatuapé, launched in 3Q18, generated R$15.5 million in revenue this quarter.

Table 10 - Revenue Recognition (R$ 000)

2Q19

2Q18

Launches

Pre-Sales

%

Revenue

% Revenue

Pre-Sales

%

Revenue¹

% Revenue

Sales

Sales

2018

-2,276

-4.0%

21,630

21.7%

232,403

67.2%

68,242

24.2%

2017

1,658

3.0%

12,650

12.7%

20,777

6.0%

9,918

3.5%

2016

33,694

59.9%

44,403

44.5%

24,171

7.0%

25,034

8.9%

2015

19,696

35.0%

22,583

22.7%

33,323

9.6%

148,275

52.6%

<2014

3,449

6.1%

(1,606)

-1.6%

35,271

10.2%

30,461

10.8%

Total

56,221

100%

99,659

100.0%

345,946

100%

281,930

100.0%

¹Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.

Gross Profit & Margin

Gafisa's adjusted gross profit came to R$48.9 million in 2Q19 versus R$17.8 million in 1Q19 and R$108.8 million in 2Q18.

The adjusted gross margin stood at 49.0%, up 3040 bps from 1Q19. Note that this significant increase q-o-q is mainly due to the sale of units with higher margin and a review of 2 landbank projects, which resulted in a reversal of impairment of referred landbank in the amount of R$16.7 million.

Table 11 - Gross Margin (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q(%)

2Q18²

Y/Y (%)

6M19

6M18²

Y/Y (%)

Net Revenue

99,659

95,421

4.4%

281,930

-64.7%

195,080

515,878

-62.2%

Gross Profit

36,971

6,447

473.5%

77,226

-52.1%

43,418

102,495

-57.6%

Gross Margin

37.1%

6.8%

30,3 p.p.

27.4%

9.7 p.p.

22.3%

19.9%

2.4 p.p.

(-) Financial Costs

(11,891)

(11,317)

5.1%

(31,542)

-62.3%

(23,208)

(67,814)

-65.8%

Adjusted Gross Profit ¹

48,862

17,764

175.1%

108,768

-55.1%

66,626

170,309

-60.9%

Adjusted Gross Margin ¹

49.0%

18.6%

30.4 p.p.

38.6%

10.4 p.p.

34.2%

33.0%

1.2 p.p.

¹ Adjusted by capitalized interests.

² Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A)

In 2Q19, selling, general and administrative expenses totaled R$14.4 million, 70.7% below 2Q18.

As a result of the new Gafisa's due diligence policy and its new, effective structural model, selling expenses tumbled 53.7% to R$3.0 million from 1Q19, mainly reflecting lower marketing, condominium, and IPTU (Urban Property Tax) expenses. In 6M19, selling expenses fell to R$9.5 million, 81.8% lower than the same period last year.

General and administrative expenses totaled R$11.3 million, down 45.6% from 2Q18 due to (i) a R$5.2 million reduction in headcount y-o-y; (ii) a review of services and IT agreements that saved approximately R$1.1 million; and (iii) the relocation of our headquarters, which reduced rental and

8

'

condominium expenses by nearly 30%. The variation quarter-on-quarter is explained by a reversal of provision of stock options (approximately R$2.5 million) in 1Q19.

Table 12 - SG&A Expenses (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q(%)

2Q18

Y/Y (%)

6M19

6M18

Y/Y (%)

Selling Expenses

(3,011)

(6,502)

-53.7%

(28,110)

-89.3%

(9,513)

(52,389)

-81.8%

G&A Expenses

(11,340)

(7,900)

43.5%

(20,845)

-45.6%

(19,240)

(39,541)

-51.3%

Total SG&A Expenses

(14,351)

(14,402)

-0.4%

(48,955)

-70.7%

(28,753)

(91,930)

-68.7%

Other Operating Income/Expenses came to R$23.6 million in 2Q19, up 33.4% from 2Q18 due to a 49.5% increase in litigation expenses y-o-y.

It is worth noting that this provision is diffuse, with key contingencies deriving from i) delayed construction of previous projects and; ii) defects in building units delivered between 2010 and 2012. All legal proceedings have been audited, and a policy of settlements has been elaborated to clear obligations and reduce Company liability.

Table 13 - Other Operating Income/Expenses (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q(%)

2Q18

Y/Y (%)

6M19

6M18

Y/Y (%)

Litigation Expenses

(23,544)

(22,225)

5.9%

(15,747)

49.5%

(45,769)

(27,523)

66.3%

Other

(98)

(1)

9,700%

(1,972)

-95.0%

(99)

(2,401)

-95.9%

Total

(23,642)

(22,226)

6.4%

(17,719)

33.4%

(45,868)

(29,924)

53.3%

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$13.9 million in 2Q19 versus a negative R$23 million in 1Q19.

Table 14 - Adjusted EBITDA (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q(%)

2Q18²

Y/Y (%)

6M19

6M18²

Y/Y (%)

Net Income (Loss)

(12,724)

(46,354)

-72.6%

(24,957)

-49.0%

(59,078)

(78,475)

-24.7%

(+) Financial Results

10,469

9,959

5.1%

19,082

-45.1%

20,428

39,032

-47.7%

(+) Income Tax / Social Contribution

309

404

-23.5%

1,432

-78.4%

713

1,664

-57.2%

(+) Depreciation and Amortization

4,143

4,373

-5.3%

5,140

-19.4%

8,516

9,125

-6.7%

(+) Capitalized Interest

11,891

11,317

5.1%

31,542

-62.3%

23,208

67,814

-65.8%

(+) Expenses w/ Stock Option Plan

(412)

(2,460)

-83.3%

1,369

-130.1%

(2,872)

1,278

-324.7%

(+) Minority Shareholders

247

(245)

-200.8%

(42)

-688.1%

2

(1,221)

-100.2%

Adjusted EBITDA¹

13,923

(23,006)

-160.5%

33,566

-58.5%

(9,083)

39,217

-123.2%

  • Adjusted by capitalized interests, with stock option plan(non-cash) and minority shareholders. ² Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.

Financial Results

In 2Q19, financial results totaled R$5.4 million, up 59.6% and 43.7% from 1Q19 and 2Q18, respectively, reflecting a higher balance of cash and cash equivalents q-o-q and more prudent investments compared to the previous year.

Financial expenses declined 30.6% to R$15.8 million in 2Q19 due to lower interest rates on funding in view of a lower level of indebtedness y-o-y.

9

'

In 2Q19, the net financial result was negative at approximately R$10.5 million versus a net loss of R$10.0 million in 1Q19 and R$19.1 million in 2Q18.

Net Result

2Q19 recorded a negative adjusted net result of R$12.7 million compared to a net loss of R$46.4 million and R$24.9 million in 1Q19 and 2Q18, respectively, already reflecting the efficiency gains of actions implemented by our new management.

Table 15 - Net Result (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q(%)

2Q18³

Y/Y (%)

6M19

6M18³

Y/Y (%)

Net Result

99,659

95,421

4.4%

281,930

-64.7%

195,080

515,878

-62.2%

Gross Result

36,971

6,447

473.5%

77,226

-52.1%

43,418

102,495

-57.6%

Gross Margin

37.1%

6.8%

30.3 p.p.

27.4%

9.7 p.p.

22.3%

19.9%

2.4 p.p.

(-) Financial Cost

(11,891)

(11,317)

5.1%

(31,542)

-62.3%

(23,208)

(67,814)

-65.8%

Adjusted Gross Result¹

48,862

17,764

175.1%

108,768

-55.1%

66,626

170,309

-60.9%

Adjusted Gross Margin¹

49.0%

18.6%

30.4 p.p.

38.6%

10.4 p.p.

34.2%

33.0%

1.2 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA²

13,923

(23,006)

-160.5%

33,566

-58.5%

(9,083)

39,217

-123.2%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin²

14.0%

-24.1%

38.1 p.p.

11.9%

2.1 p.p.

-4.7%

7.6%

-12.3 p.p.

Net Result

(12,724)

(46,354)

-72.6%

(24,957)

-49.0%

(59,078)

(78,475)

-24.7%

  1. Adjusted by capitalized interests.
  2. Adjusted by capitalized interests, with stock option plan(non-cash) and minority shareholders. ³ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.

Revenue Backlog and Results

In 2Q19, the balance of revenue backlog according to the PoC method totaled R$177.8 million, with a margin of 35.1% to be recognized.

Table 16 - Backlog Results (REF) (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q(%)

2Q18

Y/Y (%)

Revenue Backlog

506,418

533,503

-5.1%

701,634

-27.8%

Backlog Costs (units sold)

(328,571)

(340,487)

-3.5%

(438,806)

-25.1%

Backlog Results

177,847

193,016

-7.9%

262,828

-32.3%

Backlog Margin

35.1%

36.2%

-1.1 p.p.

37.5%

-2.4 p.p.

Notes:Backlogresultsnet of PIS/COFINS taxes(3.65%) andexcludingthe impactofPVA (PresentValueAdjustment)methodaccordingto Law No. 11.638.

Backlog results comprise the projects restricted by acondition precedent.

10

'

BALANCE SHEET

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities

On June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled R$182.8 million.

Receivables

At the end of 2Q19, total accounts receivable totaled R$1.09 billion, down 5.1% from 1Q19. Of this amount, an estimated R$474.8 million is expected to be paid in 2019, which will account for a significant portion of the Company's new balance sheet.

Table 17 - Total Receivables (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q(%)

2Q18¹

Y/Y (%)

Receivables from developments - Backlog

525,602

553,713

-5.1%

728,214

-27.8%

Receivables from PoC - ST (on balance sheet)

449,356

475,820

-5.6%

562,072

-20.1%

Receivables from PoC - LT (on balance sheet)

116,835

120,614

-3.1%

195,199

-40.1%

Total

1,091,793

1,150,147

-5.1%

1,485,485

-26.5%

¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.

Notes: ST - Short term | LT-Long term | PoC - Percentage of Completion Method.

Receivables from developments: Accounts receivable not yet recognized according to PoC and BRGAAP.

Receivables from PoC: Accounts receivable already recognized according to PoC and BRGAAP.

Table 18 - Receivables Schedule (R$ 000)

Total

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 - and after

Receivables Backlog

525,602

232,969

172,374

110,957

2,460

6,842

Receivables from PoC

566,191

241,854

218,021

97,839

2,237

6,240

Total

1,091,793

474,823

390,395

208,796

4,697

13,082

Cash Generation

The Company ended the second quarter of 2019 with a positive cash generation of R$6.9 million, excluding the effect of a R$132.3 million capital increase. It is worth mentioning that this was the third consecutive quarter of cash generation, a result of disciplined expense management.

Table 19 - Cash Generation (R$ 000)

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Availabilities 1

137,160

63,068

182,817

Change in Availabilities (1)

(57,285)

(74,092)

119,749

Total Debt + Investors Obligations

889,413

790,172

770,715

Change in Total Debt + Investors Obligations (2)

(70,931)

(99,241)

(19,457)

Capital Increase (3)

-

-

132,266

Cash Generation in the Period (1) - (2) - (3)

13,646

25,149

6,940

Final Accumulated Cash Generation²

(45,583)

25,149

32,089

  • Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.
  • Reflectsyear-to-date.

11

'

Liquidity

In 2Q19, Net Debt/Shareholders' Equity ratio stood at 102.2%, an effect not only of the R$132.3 million capital increase but also due diligence with respect to the Company's funds. Excluding project finance, the Net Debt/Shareholders' Equity ratio stood at 21.9%.

Net debt in 2Q19 totaled R$587.9 million, down 21.8% y-o-y.

Table 20 - Debt and Investor Obligations (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q(%)

2Q18

Y/Y (%)

Debentures - Working Capital (A)

245,086

249,242

-1.7%

223,663

9.6%

Project Financing SFH - (B)

461,640

497,307

-7.2%

594,917

-22.4%

Working Capital (C)

54,376

43,623

24.6%

146,190

-62.8%

Other Operations (D)

9,613

-

-

-

-

Total Debt (A)+(B)+(C)= (E)

770,715

790,172

-2.5%

964,770

-20.1%

Cash and Availabilities ¹ (F)

182,817

63,068

189.9%

212,897

-14.1%

Net Debt (E)-(F) = (G)

587,898

727,104

-19.1%

751,873

-21.8%

Equity + Minority Shareholders (H)

575,353

449,455

28.0%

887,913

-35.2%

(Net Debt) / (Equity) (G)/(H) = (I)

102.2%

161.8%

-59.6 p.p.

84.7%

17.5 p.p.

(Net Debt - Proj. Fin.) / Equity ((G)-(B))/(H) = (J)

21.9%

51.1%

-29.2 p.p.

17.7%

4.2 p.p.

¹ Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.

The Company ended 2Q19 with R$266.4 million indebtedness due this year, or 34.6% of total debt. On June 30, 2019, the consolidated debt average cost was 1150% bps or 179.7% of CDI.

We also emphasize that during 2Q19, the Company amortized nearly R$53.6 million of the principal balance of our contracted debt.

Table 21 - Debt Maturity (R$ 000)

Average cost (p.a.)

Total

Until Dec/19

Until Dec/20

Until Dec/21

Until Dec/22

Debentures - Working Capital (A)

CDI + 3% / CDI + 3.75% / CDI +

245,086

41,387

160,468

41,644

1,587

5.25% / IPCA + 8.37%

Project Financing SFH (B)

TR + 8.30% a 14.19% / 12.87% /

461,640

225,020

174,315

62,305

-

143% CDI

Working Capital (C)

135% CDI / CDI + 2.5% / CDI +

54,376

11

2,116

48,489

3,760

3.70% / CDI + 4.25% / 19.56%

Other Operations (D)

9,613

9,613

-

-

-

Total Debt (A)+(B)+(C) = (E)

770,715

266,418

336,899

152,438

5,347

% of Total Maturity per period

34.6%

43.7%

19.8%

0.7%

Project debt maturing as % of total debt (B)/ (E)

84.5%

51.7%

40.9%

0.0%

Corporate debt maturing as % of total debt ((A)+(C))/ (E)

19.1%

48.3%

59.1%

100.0%

Ratio Corporate Debt / Mortgage

40% / 60%

12

'

São Paulo, August 14, 2019

Alphaville Urbanismo SA released its results for the second quarter of 2019.

Financial Results

In 2Q19, net revenue came to R$21 million and net loss totaled R$232 million.

2Q19

2Q18

2Q19 vs. 2Q18

6M19

6M18

6M19 vs 6M18

Net Revenue

21

20

5%

-2

106

-102%

Net Income

-232

-198

17%

-417

-290

44%

It is worth mentioning that Gafisa discontinued recognizing its share in future losses after reducing the accounting balance of its 30% stake in Alphaville's share capital to 0.

For further information, please contact our Investor Relations team at ri@alphaville.com.br or +55 11 3038- 7131.

13

'

Consolidated Income Statement

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q (%)

2Q18¹

Y/Y (%)

6M19

6M18¹

Y/Y (%)

Net Revenue

99,659

95,421

4.4%

281,930

-64.7%

195,080

515,878

-62.2%

Operating Costs

(62,688)

(88,974)

-29.5%

(204,704)

-69.4%

(151,662)

(413,383)

-63.3%

Gross Profit

36,971

6,447

473.5%

77,226

-52.1%

43,418

102,495

-57.6%

Gross Margin

37.1%

6.8%

30.3 p.p.

27.4%

9.7 p.p.

22.3%

19.9%

2.4 p.p.

Operating Expenses

(38,670)

(42,683)

-9.4%

(81,711)

-52.7%

(81,353)

(141,495)

-42.5%

Selling Expenses

(3,011)

(6,502)

-53.7%

(28,110)

-89.3%

(9,513)

(52,389)

-81.8%

General and

Administrative

(11,340)

(7,900)

43.5%

(20,845)

-45.6%

(19,240)

(39,541)

-51.3%

Expenses

Other Operating

(23,642)

(22,226)

6.4%

(17,719)

33.4%

(45,868)

(29,924)

53.3%

Revenue/Expenses

Depreciation and

(4,143)

(4,373)

-5.3%

(5,140)

-19.4%

(8,516)

(9,125)

-6.7%

Amortization

Equity Income

3,466

(1,682)

-306.1%

(9,897)

-135.0%

1,784

(10,516)

-117.0%

Operational Result

(1,699)

(36,236)

-95.3%

(4,485)

-62.1%

(37,935)

(39,000)

-2.7%

Financial Income

5,369

3,365

59.6%

3,737

43.7%

8,734

9,081

-3.8%

Financial Expenses

(15,838)

(13,324)

18.9%

(22,819)

-30.6%

(29,162)

(48,113)

-39.4%

Net Income Before

(12,168)

(46,195)

-73.7%

(23,567)

-48.4%

(58,363)

(78,032)

-25.2%

Taxes on Income

Income Tax and

(309)

(404)

-23.5%

(1,432)

-78.4%

(713)

(1,664)

-57.2%

Social Contribution

Net Income After

(12,477)

(46,599)

-73.2%

(24,999)

-50.1%

(59,076)

(79,696)

-25.9%

Taxes on Income

Minority

247

(245)

-200.8%

(42)

-688.1%

2

(1,221)

-100.2%

Shareholders

Net Income

(12,724)

(46,354)

-72.6%

(24,957)

-49.0%

(59,078)

(78,475)

-24.7%

¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.

14

'

Consolidated Balance Sheet

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q (%)

2Q18¹

Y/Y (%)

Current Assets

Cash and Cash equivalents

11,373

12,402

-8.3%

14,161

-19.7%

Securities

171,444

50,666

238.4%

198,736

-13.7%

Receivables from clients

449,356

475,820

-5.6%

472,539

-4.9%

Properties for sale

807,992

819,458

-1.4%

892,101

-9.4%

Other accounts receivable

133,061

107,370

23.9%

104,086

27.8%

Prepaid expenses and other

2,318

2,466

-6.0%

4,125

-43.8%

Land for sale

38,681

38,682

0.0%

34,212

13.1%

Subtotal

1,614,225

1,506,864

7.1%

1,719,960

-6.1%

Long-term Assets

Receivables from clients

116,835

120,614

-3.1%

195,199

-40.1%

Properties for sale

218,616

228,228

-4.2%

370,192

-40.9%

Other

125,705

123,755

1.6%

114,656

9.6%

Subtotal

461,156

472,597

-2.4%

680,047

-32.2%

Intangible. Property and Equipment

29,344

32,270

-9.1%

41,011

-28.4%

Investments

302,797

309,668

-2.2%

466,987

-35.2%

Total Assets

2,407,522

2,321,399

3.7%

2,908,005

-17.2%

Current Liabilities

Loans and financing

332,693

307,555

8.2%

255,144

30.4%

Debentures

170,955

133,636

27.9%

21,875

681.5%

Obligations for purchase of land advances

96,979

114,237

-15.1%

148,536

-34.7%

from customers

Material and service suppliers

161,722

115,114

40.5%

94,632

70.9%

Taxes and contributions

60,359

57,445

5.1%

55,554

8.6%

Other

372,617

436,573

-14.6%

344,033

8.3%

Subtotal

1,195,325

1,164,560

2.6%

919,774

30.0%

Long-term liabilities

Loans and financings

192,936

233,375

-17.3%

485,963

-60.3%

Debentures

74,131

115,606

-35.9%

201,788

-63.3%

Obligations for Purchase of Land and

157,582

153,947

2.4%

182,723

-13.8%

advances from customers

Deferred taxes

49,372

49,372

0.0%

74,473

-33.7%

Provision for Contingencies

119,559

103,604

15.4%

90,516

32.1%

Other

43,264

51,480

-16.0%

64,855

-33.3%

Subtotal

636,844

707,384

-10.0%

1,100,318

-42.1%

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' Equity

573,554

448,179

28.0%

885,291

-35.5%

Minority Interest

1,799

1,276

41.0%

2,622

-31.4%

Subtotal

575,353

449,455

28.0%

887,913

-35.2%

Total liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

2,407,522

2,321,399

3.7%

2,908,005

-17.2%

¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.

15

'

Consolidated Cash Flow

2Q19

2Q18¹

6M19

6M18¹

Net Income (Loss) before taxes

(14.443)

(23.569)

(60.638)

(78.032)

Expenses/revenues that do not impact working capital

1.983

30.173

(670)

17.687

Depreciation and amortization

4.143

5.140

8.516

9.125

Impairment

(17.011)

(16.061)

(28.219)

(25.237)

Expense with stock option plan

(412)

1.369

(2.872)

1.278

Unrealized interest and fees, Net

2.882

3.563

3.086

7.344

Equity Income

(3.466)

9.899

(1.784)

10.516

Provision for guarantee

(1.444)

(2.459)

(1.782)

(3.293)

Provision for contingencies

13.305

15.306

35.530

26.833

Profit Sharing provision

500

1.273

500

2.504

Provision (reversal) for doubtful accounts

6.075

12.142

(12.464)

(11.363)

Gain / Loss of financial instruments

-

1

-

(20)

Provision for fine due to construction work delay

(2.589)

-

(1.181)

-

Clients

24.187

(61.143)

86.500

(92.202)

Properties held for sale

38.090

61.555

130.479

161.167

Other accounts receivable

(14.100)

(7.117)

(24.095)

(11.626)

Prepaid expenses and deferred sale selling expenses

148

1.011

350

1.410

Obligations on land property acquisitions

(13.623)

53.569

(54.871)

22.425

Taxes and contributions

2.914

3.538

3.082

9.124

Suppliers

36.815

(3.450)

37.138

(3.340)

Payroll, charges, and provision for bonuses

(786)

(129)

(1.820)

365

Other accounts payable

(46.393)

(12.967)

(142.994)

(42.767)

Related party operations

7.429

(3.188)

18.280

(8.457)

Taxes paid

(309)

(1.432)

(713)

(1.664)

Cash used in operating activities

21.912

36.851

(9.972)

(25.910)

Investment Activities

-

Acquisition of properties and equipment

(5.674)

(5.146)

(6.017)

(9.514)

Capital contribution to parent company

-

(1.781)

-

(2.280)

Redemption of securities, collaterals, and credits

(29.322)

196.157

48.134

666.060

Investment in marketable securities and restricted credits

(94.173)

(213.609)

(117.438)

(745.861)

Cash used in investment activities

(129.169)

(24.379)

(72.604)

(91.595)

Funding Activities

-

-

Related party contributions

-

-

-

-

Increase in Addition of loans and financing

29.078

158.392

51.787

210.330

Amortization of loans and financing

(51.417)

(180.653)

(173.571)

(357.802)

Assignment of credit receivables, Net

-

-

-

-

Loan operations

(9.400)

296

(9.358)

(155)

Sale of treasury shares

-

-

148

-

Cash used in financing activities/ discontinued

-

-

-

-

Proceeds from sale of treasury shares

5.702

-

60.374

-

Capital Increase

132.265

-

132.265

167

Subscription and payment of common shares

-

-

-

250.599

Net cash from financing activities

106.228

(21.965)

61.645

103.139

Beginning of the period

12.402

23.654

32.304

28.527

End of the period

11.373

14.161

11.373

14.161

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1.029)

(9.493)

(20.931)

(14.366)

¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.

16

'

This release contains forward-looking statements about business prospects, estimates for operating and financial results, and Gafisa's growth prospects. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund the Company's business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy, and the industry, among other factors; therefore, they are subject to change without prior notice.

IR Contacts

Telephone: +55 11 3025-9242 / 9474

E-mail: ri@gafisa.com.br

IR Website: www.gafisa.com.br/ri

Media Relations

Fato Relevante

Alcides Ferreira alcides.ferreira@agenciafr.com.br +55 11 2337-2086

+55 11 96169-2731

Edson Gushiken edson.gushiken@agenciafr.com.br +55 11 98171-5774

17

Disclaimer

Gafisa SA published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 22:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
