Gafisa : 2Q19 ITR Gafisa Free Translation

GAFISA SA

(GFSA3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 09/03
5.75 BRL   +0.52%
09:57aGAFISA : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
09:47aGAFISA : 2Q19 ITR Gafisa Free Translation
PU
08/30GAFISA : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
09/04/2019 | 09:47am EDT

Gafisa S.A.

Quarterly information

June 30, 2019

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in

Brazil containing Quarterly Information (ITR) prepared in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil)

Company data

Capital Composition

3

Individual financial statements

Balance sheet - Assets

4

Balance sheet - Liabilities

5

Statement of income

6

Statement of comprehensive income (loss)

7

Statement of cash flow

8

Statements of changes in equity

01/01/2019 to 06/30/2019

9

01/01/2018 to 06/30/2018

10

Statement of value added

11

Consolidated financial statements

Balance sheet - Assets

12

Balance sheet - Liabilities

13

Statement of income

14

Statement of comprehensive income (loss)

15

Statement of cash flow

16

Statements of changes in equity

01/01/2019 to 06/30/2019

17

01/01/2018 to 06/30/2018

18

Statement of value added

19

Comments on performance

20

Notes to the quartely information

37

Other information deemed relevant by the Company

71

Reports and statements

Report on review of interim financial information

74

Management statement of interim financial information

78

Management statement on the report on review of interim financial information

79

2

COMPANY DATA / CAPITAL COMPOSITION

Number of Shares

CURRENT QUARTER

(in thousands)

06/30/2019

Paid-in Capital

Common

71,032

Preferred

-

Total

71,032

Treasury shares

Common

3,332

Preferred

-

Total

3,332

3

INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS (in thousands of Brazilian Reais)

CURRENT QUARTER

PRIOR YEAR

CODE

DESCRIPTION

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

1

Total assets

3,121,802

3,219,767

1.01

Current assets

1,301,299

1,367,727

1.01.01

Cash and cash equivalents

6,245

29,180

1.01.01.01

Cash and banks

6,245

8,282

1.01.01.03

Cash equivalents

0

20,898

1.01.02

Short-term investments

170,305

102,827

1.01.02.01

Fair value of short-term investments

170,305

102,827

1.01.03

Accounts receivable

376,323

391,557

1.01.03.01

Trade accounts receivable

376,323

391,557

1.01.03.01.01

Receivables from clients of developments

363,247

376,211

1.01.03.01.02

Receivables from clients of construction and services rendered

13,076

15,346

1.01.04

Inventory

620,381

705,123

1.01.04.01

Properties for sale

620,381

705,123

1.01.07

Prepaid expenses

1,849

2,183

1.01.07.01

Prepaid expenses and others

1,849

2,183

1.01.08

Other current assets

126,196

136,857

1.01.08.01

Non-current assets held for sale

35,376

74,842

1.01.08.03

Other

90,820

62,015

1.01.08.03.01

Other assets

64,877

35,396

1.01.08.03.03

Receivables from related parties

25,943

26,619

1.02

Non-current assets

1,820,503

1,852,040

1.02.01

Non-current assets

401,249

416,241

1.02.01.04

Accounts receivable

104,813

155,421

1.02.01.04.01

Receivables from clients of developments

104,813

155,421

1.02.01.05

Inventory

173,024

139,804

1.02.01.05.01

Properties for sale

173,024

139,804

1.02.01.10

Others non current assets

123,412

121,016

1.02.01.10.03

Other assets

92,685

92,607

1.02.01.10.04

Receivables from related parties

30,727

28,409

1.02.02

Investments

1,392,759

1,407,516

1.02.02.01

Investments

1,392,759

1,407,516

1.02.03

Property and equipment

17,435

17,284

1.02.03.01

Operating property and equipment

17,435

17,284

1.02.04

Intangible assets

9,060

10,999

1.02.04.01

Intangible assets

9,060

10,999

4

INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (in thousands of Brazilian Reais)

CURRENT QUARTER

PRIOR YEAR

CODE

DESCRIPTION

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

2

Total liabilities

3,121,802

3,219,767

2.01

Current liabilities

1,979,331

1,819,565

2.01.01

Social and labor obligations

5,187

6,128

2.01.01.02

Labor obligations

5,187

6,128

2.01.02

Suppliers

152,144

116,948

2.01.03

Tax obligations

49,894

45,667

2.01.03.01

Federal tax obligations

49,894

45,667

2.01.04

Loans and financing

481,140

315,702

2.01.04.01

Loans and financing

310,185

252,919

2.01.04.01.01

Loans and financing in local currency

310,185

252,919

2.01.04.02

Debentures

170,955

62,783

2.01.05

Other obligations

1,114,628

1,196,919

2.01.05.01

Payables to related parties

925,762

939,603

2.01.05.02

Other

188,866

257,316

Obligations related to purchases of properties and advances from

67,727

82,264

2.01.05.02.04

customers

2.01.05.02.06

Other payables

102,633

156,498

2.01.05.02.07

Obligations assumed on the assignment of receivables

18,506

18,554

2.01.06

Provisions

176,338

138,201

2.01.06.01

Tax, labor and civil lawsuits

176,338

138,201

2.01.06.01.01

Tax lawsuits

581

637

2.01.06.01.02

Labor lawsuits

17,993

20,729

2.01.06.01.04

Civil lawsuits

157,764

116,835

2.02

Non-current liabilities

568,917

908,885

2.02.01

Loans and financing

247,890

510,563

2.02.01.01

Loans and financing

173,759

307,680

2.02.01.01.01

Loans and financing in local currency

173,759

307,680

2.02.01.02

Debentures

74,131

202,883

2.02.02

Other liabilities

155,439

196,087

2.02.02.02

Other

155,439

196,087

Obligations related to purchase of properties and advances from

116,413

151,835

2.02.02.02.03

customers

2.02.02.02.04

Other liabilities

14,315

18,162

2.02.02.02.06

Obligations assumed on the assignment of receivables

24,711

26,090

2.02.03

Deferred taxes

49,372

49,372

2.02.03.01

Deferred income tax and social contribution

49,372

49,372

2.02.04

Provisions

116,216

152,863

2.02.04.01

Tax, labor and civil lawsuits

116,216

152,863

2.02.04.01.01

Tax lawsuits

1,313

-

2.02.04.01.02

Tax and labor lawsuits

37,585

34,404

2.02.04.01.04

Civil lawsuits

77,318

118,459

2.03

Equity

573,554

491,317

2.03.01

Capital

2,653,584

2,521,319

2.03.02

Capital reserves

289,011

278,401

2.03.02.05

Treasury shares

(48,633)

(58,950)

2.03.02.07

Constitution of capital reserve

250,599

250,599

2.03.02.09

Reserve for granting of stock options

87,045

86,752

2.03.05

Retained earnings/accumulated losses

(2,369,041)

(2,308,403)

5

INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - INCOME - (in thousands of Brazilian Reais)

SAME QUARTER

PREVIOUS YEAR

CURRENT QUARTER

YEAR TO DATE

OF PREVIOUS

TO DATE

04/01/2019 to

01/01/2019 to

YEAR 04/01/2018

01/01/2018 to

CODE

DESCRIPTION

06/30/2019

06/30/2019

to 06/30/2018

06/30/2018

3.01

Gross sales and/or services

85,641

166,336

229,274

452,901

3.01.01

Revenue from real estate development

93,320

181,447

253,591

497,680

3.01.03

Taxes on real estate sales and services

(7,679)

(15,111)

(24,317)

(44,779)

3.02

Cost of sales and/or services

(50,014)

(121,605)

(157,010)

(348,372)

3.02.01

Cost of real estate development

(50,014)

(121,605)

(157,010)

(348,372)

3.03

Gross profit

35,627

44,731

72,264

104,529

3.04

Operating expenses/income

(35,667)

(79,406)

(77,133)

(142,696)

3.04.01

Selling expenses

(2,569)

(7,952)

(23,950)

(44,862)

3.04.02

General and administrative expenses

(9,041)

(15,083)

(16,139)

(30,878)

3.04.05

Other operating expenses

(27,198)

(53,207)

(18,207)

(34,270)

3.04.05.01

Depreciation and amortization

(3,775)

(7,777)

(4,825)

(8,428)

3.04.05.02

Other operating expenses

(23,423)

(45,430)

(13,382)

(25,842)

3.04.06

Income from equity method investments

3,141

(3,164)

(18,837)

(32,686)

3.05

Income (loss) before financial results and income taxes

(40)

(34,675)

(4,869)

(38,167)

3.06

Financial

(12,684)

(24,403)

(20,088)

(40,308)

3.06.01

Financial income

5,193

8,384

3,703

8,932

3.06.02

Financial expenses

(17,877)

(32,787)

(23,791)

(49,240)

3.07

Income before income taxes

(12,724)

(59,078)

(24,957)

(78,475)

3.09

Income (loss) from continuing operations

(12,724)

(59,078)

(24,957)

(78,475)

3.11

Income (loss) for the period

(12,724)

(59,078)

(24,957)

(78,475)

3.99

Earnings per share - (Reais / Share)

-

-

-

-

3.99.01

Basic earnings per share

-

-

-

-

3.99.01.01

ON

(0.28631)

(1.32933)

(0.65790)

(2.06866)

3.99.02

Diluted earnings per share

-

-

-

-

3.99.02.01

ON

(0.28631)

(1.32933)

(0.65790)

(2.06866)

6

INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) - (in thousands of Brazilian Reais)

SAME QUARTER

PREVIOUS YEAR

CURRENT QUARTER

YEAR TO DATE

OF PREVIOUS

TO DATE

04/01/2019 to

01/01/2019 to

YEAR 04/01/2018

01/01/2018 to

CODE

DESCRIPTION

06/30/2019

06/30/2019

to 06/30/2018

06/30/2018

4.01

Income (loss) for the period

(12,724)

(59,078)

(24,957)

(78,475)

4.03

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

(12,724)

(59,078)

(24,957)

(78,475)

7

INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CASH FLOW - INDIRECT METHOD - (in thousands of Brazilian Reais)

YEAR TO DATE

PREVIOUS YEAR

01/01/2019 to

TO DATE 01/01/2018

CODE

DESCRIPTION

06/30/2019

to 06/30/2018

6.01

Net cash from operating activities

(35,177)

(69,597)

6.01.01

Cash generated from operations

(47,602)

(12,192)

6.01.01.01

Income (loss) before income and social contribution taxes

(59,078)

(78,475)

6.01.01.02

Income from equity method investments

3,164

62,036

6.01.01.03

Stock option expenses

(2,872)

1,278

6.01.01.04

Unrealized interest and finance charges, net

486

3,965

6.01.01.05

Financial instruments

0

(20)

6.01.01.06

Depreciation and amortization

7,777

8,428

6.01.01.07

Provision for legal claims

45,378

27,523

6.01.01.08

Provision for profit sharing

500

2,504

6.01.01.09

Warranty provision

(1,782)

(3,293)

6.01.01.11

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(11,774)

(11,363)

6.01.01.12

Provision for realization of non-financial assets - properties for sale

(28,220)

(25,237)

6.01.01.13

Provision for penalties due to delay in construction works

(1,181)

0

6.01.01.15

Inventory write-off

0

462

6.01.02

Variations in assets and liabilities

12,425

(57,405)

6.01.02.01

Trade accounts receivable

76,187

(114,909)

6.01.02.02

Properties for sale

119,208

147,451

6.01.02.03

Other accounts receivable

(24,715)

(16,701)

6.01.02.04

Prepaid expenses

334

1,397

6.01.02.05

Obligations related to purchases of properties and advances from customers

(49,957)

(9,856)

6.01.02.06

Taxes and contributions

4,227

10,297

6.01.02.07

Suppliers

32,324

(7,139)

6.01.02.08

Salaries and charges payable

(1,441)

270

6.01.02.09

Transactions with related parties

11,107

(25,089)

6.01.02.10

Other obligations

(154,849)

(43,126)

6.02

Net cash from investment activities

(73,467)

(96,615)

6.02.01

Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets

(5,989)

(8,081)

6.02.02

Increase in investments

0

(2,280)

6.02.03

Redemption of short-term investments

36,902

630,548

6.02.04

Purchase of short-term investments

(104,380)

(716,802)

6.03

Net cash from financing activities

85,709

(162,516)

6.03.01

Capital increase

132,265

167

6.03.02

Increase in loans, financing and debentures

45,232

179,854

6.03.03

Payment of loans, financing and debentures

(142,952)

(267,949)

6.03.06

Loan transactions with related parties

(9,358)

(155)

6.03.08

Disposal of treasury shares

148

0

6.03.10

Transactions related to the treasury shares repurchase program, net

60,374

0

6.03.12

Subscription and payment of common shares

0

250,599

6.05

Net increase (decrease) of cash and cash equivalents

(22,935)

(3,696)

6.05.01

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

29,180

7,461

6.05.02

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

6,245

3,765

8

INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FROM 01/01/2019 TO 06/30/2019 (in thousands of Brazilian reais)

Capital reserves, stock

Other

options and treasury

Retained

comprehensive

Total

CODE

DESCRIPTION

Capital

shares

Profit reserves

earnings

income

Equity

5.01

Opening balance

2,521,319

278,401

-

(2,308,403)

-

491,317

5.03

Opening adjusted balance

2,521,319

278,401

-

(2,308,403)

-

491,317

5.04

Capital transactions with shareholders

132,265

10,610

-

(1,560)

-

141,315

5.04.01

Capital increase

132,265

-

-

-

-

132,265

5.04.03

Stock option plan

-

294

-

-

-

294

5.04.05

Treasury shares sold

-

141

-

7

-

148

5.04.08

Treasury shares cancelled

-

5,747

-

(5,747)

-

0

5.04.09

Treasury shares reissued

-

(20,671)

-

20,671

-

-

5.04.10

Share repurchase program

-

25,099

-

(16,491)

-

8,608

5.05

Total of comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

(59,078)

-

(59,078)

5.05.01

Net income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

(59,078)

-

(59,078)

5.07

Closing balance

2,653,584

289,011

-

(2,369,041)

-

573,554

9

INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FROM 01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018 (in thousands of Brazilian reais)

Capital reserves,

Other

stock options and

Retained

comprehensive

Total

CODE

DESCRIPTION

Capital

treasury shares

Profit reserves

earnings

income

Equity

5.01

Opening balance

2,521,152

56,359

-

(1,866,289)

-

711,222

5.03

Opening adjusted balance

2,521,152

56,359

-

(1,866,289)

-

711,222

5.04

Capital transactions with shareholders

167

252,537

-

(160)

-

252,544

5.04.01

Capital increase

167

250,599

-

-

-

250,766

5.04.03

Stock option plan

-

1,777

-

-

-

1,777

5.04.05

Treasury shares sold

-

161

-

(160)

-

1

5.05

Total comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

(78,475)

-

(78,475)

5.05.01

Net income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

(78,475)

-

(78,475)

5.07

Closing balance

2,521,319

308,896

-

(1,944,924)

-

885,291

10

INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF VALUE ADDED (in thousands of Brazilian Reais)

YEAR TO DATE

PREVIOUS YEAR TO

CODE

DESCRIPTION

DATE 01/01/2018 to

01/01/2019 to 06/30/2019

06/30/2018

7.01

Revenue

181,447

497,680

7.01.01

Real estate development, sales and services

169,673

486,317

7.01.04

Allowance for doubtful accounts

11,774

11,363

7.02

Inputs acquired from third parties

(151,623)

(318,333)

7.02.01

Cost of sales and/or service

(104,376)

(259,438)

7.02.02

Materials, energy, outsourced labor and other

(47,247)

(58,895)

7.03

Gross value added

29,824

179,347

7.04

Retentions

(7,777)

(8,428)

7.04.01

Depreciation and amortization

(7,777)

(8,428)

7.05

Net value added produced by the Company

22,047

170,919

7.06

Added value received through transfer

5,220

(53,104)

7.06.01

Income from equity method investments

(3,164)

(62,036)

7.06.02

Financial income

8,384

8,932

7.07

Total value added to be distributed

27,267

117,815

7.08

Value added distribution

27,267

117,815

7.08.01

Personnel and payroll charges

14,985

33,766

7.08.01.01

Direct remuneration

14,985

33,766

7.08.02

Taxes and contributions

18,854

51,389

7.08.02.01

Federal

18,854

51,389

7.08.03

Compensation - Interest

52,506

111,135

7.08.03.01

Interest

50,016

108,824

7.08.03.02

Rent

2,490

2,311

7.08.04

Compensation - Company capital

(59,078)

(78,475)

7.08.04.03

Net income (retained losses)

(59,078)

(78,475)

11

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS (in thousands of Brazilian Reais)

CURRENT QUARTER

PRIOR YEAR

CODE

DESCRIPTION

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

1

Total assets

2,407,422

2,526,280

1.01

Current assets

1,614,225

1,683,371

1.01.01

Cash and cash equivalents

11,373

32,304

1.01.01.01

Cash and banks

11,373

11,406

1.01.01.03

Cash equivalents

0

20,898

1.01.02

Short-term investments

171,444

104,856

1.01.02.01

Fair value of short-term investments

171,444

104,856

1.01.03

Accounts receivable

449,356

467,992

1.01.03.01

Trade accounts receivable

449,356

467,992

1.01.03.01.01

Receivables from clients of developments

426,373

442,877

1.01.03.01.02

Receivables from clients of construction and services rendered

22,983

25,115

1.01.04

Inventory

807,992

890,460

1.01.04.01

Properties for sale

807,992

890,460

1.01.07

Prepaid expenses

2,318

2,668

1.01.07.01

Prepaid expenses and other

2,318

2,668

1.01.08

Other current assets

171,742

185,091

1.01.08.01

Non-current assets for sale

38,681

78,148

1.01.08.03

Other

133,061

106,943

1.01.08.03.01

Other accounts receivable and other

71,397

42,283

1.01.08.03.03

Receivables from related parties

61,664

64,660

1.02

Non-current assets

793,297

842,909

1.02.01

Non-current assets

461,156

496,561

1.02.01.04

Accounts receivable

116,835

174,017

1.02.01.04.01

Receivables from clients of developments

116,835

174,017

1.02.01.05

Inventory

218,616

198,941

1.02.01.05.01

Properties for sale

218,616

198,941

1.02.01.10

Other non-current assets

125,705

123,603

1.02.01.10.03

Other assets

94,978

95,194

1.02.01.10.04

Receivables from related parties

30,727

28,409

1.02.02

Investments

302,797

314,505

1.02.02.01

Interest in associates and affiliates

302,797

314,505

1.02.03

Property and equipment

19,633

20,073

1.02.03.01

Operation property and equipment

19,633

20,073

1.02.04

Intangible assets

9,711

11,770

1.02.04.01

Intangible assets

9,711

11,770

12

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (in thousands of Brazilian Reais)

CURRENT QUARTER

PRIOR YEAR

CODE

DESCRIPTION

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

2

Total liabilities

2,407,522

2,526,280

2.01

Current liabilities

1,195,325

1,039,015

2.01.01

Social and labor obligations

5,460

6,780

2.01.01.02

Labor obligations

5,460

6,780

2.01.02

Suppliers

161,722

119,847

2.01.03

Tax obligations

60,359

57,276

2.01.03.01

Federal tax obligations

60,359

57,276

2.01.04

Loans and financing

503,648

348,395

2.01.04.01

Loans and financing

332,693

285,612

2.01.04.01.01

In local currency

332,693

285,612

2.01.04.02

Debentures

170,955

62,783

2.01.05

Other obligations

287,798

368,516

2.01.05.01

Payables to related parties

46,378

56,164

2.01.05.02

Other

241,420

312,352

2.01.05.02.04

Obligations related to purchases of properties and advances from

96,979

113,355

customers

2.01.05.02.06

Other payables

119,472

173,951

2.01.05.02.07

Obligations assumed on the assignment of receivables

24,969

25,046

2.01.06

Provisions

176,338

138,201

2.01.06.01

Tax, labor and civil lawsuits

176,338

138,201

2.01.06.01.01

Tax lawsuits

581

637

2.01.06.01.02

Labor lawsuits

17,993

20,729

2.01.06.01.04

Civil lawsuits

157,764

116,835

2.02

Non-current liabilities

636,844

994,074

2.02.01

Loans and financing

267,067

541,018

2.02.01.01

Loans and financing

192,936

338,135

2.02.01.01.01

Loans and financing in local currency

192,936

338,135

2.02.01.02

Debentures

74,131

202,883

2.02.02

Other obligations

200,846

248,076

2.02.02.02

Other

200,846

248,076

2.02.02.02.03

Obligations related of purchases of properties and advances from

157,582

196,076

customers

2.02.02.02.04

Other payables

12,831

19,860

2.02.02.02.06

Obligations assumed on the assignment of receivables

30,433

32,140

2.02.03

Deferred taxes

49,372

49,372

2.02.03.01

Deferred income tax and social contribution

49,372

49,372

2.02.04

Provisions

119,559

155,608

2.02.04.01

Tax, labor and civil lawsuits

119,559

155,608

2.02.04.01.01

Tax lawsuits

1,313

-

2.02.04.01.02

Labor lawsuits

40,561

36,961

2.02.04.01.04

Civil lawsuits

77,685

118,647

2.03

Equity

575,353

493,191

2.03.01

Capital

2,653,584

2,521,319

2.03.02

Capital reserves

289,011

278,401

2.03.02.05

Treasury shares

(48,633)

(58,950)

2.03.02.07

Constitution of capital reserve

250,599

250,599

2.03.02.09

Reserve for granting of stock options

87,045

86,752

2.03.05

Retained earnings/accumulated losses

(2,369,041)

(2,308,403)

2.03.09

Non-controlling interest

1,799

1,874

13

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - INCOME - (in thousands of Brazilian Reais)

SAME QUARTER

CUURENT QUARTER

YEAR TO DATE

OF PREVIOUS

PREVIOUS YEAR TO

04/01/2019 to

01/01/2019 to

YEAR 04/01/2018 to

DATE 01/01/2018 to

CODE

DESCRIPTION

06/30/2019

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

06/30/2018

3.01

Gross sales and/or services

99,659

195,080

281,930

515,878

3.01.01

Revenue from real estate development

107,734

211,096

308,916

563,951

3.01.03

Taxes on real estate sales and services

(8,075)

(16,016)

(26,986)

(48,073)

3.02

Cost of sales and/or services

(62,688)

(151,662)

(204,704)

(413,383)

3.02.01

Cost of real estate development

(62,688)

(151,662)

(204,704)

(413,383)

3.03

Gross profit

36,971

43,418

77,226

102,495

3.04

Operating expenses/income

(38,670)

(81,353)

(81,711)

(141,495)

3.04.01

Selling expenses

(3,011)

(9,513)

(28,110)

(52,389)

3.04.02

General and administrative expenses

(11,340)

(19,240)

(20,845)

(39,541)

3.04.05

Other operating expenses

(27,785)

(54,384)

(22,859)

(39,049)

3.04.05.01

Depreciation and amortization

(4,143)

(8,516)

(5,140)

(9,125)

3.04.05.02

Other operating expenses

(23,642)

(45,868)

(17,719)

(29,924)

3.04.06

Income from equity method investments

3,466

1,784

(9,897)

(10,516)

3.05

Income (loss) before financial results and income taxes

(1,699)

(37,935)

(4,485)

(39,000)

3.06

Financial

(10,469)

(20,428)

(19,082)

(39,032)

3.06.01

Financial income

5,369

8,734

3,737

9,081

3.06.02

Financial expenses

(15,838)

(29,162)

(22,819)

(48,113)

3.07

Income before income taxes

(12,168)

(58,363)

(23,567)

(78,032)

3.08

Income and social contribution taxes

(309)

(713)

(1,432)

(1,664)

3.08.01

Current

(309)

(713)

(1,432)

(1,664)

3.09

Income (loss) from continuing operations

(12,477)

(59,076)

(24,999)

(79,696)

3.11

Income (loss) for the period

(12,477)

(59,076)

(24,999)

(79,696)

3.11.01

Income (loss) attributable to the Company

(12,724)

(59,078)

(24,957)

(78,475)

3.11.02

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

247

2

(42)

(1,221)

3.99

Earnings per Share - (Reais / Share)

-

-

-

-

3.99.01

Basic earnings per share

-

-

-

-

3.99.01.01

ON

(0.28631)

(1.32933)

(0.65790)

(2.06866)

3.99.02

Diluted earnings per share

-

-

-

-

3.99.02.01

ON

(0.28631)

(1.32933)

(0.65790)

(2.06866)

14

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) - (in thousands of Brazilian Reais)

SAME QUARTER

OF PREVIOUS

PREVIOUS YEAR

CURRENT QUARTER

YEAR TO DATE 01/01/2019

YEAR 04/01/2018

TO DATE 01/01/2018

CODE

DESCRIPTION

04/01/2019 to 06/30/2019

to 06/30/2019

to 06/30/2018

to 06/30/2018

4.01

Consolidated income (loss) for the period

(12,477)

(59,076)

(24,999)

(79,696)

4.03

Consolidated comprehensive income (loss) for the period

(12,477)

(59,076)

(24,999)

(79,696)

4.03.01

Income (loss) attributable to the Company

(12,724)

(59,078)

(24,957)

(78,475)

4.03.02

Net income attributable to the non-controlling interests

247

2

(42)

(1,221)

15

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CASH FLOWS - INDIRECT METHOD - (in thousands of Brazilian Reais)

YEAR TO DATE

PREVIOUS YEAR

01/01/2019 to

TO DATE 01/01/2018

CODE

DESCRIPTION

06/30/2019

to 06/30/2018

6.01

Net cash from operating activities

(9,972)

(25,910)

6.01.01

Cash generated in the operations

(47,988)

(60,347)

6.01.01.01

Income (loss) before income and social contribution taxes

(58,363)

(78,032)

6.01.01.02

Income from equity method investments

(1,784)

10,515

6.01.01.03

Stock option expenses

(2,872)

1,278

6.01.01.04

Unrealized interest and finance charges, net

3,086

7,344

6.01.01.05

Financial instruments

0

(21)

6.01.01.06

Depreciation and amortization

8,516

9,125

6.01.01.07

Provision for legal claims

45,885

26,833

6.01.01.08

Provision for profit sharing

500

2,504

6.01.01.09

Warranty provision

(1,782)

(3,293)

6.01.01.11

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(11,774)

(11,363)

6.01.01.12

Provision for realization of non-financial assets - properties for sale

(28,219)

(25,237)

6.01.01.13

Provision for penalties due to delay in construction works

(1,181)

-

6.01.02

Variations in assets and liabilities

38,016

34,437

6.01.02.01

Trade accounts receivable

85,810

(92,202)

6.01.02.02

Properties for sale

130,479

161,167

6.01.02.03

Other accounts receivable

(24,095)

(11,627)

6.01.02.04

Prepaid expenses

350

1,410

6.01.02.05

Obligations for purchases of properties and advance from customers

(54,871)

(22,425)

6.01.02.06

Taxes and contributions

3,082

9,124

6.01.02.07

Suppliers

37,138

(3,340)

6.01.02.08

Salaries and charges payable

(1,820)

365

6.01.02.09

Transactions with related parties

18,280

(8,457)

6.01.02.10

Other obligations

(155,624)

(42,764)

6.01.02.11

Income tax and social contribution payable

(713)

(1,664)

6.02

Net cash from investment activities

(72,604)

(91,595)

6.02.01

Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets

(6,017)

(9,514)

6.02.02

Increase in investments

0

(2,280)

6.02.03

Redemption of short-term investments

50,851

666,060

6.02.04

Purchase of short-term investments

(117,438)

(745,861)

6.03

Net cash from financing activities

61,645

103,139

6.03.01

Capital increase

132,265

167

6.03.02

Increase in loans, financing and debentures

51,787

210,330

6.03.03

Payment of loans, financing and debentures

(173,571)

(357,802)

6.03.06

Loan transactions with related parties

(9,358)

(155)

6.03.08

Disposal of treasury shares

148

0

6.03.10

Repurchase sahre program

60,374

0

6.03.12

Subscription and payment of common shares

-

250,599

6.05

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(20,931)

(14,366)

6.05.01

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

32,304

28,527

6.05.02

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

11,373

14,161

16

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FROM 01/01/2019 TO 06/30/2019 (in thousands of Brazilian reais)

Capital reserves,

Other

Total

Non

stock options and

Retained

comprehensive

Shareholders'

controlling

Total equity

CODE

DESCRIPTION

Capital

treasury shares

Profit reserves

earnings

income

equity

interest

Consolidated

5.01

Opening balance

2,521,319

278,401

-

(2,308,403)

-

491,317

1,847

493,191

5.03

Opening adjusted balance

2,521,319

278,401

-

(2,308,403)

-

491,317

1,847

493,191

5.04

Capital transactions with shareholders

132,265

10,610

-

(1,560)

-

141,315

-

141,315

5.04.01

Capital increase

132,265

-

-

-

-

132,265

-

132,265

5.04.03

Stock option plan

-

294

-

-

-

294

-

294

5.04.05

Treasury shares sold

-

141

-

7

-

148

-

148

5.04.08

Treasury shares cancelled

-

5,747

-

(5,747)

-

-

-

-

5.04.09

Treasury shares reissued

-

(20,671)

-

20,671

-

-

-

-

5.04.10

Share repurchase program

-

25,099

-

(16,491)

-

8,608

-

8,608

5.05

Total of comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

(59,078)

-

(59,078)

2

(59,076)

5.05.01

Net income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

(59,078)

-

(59,078)

2

(59,076)

5.06

Reserves

-

-

-

-

-

-

(77)

(77)

5.06.01

Constitution of reserves

-

-

-

-

-

-

(77)

(77)

5.07

Closing balance

2,653,584

289,011

-

(2,369,041)

-

573,554

1,799

575,353

17

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FROM 01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018 (in thousands of Brazilian reais)

Capital reserves,

Other

Total

Non

stock options and

Retained

comprehensive

Shareholders'

controlling

Total equity

CODE

DESCRIPTION

Capital

treasury shares

Profit reserves

earnings

income

equity

interest

Consolidated

5.01

Opening balance

2,521,152

56,359

-

(1,866,289)

-

711,222

3,847

715,069

5.03

Opening adjusted balance

2,521,152

56,359

-

(1,866,289)

-

711,222

3,847

715,069

5.04

Capital transactions with shareholders

167

252,537

-

(160)

-

252,544

-

252,544

5.04.01

Capital increase

167

250,599

-

-

-

250,766

-

250,766

5.04.03

Stock option plan

-

1,777

-

-

-

1,777

-

1,777

5.04.05

Treasury shares sold

-

161

-

(160)

-

1

-

1

5.05

Total comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

(78,475)

-

(78,475)

(1,225)

(79,700)

5.05.01

Net income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

(78,475)

-

(78,475)

(1,225)

(79,700)

5.07

Closing balance

2,521,319

308,896

-

(1,944,924)

-

885,291

2,622

887,913

18

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF VALUE ADDED (in thousands of Brazilian Reais)

PREVIOUS YEAR

YEAR TO DATE

TO DATE

01/01/2019 to

01/01/2018 to

CODE

DESCRIPTION

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

7.01

Revenue

211,096

563,951

7.01.01

Real estate development, sales and services

199,322

552,588

7.01.04

Allowance for doubtful accounts

11,774

11,363

7.02

Inputs acquired from third parties

(179,957)

(415,900)

7.02.01

Cost of sales and/or services

(128,454)

(345,569)

7.02.02

Materials, energy, outsourced labor and other

(51,503)

(70,331)

7.03

Gross value added

31,139

148,051

7.04

Retentions

(8,516)

(9,125)

7.04.01

Depreciation and amortization

(8,516)

(9,125)

7.05

Net value added produced by the Company

22,623

138,926

7.06

Value added received through transfer

10,518

(1,435)

7.06.01

Income from equity method investments

1,784

(10,516)

7.06.02

Financial income

8,734

9,081

7.07

Total value added to be distributed

33,141

137,491

7.08

Value added distribution

33,141

137,491

7.08.01

Personnel and payroll charges

16,041

39,362

7.08.01.01

Direct remuneration

16,041

39,362

7.08.02

Taxes and contributions

20,708

57,626

7.08.02.01

Federal

20,708

57,626

7.08.03

Compensation - Interest

55,470

118,978

7.08.03.01

Interest

52,370

115,927

7.08.03.02

Rent

3,100

3,051

7.08.04

Compensation - Company capital

(59,078)

(78,475)

7.08.04.03

Net income (retained losses)

(59,078)

(78,475)

19

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE- São Paulo, August 14, 2019 - Gafisa S.A. (B3: GFSA3; OTC: GFASY), a leading Brazilian homebuilder focused on the upper-middle and high-income segments, announced today its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2019 ended June 30, 2019.

Conference Call

August 16, 2019

  • 11:00 a.m. Brasília time In Portuguese
    +55 (11) 3137-8076 (Brazil) Code: Gafisa
  • 10:00 a.m. US EST

In English (simultaneous translation from Portuguese)

+1 786 209-1795 (USA) Code: Gafisa

Webcast: www.gafisa.com.br/ri

Replay:

+55 (11) 3137-8031 Portuguese: 8875| #270 English: 8876| #732

Shares

GFSA3 - B3

GFASY - OTC

Total outstanding shares: 71,031,8761Average Daily Traded Volume (2Q19): 2,088,185 shares.

(1) including 3,331,542 treasury shares.

GAFISA ANNOUNCES

2Q19 RESULTS

120 days building the New Gafisa

We assumed management of the Company at the end of March this year. Since then, we have been working diligently to deliver quality results in the context of the real estate market upturn in Brazil while adhering to guidelines set by shareholders and the Board of Directors:

Capitalization: (i) The first tranche of capital increase was concluded by issuing 26,273,962 new shares and raising R$132 million; (ii) The Board of Directors is discussing the second tranche of capital increase; (iii) The Company's valuation study to support offer pricing is underway and; (iv) Proposal to raise up to US$150 million, which can be placed in the domestic or international market, was approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 23, 2019.

Management: We are (i) hiring a new team of executives with broad experience in the real estate market and; (ii) horizontalizing management by bringing in innovative, young-minded new talent as well as by integrating teams and divisions.

Governance:New members with a great deal of experience in the turnaround process have been elected to form the Board of Directors. Management-supporting committees were maintained.

Operational:(i) After capitalization, construction work resumed at an appropriate pace, ensuring all projects are executed in line with Gafisa's high quality standards; (ii) the sales division is being restructured; (iii) measures were adopted to generate liquidity of court deposits; (iv) hired consulting firm Falconi to review processes and optimize expenditures in the short-term.

Quality:The annual quality audit concluded with the recommendation that certificates be maintained. This evidences that the Company successfully complies with all regulations, laws, and standards while ensuring the quality of its products and services. In addition, Gafisa continues apt to observe the financial institution's requirements.

Financial:(i) Operational and financial liabilities are being renegotiated and rescheduled; (ii) projects launched by holding migrate to SPEs in order to enable fundraising via SFH (Brazilian Housing System), ensuring that the Company balance sheet is structured in accordance with the best and most transparent practices in the sector.

Strategic: The company has hired Bain & Company to develop a medium and long-term strategic plan that combines strategic and tactical actions.

20

In the international scenario, the relisting process at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has been analyzed, concluding that we strive to provide greater visibility to the Company and access to new markets.

This 120-day period involved hard work, dedication, discipline, and transparency. We are greatly pleased to report that the Company is breaking new grounds throughout its entire ecosystem. These results reflect that we are heading in the right direction-and position us to broaden our horizons. Although an arduous journey, we possess the energy and resources necessary to achieve our goals.

Roberto Luz Portella

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

21

OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Table 1 - Operational Performance (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q (%)

2Q18

Y/Y (%)

6M19

6M18

Y/Y (%)

Launches

-

-

-

399,875

-100.0%

-

538,590

-100.0%

Gross Sales

87,893

91,270

-3.7%

405,858

-78.3%

179,163

699,318

-74.4%

Dissolutions

(31,672)

(41,363)

-23.4%

(59,912)

-47.1%

(73,035)

(117,614)

-37.9%

Pre-sales

56,221

49,907

12.7%

345,946

-83.7%

106,128

581,704

-81.8%

Speed of Sales (SoS)

5.0%

4.3%

0.7 p.p.

19.9%

-14.9 p.p.

9.1%

17.2%

-8.1 p.p.

Delivered PSV

91,317

80,079

14.0%

300,991

-69.7%

171,396

300,991

-43.1%

Table 2 - Financial Performance (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q (%)

2Q186

Y/Y (%)

6M19

6M186

Y/Y (%)

Net Revenue

99,659

95,421

4.4%

281,930

-64.7%

195,080

515,878

-62.2%

Adjusted Gross Profit¹

48,862

17,764

175.1%

108,768

-55.1%

66,626

170,309

-60.9%

Adjusted Gross Margin¹

49.0%

18.6%

30.4 p.p.

38.6%

10.4 p.p.

34.2%

33.0%

1.2 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA²

13,923

(23,006)

-160.5%

33,566

-58.5%

(9,083)

39,217

-123.2%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin²

14.0%

-24.1%

38.1 p.p.

11.9%

2.1 p.p.

-4.7%

7.6%

-12.3 p.p.

Net Income

(12,724)

(46,354)

-72.6%

(24,957)

-49.0%

(59,078)

(78,475)

-24.7%

Revenue Backlog

506,418

533,503

-5.1%

701,634

-27.8%

506,418

701,634

-27.8%

Backlog Results3 4

177,847

193,016

-7.9%

262,828

-32.3%

177,847

262,828

-32.3%

Backlog Results Margin4 5

35.1%

36.2%

-1.1 p.p.

37.5%

-2.4 p.p.

35.1%

37.5%

-2.4 p.p.

Net Debt

587,898

727,104

-19.1%

751,873

-21.8%

587,898

751,873

-21.8%

Cash and Cash

182,817

63,068

189.9%

212,897

-14.1%

182,817

212,897

-14.1%

Equivalents5

Equity + Minority

575,353

449,455

28.0%

887,913

-35.2%

575,353

887,913

-35.2%

Shareholders

(Net Debt, - Proj. Fin.) /

21.9%

51.1%

-29.2 p.p.

17.7%

4.2 p.p.

21.9%

17.7%

4.2 p.p.

(Equity + Minority)

¹ Adjusted by capitalized interest.

² Adjusted by capitalized interest with stock option plan (non-cash) and minority shareholders.

  • Backlog results net of PIS/COFINS taxes (3.65%), excluding the impact of the PVA (Present Value Adjustment) method according to Law No. 11.638.
    4Backlog results comprise the projects restricted by acondition precedent.5Cash andcash-equivalentsand marketable securities.
    6Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.

22

Launches

During the first half of the year, Gafisa concentrated on the sales process and inventory monetization. Our current focus is on regaining market and consumer confidence, ensuring the economic feasibility of projects, and restoring delivery schedules before resuming launch cycle.

Launches (R$ million)

464

400

90

139

71

119

-

-

-

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2017: R$554 MM

2018: R$729 MM

Sales

Gross sales totaled R$87.9 million in 2Q19, down 3.7% q-o-q and 78.3% y-o-y. The y-o-y variation is due to a higher volume of launches during the second quarter of 2018 (R$400 million) besides the Company's restructuring process, which also affected sales performance in the first half.

In the first 6 months of 2019, gross sales totaled R$179.2 million.

Dissolutions reached R$31.7 million in 2Q19, 23.4% lower than in 1Q19, despite higher a delivered PSV volume of 14%. Year-on-year, dissolutions tumbled 47.1%. Our task force is in charge of negotiations to customers, aiming to consolidate a downward trend of dissolution volume.

The graph below shows the evolution of dissolution volume over the past 2 years, evidencing a consistent downward trend.

Dissolutions (R$ millions)

114

95

84

58

60

52

58

41

32

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2017: R$412 MM

2018: R$228 MM

2019: R$73 MM¹

¹ Reflects year-to-date.

23

Net pre-sales totaled R$56.2 million in 2Q19, 12.7% higher than in 1Q19. In 6M19, net pre-sales came to R$106.1 million.

Breakdown of Net Sales 2Q19 (%)

Net Pre-Sales (R$ million)

354

346

38,1%

236

61,9%

127

122

136

95

50

56

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Inventory under Construction

Inventory Concluded

2017: R$720 MM

2018: R$813 MM

2019: R$106 MM¹

¹ Reflects LTM.

Sales Over Supply (SoS)

SoS was 5.0% in 2Q19, 70 bps higher than in 1Q19.

SoS L12M

Quarterly SoS

36,8%

37,6%

32,0%

37,5%

43,1%

38,9%

39,9%

35,8%

18,3%

19,9%

24,1%

14,4%

7,9%

9,4%

7,4%

7,2%

5,0%

4,3%

2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19

2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19

Inventory (Property for Sale)

Inventory at market value totaled R$1.063 billion in 2Q19, down 5.4% q-o-q.

Table 3 - Inventory at Market Value 1Q19 x 2Q19 (R$ 000)

Inventories

Launches

Dissolutions

Gross Sales

Adjustments¹

Inventories

Q/Q(%)

1Q19

2Q19

São Paulo

917,439

-

22,144

(76,916)

(3,111)

859,554

-6.3%

Rio de Janeiro

136,453

-

4,511

(6,433)

3,665

138,196

1.3%

Other Markets

69,681

-

5,018

(4,544)

(5,216)

64,939

-6.8%

Total

1,123,573

-

31,672

(87,893)

(4,663)

1,062,689

-5.4%

  • Adjustments in the period reflect the updates related to the project scope, launch date, and pricing.

Inventory turnover LTM increased from 21 months in 1Q19 to 38 months in 2Q19 due to lower sales volume in the last 4 quarters.

24

Inventory Turnover LTM

33

34

38

29

25

23

21

21

20

20

19

16

18

2Q16

3Q16

4Q16

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Approximately 68% of inventory is composed of residential units located in the state of São Paulo, which have higher liquidity than commercial and residential units in other regions. We are poised to seize opportunities that develop with Brazil's economic upswing, positioning us to recover the level of inventory turnover LTM historically recorded.

Table 4 - Inventory at Market Value - Financial Progress - POC - (R$ 000)

Not

Up to 30% built

30% to 70%

More than 70%

Finished

Total 2Q19

Initiated

built

built

Units

São Paulo

-

-

461,800

150,456

247,299

859,554

Rio de Janeiro

-

-

-

-

138,196

138,196

Other Markets

-

-

13,201

-

51,737

64,939

Total

-

-

475,001

150,456

437,232

1,062,689

* % POC does not necessarily reveal the status of construction works, but the project's financial progress.

Table 5 - Inventory at Market Value- Commercial x Residential Breakdown (R$ 000)

GFSA Inventory %

Residential

Commercial

Total

São Paulo

721,448

138,107

859,554

Rio de Janeiro

31,065

107,131

138,196

Others

64,939

-

64,939

Total

817,451

245,238

1,062,689

Delivered Projects and Transfer

In 2Q19, Gafisa delivered the project Choice Santo Amaro, totaling 227 units, net of swap, with a PSV totaling R$91.3 million, net of brokerage. Currently, Gafisa manages the construction of 13 projects, and work on 4 more projects will start this year. All projects will be delivered in accordance with Gafisa quality standards.

Table 6 - Deliveries

Project

Delivery

Launch Date

Location

% Share

Units

PSV R$000²

Date

100%¹

Like Aclimação

Feb/19

Mar/16

São Paulo/SP

100%

136

80,079

Choice Santo Amaro

May/19

Jun/16

São Paulo/SP

100%

227

91,317

Total 2Q19

227

91,317

Total 2019

363

171,396

  • Number of units corresponding to a 100% share in projects, net of swaps; ² PSV = Potential Sales Value of units, net of brokerage and swap.

25

The PSV transferred in 2Q19 totaled R$44.2 million, down 31.8% q-o-q. This decline appears because an approximate PSV of R$239 million was delivered in 4Q18 (Hermann Jr, Barra Vista, and Scena Alto da Lapa), while the transfer occurred in 1Q19. By contrast, in 6M19, only 2 projects were delivered, totaling R$171.4 million: the project Choice Santo Amaro, with an approximate PSV of R$91.3 million, delivered at the end of May and with higher transfer volume foreseen for the third quarter of 2019.

In the first 6 months of 2019, PSV transferred totaled R$109 million, down 45.4% from 6M18.

Table 7 - Transfer and Delivery - (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q (%)

2Q18

Y/Y (%)

6M19

6M18

Y/Y (%)

PSV Transferred¹

44,202

64,821

-31.8%

140,505

-68.5%

109,023

199,503

-45.4%

Delivered Projects

1

1

0.0%

5

-80.0%

2

5

-60.0%

Delivery Units²

227

136

66.9%

1,025

-77.9%

363

1,025

-64.6%

Delivered PSV³

91,317

80,079

14.0%

300,991

-69.7%

171,396

300,991

-43.1%

  • PSV transferred refers to the effective cash inflow from units transferred to financial institutions;
  • Number of units corresponding to a 100% share in projects, net of swaps;

³ PSV = Potential Sales Value of units, net of brokerage and swap.

Landbank

With an estimated PSV of R$3.81 billion, the Company's landbank represents 33 projects/phases, totaling 6,751 units. Approximately 70% of land was acquired through swaps, most of it located in the city of São Paulo.

Table 8 - Landbank (R$ 000)

PSV

% Swap Total ²

% Swap Units

% Swap Financial

Potential Units

Potential Units Total

(% Gafisa) ¹

(% Gafisa) ³

São Paulo

2,470,906

79.8%

71.6%

8.2%

4,947

5,307

Rio de Janeiro

748,745

60.1%

60.1%

0.0%

755

892

Others

594,327

30.0%

30.0%

0.0%

1,050

1,320

Total

3,813,979

69.8%

66.2%

3.6%

6,751

7,519

¹ The PSV (% Gafisa) reported is net of swap and brokerage fee.

  • The swap percentage is measured compared to the historical cost of land acquisition.
  • Potential units are net of swap and refer to the Gafisa's and/or its partners' interest in the project.

Table 9 - Changes in the Landbank (2Q19 x 1Q19 - R$ 000)

Initial Landbank

Land

Launches

Dissolutions

Adjustments

Final Landbank

Acquisition

São Paulo

2,486,753

-

-

-

(15,847)

2,470,906

Rio de Janeiro

748,745

-

-

-

-

748,745

Others

594,327

-

-

-

-

594,327

Total

3,829,825

-

-

-

(15,847)

3,813,979

* The amounts reported are net swap and brokerage.

26

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue

Net revenue totaled R$99.7 million in 2Q19, up 4.4% from 1Q19, driven by higher net pre-sales volume and the cancelation of suspension clause related to project Scena Tatuapé, launched in 3Q18, generated R$15.5 million in revenue this quarter.

Table 10 - Revenue Recognition (R$ 000)

2Q19

2Q18

Launches

Pre-Sales

%

Revenue

% Revenue

Pre-Sales

%

Revenue¹

% Revenue

Sales

Sales

2018

-2,276

-4.0%

21,630

21.7%

232,403

67.2%

68,242

24.2%

2017

1,658

3.0%

12,650

12.7%

20,777

6.0%

9,918

3.5%

2016

33,694

59.9%

44,403

44.5%

24,171

7.0%

25,034

8.9%

2015

19,696

35.0%

22,583

22.7%

33,323

9.6%

148,275

52.6%

<2014

3,449

6.1%

(1,606)

-1.6%

35,271

10.2%

30,461

10.8%

Total

56,221

100%

99,659

100.0%

345,946

100%

281,930

100.0%

¹Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.

Gross Profit & Margin

Gafisa's adjusted gross profit came to R$48.9 million in 2Q19 versus R$17.8 million in 1Q19 and R$108.8 million in 2Q18.

The adjusted gross margin stood at 49.0%, up 3040 bps from 1Q19. Note that this significant increase q-o-q is mainly due to the sale of units with higher margin and a review of 2 landbank projects, which resulted in a reversal of impairment of referred landbank in the amount of R$16.7 million.

Table 11 - Gross Margin (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q(%)

2Q18²

Y/Y (%)

6M19

6M18²

Y/Y (%)

Net Revenue

99,659

95,421

4.4%

281,930

-64.7%

195,080

515,878

-62.2%

Gross Profit

36,971

6,447

473.5%

77,226

-52.1%

43,418

102,495

-57.6%

Gross Margin

37.1%

6.8%

30,3 p.p.

27.4%

9.7 p.p.

22.3%

19.9%

2.4 p.p.

(-) Financial Costs

(11,891)

(11,317)

5.1%

(31,542)

-62.3%

(23,208)

(67,814)

-65.8%

Adjusted Gross Profit ¹

48,862

17,764

175.1%

108,768

-55.1%

66,626

170,309

-60.9%

Adjusted Gross Margin ¹

49.0%

18.6%

30.4 p.p.

38.6%

10.4 p.p.

34.2%

33.0%

1.2 p.p.

¹ Adjusted by capitalized interests.

² Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A)

In 2Q19, selling, general and administrative expenses totaled R$14.4 million, 70.7% below 2Q18.

As a result of the new Gafisa's due diligence policy and its new, effective structural model, selling expenses tumbled 53.7% to R$3.0 million from 1Q19, mainly reflecting lower marketing, condominium, and IPTU (Urban Property Tax) expenses. In 6M19, selling expenses fell to R$9.5 million, 81.8% lower than the same period last year.

General and administrative expenses totaled R$11.3 million, down 45.6% from 2Q18 due to (i) a R$5.2 million reduction in headcount y-o-y; (ii) a review of services and IT agreements that saved approximately R$1.1 million; and (iii) the relocation of our headquarters, which reduced rental and

27

condominium expenses by nearly 30%. The variation quarter-on-quarter is explained by a reversal of provision of stock options (approximately R$2.5 million) in 1Q19.

Table 12 - SG&A Expenses (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q(%)

2Q18

Y/Y (%)

6M19

6M18

Y/Y (%)

Selling Expenses

(3,011)

(6,502)

-53.7%

(28,110)

-89.3%

(9,513)

(52,389)

-81.8%

G&A Expenses

(11,340)

(7,900)

43.5%

(20,845)

-45.6%

(19,240)

(39,541)

-51.3%

Total SG&A Expenses

(14,351)

(14,402)

-0.4%

(48,955)

-70.7%

(28,753)

(91,930)

-68.7%

Other Operating Income/Expenses came to R$23.6 million in 2Q19, up 33.4% from 2Q18 due to a 49.5% increase in litigation expenses y-o-y.

It is worth noting that this provision is diffuse, with key contingencies deriving from i) delayed construction of previous projects and; ii) defects in building units delivered between 2010 and 2012. All legal proceedings have been audited, and a policy of settlements has been elaborated to clear obligations and reduce Company liability.

Table 13 - Other Operating Income/Expenses (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q(%)

2Q18

Y/Y (%)

6M19

6M18

Y/Y (%)

Litigation Expenses

(23,544)

(22,225)

5.9%

(15,747)

49.5%

(45,769)

(27,523)

66.3%

Other

(98)

(1)

9,700%

(1,972)

-95.0%

(99)

(2,401)

-95.9%

Total

(23,642)

(22,226)

6.4%

(17,719)

33.4%

(45,868)

(29,924)

53.3%

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$13.9 million in 2Q19 versus a negative R$23 million in 1Q19.

Table 14 - Adjusted EBITDA (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q(%)

2Q18²

Y/Y (%)

6M19

6M18²

Y/Y (%)

Net Income (Loss)

(12,724)

(46,354)

-72.6%

(24,957)

-49.0%

(59,078)

(78,475)

-24.7%

(+) Financial Results

10,469

9,959

5.1%

19,082

-45.1%

20,428

39,032

-47.7%

(+) Income Tax / Social Contribution

309

404

-23.5%

1,432

-78.4%

713

1,664

-57.2%

(+) Depreciation and Amortization

4,143

4,373

-5.3%

5,140

-19.4%

8,516

9,125

-6.7%

(+) Capitalized Interest

11,891

11,317

5.1%

31,542

-62.3%

23,208

67,814

-65.8%

(+) Expenses w/ Stock Option Plan

(412)

(2,460)

-83.3%

1,369

-130.1%

(2,872)

1,278

-324.7%

(+) Minority Shareholders

247

(245)

-200.8%

(42)

-688.1%

2

(1,221)

-100.2%

Adjusted EBITDA¹

13,923

(23,006)

-160.5%

33,566

-58.5%

(9,083)

39,217

-123.2%

  • Adjusted by capitalized interests, with stock option plan(non-cash) and minority shareholders. ² Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.

Financial Results

In 2Q19, financial results totaled R$5.4 million, up 59.6% and 43.7% from 1Q19 and 2Q18, respectively, reflecting a higher balance of cash and cash equivalents q-o-q and more prudent investments compared to the previous year.

Financial expenses declined 30.6% to R$15.8 million in 2Q19 due to lower interest rates on funding in view of a lower level of indebtedness y-o-y.

28

In 2Q19, the net financial result was negative at approximately R$10.5 million versus a net loss of R$10.0 million in 1Q19 and R$19.1 million in 2Q18.

Net Result

2Q19 recorded a negative adjusted net result of R$12.7 million compared to a net loss of R$46.4 million and R$24.9 million in 1Q19 and 2Q18, respectively, already reflecting the efficiency gains of actions implemented by our new management.

Table 15 - Net Result (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q(%)

2Q18³

Y/Y (%)

6M19

6M18³

Y/Y (%)

Net Result

99,659

95,421

4.4%

281,930

-64.7%

195,080

515,878

-62.2%

Gross Result

36,971

6,447

473.5%

77,226

-52.1%

43,418

102,495

-57.6%

Gross Margin

37.1%

6.8%

30.3 p.p.

27.4%

9.7 p.p.

22.3%

19.9%

2.4 p.p.

(-) Financial Cost

(11,891)

(11,317)

5.1%

(31,542)

-62.3%

(23,208)

(67,814)

-65.8%

Adjusted Gross Result¹

48,862

17,764

175.1%

108,768

-55.1%

66,626

170,309

-60.9%

Adjusted Gross Margin¹

49.0%

18.6%

30.4 p.p.

38.6%

10.4 p.p.

34.2%

33.0%

1.2 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA²

13,923

(23,006)

-160.5%

33,566

-58.5%

(9,083)

39,217

-123.2%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin²

14.0%

-24.1%

38.1 p.p.

11.9%

2.1 p.p.

-4.7%

7.6%

-12.3 p.p.

Net Result

(12,724)

(46,354)

-72.6%

(24,957)

-49.0%

(59,078)

(78,475)

-24.7%

  1. Adjusted by capitalized interests.
  2. Adjusted by capitalized interests, with stock option plan(non-cash) and minority shareholders. ³ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.

Revenue Backlog and Results

In 2Q19, the balance of revenue backlog according to the PoC method totaled R$177.8 million, with a margin of 35.1% to be recognized.

Table 16 - Backlog Results (REF) (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q(%)

2Q18

Y/Y (%)

Revenue Backlog

506,418

533,503

-5.1%

701,634

-27.8%

Backlog Costs (units sold)

(328,571)

(340,487)

-3.5%

(438,806)

-25.1%

Backlog Results

177,847

193,016

-7.9%

262,828

-32.3%

Backlog Margin

35.1%

36.2%

-1.1 p.p.

37.5%

-2.4 p.p.

Notes:Backlogresultsnet of PIS/COFINS taxes(3.65%) andexcludingthe impactofPVA (PresentValueAdjustment)methodaccordingto Law No. 11.638.

Backlog results comprise the projects restricted by acondition precedent.

29

BALANCE SHEET

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities

On June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled R$182.8 million.

Receivables

At the end of 2Q19, total accounts receivable totaled R$1.09 billion, down 5.1% from 1Q19. Of this amount, an estimated R$474.8 million is expected to be paid in 2019, which will account for a significant portion of the Company's new balance sheet.

Table 17 - Total Receivables (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q(%)

2Q18¹

Y/Y (%)

Receivables from developments - Backlog

525,602

553,713

-5.1%

728,214

-27.8%

Receivables from PoC - ST (on balance sheet)

449,356

475,820

-5.6%

562,072

-20.1%

Receivables from PoC - LT (on balance sheet)

116,835

120,614

-3.1%

195,199

-40.1%

Total

1,091,793

1,150,147

-5.1%

1,485,485

-26.5%

¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.

Notes: ST - Short term | LT-Long term | PoC - Percentage of Completion Method.

Receivables from developments: Accounts receivable not yet recognized according to PoC and BRGAAP.

Receivables from PoC: Accounts receivable already recognized according to PoC and BRGAAP.

Table 18 - Receivables Schedule (R$ 000)

Total

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 - and after

Receivables Backlog

525,602

232,969

172,374

110,957

2,460

6,842

Receivables from PoC

566,191

241,854

218,021

97,839

2,237

6,240

Total

1,091,793

474,823

390,395

208,796

4,697

13,082

Cash Generation

The Company ended the second quarter of 2019 with a positive cash generation of R$6.9 million, excluding the effect of a R$132.3 million capital increase. It is worth mentioning that this was the third consecutive quarter of cash generation, a result of disciplined expense management.

Table 19 - Cash Generation (R$ 000)

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Availabilities 1

137,160

63,068

182,817

Change in Availabilities (1)

(57,285)

(74,092)

119,749

Total Debt + Investors Obligations

889,413

790,172

770,715

Change in Total Debt + Investors Obligations (2)

(70,931)

(99,241)

(19,457)

Capital Increase (3)

-

-

132,266

Cash Generation in the Period (1) - (2) - (3)

13,646

25,149

6,940

Final Accumulated Cash Generation²

(45,583)

25,149

32,089

  • Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.
  • Reflectsyear-to-date.

30

Liquidity

In 2Q19, Net Debt/Shareholders' Equity ratio stood at 102.2%, an effect not only of the R$132.3 million capital increase but also due diligence with respect to the Company's funds. Excluding project finance, the Net Debt/Shareholders' Equity ratio stood at 21.9%.

Net debt in 2Q19 totaled R$587.9 million, down 21.8% y-o-y.

Table 20 - Debt and Investor Obligations (R$ 000)

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q(%)

2Q18

Y/Y (%)

Debentures - Working Capital (A)

245,086

249,242

-1.7%

223,663

9.6%

Project Financing SFH - (B)

461,640

497,307

-7.2%

594,917

-22.4%

Working Capital (C)

54,376

43,623

24.6%

146,190

-62.8%

Other Operations (D)

9,613

-

-

-

-

Total Debt (A)+(B)+(C)= (E)

770,715

790,172

-2.5%

964,770

-20.1%

Cash and Availabilities ¹ (F)

182,817

63,068

189.9%

212,897

-14.1%

Net Debt (E)-(F) = (G)

587,898

727,104

-19.1%

751,873

-21.8%

Equity + Minority Shareholders (H)

575,353

449,455

28.0%

887,913

-35.2%

(Net Debt) / (Equity) (G)/(H) = (I)

102.2%

161.8%

-59.6 p.p.

84.7%

17.5 p.p.

(Net Debt - Proj. Fin.) / Equity ((G)-(B))/(H) = (J)

21.9%

51.1%

-29.2 p.p.

17.7%

4.2 p.p.

¹ Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.

The Company ended 2Q19 with R$266.4 million indebtedness due this year, or 34.6% of total debt. On June 30, 2019, the consolidated debt average cost was 1150% bps or 179.7% of CDI.

We also emphasize that during 2Q19, the Company amortized nearly R$53.6 million of the principal balance of our contracted debt.

Table 21 - Debt Maturity (R$ 000)

Average cost (p.a.)

Total

Until Dec/19

Until Dec/20

Until Dec/21

Until Dec/22

Debentures - Working Capital (A)

CDI + 3% / CDI + 3.75% / CDI +

245,086

41,387

160,468

41,644

1,587

5.25% / IPCA + 8.37%

Project Financing SFH (B)

TR + 8.30% a 14.19% / 12.87% /

461,640

225,020

174,315

62,305

-

143% CDI

Working Capital (C)

135% CDI / CDI + 2.5% / CDI +

54,376

11

2,116

48,489

3,760

3.70% / CDI + 4.25% / 19.56%

Other Operations (D)

9,613

9,613

-

-

-

Total Debt (A)+(B)+(C) = (E)

770,715

266,418

336,899

152,438

5,347

% of Total Maturity per period

34.6%

43.7%

19.8%

0.7%

Project debt maturing as % of total debt (B)/ (E)

84.5%

51.7%

40.9%

0.0%

Corporate debt maturing as % of total debt ((A)+(C))/ (E)

19.1%

48.3%

59.1%

100.0%

Ratio Corporate Debt / Mortgage

40% / 60%

31

São Paulo, August 14, 2019

Alphaville Urbanismo SA released its results for the second quarter of 2019.

Financial Results

In 2Q19, net revenue came to R$21 million and net loss totaled R$232 million.

2Q19

2Q18

2Q19 vs. 2Q18

6M19

6M18

6M19 vs 6M18

Net Revenue

21

20

5%

-2

106

-102%

Net Income

-232

-198

17%

-417

-290

44%

It is worth mentioning that Gafisa discontinued recognizing its share in future losses after reducing the accounting balance of its 30% stake in Alphaville's share capital to 0.

For further information, please contact our Investor Relations team at ri@alphaville.com.br or +55 11 3038- 7131.

32

Consolidated Income Statement

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q (%)

2Q18¹

Y/Y (%)

6M19

6M18¹

Y/Y (%)

Net Revenue

99,659

95,421

4.4%

281,930

-64.7%

195,080

515,878

-62.2%

Operating Costs

(62,688)

(88,974)

-29.5%

(204,704)

-69.4%

(151,662)

(413,383)

-63.3%

Gross Profit

36,971

6,447

473.5%

77,226

-52.1%

43,418

102,495

-57.6%

Gross Margin

37.1%

6.8%

30.3 p.p.

27.4%

9.7 p.p.

22.3%

19.9%

2.4 p.p.

Operating Expenses

(38,670)

(42,683)

-9.4%

(81,711)

-52.7%

(81,353)

(141,495)

-42.5%

Selling Expenses

(3,011)

(6,502)

-53.7%

(28,110)

-89.3%

(9,513)

(52,389)

-81.8%

General and

Administrative

(11,340)

(7,900)

43.5%

(20,845)

-45.6%

(19,240)

(39,541)

-51.3%

Expenses

Other Operating

(23,642)

(22,226)

6.4%

(17,719)

33.4%

(45,868)

(29,924)

53.3%

Revenue/Expenses

Depreciation and

(4,143)

(4,373)

-5.3%

(5,140)

-19.4%

(8,516)

(9,125)

-6.7%

Amortization

Equity Income

3,466

(1,682)

-306.1%

(9,897)

-135.0%

1,784

(10,516)

-117.0%

Operational Result

(1,699)

(36,236)

-95.3%

(4,485)

-62.1%

(37,935)

(39,000)

-2.7%

Financial Income

5,369

3,365

59.6%

3,737

43.7%

8,734

9,081

-3.8%

Financial Expenses

(15,838)

(13,324)

18.9%

(22,819)

-30.6%

(29,162)

(48,113)

-39.4%

Net Income Before

(12,168)

(46,195)

-73.7%

(23,567)

-48.4%

(58,363)

(78,032)

-25.2%

Taxes on Income

Income Tax and

(309)

(404)

-23.5%

(1,432)

-78.4%

(713)

(1,664)

-57.2%

Social Contribution

Net Income After

(12,477)

(46,599)

-73.2%

(24,999)

-50.1%

(59,076)

(79,696)

-25.9%

Taxes on Income

Minority

247

(245)

-200.8%

(42)

-688.1%

2

(1,221)

-100.2%

Shareholders

Net Income

(12,724)

(46,354)

-72.6%

(24,957)

-49.0%

(59,078)

(78,475)

-24.7%

¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.

33

Consolidated Balance Sheet

2Q19

1Q19

Q/Q (%)

2Q18¹

Y/Y (%)

Current Assets

Cash and Cash equivalents

11,373

12,402

-8.3%

14,161

-19.7%

Securities

171,444

50,666

238.4%

198,736

-13.7%

Receivables from clients

449,356

475,820

-5.6%

472,539

-4.9%

Properties for sale

807,992

819,458

-1.4%

892,101

-9.4%

Other accounts receivable

133,061

107,370

23.9%

104,086

27.8%

Prepaid expenses and other

2,318

2,466

-6.0%

4,125

-43.8%

Land for sale

38,681

38,682

0.0%

34,212

13.1%

Subtotal

1,614,225

1,506,864

7.1%

1,719,960

-6.1%

Long-term Assets

Receivables from clients

116,835

120,614

-3.1%

195,199

-40.1%

Properties for sale

218,616

228,228

-4.2%

370,192

-40.9%

Other

125,705

123,755

1.6%

114,656

9.6%

Subtotal

461,156

472,597

-2.4%

680,047

-32.2%

Intangible. Property and Equipment

29,344

32,270

-9.1%

41,011

-28.4%

Investments

302,797

309,668

-2.2%

466,987

-35.2%

Total Assets

2,407,522

2,321,399

3.7%

2,908,005

-17.2%

Current Liabilities

Loans and financing

332,693

307,555

8.2%

255,144

30.4%

Debentures

170,955

133,636

27.9%

21,875

681.5%

Obligations for purchase of land advances

96,979

114,237

-15.1%

148,536

-34.7%

from customers

Material and service suppliers

161,722

115,114

40.5%

94,632

70.9%

Taxes and contributions

60,359

57,445

5.1%

55,554

8.6%

Other

372,617

436,573

-14.6%

344,033

8.3%

Subtotal

1,195,325

1,164,560

2.6%

919,774

30.0%

Long-term liabilities

Loans and financings

192,936

233,375

-17.3%

485,963

-60.3%

Debentures

74,131

115,606

-35.9%

201,788

-63.3%

Obligations for Purchase of Land and

157,582

153,947

2.4%

182,723

-13.8%

advances from customers

Deferred taxes

49,372

49,372

0.0%

74,473

-33.7%

Provision for Contingencies

119,559

103,604

15.4%

90,516

32.1%

Other

43,264

51,480

-16.0%

64,855

-33.3%

Subtotal

636,844

707,384

-10.0%

1,100,318

-42.1%

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' Equity

573,554

448,179

28.0%

885,291

-35.5%

Minority Interest

1,799

1,276

41.0%

2,622

-31.4%

Subtotal

575,353

449,455

28.0%

887,913

-35.2%

Total liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

2,407,522

2,321,399

3.7%

2,908,005

-17.2%

¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.

34

Consolidated Cash Flow

2Q19

2Q18¹

6M19

6M18¹

Net Income (Loss) before taxes

(14.443)

(23.569)

(60.638)

(78.032)

Expenses/revenues that do not impact working capital

1.983

30.173

(670)

17.687

Depreciation and amortization

4.143

5.140

8.516

9.125

Impairment

(17.011)

(16.061)

(28.219)

(25.237)

Expense with stock option plan

(412)

1.369

(2.872)

1.278

Unrealized interest and fees, Net

2.882

3.563

3.086

7.344

Equity Income

(3.466)

9.899

(1.784)

10.516

Provision for guarantee

(1.444)

(2.459)

(1.782)

(3.293)

Provision for contingencies

13.305

15.306

35.530

26.833

Profit Sharing provision

500

1.273

500

2.504

Provision (reversal) for doubtful accounts

6.075

12.142

(12.464)

(11.363)

Gain / Loss of financial instruments

-

1

-

(20)

Provision for fine due to construction work delay

(2.589)

-

(1.181)

-

Clients

24.187

(61.143)

86.500

(92.202)

Properties held for sale

38.090

61.555

130.479

161.167

Other accounts receivable

(14.100)

(7.117)

(24.095)

(11.626)

Prepaid expenses and deferred sale selling expenses

148

1.011

350

1.410

Obligations on land property acquisitions

(13.623)

53.569

(54.871)

22.425

Taxes and contributions

2.914

3.538

3.082

9.124

Suppliers

36.815

(3.450)

37.138

(3.340)

Payroll, charges, and provision for bonuses

(786)

(129)

(1.820)

365

Other accounts payable

(46.393)

(12.967)

(142.994)

(42.767)

Related party operations

7.429

(3.188)

18.280

(8.457)

Taxes paid

(309)

(1.432)

(713)

(1.664)

Cash used in operating activities

21.912

36.851

(9.972)

(25.910)

Investment Activities

-

Acquisition of properties and equipment

(5.674)

(5.146)

(6.017)

(9.514)

Capital contribution to parent company

-

(1.781)

-

(2.280)

Redemption of securities, collaterals, and credits

(29.322)

196.157

48.134

666.060

Investment in marketable securities and restricted credits

(94.173)

(213.609)

(117.438)

(745.861)

Cash used in investment activities

(129.169)

(24.379)

(72.604)

(91.595)

Funding Activities

-

-

Related party contributions

-

-

-

-

Increase in Addition of loans and financing

29.078

158.392

51.787

210.330

Amortization of loans and financing

(51.417)

(180.653)

(173.571)

(357.802)

Assignment of credit receivables, Net

-

-

-

-

Loan operations

(9.400)

296

(9.358)

(155)

Sale of treasury shares

-

-

148

-

Cash used in financing activities/ discontinued

-

-

-

-

Proceeds from sale of treasury shares

5.702

-

60.374

-

Capital Increase

132.265

-

132.265

167

Subscription and payment of common shares

-

-

-

250.599

Net cash from financing activities

106.228

(21.965)

61.645

103.139

Beginning of the period

12.402

23.654

32.304

28.527

End of the period

11.373

14.161

11.373

14.161

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1.029)

(9.493)

(20.931)

(14.366)

¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9.

35

This release contains forward-looking statements about business prospects, estimates for operating and financial results, and Gafisa's growth prospects. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund the Company's business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy, and the industry, among other factors; therefore, they are subject to change without prior notice.

IR Contacts

Telephone: +55 11 3025-9242 / 9474

E-mail: ri@gafisa.com.br

IR Website: www.gafisa.com.br/ri

Media Relations

Fato Relevante

Alcides Ferreira alcides.ferreira@agenciafr.com.br +55 11 2337-2086

+55 11 96169-2731

Edson Gushiken edson.gushiken@agenciafr.com.br +55 11 98171-5774

36

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

1. Operations

Gafisa S.A. ("Gafisa" or "Company") is a publicly traded company with registered office at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, nº 1.830, conjunto comercial nº32, 3oandar, Bloco 2, in the city and state of São Paulo, Brazil, and began its operations in 1997 with the objectives of: (i) promoting and managing all forms of real estate ventures on its own behalf or for third parties (in the latter case, as construction company or proxy); (ii) selling and purchasing real estate properties; (iii) providing civil construction and civil engineering services; (iv) developing and implementing marketing strategies related to its own and third party real estate ventures; and (v) investing in other companies who share similar objectives.

The Company has stocks traded at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (former BM&FBovespa), reporting its information to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

On November 26, 2018, the Board of Directors approved the delisting of shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), aimed to perform the migration of the American Depositary Receipts (ADR) Program from Level 3 to Level 1, and the cancellation of the registry with the SEC. On December 7, 2018, Form25 was filed with the SEC, with copy to the NYSE, for voluntary delisting of the American Depositary Shares (ADSs), represented by the ADRs of the NYSE. The ADSs were delisted on the NYSE on December 17, 2018, and are currently traded Over the Counter (OTC). In the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 15, 2019, the measures taken for the voluntary delisting of the shares on the NYSE and changing the ADR program from Level 3 to Level 1 were rejected.

The Company enters into real estate development projects with third parties through specific purpose partnerships ("Sociedades de Propósito Específico" or "SPEs") or through the formation of consortia and condominiums. Such companies significantly share the managerial and operating structures, and corporate, managerial and operating costs with the Company. The SPEs, condominiums and consortia operate solely in the real estate industry and are linked to specific ventures.

  1. Change in Shareholding Structure
    On February 14, 2019, 14,600,000 shares held by the group of its majority shareholder, GWI Asset Management S.A., corresponding to a 33.67% stake in the Company, were auctioned. As a result of this auction, Planner Corretora de Valores S.A., by means of the investment funds it manages, started to hold 8,000,000 common shares, corresponding to 18.45% of total common shares issued by the Company.
  2. Increase in capital
    On June 24, 2019, the Board of Directors ratified the increase in capital approved in its meeting held on April 15, 2019, by subscription and payment of 26,273,962 new common shares, of which 12,170,035 are new shares subscribed and paid-in by the shareholders who exercised their preemptive rights at the price of R$5.12, and 14,103,927 are new shares subscribed and paid-in by the shareholders who subscribed the remaining shares of the capital increase at the price of R$4.96, totaling R$62,311 and R$69,955, respectively.

37

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

2. Presentation of quarterly information and summary of significant accounting policies

2.1. Basis of presentation and preparation of individual and consolidated quarterly information

On August 14, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors has approved these individual and consolidated quarterly information of the Company and authorized its disclosure.

The Individual Quarterly Information (ITR) has been prepared in accordance with the Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) Technical Pronouncement (CPC) 21 (R1) - Interim Financial Reporting, and the consolidated Quarterly Information (ITR) has been prepared according to the Technical Pronouncement (CPC) 21 (R1) - Interim Financial Reporting and the International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). The aspects related to the transfer of control in the sale of real estate units follow the understanding of the company's management, aligned with that issued by the CVM in the Circular Letter /CVM/SNC/SEP 02/18 on the application of the Technical Pronouncement NBC TG 47 (IFRS 15), consistently with the rules issued by the CVM, applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR).

Except for the changes described in Note 3, the quarterly information has been prepared using the same accounting practices, judgments, estimates and assumptions adopted in the presentation and preparation of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. Therefore, the corresponding quarterly information shall be read together with the financial statements as of December 31, 2018.

The individual quarterly information of the Company is not considered in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), once it considers the capitalization of interest on qualifying assets of investees in the individual quarterly information of the Company.

The quarterly information has been prepared on a going concern basis. Management periodically assesses the Company's ability to continue as going concern when preparing the quarterly information.

All amounts reported in the accompanying quarterly information are in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated.

The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 2.1 to the individual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2018.

38

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

2. Presentation of quarterly information and summary of significant accountingpolicies--Continued

2.1. Basis of presentation and preparation of individual and consolidated quarterly information --Continued

2.1.1. Consolidated quarterly information

The accounting practices were uniformly adopted in all subsidiaries included in the consolidated quarterly information and the fiscal year of these companies is the same of the Company. See further details in Note 9.

The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 2.1.1 to the individual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2018.

2.2. Restatement of Quarterly Information as of June 30, 2018

In line with the adoption of CPC 47 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers on January 1, 2017, for comparability purposes, the information on the statements of Profit or Loss and Added Value as of June 30, 2018 are being presented on the same base of the current period and its retrospective effects are shown below. The impact on the statements of change in equity is the same one shown in the statements of profit or loss. The statements of cash flows were restated, without showing, however, the changes in the total amounts of operating, investing and financing activities.

Company

Consolidated

Originally

Impact from

Balances after

Originally

Impact from

Balances after

applying the

applying the

reported

applying the

reported

applying the

CPC 47 as of

CPC 47 as of

balances

CPC 47

balances

CPC 47

Statement of profit or loss

06/30/2018

06/30/2018

Net operating revenue

452,691

210

452,901

515,668

210

515,878

Operating costs

(354,971)

6,599

(348,372)

(419,982)

6,599

(413,383)

Operating (expenses) / income

(142,696)

-

(142,696)

(141,495)

-

(141,495)

Financial income (expense)

(40,308)

-

(40,308)

(39,032)

-

(39,032)

Income tax and social contribution

-

-

-

(1,664)

-

(1,664)

Profit from (loss on) continued operations

(85,284)

6,809

(78,475)

(86,505)

6,809

(79,696)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

(1,221)

-

(1,221)

Net profit (loss) for the year

(85,284)

6,809

(78,475)

(85,284)

6,809

(78,475)

Statement of value added

Net value added produced by the entity

164,110

6,809

170,919

132,117

6,809

138,926

Value added received as transfer

(53,104)

-

(53,104)

(1,435)

-

(1,435)

Total value added to be distributed

111,006

6,809

117,815

130,682

6,809

137,491

39

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

3. New standards, changes and interpretation of standards issued and not yet adopted

Beginning on January 1st, 2019, the following standard is in effect:

  1. The IFRS 16 - Leases (CPC 06 R2)
    This standard replaces the previous lease standard, IAS 17/CPC 06 (R1) - Leases, and related interpretation, and establishes the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases for both parties to a contract, that is, the customers (lessees) and providers (lessors). Lessees are required to recognize a lease liability reflecting the future lease payments and a "right-of-use assets" for practically all lease contracts, except certain short-term leases and contracts of low-value assets. For lessors, the criteria for recognition and measurement of leases in the financial statements are substantially maintained.

The impact of the first-time adoption on the opening balance as of January 1st, 2019 is as follows:

Company

Consolidated

Impact from

Balances after

Impact from

Balances after

Originally

applying the

Originally

applying the

applying the

applying the

reported

CPC 06 (R2)

reported

CPC 06 (R2)

CPC 06 R2

CPC 06 R2

balances

as of

balances

as of

(Note10)

(Note10)

01/01/2019

01/01/2019

Statement of financial position

Assets

Total current assets

1,367,727

-

1,367,727

1,683,371

-

1,683,371

Total non-current assets

1,852,040

4,457

1,856,497

842,909

4,457

847,366

Total Assets

3,219,767

4,457

3,224,224

2,526,280

4,457

2,530,737

Liabilities

Total current liabilities

1,819,565

1,118

1,820,683

1,039,015

1,118

1,040,133

Total non-current liabilities

908,885

3,339

912,224

994,074

3,339

997,413

Total equity

491,317

-

491,317

493,191

-

493,191

Total liabilities and equity

3,219,767

4,457

3,224,224

2,526,280

4,457

2,530,737

The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 3 to the individual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2018.

40

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

4. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments

4.1. Cash and cash equivalents

Company

Consolidated

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

Cash and banks

6,245

8,282

11,373

11,406

Government bonds (LFT)

-

20,898

-

20,898

Total cash and cash equivalents

(Note 20.i.d, 20.ii.a and 20.iii)

6,245

29,180

11,373

32,304

4.2. Short-term investments

Company

Consolidated

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

Fixed-income funds (a)

138,817

33,186

139,378

33,245

Equity securities (d)

-

14,101

-

14,101

Securities purchased under resale agreements (b)

433

1,524

433

1,524

Bank certificates of deposit (c)

10,136

47,950

10,329

49,025

Restricted credits

20,919

6,066

21,304

6,961

Total short-term investments

(Note 20.i.d, 20.ii.a and 20.iii)

170,305

102,827

171,444

104,856

  1. Exclusive andopen-end funds whose purpose is to invest in financial assets and/or fixed-income investment modalities that follow the fluctuations in interest rates in the interbank deposit market (CDI), by investing its funds mostly in investment fund shares and/or investment funds comprising investment fund shares.
  2. As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, theIOF-exempt securities purchased under resale agreement include earned interests of 73% of Interbank Deposit Certificates (CDI).
  3. As of June 30, 2019, Certificates of Bank Deposit (CDBs) include interest earned through the statement of financial position's reporting date, ranging from 90% to 102.5% (from 90% to 101.2% in 2018) of Interbank Deposit Certificates (CDI).
  4. Equity securities are represented by investments in the shares of companies listed onNovo Mercadoof B3, and which make up the IBrX index. These transactions were settled in the period ended February 8, 2019, and reported a gain of R$2,846.

The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 4.2 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018.

5. Trade accounts receivable of development and services

Company

Consolidated

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

Real estate development and sales

567,971

650,535

644,255

737,291

( - ) Allowance for expected credit losses

(21,102)

(18,159)

(21,102)

(18,159)

( - ) Allowance for cancelled contracts

(68,131)

(82,847)

(68,131)

(82,847)

( - ) Present value adjustments

(10,678)

(17,897)

(11,814)

(19,391)

Services and construction and other receivables

13,076

15,346

22,983

25,115

Total trade accounts receivable of development and services (Note

20.i.d and 20.ii.a)

481,136

546,978

566,191

642,009

Current

376,323

391,557

449,356

467,992

Non-current

104,813

155,421

116,835

174,017

41

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

5. Trade accounts receivable of development and services --Continued

The current and non-current portions fall due as follows:

Company

Consolidated

Maturity

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

Past due:

Up to 90 days

93,245

46,777

115,458

64,177

From 91 to 180 days

30,901

20,716

36,971

21,832

Over 180 days

78,858

71,384

103,537

90,818

203,004

138,877

255,966

176,827

Maturity:

2019

76,907

357,216

72,607

396,266

2020

203,251

107,945

229,592

118,400

2021

88,880

55,922

99,388

64,392

2022

2,439

1,568

2,623

1,727

2023 onwards

6,566

4,353

7,062

4,794

378,043

527,004

411,272

585,579

( - ) Present value adjustment

(10,678)

(17,897)

(11,814)

(19,391)

( - ) Allowance for expected credit losses and cancelled contracts

(89,233)

(101,006)

(89,233)

(101,006)

481,136

546,978

566,191

642,009

During the period ended June 30, 2019, the changes in the allowance for doubtful accounts are summarized as follows:

Receivables Properties for sale (Note 6)

Balance at December 31, 2018

(101,006)

83,842

Additions (Note 22)

(3,049)

-

Write-offs / Reversals (Note 22)

14,822

(13,443)

Balance at June 30, 2019

(89,233)

70,399

The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 5 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018.

42

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

6.

Properties for sale

Company

Consolidated

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

Land

326,744

293,626

436,853

403,524

( - ) Provision for loss on realization of land

(79,946)

(96,972)

(79,946)

(96,972)

( - ) Present value adjustment

(7,561)

(14,416)

(7,622)

(14,570)

Property under construction(Note 29)

261,108

327,980

337,471

403,732

Completed units

287,940

316,973

336,257

377,477

( - ) Provision for loss on realization of properties

under construction and completed units

(65,279)

(66,106)

(66,804)

(67,632)

Allowance for cancelled contracts

70,399

83,842

70,399

83,842

Total properties for sale

793,405

844,972

1,026,608

1,089,401

Current portion

620,381

705,123

807,992

890,460

Non-current portion

173,024

139,804

218,616

198,941

In the period ended June 30, 2019, the change in the provision for loss on realization of properties for sale is summarized as follows:

Company

Consolidated

Balance at December 31, 2018

(163,078)

(164,603)

Write-offs (a)

17,853

17,853

Balance at June 30, 2019

(145,245)

(146,750)

  1. The amount ofwrite-offs refers to the respective units sold in the period.

The amount of properties for sale offered as guarantee for financial liabilities is described in Note 12.

The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 6 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018.

7.

Other assets

Company

Consolidated

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

Advances to suppliers

8,663

6,735

9,432

7,424

Recoverable taxes (IRRF, PIS, COFINS, among other)

15,775

17,567

21,194

23,260

Judicial deposit (Note 16.a)

133,124

103,701

135,749

106,793

Total other assets

157,562

128,003

166,375

137,477

Current portion

64,877

35,396

71,397

42,283

Non-current portion

92,685

92,607

94,978

95,194

43

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

8. Non-current assets held for sale

8.1 Land available for sale

The changes in land available for sale are summarized as follows:

Company

Consolidated

Provision for

Provision for

Cost

impairment

Net balance

Cost

impairment

Net balance

Balance at December 31, 2018

146,182

(71,340)

74,842

149,488

(71,340)

78,148

Reversal/Write-offs (a)

(49,833)

10,367

(39,466)

(49,833)

10,367

(39,466)

Balance at June 30, 2019

96,349

(60,973)

35,376

99,655

(60,973)

38,681

  1. The amount ofwrite-offs over the period mainly refers to the cancelled contract of land in January 2019, located in the city of Rio de Janeiro, state of Rio de Janeiro.

44

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

9. Investments in subsidiaries and jointly controlled investees

  1. Information on subsidiaries,jointly-controlled investees and associates

Company

Consolidated

Total

Total

Equity and advance for future

Income from equity

Income from equity method

Interest in capital - %

assets

liabilities

capital increase

Profit (loss) for the year

Investments

method investments

Investments

investments

Subsidiaries:

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

06/30/2019

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

Gafisa SPE- 130 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

76,438

9,601

66,837

67,400

(563)

(2,255)

66,837

67,400

(563)

(2,255)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE-111 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

65,318

3,289

62,029

61,520

508

188

62,029

61,520

508

188

-

-

-

-

MaravilleGafsa SPE Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

58,647

2,015

56,632

56,156

476

(648)

56,632

56,156

476

(648)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE-89 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

109,159

58,141

51,017

51,031

(13)

(183)

51,017

51,031

(13)

(183)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE-104 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

102,509

51,840

50,669

48,467

701

2,469

50,669

48,467

701

2,469

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE-51 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

48,498

2,487

46,011

45,997

13

(22)

46,011

45,997

13

(22)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE - 127 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

46,299

400

45,899

45,905

(6)

(197)

45,899

45,905

(6)

(197)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE 72 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

44,171

467

43,705

43,703

2

(104)

43,705

43,703

2

(104)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE - 121 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

45,550

1,983

43,566

43,612

(46)

(684)

43,566

43,612

(46)

(684)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE - 122 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

46,439

3,628

42,811

42,843

(32)

(6,808)

42,811

42,843

(32)

(6,808)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE-110 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

40,707

850

39,857

39,933

(75)

(210)

39,857

39,933

(75)

(210)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE - 120 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

37,939

493

37,447

37,447

(1)

(27)

37,447

37,447

(1)

(27)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE-107 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

29,526

5

29,520

29,520

-

(2)

29,520

29,520

-

(2)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE-137 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

28,287

-

28,287

28,287

-

-

28,287

28,287

-

-

-

-

-

-

SPE Parque Ecoville Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

38,792

11,157

27,635

29,019

(1,384)

(912)

27,635

29,019

(1,384)

(912)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE- 129 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

27,465

621

26,844

26,855

(12)

(156)

26,844

26,855

(12)

(156)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE-41 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

26,617

8

26,609

26,605

3

13

26,609

26,605

3

13

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE-134 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

26,064

1,661

24,403

25,169

(766)

(382)

24,403

25,169

(766)

(382)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE- 132 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

38,765

14,670

24,095

24,095

-

(43)

24,095

24,095

-

(43)

-

-

-

-

Verdes Pracas Inc. Imobiliaria SPE Ltda.

-

100%

100%

25,613

2,945

22,668

22,686

(18)

283

22,668

22,686

(18)

283

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE-112 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

21,923

95

21,828

21,828

-

(1)

21,828

21,828

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE - 126 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

19,508

3

19,505

19,506

(1)

(23)

19,505

19,506

(1)

(23)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE 46 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

17,825

154

17,672

17,648

23

34

17,672

17,648

23

34

-

-

-

-

Edsp 88 Participações S.A.

-

100%

100%

29,215

12,682

16,533

16,512

21

83

16,533

16,512

21

83

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE 30 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

16,232

1

16,231

16,228

4

6

16,231

16,228

4

6

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE-92 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

15,829

125

15,704

15,694

10

(15)

15,704

15,694

10

(15)

-

-

-

-

Manhattan Square Em. Im. Res. 02 Ltda

-

100%

100%

16,943

1,247

15,696

15,456

240

(38)

15,696

15,456

240

(38)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE-106 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

15,596

5

15,591

15,591

-

(5)

15,591

15,591

-

(5)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE 33 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

196,625

183,196

13,428

13,014

98

305

13,428

13,014

98

305

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE 71 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

12,683

178

12,505

12,500

5

(28)

12,505

12,500

5

(28)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE 65 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

11,398

288

11,110

11,091

19

22

11,110

11,091

19

22

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE-81 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

9,942

841

9,101

8,360

741

(24)

9,101

8,360

741

(24)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE 36 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

9,138

294

8,844

8,845

-

(27)

8,844

8,845

-

(27)

-

-

-

-

Manhattan Square Em. Im. Com. 02 Ltda

-

100%

100%

8,854

601

8,254

8,254

-

30

8,254

8,254

-

30

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE-38 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

7,946

-

7,946

7,946

-

(2)

7,946

7,946

-

(2)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE-109 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

7,205

50

7,155

7,162

(7)

(5)

7,155

7,162

(7)

(5)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE-90 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

8,205

1,779

6,426

6,426

-

(44)

6,426

6,426

-

(44)

-

-

-

-

Gafisa SPE-37 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

100%

100%

7,070

706

6,365

6,559

(194)

(28)

6,365

6,559

(194)

(28)

-

-

-

-

OCPC01 Adjustment -capitalized

(a)

-

-

-

-

-

-

21,871

22,005

-

(623)

-

-

-

-

interests

Other (*)

147,453

96,054

51,398

55,964

(4,347)

(11,410)

49,620

54,089

(3,411)

(10,182)

-

-

-

-

Subtotal Subsidiaries

1,542,393

464,560

1,077,833

1,080,834

(4,601)

(20,850)

1,097,926

1,100,964

(3,665)

(20,245)

-

-

-

-

45

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

9. Investments in subsidiaries and jointly controlled investees --Continued

  1. Information on subsidiaries,jointly-controlled investees and associates --Continued

Company

Consolidated

Total

Total

Equity and advance for future

Income from equity

Income from equity method

Interest in capital - %

assets

liabilities

capital increase

Profit (loss) for the year

Investments

method investments

Investments

investments

Jointly-controlled investees:

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

06/30/2019

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

Gafisa E Ivo Rizzo SPE-47 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

80%

80%

33,294

949

32,345

32,340

6

6

25,877

25,872

5

5

25,877

25.872

5

5

Sitio Jatiuca Emp. Imob. SPE Ltda

-

50%

50%

33,065

3,034

30,031

29,413

618

704

15,016

14,707

309

351

15,016

14.707

309

351

Varandas Grand Park Emp. Im. SpeLtda

(b)

50%

50%

47,848

20,190

27,659

24,989

1,856

799

13,829

12,495

1,360

506

13,829

12.495

1.360

506

Gafisa SPE-116 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

50%

50%

33,838

9,513

24,325

22,537

1,787

(20,854)

12,162

11,268

894

(10,426)

12,162

11.268

894

(10.426)

Parque Arvores Empr. Imob. Ltda.

(b)

50%

50%

26,406

3,594

22,813

31,153

1,321

1,472

11,406

15,577

506

627

11,406

15.577

506

627

Atins Emp. Imob.s Ltda.

-

50%

50%

25,100

5,258

19,842

17,729

2,112

998

9,921

8,864

1,057

499

9,921

8.864

1.057

499

FIT 13 SPE Emp. Imobiliários Ltda.

-

50%

50%

22,995

3,226

19,769

19,706

64

99

9,885

9,853

32

49

9,885

9.853

32

49

Performance Gafisa General SeverianoLtda

-

50%

50%

11,915

70

11,845

11,701

147

113

5,923

5,850

73

57

5,923

5.850

73

57

Other (*)

(b)

114,950

70,256

44,692

56,340

(1,984)

(1,890)

24,104

30,223

(918)

(1,661)

34,341

40.450

(896)

(1.574)

Subtotal Jointly-controlled investees

349,411

116,090

233,321

245,908

5,927

(18,553)

128,123

134,709

3,318

(9,993)

138,360

144.936

3.340

(9.906)

Associates:

Alphaville Urbanismo S.A.

(e)

30%

30%

1,697,199

3,013,469

(1,316,271)

(937,369)

(419,334)

(290,045)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Citta Ville SPE Emp. Imob. Ltda.

-

50%

50%

5,663

1,458

4,205

14,465

1,503

368

2,102

7,233

752

184

2,102

7.233

752

184

Other (*)

1,165

39

1,126

1,134

(6)

2

508

510

(3)

3

1,235

1.236

(4)

3

Subtotal Associates

1,704,027

3,014,966

(1,310,940)

(921,770)

(417,837)

(289,675)

2,610

7,743

749

187

3,337

8.469

748

187

Subtotal subsidiaries, jointly-controlled investees and associates

3.595.831

3.595.616

214

404,972

(416,511)

(329,078)

1,228,659

1,243,416

402

(30,051)

141,697

153,405

4,088

(9,719)

Goodwill based on inventory surplus

-

3,000

3,000

-

-

Goodwill from remeasurement of investment

in associate

(c)

161,100

161,100

161,100

161,100

Total investments

1,392,759

1,407,516

402

(30,051)

302,797

314,505

4,088

(9,719)

(*)Includes companies with investment balances below R$ 5,000.

Company

Consolidated

Total

Equity and advance for future

Profit (loss) for the

Income from equity

Income from equity method

Interest in capital - %

Total assets

liabilities

capital increase

period

Investments

method investments

Investments

investments

Provision for net capital deficiency (d):

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

06/30/2019

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

Reserva das Palmeiras Incorp. SPE Ltda.

100%

100%

(624)

2,986

(3,610)

(3,598)

(11)

(4,751)

(3,610)

(3,598)

(11)

(4,751)

-

-

-

-

Manhattan Square Em. Im. Res. 01 Ltda

50%

50%

3,330

9,799

(6,468)

(2,247)

(205)

(100)

(3,235)

(1,124)

(2,111)

(271)

(3,235)

(1,124)

(2,111)

(271)

Manhattan Square Em. Im. Com. 01 Ltda

50%

50%

2,775

9,178

(6,402)

(4,225)

(146)

(723)

(3,201)

(2,113)

(1,088)

(536)

(3,201)

(2,113)

(1,088)

(536)

Gafisa SPE 69 Emp. Imob. Ltda.

100%

100%

1

1,244

(1,243)

(1,013)

(230)

(314)

(1,243)

(1,013)

(230)

(314)

-

-

-

-

Other (*)

257

797

(542)

(1,219)

46

3,233

(226)

(575)

(126)

3,237

(25)

(298)

895

10

Total provision for net capital deficiency

5,739

24,004

(18,265)

(12,302)

(546)

(2,655)

(11,515)

(8,423)

(3,566)

(2,635)

(6,461)

(3,535)

(2,304)

(797)

Total Income from equity method investments

(3,164)

(32,686)

1,784

(10,516)

(*)Includes companies with investment balances below R$ 5,000).

46

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

9. Investments in subsidiaries and jointly controlled investees --Continued

  1. Financial charges of the Company not recorded in the profit or loss of subsidiaries, as required by paragraph 6 of OCPC01.
  2. The Company recorded expense of R$2,295 in Income from equity method investments for the period ended June 30, 2019 related to the recognition, byjointly-controlled entities, of prior year adjustments, in accordance with the ICPC09 (R2) - Individual, Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements and the Equity Method of Accounting.
  3. Amount related to the goodwill arising from the remeasurement of the portion of the remaining investment of 30% in the associate AUSA, in the amount of R$161,100.
  4. Provision for net capital deficiency is recorded in the heading "Other payables" (Note 15).
  5. In view of the net capital deficiency of AUSA, and in line with CPC 18 (R2) - Investment in Associates, Subsidiaries and Joint Ventures, the Company discontinued the recognition of its interest in future losses after reducing to zero the carrying amount of the 30% interest.
  1. Information on significant investees

Significant investee:

Other investees:

Alphaville Urbanismo S.A.

Subsidiaries

Jointly-controlled investees

Associates

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

Cash and cash equivalents

Not available

11,282

3,858

989

34,755

33,193

1,814

1,511

Current assets

Not available

974,853

1,274,794

1,278,206

317,001

322,413

6,749

18,253

Non-current assets

Not available

908,617

267,599

275,032

32,410

47,892

79

43

Current liabilities

Not available

594,844

438,668

433,047

92,279

95,864

1,267

1,782

Non-current liabilities

Not available

2,255,091

25,892

39,357

23,811

28,533

230

915

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

Net revenue

(1.811)

152,025

33,117

73,693

38,153

31,996

227

360

Operating costs

Not available

Not available

(25,941)

(88,825)

(28,123)

(42,366)

(26)

(353)

Depreciation and Amortization

Not available

Not available

(740)

(694)

(21)

(3)

-

-

Financial income (expenses)

Not available

Not available

(33)

(3,425)

85

(2,816)

214

1

Income tax and social contribution

Not available

Not available

(704)

(1,666)

(1,000)

(932)

(66)

(20)

Profit (loss) from Continued Operations

(419,334)

(290,045)

(4,601)

(50,200)

5,927

(18,553)

1,497

370

  1. Change in investments

Company

Consolidated

Balance at December 31, 2018

1,407,516

314,505

Income from equity method investments

402

4,088

Capital contribution (decrease)

(15,860)

(17,697)

Transfer of investments with net capital deficiency

11

-

Dividends receivable

(1,040)

-

Other investments

1,730

1,901

Balance at June 30, 2019

1,392,759

302,797

The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 9 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018.

47

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

10.Property and equipment

During the period ended June 30, 2019, the changes in property and equipment items are summarized below.

Company

Consolidated

First-time

First-time

adoption CPC

100%

adoption CPC

100%

06 (R2) (Note

depreciated

06 (R2) (Note

depreciated

Type

12/31/2018

3)

Addition

Write-off

items

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

3)

Addition

Write-off

items

06/30/2019

Cost

Hardware

10,108

-

318

-

(404)

10,022

10,297

-

318

-

(404)

10,211

Leasehold improvements and

installations

785

-

-

-

-

785

834

-

-

-

(63)

771

Furniture and fixtures

637

-

-

-

-

637

764

-

-

-

(1)

763

Machinery and equipment

2,640

-

-

-

(79)

2,561

2,640

-

-

-

(79)

2,561

Right-of-use assets

-

4,457

-

(531)

-

3,926

4,457

4,457

-

(531)

-

3,926

Sales stands

11,001

-

1,562

(1,727)

-

10,836

16,541

-

1,593

(1,727)

-

16,407

25,171

4,457

1,880

(2,258)

(483)

28,767

31,076

4,457

1,911

(2,258)

(547)

34,639

Accumulated depreciation

Hardware

(2,100)

-

(1,659)

-

404

(3,355)

(2,129)

-

(1,684)

-

404

(3,409)

Leasehold improvements and

installations

(427)

-

(178)

-

-

(605)

(436)

-

(184)

-

63

(557)

Furniture and fixtures

(447)

-

(32)

-

-

(479)

(563)

-

(32)

-

1

(594)

Machinery and equipment

(2,136)

-

(130)

-

79

(2,187)

(2,136)

-

(130)

-

79

(2,187)

Right-of-use assets

-

(923)

-

-

-

(923)

-

(926)

-

-

-

(936)

Sales stands

(2,777)

-

(2,702)

1,696

-

(3,783)

(5,739)

-

(3,290)

1,696

-

(7,333)

(7,887)

(923)

(4,701)

1696

483

(11,332)

(11,003)

(926)

(5,320)

1,696

547

(15,006)

Total property and equipment

17,284

3,534

(2,821)

(562)

-

17,435

20,073

3,531

(3,409)

(562)

-

19,633

The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 10 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018.

11. Intangible assets

During the period ended June 30, 2019, the changes in intangible asset items are summarized below.

Company

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

100% amortized

Balance

Addition

Write-down

Amortization

items

Balance

Software - Cost

24,885

468

-

-

(5,825)

19,528

Software - Depreciation

(13,886)

-

-

(2,407)

5,825

(10,468)

Total intangible assets

10,999

468

-

(2,407)

-

9,060

Consolidated

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

100% amortized

Balance

Addition

Write-down

Amortization

items

Balance

Software - Cost

26,285

468

-

-

(5,305)

20,928

Software - Depreciation

(14,515)

-

-

(2,527)

5,305

(11,217)

Total intangible assets

11,770

468

-

(2,527)

-

9,711

The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 11 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018.

48

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

12. Loans and financing

Company

Consolidated

Type

Maturity

Annual interest rate

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

8.30% to 14.20% + TR

419,955

464,992

461,640

528,140

National Housing System - SFH /SFI

July 2019 to July 2021

12.87% to 143% of CDI

Fixed 19.56%

March 2021 to August

2.5%/ 3.70%/ 4.25%+CDI

54,376

95,607

54,376

95,607

Certificate of Bank Credit - CCB (i)

2021

Other transactions

9,613

-

9,613

-

Total loans and financing(Note 20.i.d, 20.ii.a and 20.iii)

483,944

560,599

525,629

623,747

Current

300,177

180,702

322,685

213,395

Current - reclassification for breach of covenant

10.008

72,217

10,008

72,217

Current portion

310,185

252,919

332,693

285,612

Non-current portion

173,759

307,680

192,936

338,135

  1. In the period ended June 30, 2019, the Company made payments in the total amount of R$114,554, of which R$96,667 related to principal and R$17,887 related to the interest payable. Additionally, during the period the Company contracted a CCB transaction in the amount of R$10,000, with final maturity in April 2022.

The current and non-current installments fall due as follows:

Company

Consolidated

Maturity

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

2019

220,383

252,919

233,150

285,612

2020

149,007

186,163

177,925

216,618

2021

110,794

121,517

110,794

121,517

2022

3,760

-

3,760

-

483,944

560,599

525,629

623,747

The Company and its subsidiaries have restrictive covenants under certain loans and financing that limit their ability to perform certain actions, such as issuing debt, and that could require the acceleration or refinancing of loans if the Company does not fulfill certain restrictive covenants. In the period ended June 30, 2019, the amount of R$10,008 was reclassified into short term in view of the need to re-establish guarantees with the financial institution. The Company analyzed other debt contracts and did not identify any impact on the cross restrictive covenants in relation to the aforementioned breach.

The ratios and minimum and maximum amounts required under restrictive covenants for loan and financing transactions are as follows:

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

Loans and financing

Net debt cannot exceed 100% of equity plus noncontrolling interests (a)

Settled debt

152.53%

Total accounts receivable(1)plus inventory required to be below zero or 2.0 times over

venture debt(2)

4.67 times

4.51 times

Total accounts receivable(1)plus inventory of completed units required to be below

zero or 2.0 times over net debt less venture debt(2)

11.30 times

7.09 times

Total debt, less venture debt, less cash and cash equivalents and short-term

investments(3), cannot exceed 75% of equity plus non-controlling interests

21.94%

45.44%

Total receivables(1)plus unappropriated income plus total inventories of completed

units required to be 1.5 time over the net debt plus payable for purchase of

properties plus unappropriated cost

2.02 times

1.81 time

Total accounts receivable(1)plus total inventories required to be below zero or 2.0 times

over net debt

3.67 times

3.17 times

  1. Total receivables, whenever mentioned, refers to the amount reflected in the Statement of Financial Position plus the amount not shown in the Statement of Financial Position.
  2. Venture debt and secured guarantee debt refer to SFH debts, defined as the sum of all disbursed borrowing contracts which funds were provided by the SFH.
  3. Cash and cash equivalents andshort-term investments refer to cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the covenant limit is 100%, according to the waiver obtained from the creditor.

49

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

12. Loans and financing --Continued

The following table shows the summary of financial expenses and charges and the capitalized portion in the line item properties for sale.

Company

Consolidated

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

Total financial charges for the year

35,119

42,587

36,812

52,172

Capitalized financial charges (Note 30.i)

(11,842)

(4,618)

(17,057)

(16,643)

Subtotal (Note 24)

23,277

37,969

19,755

35,529

Financial charges included in "Properties for sale":

Opening balance

211,465

290,631

223,807

301,025

Capitalized financial charges

11,842

4,618

17,057

16,643

Financial charges related to cancelled land contract (Note

(8,955)

-

(8,955)

-

8.1)

Charges recognized in profit or loss (Note 23)

(17,229)

(59,584)

(23,208)

(67,814)

Closing balance

197,123

235,665

208,701

249,854

The recorded amount of properties for sale offered as guarantee for loans, financing and debentures is R$483,785 (R$552,752 as of December 31, 2018).

The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 12 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018.

13. Debentures

Company and

Consolidated

Program/placement

Principal - R$ Annual interest

Final maturity

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

Tenth placement (i)

36,667

IPCA + 8.37%

Eleventh placement - 1stseries A (ii)

65,799

CDI + 5.25%

Twelfth placement (iii)

63,731

CDI + 3.75%

Thirteenth placement (iv)

64,401

CDI + 3.00%

Fourteenth placement (v) (a)

3,500

CDI + 5.00%

Total debentures (Note 20.i.d, 20.ii.a, 20.iii and 30.iii)

Current portion

Non-current portion

January 2021

48,448

49,299

February 2020

65,568

69,831

July 2020

63,120

65,714

June 2022

64,425

80,822

October 2020

3,525

-

245.086

265.666

170,955

62,783

74,131

202,883

  1. On April 14, 2019, the Company approved the 14th Private Placement ofNon-convertible Debentures, with general guarantee, in sole series in the total amount of up to R$40,000, with final maturity in October 2020. The net proceeds from the placement will be fully and solely used in the development of real estate ventures called "Gafisa Square Ipiranga" and "Moov Espaço Cerâmica", and their guarantees are represented by the fiduciary assignment of real estate receivables and conditional sale of units. The face value of the Placement will accrue interest corresponding to the cumulative change in Interbank Deposit (DI) plus a surcharge equivalent to 5%p.a..

In the period ended June 30, 2019, the Company made the following payments:

Face

Value

Total

placement

Interest payable

amortization

(i)

-

3,787

3,787

(ii)

3,271

4,321

7,592

(iii)

2,938

3,172

6,110

(iv)

16,391

3,365

19,756

22,600

18,432

41,032

The current and non-current portions fall due as follows.

Company and Consolidated

Maturity

06/30/2019

12/312018

2019

41,387

62,783

2020

160,468

157,700

2021

41,644

43,391

2022

1,587

1,792

245,086

265,666

50

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

13. Debentures--Continued

The Company is compliant with the restrictive covenants of debentures at the reporting date of this quarterly information. The ratios and minimum and maximum amounts required under such restrictive covenants are as follows:

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

Tenth placement

Total account receivable(1)plus inventory required to be below zero or 2.0 times over

net debt less venture debt(2)

17.08 times

12.87 times

Total debt less venture debt(2), less cash and cash equivalents and short-term

investments(3), cannot exceed 75% of equity plus noncontrolling interests

21.94%

22.73%

  1. Total receivables, whenever mentioned, refers to the amount reflected in the Statement of Financial Position plus the amount not shown in the Statement of Financial Position.
  2. Venture debt and secured guarantee debt refer to SFH debts, defined as the sum of all disbursed borrowing contracts which funds were provided by SFH.
  3. Cash and cash equivalents andshort-term investments refer to cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.

The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 13 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018.

14. Obligations assumed on assignment of receivables

The transactions of assignment of the receivable portfolio are as follows:

Obligation CCI June/2011

Obligation CCI December/2011

Obligation CCI July/2012

Obligation CCI November/2012

Obligation CCI December/2012

Obligation CCI November/2013

Obligation CCI November/2014

Obligation CCI December/2015

Obligation CCI March/2016

Obligation CCI May/2016

Obligation CCI August/2016

Obligation CCI December/2016

Obligation CCI March/2017

Obligation FIDC

Total obligations assumed on assignment of receivables (Note 20.i.d and 20.ii.a)

Current portion

Non-current potion

Company

Consolidated

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

412

376

904

882

255

363

255

372

4

10

4

10

-

-

2,530

2,547

2,899

3,151

2,899

3,151

341

348

1,829

1,877

1,274

1,299

1,852

1,895

3,420

3,569

7,565

7,797

9,036

8,863

9,848

9,645

4,540

5,064

6,078

6,790

3,039

2,985

3,120

3,075

7,064

7,158

7,332

7,441

10,933

11,458

11,186

11,704

-

-

43,217

44,644

55,402

57,186

18,506

18,554

24,969

25,046

24,711

26,090

30,433

32,140

Current and non-current portions fall due as follows:

Company

Consolidated

Maturity

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

2019

15,287

18,554

21,086

25,046

2020

10,350

10,326

13,139

12,381

2021

6,635

5,366

8,563

7,791

2022

3,259

2,629

3,833

3,092

2023 onwards

7,686

7,769

8,781

8,876

43,217

44,644

55,402

57,186

The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 14 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018.

51

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

15. Other payables

Company

Consolidated

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

Cancelled contract payable and allowance for cancelled contracts

61,692

71,065

78,715

89,461

Warranty provision

20,158

21,940

20,158

21,940

Long-term PIS and COFINS (deferred and payable)

6,625

8,284

7,360

9,622

Provision for net capital deficiency (Note 9.i.d)

11,515

8,423

6,461

3,535

Long-term suppliers(Note 20.i.d)

9,179

12,049

9,998

14,734

Forward transactions-Share Repurchase Program (Note 20.ii

a and

-

-

38,879

20.iii)

38,879

Share-based payment - Phantom Shares (Note 18.4)

1,319

4,602

1,319

4,602

Other liabilities

6,460

9,418

8,292

11,038

Total other payables

116,948

174,660

132,303

193,811

Current portion

102,633

156,498

119,472

173,951

Non-current portion

14,315

18,162

12,831

19,860

16. Provisions for legal claims and commitments

During the period ended June 30, 2019, the changes in the provision are summarized as follows:

Company

Civil lawsuits

Tax proceedings

Labor claims

Total

Balance at December 31, 2018

235,294

637

55,133

291,064

Additional provision (Note 23) (i)

33,478

1,257

10,643

45,378

Payment and reversal of provision not used

(33,690)

-

(10,198)

(43,888)

Balance at June 30, 2019

235,082

1,894

55,578

292,554

Current portion

157,764

581

17,993

176,338

Non-current portion

77,318

1,313

37,585

116,216

Consolidated

Civil lawsuits

Tax proceedings

Labor claims

Total

Balance at December 31, 2018

235,482

637

57,690

293,809

Additional provision (Note 23) (i)

33,655

1,257

10,973

45,885

Payment and reversal of provision not used

(33,688)

-

(10,109)

(43,797)

Balance at June 30, 2019

235,449

1,894

58,554

295,897

Current portion

157,764

581

17,993

176,338

Non-current portion

77,685

1,313

40,561

119,559

  1. Of this amount: (a) R$ 4,520 refers to the provision for civil lawsuits due to late delivery of units; (b) R$ 3,104 refers to the provision for a lawsuit that claims damages, due to the supposed construction defect in a venture located in Rio de Janeiro, state of Rio de Janeiro.
  1. Civil lawsuits, tax proceedings and labor claims
    As of June 30, 2019, the Company and its subsidiaries have deposited in court the amount of
    R$133,124 (R$103,701 in 2018) in the Company's balance, and R$135,749 (R$106,793 in 2018) in the consolidated balance (Note 7).

Company

Consolidated

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

Civil lawsuits

58,269

48,411

58,405

48,992

Tax proceedings

52,984

38,859

53,825

40,031

Labor claims

21,871

16,431

23,519

17,770

Total (Note 7)

133,124

103,701

135,749

106,793

52

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

16. Provisions for legal claims and commitments --Continued

  1. Civil lawsuits, tax proceedings and labor claims--Continued
  1. Lawsuits in which likelihood of loss is rated as possible
    As of June 30, 2019, Company and its subsidiaries are aware of other civil, labor and tax claims and risks. Based on the history of probable lawsuits and the specific analysis of main claims, the measurement of the claims with likelihood of loss considered possible amounted to R$403,405 (R$318,322 in 2018) in the Company's statement and R$404,669 (R$319,902 in 2018) in the consolidated statement, based on average past outcomes adjusted to current estimates, for which the Company's Management believes it is not necessary to recognize a provision for occasional losses.

Company

Consolidated

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

Civil lawsuits

278,245

197,090

278,311

197,142

Tax proceedings

98,671

94,341

98,906

94,541

Labor claims

26,489

26,891

27,452

28,219

Total

403,405

318,322

404,669

319,902

  1. Payables related to the completion of real estate ventures

There was no material change in relation to the information disclosed in Note 16(i)(b) to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018.

  1. Other commitments

In addition to the commitments mentioned in Notes 6, 12 and 13, the Company currently has commitments related to the rental of a commercial property where its facilities are located, at a monthly cost of R$88 (rent, condominium fees, and IPTU), indexed to the IGP-M/FGV change and the contract expires in January 2024.

The estimate of minimum future rent payments totals R$5,259, considering the above-mentioned contract expiration, as follows:

Consolidated

Estimate of payment

06/30/2019

2019

502

2020

1,095

2021

1,139

2022

1,184

2023onwards

1,339

5,259

The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 16 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018.

53

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

17. Payables for purchase of properties and advances from customers

Company

Consolidated

Maturity

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

July 2019 to

Payables for purchase of properties

November 2022

83,304

122,072

97,859

137,170

Present value adjustment

(7,644)

(14,455)

(8,169)

(15,075)

Advances from customers

Development and sales

3,032

9,337

3,587

12,069

Barter transaction - Land(Note 30 (i))

105,448

117,145

161,284

175,267

Total payables for purchase of

properties and advance from

customers (Notes 20.i.d and 20.ii.a)

184,140

234,099

254,561

309,431

Current portion

67,727

82,264

96,979

113,355

Non-current portion

116,413

151,835

157,582

196,076

Current and non-current portions fall due as follows:

Company

Consolidated

Maturity

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

2019

67,728

82,265

96,991

113,354

2020

28,129

56,591

38,293

85,504

2021

42,272

44,203

45,634

50,954

2022

34,223

50,130

55,627

58,696

2023 onwards

11,788

910

18,016

923

184,140

234,099

254,561

309,431

18. Equity

18.1. Capital

On June 24, 2019, the Board of Directors ratified the increase in capital approved in its meeting held on April 15, 2019, by subscription and payment of 26,273,962 new common shares, of which 12,170,035 are new shares subscribed and paid-in by the shareholders who exercised their preemptive rights at the price of R$5.12, and 14,103,927 are new shares subscribed and paid-in by the shareholders who subscribed the remaining shares of the capital increase at the price of R$4.96, totaling R$62,311 and R$69,955, respectively.

Therefore, as of June 30, 2019 the Company's authorized and paid-in capital amounted to R$2,653,584 (R$2,521,319 as of December 31, 2018), represented by 71,031,876 (43,357,589 as of December 31, 2018) registered common shares, with no par value, of which 3,331,542 (3,943,420 in 2018) were held in treasury.

According to the Company's Articles of Incorporation, capital may be increased without need of making amendment to it, upon resolution of the Board of Directors, which shall set the conditions for issuance within the limit of 120,000,000 (one hundred and twenty million) common shares.

On April 24, 2019, the Company disclosed a Notice to the Market informing about the re-issue of 1,400,325 shares of the Company, related to the previously cancelled shares, of which (i) 1,030,325 shares had been cancelled in the meeting of the Board of Directors on December 19, 2018; and (ii) 370,000 shares had been cancelled on January 22, 2019, according to the resolution taken at the

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 15, 2019.

54

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

18. Equity --Continued

18.1. Capital --Continued

During the period ended June 30, 2019, the Company transferred 9,174 shares (13,319 in 2018), in the total amount of R$141 (R$530 in 2018) related to the exercise of options under the stock option plan of common shares by the beneficiaries, for which it received the total amount of R$148 (R$418 in 2018).

Treasury shares

Market value (*) R$

Carrying value R$

Type

GFSA3

R$

%

thousand

thousand

Weighted

% - on shares

Acquisition date

Number (i)

average price

outstanding

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

2001

11/20/2001

44,462

38.9319

0.11%

170

751

1,731

1,731

2013

Acquisition

1,372,096

51.9927

3.35%

5,258

23,188

71,339

71,339

2014

Acquisition

3,243,947

35.5323

7.92%

12,431

54,823

115,265

115,265

2014

Transfer

(405,205)

43.3928

-0.99%

(1,553)

(6,848)

(17,583)

(17,583)

2014

Cancellation

(2,039,086)

44.9677

-4.98%

(7,814)

(34,461)

(91,693)

(91,693)

2015

Acquisition

884,470

27.3124

2.16%

3,389

14,948

24,157

24,157

2015

Transfer

(90,622)

33.3473

-0.22%

(347)

(1,531)

(3,022)

(3,022)

2015

Cancellation

(2,225,020)

33.3543

-5.43%

(8,527)

(37,603)

(74,214)

(74,214)

2016

Acquisition

334,020

26.0254

0.82%

1,280

5,645

8,693

8,693

2016

Transfer

(68,814)

31.2290

-0.17%

(264)

(1,163)

(2,149)

(2,149)

2017

Transfer

(112,203)

30.6320

-0.27%

(430)

(1,896)

(3,435)

(3,435)

2018

Acquisition

13,221,300

13.4953

32.26%

50,667

223,440

178,425

178,425

2018

Transfer

(17,319)

30.6022

-0.04%

(66)

(293)

(530)

(530)

2018

Cancellation

(1,030,326)

14.4847

-2.51%

(3,948)

(17,412)

(14,924)

(14,924)

2018

Disposal

(9,168,280)

16.1463

-22.37%

(35,135)

(154,944)

(133,110)

(133,110)

2019

Acquisition

6,794,011

14.7355

16.58%

26,036

-

100,113

-

2019

Transfer

(9,174)

15.3695

-0.02%

(35)

-

(141)

-

2019

Cancellation

(370,000)

15.5324

-0.90%

(1,417)

-

(5,747)

-

2019

Disposal

(7,026,714)

14.8778

-17.15%

(26,928)

-

(104,542)

-

3,331,542

14.5977

8.13%

12,768

66,644

48,633

58,950

  1. Market value calculated based on the closing share price on June 30, 2019 of R$3.83(R$16,90 in 2018) not considering the effect of occasional volatilities.
    (i) Amount shown adjusted by the reverse split of shares at the ratio of 13.483023074 to 1 performed on March 23, 2017.

The Company holds shares in treasury acquired in 2001 in order to guarantee the performance of lawsuits(Note 16(a)(i)).

The change in the number of outstanding shares is as follows:

Common shares - In thousands

Outstanding shares as of December 31, 2018

38,599

Subscription of shares

27,674

Transfer related to the stock option plan

9

Repurchase of shares

(7,164)

Disposal of shares

7,027

Cancellation of treasury shares

370

Change in shares held by the management members of the Company

1,175

Outstanding shares as of June 30, 2019

67,690

Weighted average shares outstanding (Note 27)

44,442

55

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

18. Equity --Continued

18.2. Stock option plan

Expenses for granting stocks are recorded under the account "General and administrative expenses"

(Note 23) and showed the following effects on profit or loss in the periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

Company and Consolidated

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

Equity-settled stock option plans

294

1,777

Phantom Shares

(3,166)

(499)

Total option grant expenses (Note 23)

(2,872)

1,278

The Company has a total of six stock option plans comprising common shares, launched in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018 which follows the rules established in the Stock Option Plan of the Company.

The granted options entitle their holders (beneficiaries) to purchase common shares of the Company's capital, after periods that range from one to four years of employment (essential condition to exercise the option), and expire six to ten years after the grant date.

The fair value of options is set on the grant date, and it is recognized as expense in profit or loss (as contra-entry to equity) during the grace period of the plan, to the extent the services are provided by employees and management members.

Changes in the stock options outstanding in the period ended June 30, 2019 and year ended December 31, 2018, including the respective weighted average exercise prices are as follows:

2019

2018

Weighted average

Number of options exercise price (Reais)

Weighted average

Number of options exercise price (Reais)

Options outstanding at the beginning of the

year

1,239,557

15.58

841,172

16.99

Options granted

-

-

2,685,474

15.00

Options exercised (i)

(9,174)

(16.16)

(21,079)

(16.25)

Options cancelled for forfeiture

-

-

(2,252,076)

(15.00)

Options cancelled and adjustment to the number

due to the discontinued operations of Tenda, net

-

-

(13,934)

(0.09)

Options outstanding at the end of the period

1,230,383

15.58

1,239,557

15.58

(i) In the period ended June 30, 2019, the amount received through exercised options was R$148 (R$418 in 2018).

As of June 30, 2019, the stock options outstanding and exercisable are as:

Outstanding options

Exercisable options

Weighted average

Weighted

Weighted

remaining

average

average

contractual life

exercise price

Number of

exercise price

Number of options

(years)

(R$)

options

(R$)

1,230,383

8.06

15.58

519,064

19.47

56

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

  1. Equity--Continued
    1. Stock option plan--Continued
      During the period ended June 30, 2019, the Company did not grant options in connection with its stock option plans of common shares (2,685,474 options granted in 2018).
      The models used by the Company for pricing granted options are the Binomial model for traditional options and the MonteCarlo model for options in the Restricted Stock Option format.
    2. Share-basedpayment - Phantom Shares
      The Company has a total of two cash-settledshare-based payment plans with fixed terms and conditions, according to the plans approved by the Company, launched in 2015 and 2016.
      As of June 30, 2019, the amount of R$1,319 (R$4,602 in 2018), related to the fair value of the phantom shares granted, is recognized in the heading "Other payables" (Note 15).
      The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 18 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018.
  3. Income tax and social contribution

The reconciliation of the effective tax rate for the periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 is as follows:

Company

Consolidated

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

06/30/2019

06/30/2018

Loss before income tax and social contribution, and statutory interest

(59,078)

(78,475)

(58,363)

(78,032)

Income tax calculated at the applicable rate - 34 %

59,078

26,682

19,843

26,531

Net effect of subsidiaries and ventures taxed by presumed profit and RET

-

-

(1,087)

(18,448)

Income from equity method investments

(1,208)

(20,880)

475

(3,362)

Stock option plan

(100)

(604)

(100)

(604)

Other permanent differences

404

(777)

404

(777)

Charges on payables to venture partners

6

(108)

7

241

Unrecognized tax credits

(19,189)

(4,313)

(20,255)

(5,245)

-

-

(713)

(1,664)

Tax expenses - current

-

-

(713)

(1,664)

Tax income (expenses) - deferred

-

-

-

-

57

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil)

Gafisa S.A.

Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated)

19. Income tax and social contribution --Continued

  1. Deferred income tax and social contribution
    As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, deferred income tax and social contribution are from the following sources:

Company

Consolidated

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

Assets

Provisions for legal claims

99,468

98,962

100,605

99,895

Temporary differences - Deferred PIS and COFINS

15,445

15,722

15,445

15,722

Provisions for realization of non-financial assets

254,665

264,022

254,665

264,022

Temporary differences - CPC adjustment

17,751

22,796

17,751

22,796

Other provisions

17,394

11,838

17,394

11,838

Income tax and social contribution loss carryforwards

389,707

356,474

409,102

375,007

794,430

769,814

814,962

789,280

Unrecognized tax credits of continued operations

(705,589)

(686,400)

(726,121)

(705,866)

(705,589)

(686,400)

(726,121)

(705,866)

Liabilities

Discounts

(2,069)

(2,069)

(2,069)

(2,069)

Temporary differences -CPC adjustment

(64,809)

(67,170)

(64,809)

(67,170)

Income taxed between cash and accrual basis

(71,335)

(63,547)

(71,335)

(63,547)

(138,213)

(132,786)

(138,213)

(132,786)

Total net

(49,372)

(49,372)

(49,372)

(49,372)

The balances of income tax and social contribution loss carryforwards for offset are as follows:

Company

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

Income tax

Social

Income tax

Social

contribution

Total

contribution

Total

Balance of income tax and social contribution

1,048,452

1,048,452

-

loss carryforwards

1,146,191

1,146,191

-

Deferred tax asset (25%/9%)

286,548

103,157

389,705

262,113

94,361

356,474

Recognized deferred tax asset

14,753

5,311

20,064

15,273

5,498

20,771

Unrecognized deferred tax asset

271,795

97,846

369,641

246,840

88,863

335,703

Consolidated

06/30/2019

12/31/2018