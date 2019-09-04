MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo > Gafisa SA GFSA3 BRGFSAACNOR3 GAFISA SA (GFSA3) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 09/03 5.75 BRL +0.52% 09:57a GAFISA : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer PU 09:47a GAFISA : 2Q19 ITR Gafisa Free Translation PU 08/30 GAFISA : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Gafisa : 2Q19 ITR Gafisa Free Translation 0 09/04/2019 | 09:47am EDT Send by mail :

Quarterly information June 30, 2019 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil containing Quarterly Information (ITR) prepared in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil) Company data Capital Composition 3 Individual financial statements Balance sheet - Assets 4 Balance sheet - Liabilities 5 Statement of income 6 Statement of comprehensive income (loss) 7 Statement of cash flow 8 Statements of changes in equity 01/01/2019 to 06/30/2019 9 01/01/2018 to 06/30/2018 10 Statement of value added 11 Consolidated financial statements Balance sheet - Assets 12 Balance sheet - Liabilities 13 Statement of income 14 Statement of comprehensive income (loss) 15 Statement of cash flow 16 Statements of changes in equity 01/01/2019 to 06/30/2019 17 01/01/2018 to 06/30/2018 18 Statement of value added 19 Comments on performance 20 Notes to the quartely information 37 Other information deemed relevant by the Company 71 Reports and statements Report on review of interim financial information 74 Management statement of interim financial information 78 Management statement on the report on review of interim financial information 79 2 COMPANY DATA / CAPITAL COMPOSITION Number of Shares CURRENT QUARTER (in thousands) 06/30/2019 Paid-in Capital Common 71,032 Preferred - Total 71,032 Treasury shares Common 3,332 Preferred - Total 3,332 3 INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS (in thousands of Brazilian Reais) CURRENT QUARTER PRIOR YEAR CODE DESCRIPTION 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 1 Total assets 3,121,802 3,219,767 1.01 Current assets 1,301,299 1,367,727 1.01.01 Cash and cash equivalents 6,245 29,180 1.01.01.01 Cash and banks 6,245 8,282 1.01.01.03 Cash equivalents 0 20,898 1.01.02 Short-term investments 170,305 102,827 1.01.02.01 Fair value of short-term investments 170,305 102,827 1.01.03 Accounts receivable 376,323 391,557 1.01.03.01 Trade accounts receivable 376,323 391,557 1.01.03.01.01 Receivables from clients of developments 363,247 376,211 1.01.03.01.02 Receivables from clients of construction and services rendered 13,076 15,346 1.01.04 Inventory 620,381 705,123 1.01.04.01 Properties for sale 620,381 705,123 1.01.07 Prepaid expenses 1,849 2,183 1.01.07.01 Prepaid expenses and others 1,849 2,183 1.01.08 Other current assets 126,196 136,857 1.01.08.01 Non-current assets held for sale 35,376 74,842 1.01.08.03 Other 90,820 62,015 1.01.08.03.01 Other assets 64,877 35,396 1.01.08.03.03 Receivables from related parties 25,943 26,619 1.02 Non-current assets 1,820,503 1,852,040 1.02.01 Non-current assets 401,249 416,241 1.02.01.04 Accounts receivable 104,813 155,421 1.02.01.04.01 Receivables from clients of developments 104,813 155,421 1.02.01.05 Inventory 173,024 139,804 1.02.01.05.01 Properties for sale 173,024 139,804 1.02.01.10 Others non current assets 123,412 121,016 1.02.01.10.03 Other assets 92,685 92,607 1.02.01.10.04 Receivables from related parties 30,727 28,409 1.02.02 Investments 1,392,759 1,407,516 1.02.02.01 Investments 1,392,759 1,407,516 1.02.03 Property and equipment 17,435 17,284 1.02.03.01 Operating property and equipment 17,435 17,284 1.02.04 Intangible assets 9,060 10,999 1.02.04.01 Intangible assets 9,060 10,999 4 INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (in thousands of Brazilian Reais) CURRENT QUARTER PRIOR YEAR CODE DESCRIPTION 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 2 Total liabilities 3,121,802 3,219,767 2.01 Current liabilities 1,979,331 1,819,565 2.01.01 Social and labor obligations 5,187 6,128 2.01.01.02 Labor obligations 5,187 6,128 2.01.02 Suppliers 152,144 116,948 2.01.03 Tax obligations 49,894 45,667 2.01.03.01 Federal tax obligations 49,894 45,667 2.01.04 Loans and financing 481,140 315,702 2.01.04.01 Loans and financing 310,185 252,919 2.01.04.01.01 Loans and financing in local currency 310,185 252,919 2.01.04.02 Debentures 170,955 62,783 2.01.05 Other obligations 1,114,628 1,196,919 2.01.05.01 Payables to related parties 925,762 939,603 2.01.05.02 Other 188,866 257,316 Obligations related to purchases of properties and advances from 67,727 82,264 2.01.05.02.04 customers 2.01.05.02.06 Other payables 102,633 156,498 2.01.05.02.07 Obligations assumed on the assignment of receivables 18,506 18,554 2.01.06 Provisions 176,338 138,201 2.01.06.01 Tax, labor and civil lawsuits 176,338 138,201 2.01.06.01.01 Tax lawsuits 581 637 2.01.06.01.02 Labor lawsuits 17,993 20,729 2.01.06.01.04 Civil lawsuits 157,764 116,835 2.02 Non-current liabilities 568,917 908,885 2.02.01 Loans and financing 247,890 510,563 2.02.01.01 Loans and financing 173,759 307,680 2.02.01.01.01 Loans and financing in local currency 173,759 307,680 2.02.01.02 Debentures 74,131 202,883 2.02.02 Other liabilities 155,439 196,087 2.02.02.02 Other 155,439 196,087 Obligations related to purchase of properties and advances from 116,413 151,835 2.02.02.02.03 customers 2.02.02.02.04 Other liabilities 14,315 18,162 2.02.02.02.06 Obligations assumed on the assignment of receivables 24,711 26,090 2.02.03 Deferred taxes 49,372 49,372 2.02.03.01 Deferred income tax and social contribution 49,372 49,372 2.02.04 Provisions 116,216 152,863 2.02.04.01 Tax, labor and civil lawsuits 116,216 152,863 2.02.04.01.01 Tax lawsuits 1,313 - 2.02.04.01.02 Tax and labor lawsuits 37,585 34,404 2.02.04.01.04 Civil lawsuits 77,318 118,459 2.03 Equity 573,554 491,317 2.03.01 Capital 2,653,584 2,521,319 2.03.02 Capital reserves 289,011 278,401 2.03.02.05 Treasury shares (48,633) (58,950) 2.03.02.07 Constitution of capital reserve 250,599 250,599 2.03.02.09 Reserve for granting of stock options 87,045 86,752 2.03.05 Retained earnings/accumulated losses (2,369,041) (2,308,403) 5 INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - INCOME - (in thousands of Brazilian Reais) SAME QUARTER PREVIOUS YEAR CURRENT QUARTER YEAR TO DATE OF PREVIOUS TO DATE 04/01/2019 to 01/01/2019 to YEAR 04/01/2018 01/01/2018 to CODE DESCRIPTION 06/30/2019 06/30/2019 to 06/30/2018 06/30/2018 3.01 Gross sales and/or services 85,641 166,336 229,274 452,901 3.01.01 Revenue from real estate development 93,320 181,447 253,591 497,680 3.01.03 Taxes on real estate sales and services (7,679) (15,111) (24,317) (44,779) 3.02 Cost of sales and/or services (50,014) (121,605) (157,010) (348,372) 3.02.01 Cost of real estate development (50,014) (121,605) (157,010) (348,372) 3.03 Gross profit 35,627 44,731 72,264 104,529 3.04 Operating expenses/income (35,667) (79,406) (77,133) (142,696) 3.04.01 Selling expenses (2,569) (7,952) (23,950) (44,862) 3.04.02 General and administrative expenses (9,041) (15,083) (16,139) (30,878) 3.04.05 Other operating expenses (27,198) (53,207) (18,207) (34,270) 3.04.05.01 Depreciation and amortization (3,775) (7,777) (4,825) (8,428) 3.04.05.02 Other operating expenses (23,423) (45,430) (13,382) (25,842) 3.04.06 Income from equity method investments 3,141 (3,164) (18,837) (32,686) 3.05 Income (loss) before financial results and income taxes (40) (34,675) (4,869) (38,167) 3.06 Financial (12,684) (24,403) (20,088) (40,308) 3.06.01 Financial income 5,193 8,384 3,703 8,932 3.06.02 Financial expenses (17,877) (32,787) (23,791) (49,240) 3.07 Income before income taxes (12,724) (59,078) (24,957) (78,475) 3.09 Income (loss) from continuing operations (12,724) (59,078) (24,957) (78,475) 3.11 Income (loss) for the period (12,724) (59,078) (24,957) (78,475) 3.99 Earnings per share - (Reais / Share) - - - - 3.99.01 Basic earnings per share - - - - 3.99.01.01 ON (0.28631) (1.32933) (0.65790) (2.06866) 3.99.02 Diluted earnings per share - - - - 3.99.02.01 ON (0.28631) (1.32933) (0.65790) (2.06866) 6 INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) - (in thousands of Brazilian Reais) SAME QUARTER PREVIOUS YEAR CURRENT QUARTER YEAR TO DATE OF PREVIOUS TO DATE 04/01/2019 to 01/01/2019 to YEAR 04/01/2018 01/01/2018 to CODE DESCRIPTION 06/30/2019 06/30/2019 to 06/30/2018 06/30/2018 4.01 Income (loss) for the period (12,724) (59,078) (24,957) (78,475) 4.03 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (12,724) (59,078) (24,957) (78,475) 7 INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CASH FLOW - INDIRECT METHOD - (in thousands of Brazilian Reais) YEAR TO DATE PREVIOUS YEAR 01/01/2019 to TO DATE 01/01/2018 CODE DESCRIPTION 06/30/2019 to 06/30/2018 6.01 Net cash from operating activities (35,177) (69,597) 6.01.01 Cash generated from operations (47,602) (12,192) 6.01.01.01 Income (loss) before income and social contribution taxes (59,078) (78,475) 6.01.01.02 Income from equity method investments 3,164 62,036 6.01.01.03 Stock option expenses (2,872) 1,278 6.01.01.04 Unrealized interest and finance charges, net 486 3,965 6.01.01.05 Financial instruments 0 (20) 6.01.01.06 Depreciation and amortization 7,777 8,428 6.01.01.07 Provision for legal claims 45,378 27,523 6.01.01.08 Provision for profit sharing 500 2,504 6.01.01.09 Warranty provision (1,782) (3,293) 6.01.01.11 Allowance for doubtful accounts (11,774) (11,363) 6.01.01.12 Provision for realization of non-financial assets - properties for sale (28,220) (25,237) 6.01.01.13 Provision for penalties due to delay in construction works (1,181) 0 6.01.01.15 Inventory write-off 0 462 6.01.02 Variations in assets and liabilities 12,425 (57,405) 6.01.02.01 Trade accounts receivable 76,187 (114,909) 6.01.02.02 Properties for sale 119,208 147,451 6.01.02.03 Other accounts receivable (24,715) (16,701) 6.01.02.04 Prepaid expenses 334 1,397 6.01.02.05 Obligations related to purchases of properties and advances from customers (49,957) (9,856) 6.01.02.06 Taxes and contributions 4,227 10,297 6.01.02.07 Suppliers 32,324 (7,139) 6.01.02.08 Salaries and charges payable (1,441) 270 6.01.02.09 Transactions with related parties 11,107 (25,089) 6.01.02.10 Other obligations (154,849) (43,126) 6.02 Net cash from investment activities (73,467) (96,615) 6.02.01 Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (5,989) (8,081) 6.02.02 Increase in investments 0 (2,280) 6.02.03 Redemption of short-term investments 36,902 630,548 6.02.04 Purchase of short-term investments (104,380) (716,802) 6.03 Net cash from financing activities 85,709 (162,516) 6.03.01 Capital increase 132,265 167 6.03.02 Increase in loans, financing and debentures 45,232 179,854 6.03.03 Payment of loans, financing and debentures (142,952) (267,949) 6.03.06 Loan transactions with related parties (9,358) (155) 6.03.08 Disposal of treasury shares 148 0 6.03.10 Transactions related to the treasury shares repurchase program, net 60,374 0 6.03.12 Subscription and payment of common shares 0 250,599 6.05 Net increase (decrease) of cash and cash equivalents (22,935) (3,696) 6.05.01 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 29,180 7,461 6.05.02 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 6,245 3,765 8 INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FROM 01/01/2019 TO 06/30/2019 (in thousands of Brazilian reais) Capital reserves, stock Other options and treasury Retained comprehensive Total CODE DESCRIPTION Capital shares Profit reserves earnings income Equity 5.01 Opening balance 2,521,319 278,401 - (2,308,403) - 491,317 5.03 Opening adjusted balance 2,521,319 278,401 - (2,308,403) - 491,317 5.04 Capital transactions with shareholders 132,265 10,610 - (1,560) - 141,315 5.04.01 Capital increase 132,265 - - - - 132,265 5.04.03 Stock option plan - 294 - - - 294 5.04.05 Treasury shares sold - 141 - 7 - 148 5.04.08 Treasury shares cancelled - 5,747 - (5,747) - 0 5.04.09 Treasury shares reissued - (20,671) - 20,671 - - 5.04.10 Share repurchase program - 25,099 - (16,491) - 8,608 5.05 Total of comprehensive income (loss) - - - (59,078) - (59,078) 5.05.01 Net income (loss) for the period - - - (59,078) - (59,078) 5.07 Closing balance 2,653,584 289,011 - (2,369,041) - 573,554 9 INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FROM 01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018 (in thousands of Brazilian reais) Capital reserves, Other stock options and Retained comprehensive Total CODE DESCRIPTION Capital treasury shares Profit reserves earnings income Equity 5.01 Opening balance 2,521,152 56,359 - (1,866,289) - 711,222 5.03 Opening adjusted balance 2,521,152 56,359 - (1,866,289) - 711,222 5.04 Capital transactions with shareholders 167 252,537 - (160) - 252,544 5.04.01 Capital increase 167 250,599 - - - 250,766 5.04.03 Stock option plan - 1,777 - - - 1,777 5.04.05 Treasury shares sold - 161 - (160) - 1 5.05 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - - (78,475) - (78,475) 5.05.01 Net income (loss) for the period - - - (78,475) - (78,475) 5.07 Closing balance 2,521,319 308,896 - (1,944,924) - 885,291 10 INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF VALUE ADDED (in thousands of Brazilian Reais) YEAR TO DATE PREVIOUS YEAR TO CODE DESCRIPTION DATE 01/01/2018 to 01/01/2019 to 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 7.01 Revenue 181,447 497,680 7.01.01 Real estate development, sales and services 169,673 486,317 7.01.04 Allowance for doubtful accounts 11,774 11,363 7.02 Inputs acquired from third parties (151,623) (318,333) 7.02.01 Cost of sales and/or service (104,376) (259,438) 7.02.02 Materials, energy, outsourced labor and other (47,247) (58,895) 7.03 Gross value added 29,824 179,347 7.04 Retentions (7,777) (8,428) 7.04.01 Depreciation and amortization (7,777) (8,428) 7.05 Net value added produced by the Company 22,047 170,919 7.06 Added value received through transfer 5,220 (53,104) 7.06.01 Income from equity method investments (3,164) (62,036) 7.06.02 Financial income 8,384 8,932 7.07 Total value added to be distributed 27,267 117,815 7.08 Value added distribution 27,267 117,815 7.08.01 Personnel and payroll charges 14,985 33,766 7.08.01.01 Direct remuneration 14,985 33,766 7.08.02 Taxes and contributions 18,854 51,389 7.08.02.01 Federal 18,854 51,389 7.08.03 Compensation - Interest 52,506 111,135 7.08.03.01 Interest 50,016 108,824 7.08.03.02 Rent 2,490 2,311 7.08.04 Compensation - Company capital (59,078) (78,475) 7.08.04.03 Net income (retained losses) (59,078) (78,475) 11 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS (in thousands of Brazilian Reais) CURRENT QUARTER PRIOR YEAR CODE DESCRIPTION 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 1 Total assets 2,407,422 2,526,280 1.01 Current assets 1,614,225 1,683,371 1.01.01 Cash and cash equivalents 11,373 32,304 1.01.01.01 Cash and banks 11,373 11,406 1.01.01.03 Cash equivalents 0 20,898 1.01.02 Short-term investments 171,444 104,856 1.01.02.01 Fair value of short-term investments 171,444 104,856 1.01.03 Accounts receivable 449,356 467,992 1.01.03.01 Trade accounts receivable 449,356 467,992 1.01.03.01.01 Receivables from clients of developments 426,373 442,877 1.01.03.01.02 Receivables from clients of construction and services rendered 22,983 25,115 1.01.04 Inventory 807,992 890,460 1.01.04.01 Properties for sale 807,992 890,460 1.01.07 Prepaid expenses 2,318 2,668 1.01.07.01 Prepaid expenses and other 2,318 2,668 1.01.08 Other current assets 171,742 185,091 1.01.08.01 Non-current assets for sale 38,681 78,148 1.01.08.03 Other 133,061 106,943 1.01.08.03.01 Other accounts receivable and other 71,397 42,283 1.01.08.03.03 Receivables from related parties 61,664 64,660 1.02 Non-current assets 793,297 842,909 1.02.01 Non-current assets 461,156 496,561 1.02.01.04 Accounts receivable 116,835 174,017 1.02.01.04.01 Receivables from clients of developments 116,835 174,017 1.02.01.05 Inventory 218,616 198,941 1.02.01.05.01 Properties for sale 218,616 198,941 1.02.01.10 Other non-current assets 125,705 123,603 1.02.01.10.03 Other assets 94,978 95,194 1.02.01.10.04 Receivables from related parties 30,727 28,409 1.02.02 Investments 302,797 314,505 1.02.02.01 Interest in associates and affiliates 302,797 314,505 1.02.03 Property and equipment 19,633 20,073 1.02.03.01 Operation property and equipment 19,633 20,073 1.02.04 Intangible assets 9,711 11,770 1.02.04.01 Intangible assets 9,711 11,770 12 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (in thousands of Brazilian Reais) CURRENT QUARTER PRIOR YEAR CODE DESCRIPTION 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 2 Total liabilities 2,407,522 2,526,280 2.01 Current liabilities 1,195,325 1,039,015 2.01.01 Social and labor obligations 5,460 6,780 2.01.01.02 Labor obligations 5,460 6,780 2.01.02 Suppliers 161,722 119,847 2.01.03 Tax obligations 60,359 57,276 2.01.03.01 Federal tax obligations 60,359 57,276 2.01.04 Loans and financing 503,648 348,395 2.01.04.01 Loans and financing 332,693 285,612 2.01.04.01.01 In local currency 332,693 285,612 2.01.04.02 Debentures 170,955 62,783 2.01.05 Other obligations 287,798 368,516 2.01.05.01 Payables to related parties 46,378 56,164 2.01.05.02 Other 241,420 312,352 2.01.05.02.04 Obligations related to purchases of properties and advances from 96,979 113,355 customers 2.01.05.02.06 Other payables 119,472 173,951 2.01.05.02.07 Obligations assumed on the assignment of receivables 24,969 25,046 2.01.06 Provisions 176,338 138,201 2.01.06.01 Tax, labor and civil lawsuits 176,338 138,201 2.01.06.01.01 Tax lawsuits 581 637 2.01.06.01.02 Labor lawsuits 17,993 20,729 2.01.06.01.04 Civil lawsuits 157,764 116,835 2.02 Non-current liabilities 636,844 994,074 2.02.01 Loans and financing 267,067 541,018 2.02.01.01 Loans and financing 192,936 338,135 2.02.01.01.01 Loans and financing in local currency 192,936 338,135 2.02.01.02 Debentures 74,131 202,883 2.02.02 Other obligations 200,846 248,076 2.02.02.02 Other 200,846 248,076 2.02.02.02.03 Obligations related of purchases of properties and advances from 157,582 196,076 customers 2.02.02.02.04 Other payables 12,831 19,860 2.02.02.02.06 Obligations assumed on the assignment of receivables 30,433 32,140 2.02.03 Deferred taxes 49,372 49,372 2.02.03.01 Deferred income tax and social contribution 49,372 49,372 2.02.04 Provisions 119,559 155,608 2.02.04.01 Tax, labor and civil lawsuits 119,559 155,608 2.02.04.01.01 Tax lawsuits 1,313 - 2.02.04.01.02 Labor lawsuits 40,561 36,961 2.02.04.01.04 Civil lawsuits 77,685 118,647 2.03 Equity 575,353 493,191 2.03.01 Capital 2,653,584 2,521,319 2.03.02 Capital reserves 289,011 278,401 2.03.02.05 Treasury shares (48,633) (58,950) 2.03.02.07 Constitution of capital reserve 250,599 250,599 2.03.02.09 Reserve for granting of stock options 87,045 86,752 2.03.05 Retained earnings/accumulated losses (2,369,041) (2,308,403) 2.03.09 Non-controlling interest 1,799 1,874 13 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - INCOME - (in thousands of Brazilian Reais) SAME QUARTER CUURENT QUARTER YEAR TO DATE OF PREVIOUS PREVIOUS YEAR TO 04/01/2019 to 01/01/2019 to YEAR 04/01/2018 to DATE 01/01/2018 to CODE DESCRIPTION 06/30/2019 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 06/30/2018 3.01 Gross sales and/or services 99,659 195,080 281,930 515,878 3.01.01 Revenue from real estate development 107,734 211,096 308,916 563,951 3.01.03 Taxes on real estate sales and services (8,075) (16,016) (26,986) (48,073) 3.02 Cost of sales and/or services (62,688) (151,662) (204,704) (413,383) 3.02.01 Cost of real estate development (62,688) (151,662) (204,704) (413,383) 3.03 Gross profit 36,971 43,418 77,226 102,495 3.04 Operating expenses/income (38,670) (81,353) (81,711) (141,495) 3.04.01 Selling expenses (3,011) (9,513) (28,110) (52,389) 3.04.02 General and administrative expenses (11,340) (19,240) (20,845) (39,541) 3.04.05 Other operating expenses (27,785) (54,384) (22,859) (39,049) 3.04.05.01 Depreciation and amortization (4,143) (8,516) (5,140) (9,125) 3.04.05.02 Other operating expenses (23,642) (45,868) (17,719) (29,924) 3.04.06 Income from equity method investments 3,466 1,784 (9,897) (10,516) 3.05 Income (loss) before financial results and income taxes (1,699) (37,935) (4,485) (39,000) 3.06 Financial (10,469) (20,428) (19,082) (39,032) 3.06.01 Financial income 5,369 8,734 3,737 9,081 3.06.02 Financial expenses (15,838) (29,162) (22,819) (48,113) 3.07 Income before income taxes (12,168) (58,363) (23,567) (78,032) 3.08 Income and social contribution taxes (309) (713) (1,432) (1,664) 3.08.01 Current (309) (713) (1,432) (1,664) 3.09 Income (loss) from continuing operations (12,477) (59,076) (24,999) (79,696) 3.11 Income (loss) for the period (12,477) (59,076) (24,999) (79,696) 3.11.01 Income (loss) attributable to the Company (12,724) (59,078) (24,957) (78,475) 3.11.02 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 247 2 (42) (1,221) 3.99 Earnings per Share - (Reais / Share) - - - - 3.99.01 Basic earnings per share - - - - 3.99.01.01 ON (0.28631) (1.32933) (0.65790) (2.06866) 3.99.02 Diluted earnings per share - - - - 3.99.02.01 ON (0.28631) (1.32933) (0.65790) (2.06866) 14 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) - (in thousands of Brazilian Reais) SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS PREVIOUS YEAR CURRENT QUARTER YEAR TO DATE 01/01/2019 YEAR 04/01/2018 TO DATE 01/01/2018 CODE DESCRIPTION 04/01/2019 to 06/30/2019 to 06/30/2019 to 06/30/2018 to 06/30/2018 4.01 Consolidated income (loss) for the period (12,477) (59,076) (24,999) (79,696) 4.03 Consolidated comprehensive income (loss) for the period (12,477) (59,076) (24,999) (79,696) 4.03.01 Income (loss) attributable to the Company (12,724) (59,078) (24,957) (78,475) 4.03.02 Net income attributable to the non-controlling interests 247 2 (42) (1,221) 15 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CASH FLOWS - INDIRECT METHOD - (in thousands of Brazilian Reais) YEAR TO DATE PREVIOUS YEAR 01/01/2019 to TO DATE 01/01/2018 CODE DESCRIPTION 06/30/2019 to 06/30/2018 6.01 Net cash from operating activities (9,972) (25,910) 6.01.01 Cash generated in the operations (47,988) (60,347) 6.01.01.01 Income (loss) before income and social contribution taxes (58,363) (78,032) 6.01.01.02 Income from equity method investments (1,784) 10,515 6.01.01.03 Stock option expenses (2,872) 1,278 6.01.01.04 Unrealized interest and finance charges, net 3,086 7,344 6.01.01.05 Financial instruments 0 (21) 6.01.01.06 Depreciation and amortization 8,516 9,125 6.01.01.07 Provision for legal claims 45,885 26,833 6.01.01.08 Provision for profit sharing 500 2,504 6.01.01.09 Warranty provision (1,782) (3,293) 6.01.01.11 Allowance for doubtful accounts (11,774) (11,363) 6.01.01.12 Provision for realization of non-financial assets - properties for sale (28,219) (25,237) 6.01.01.13 Provision for penalties due to delay in construction works (1,181) - 6.01.02 Variations in assets and liabilities 38,016 34,437 6.01.02.01 Trade accounts receivable 85,810 (92,202) 6.01.02.02 Properties for sale 130,479 161,167 6.01.02.03 Other accounts receivable (24,095) (11,627) 6.01.02.04 Prepaid expenses 350 1,410 6.01.02.05 Obligations for purchases of properties and advance from customers (54,871) (22,425) 6.01.02.06 Taxes and contributions 3,082 9,124 6.01.02.07 Suppliers 37,138 (3,340) 6.01.02.08 Salaries and charges payable (1,820) 365 6.01.02.09 Transactions with related parties 18,280 (8,457) 6.01.02.10 Other obligations (155,624) (42,764) 6.01.02.11 Income tax and social contribution payable (713) (1,664) 6.02 Net cash from investment activities (72,604) (91,595) 6.02.01 Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets (6,017) (9,514) 6.02.02 Increase in investments 0 (2,280) 6.02.03 Redemption of short-term investments 50,851 666,060 6.02.04 Purchase of short-term investments (117,438) (745,861) 6.03 Net cash from financing activities 61,645 103,139 6.03.01 Capital increase 132,265 167 6.03.02 Increase in loans, financing and debentures 51,787 210,330 6.03.03 Payment of loans, financing and debentures (173,571) (357,802) 6.03.06 Loan transactions with related parties (9,358) (155) 6.03.08 Disposal of treasury shares 148 0 6.03.10 Repurchase sahre program 60,374 0 6.03.12 Subscription and payment of common shares - 250,599 6.05 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (20,931) (14,366) 6.05.01 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 32,304 28,527 6.05.02 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 11,373 14,161 16 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FROM 01/01/2019 TO 06/30/2019 (in thousands of Brazilian reais) Capital reserves, Other Total Non stock options and Retained comprehensive Shareholders' controlling Total equity CODE DESCRIPTION Capital treasury shares Profit reserves earnings income equity interest Consolidated 5.01 Opening balance 2,521,319 278,401 - (2,308,403) - 491,317 1,847 493,191 5.03 Opening adjusted balance 2,521,319 278,401 - (2,308,403) - 491,317 1,847 493,191 5.04 Capital transactions with shareholders 132,265 10,610 - (1,560) - 141,315 - 141,315 5.04.01 Capital increase 132,265 - - - - 132,265 - 132,265 5.04.03 Stock option plan - 294 - - - 294 - 294 5.04.05 Treasury shares sold - 141 - 7 - 148 - 148 5.04.08 Treasury shares cancelled - 5,747 - (5,747) - - - - 5.04.09 Treasury shares reissued - (20,671) - 20,671 - - - - 5.04.10 Share repurchase program - 25,099 - (16,491) - 8,608 - 8,608 5.05 Total of comprehensive income (loss) - - - (59,078) - (59,078) 2 (59,076) 5.05.01 Net income (loss) for the period - - - (59,078) - (59,078) 2 (59,076) 5.06 Reserves - - - - - - (77) (77) 5.06.01 Constitution of reserves - - - - - - (77) (77) 5.07 Closing balance 2,653,584 289,011 - (2,369,041) - 573,554 1,799 575,353 17 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FROM 01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018 (in thousands of Brazilian reais) Capital reserves, Other Total Non stock options and Retained comprehensive Shareholders' controlling Total equity CODE DESCRIPTION Capital treasury shares Profit reserves earnings income equity interest Consolidated 5.01 Opening balance 2,521,152 56,359 - (1,866,289) - 711,222 3,847 715,069 5.03 Opening adjusted balance 2,521,152 56,359 - (1,866,289) - 711,222 3,847 715,069 5.04 Capital transactions with shareholders 167 252,537 - (160) - 252,544 - 252,544 5.04.01 Capital increase 167 250,599 - - - 250,766 - 250,766 5.04.03 Stock option plan - 1,777 - - - 1,777 - 1,777 5.04.05 Treasury shares sold - 161 - (160) - 1 - 1 5.05 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - - (78,475) - (78,475) (1,225) (79,700) 5.05.01 Net income (loss) for the period - - - (78,475) - (78,475) (1,225) (79,700) 5.07 Closing balance 2,521,319 308,896 - (1,944,924) - 885,291 2,622 887,913 18 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF VALUE ADDED (in thousands of Brazilian Reais) PREVIOUS YEAR YEAR TO DATE TO DATE 01/01/2019 to 01/01/2018 to CODE DESCRIPTION 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 7.01 Revenue 211,096 563,951 7.01.01 Real estate development, sales and services 199,322 552,588 7.01.04 Allowance for doubtful accounts 11,774 11,363 7.02 Inputs acquired from third parties (179,957) (415,900) 7.02.01 Cost of sales and/or services (128,454) (345,569) 7.02.02 Materials, energy, outsourced labor and other (51,503) (70,331) 7.03 Gross value added 31,139 148,051 7.04 Retentions (8,516) (9,125) 7.04.01 Depreciation and amortization (8,516) (9,125) 7.05 Net value added produced by the Company 22,623 138,926 7.06 Value added received through transfer 10,518 (1,435) 7.06.01 Income from equity method investments 1,784 (10,516) 7.06.02 Financial income 8,734 9,081 7.07 Total value added to be distributed 33,141 137,491 7.08 Value added distribution 33,141 137,491 7.08.01 Personnel and payroll charges 16,041 39,362 7.08.01.01 Direct remuneration 16,041 39,362 7.08.02 Taxes and contributions 20,708 57,626 7.08.02.01 Federal 20,708 57,626 7.08.03 Compensation - Interest 55,470 118,978 7.08.03.01 Interest 52,370 115,927 7.08.03.02 Rent 3,100 3,051 7.08.04 Compensation - Company capital (59,078) (78,475) 7.08.04.03 Net income (retained losses) (59,078) (78,475) 19 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE- São Paulo, August 14, 2019 - Gafisa S.A. +55 (11) 3137-8076 (Brazil) Code: Gafisa 10:00 a.m. US EST In English (simultaneous translation from Portuguese) +1 786 209-1795 (USA) Code: Gafisa Webcast: www.gafisa.com.br/ri Replay: +55 (11) 3137-8031 Portuguese: 8875| #270 English: 8876| #732 Shares GFSA3 - B3 GFASY - OTC Total outstanding shares: 71,031,8761Average Daily Traded Volume (2Q19): 2,088,185 shares. (1) including 3,331,542 treasury shares. GAFISA ANNOUNCES 2Q19 RESULTS 120 days building the New Gafisa We assumed management of the Company at the end of March this year. Since then, we have been working diligently to deliver quality results in the context of the real estate market upturn in Brazil while adhering to guidelines set by shareholders and the Board of Directors: Capitalization: (i) The first tranche of capital increase was concluded by issuing 26,273,962 new shares and raising R$132 million; (ii) The Board of Directors is discussing the second tranche of capital increase; (iii) The Company's valuation study to support offer pricing is underway and; (iv) Proposal to raise up to US$150 million, which can be placed in the domestic or international market, was approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 23, 2019. Management: We are (i) hiring a new team of executives with broad experience in the real estate market and; (ii) horizontalizing management by bringing in innovative, young-minded new talent as well as by integrating teams and divisions. Governance:New members with a great deal of experience in the turnaround process have been elected to form the Board of Directors. Management-supporting committees were maintained. Operational:(i) After capitalization, construction work resumed at an appropriate pace, ensuring all projects are executed in line with Gafisa's high quality standards; (ii) the sales division is being restructured; (iii) measures were adopted to generate liquidity of court deposits; (iv) hired consulting firm Falconi to review processes and optimize expenditures in the short-term. Quality:The annual quality audit concluded with the recommendation that certificates be maintained. This evidences that the Company successfully complies with all regulations, laws, and standards while ensuring the quality of its products and services. In addition, Gafisa continues apt to observe the financial institution's requirements. Financial:(i) Operational and financial liabilities are being renegotiated and rescheduled; (ii) projects launched by holding migrate to SPEs in order to enable fundraising via SFH (Brazilian Housing System), ensuring that the Company balance sheet is structured in accordance with the best and most transparent practices in the sector. Strategic: The company has hired Bain & Company to develop a medium and long-term strategic plan that combines strategic and tactical actions. 20 In the international scenario, the relisting process at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has been analyzed, concluding that we strive to provide greater visibility to the Company and access to new markets. This 120-day period involved hard work, dedication, discipline, and transparency. We are greatly pleased to report that the Company is breaking new grounds throughout its entire ecosystem. These results reflect that we are heading in the right direction-and position us to broaden our horizons. Although an arduous journey, we possess the energy and resources necessary to achieve our goals. Roberto Luz Portella Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer 21 OPERATIONAL RESULTS Table 1 - Operational Performance (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q (%) 2Q18 Y/Y (%) 6M19 6M18 Y/Y (%) Launches - - - 399,875 -100.0% - 538,590 -100.0% Gross Sales 87,893 91,270 -3.7% 405,858 -78.3% 179,163 699,318 -74.4% Dissolutions (31,672) (41,363) -23.4% (59,912) -47.1% (73,035) (117,614) -37.9% Pre-sales 56,221 49,907 12.7% 345,946 -83.7% 106,128 581,704 -81.8% Speed of Sales (SoS) 5.0% 4.3% 0.7 p.p. 19.9% -14.9 p.p. 9.1% 17.2% -8.1 p.p. Delivered PSV 91,317 80,079 14.0% 300,991 -69.7% 171,396 300,991 -43.1% Table 2 - Financial Performance (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q (%) 2Q186 Y/Y (%) 6M19 6M186 Y/Y (%) Net Revenue 99,659 95,421 4.4% 281,930 -64.7% 195,080 515,878 -62.2% Adjusted Gross Profit¹ 48,862 17,764 175.1% 108,768 -55.1% 66,626 170,309 -60.9% Adjusted Gross Margin¹ 49.0% 18.6% 30.4 p.p. 38.6% 10.4 p.p. 34.2% 33.0% 1.2 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA² 13,923 (23,006) -160.5% 33,566 -58.5% (9,083) 39,217 -123.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin² 14.0% -24.1% 38.1 p.p. 11.9% 2.1 p.p. -4.7% 7.6% -12.3 p.p. Net Income (12,724) (46,354) -72.6% (24,957) -49.0% (59,078) (78,475) -24.7% Revenue Backlog 506,418 533,503 -5.1% 701,634 -27.8% 506,418 701,634 -27.8% Backlog Results3 4 177,847 193,016 -7.9% 262,828 -32.3% 177,847 262,828 -32.3% Backlog Results Margin4 5 35.1% 36.2% -1.1 p.p. 37.5% -2.4 p.p. 35.1% 37.5% -2.4 p.p. Net Debt 587,898 727,104 -19.1% 751,873 -21.8% 587,898 751,873 -21.8% Cash and Cash 182,817 63,068 189.9% 212,897 -14.1% 182,817 212,897 -14.1% Equivalents5 Equity + Minority 575,353 449,455 28.0% 887,913 -35.2% 575,353 887,913 -35.2% Shareholders (Net Debt, - Proj. Fin.) / 21.9% 51.1% -29.2 p.p. 17.7% 4.2 p.p. 21.9% 17.7% 4.2 p.p. (Equity + Minority) ¹ Adjusted by capitalized interest. ² Adjusted by capitalized interest with stock option plan (non-cash) and minority shareholders. Backlog results net of PIS/COFINS taxes (3.65%), excluding the impact of the PVA (Present Value Adjustment) method according to Law No. 11.638 .

4 Backlog results comprise the projects restricted by acondition precedent . 5 Cash and cash-equivalents and marketable securities.

6 Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. 22 Launches During the first half of the year, Gafisa concentrated on the sales process and inventory monetization. Our current focus is on regaining market and consumer confidence, ensuring the economic feasibility of projects, and restoring delivery schedules before resuming launch cycle. Launches (R$ million) 464 400 90 139 71 119 - - - 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2017: R$554 MM 2018: R$729 MM Sales Gross sales totaled R$87.9 million in 2Q19, down 3.7% q-o-q and 78.3% y-o-y. The y-o-y variation is due to a higher volume of launches during the second quarter of 2018 (R$400 million) besides the Company's restructuring process, which also affected sales performance in the first half. In the first 6 months of 2019, gross sales totaled R$179.2 million. Dissolutions reached R$31.7 million in 2Q19, 23.4% lower than in 1Q19, despite higher a delivered PSV volume of 14%. Year-on-year, dissolutions tumbled 47.1%. Our task force is in charge of negotiations to customers, aiming to consolidate a downward trend of dissolution volume. The graph below shows the evolution of dissolution volume over the past 2 years, evidencing a consistent downward trend. Dissolutions (R$ millions) 114 95 84 58 60 52 58 41 32 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2017: R$412 MM 2018: R$228 MM 2019: R$73 MM¹ ¹ Reflects year-to-date. 23 Net pre-sales totaled R$56.2 million in 2Q19, 12.7% higher than in 1Q19. In 6M19, net pre-sales came to R$106.1 million. Breakdown of Net Sales 2Q19 (%) Net Pre-Sales (R$ million) 354 346 38,1% 236 61,9% 127 122 136 95 50 56 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Inventory under Construction Inventory Concluded 2017: R$720 MM 2018: R$813 MM 2019: R$106 MM¹ ¹ Reflects LTM. Sales Over Supply (SoS) SoS was 5.0% in 2Q19, 70 bps higher than in 1Q19. SoS L12M Quarterly SoS 36,8% 37,6% 32,0% 37,5% 43,1% 38,9% 39,9% 35,8% 18,3% 19,9% 24,1% 14,4% 7,9% 9,4% 7,4% 7,2% 5,0% 4,3% 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Inventory (Property for Sale) Inventory at market value totaled R$1.063 billion in 2Q19, down 5.4% q-o-q. Table 3 - Inventory at Market Value 1Q19 x 2Q19 (R$ 000) Inventories Launches Dissolutions Gross Sales Adjustments¹ Inventories Q/Q(%) 1Q19 2Q19 São Paulo 917,439 - 22,144 (76,916) (3,111) 859,554 -6.3% Rio de Janeiro 136,453 - 4,511 (6,433) 3,665 138,196 1.3% Other Markets 69,681 - 5,018 (4,544) (5,216) 64,939 -6.8% Total 1,123,573 - 31,672 (87,893) (4,663) 1,062,689 -5.4% Adjustments in the period reflect the updates related to the project scope, launch date, and pricing . Inventory turnover LTM increased from 21 months in 1Q19 to 38 months in 2Q19 due to lower sales volume in the last 4 quarters. 24 Inventory Turnover LTM 33 34 38 29 25 23 21 21 20 20 19 16 18 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Approximately 68% of inventory is composed of residential units located in the state of São Paulo, which have higher liquidity than commercial and residential units in other regions. We are poised to seize opportunities that develop with Brazil's economic upswing, positioning us to recover the level of inventory turnover LTM historically recorded. Table 4 - Inventory at Market Value - Financial Progress - POC - (R$ 000) Not Up to 30% built 30% to 70% More than 70% Finished Total 2Q19 Initiated built built Units São Paulo - - 461,800 150,456 247,299 859,554 Rio de Janeiro - - - - 138,196 138,196 Other Markets - - 13,201 - 51,737 64,939 Total - - 475,001 150,456 437,232 1,062,689 * % POC does not necessarily reveal the status of construction works, but the project's financial progress. Table 5 - Inventory at Market Value- Commercial x Residential Breakdown (R$ 000) GFSA Inventory % Residential Commercial Total São Paulo 721,448 138,107 859,554 Rio de Janeiro 31,065 107,131 138,196 Others 64,939 - 64,939 Total 817,451 245,238 1,062,689 Delivered Projects and Transfer In 2Q19, Gafisa delivered the project Choice Santo Amaro, totaling 227 units, net of swap, with a PSV totaling R$91.3 million, net of brokerage. Currently, Gafisa manages the construction of 13 projects, and work on 4 more projects will start this year. All projects will be delivered in accordance with Gafisa quality standards. Table 6 - Deliveries Project Delivery Launch Date Location % Share Units PSV R$000² Date 100%¹ Like Aclimação Feb/19 Mar/16 São Paulo/SP 100% 136 80,079 Choice Santo Amaro May/19 Jun/16 São Paulo/SP 100% 227 91,317 Total 2Q19 227 91,317 Total 2019 363 171,396 Number of units corresponding to a 100% share in projects, net of swaps; ² PSV = Potential Sales Value of units, net of brokerage and swap. 25 The PSV transferred in 2Q19 totaled R$44.2 million, down 31.8% q-o-q. This decline appears because an approximate PSV of R$239 million was delivered in 4Q18 (Hermann Jr, Barra Vista, and Scena Alto da Lapa), while the transfer occurred in 1Q19. By contrast, in 6M19, only 2 projects were delivered, totaling R$171.4 million: the project Choice Santo Amaro, with an approximate PSV of R$91.3 million, delivered at the end of May and with higher transfer volume foreseen for the third quarter of 2019. In the first 6 months of 2019, PSV transferred totaled R$109 million, down 45.4% from 6M18. Table 7 - Transfer and Delivery - (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q (%) 2Q18 Y/Y (%) 6M19 6M18 Y/Y (%) PSV Transferred¹ 44,202 64,821 -31.8% 140,505 -68.5% 109,023 199,503 -45.4% Delivered Projects 1 1 0.0% 5 -80.0% 2 5 -60.0% Delivery Units² 227 136 66.9% 1,025 -77.9% 363 1,025 -64.6% Delivered PSV³ 91,317 80,079 14.0% 300,991 -69.7% 171,396 300,991 -43.1% PSV transferred refers to the effective cash inflow from units transferred to financial institutions;

Number of units corresponding to a 100% share in projects, net of swaps; ³ PSV = Potential Sales Value of units, net of brokerage and swap. Landbank With an estimated PSV of R$3.81 billion, the Company's landbank represents 33 projects/phases, totaling 6,751 units. Approximately 70% of land was acquired through swaps, most of it located in the city of São Paulo. Table 8 - Landbank (R$ 000) PSV % Swap Total ² % Swap Units % Swap Financial Potential Units Potential Units Total (% Gafisa) ¹ (% Gafisa) ³ São Paulo 2,470,906 79.8% 71.6% 8.2% 4,947 5,307 Rio de Janeiro 748,745 60.1% 60.1% 0.0% 755 892 Others 594,327 30.0% 30.0% 0.0% 1,050 1,320 Total 3,813,979 69.8% 66.2% 3.6% 6,751 7,519 ¹ The PSV (% Gafisa) reported is net of swap and brokerage fee. The swap percentage is measured compared to the historical cost of land acquisition . Potential units are net of swap and refer to the Gafisa's and/or its partners' interest in the project . Table 9 - Changes in the Landbank (2Q19 x 1Q19 - R$ 000) Initial Landbank Land Launches Dissolutions Adjustments Final Landbank Acquisition São Paulo 2,486,753 - - - (15,847) 2,470,906 Rio de Janeiro 748,745 - - - - 748,745 Others 594,327 - - - - 594,327 Total 3,829,825 - - - (15,847) 3,813,979 * The amounts reported are net swap and brokerage. 26 FINANCIAL RESULTS Revenue Net revenue totaled R$99.7 million in 2Q19, up 4.4% from 1Q19, driven by higher net pre-sales volume and the cancelation of suspension clause related to project Scena Tatuapé, launched in 3Q18, generated R$15.5 million in revenue this quarter. Table 10 - Revenue Recognition (R$ 000) 2Q19 2Q18 Launches Pre-Sales % Revenue % Revenue Pre-Sales % Revenue¹ % Revenue Sales Sales 2018 -2,276 -4.0% 21,630 21.7% 232,403 67.2% 68,242 24.2% 2017 1,658 3.0% 12,650 12.7% 20,777 6.0% 9,918 3.5% 2016 33,694 59.9% 44,403 44.5% 24,171 7.0% 25,034 8.9% 2015 19,696 35.0% 22,583 22.7% 33,323 9.6% 148,275 52.6% <2014 3,449 6.1% (1,606) -1.6% 35,271 10.2% 30,461 10.8% Total 56,221 100% 99,659 100.0% 345,946 100% 281,930 100.0% ¹Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. Gross Profit & Margin Gafisa's adjusted gross profit came to R$48.9 million in 2Q19 versus R$17.8 million in 1Q19 and R$108.8 million in 2Q18. The adjusted gross margin stood at 49.0%, up 3040 bps from 1Q19. Note that this significant increase q-o-q is mainly due to the sale of units with higher margin and a review of 2 landbank projects, which resulted in a reversal of impairment of referred landbank in the amount of R$16.7 million. Table 11 - Gross Margin (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q(%) 2Q18² Y/Y (%) 6M19 6M18² Y/Y (%) Net Revenue 99,659 95,421 4.4% 281,930 -64.7% 195,080 515,878 -62.2% Gross Profit 36,971 6,447 473.5% 77,226 -52.1% 43,418 102,495 -57.6% Gross Margin 37.1% 6.8% 30,3 p.p. 27.4% 9.7 p.p. 22.3% 19.9% 2.4 p.p. (-) Financial Costs (11,891) (11,317) 5.1% (31,542) -62.3% (23,208) (67,814) -65.8% Adjusted Gross Profit ¹ 48,862 17,764 175.1% 108,768 -55.1% 66,626 170,309 -60.9% Adjusted Gross Margin ¹ 49.0% 18.6% 30.4 p.p. 38.6% 10.4 p.p. 34.2% 33.0% 1.2 p.p. ¹ Adjusted by capitalized interests. ² Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A) In 2Q19, selling, general and administrative expenses totaled R$14.4 million, 70.7% below 2Q18. As a result of the new Gafisa's due diligence policy and its new, effective structural model, selling expenses tumbled 53.7% to R$3.0 million from 1Q19, mainly reflecting lower marketing, condominium, and IPTU (Urban Property Tax) expenses. In 6M19, selling expenses fell to R$9.5 million, 81.8% lower than the same period last year. General and administrative expenses totaled R$11.3 million, down 45.6% from 2Q18 due to (i) a R$5.2 million reduction in headcount y-o-y; (ii) a review of services and IT agreements that saved approximately R$1.1 million; and (iii) the relocation of our headquarters, which reduced rental and 27 condominium expenses by nearly 30%. The variation quarter-on-quarter is explained by a reversal of provision of stock options (approximately R$2.5 million) in 1Q19. Table 12 - SG&A Expenses (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q(%) 2Q18 Y/Y (%) 6M19 6M18 Y/Y (%) Selling Expenses (3,011) (6,502) -53.7% (28,110) -89.3% (9,513) (52,389) -81.8% G&A Expenses (11,340) (7,900) 43.5% (20,845) -45.6% (19,240) (39,541) -51.3% Total SG&A Expenses (14,351) (14,402) -0.4% (48,955) -70.7% (28,753) (91,930) -68.7% Other Operating Income/Expenses came to R$23.6 million in 2Q19, up 33.4% from 2Q18 due to a 49.5% increase in litigation expenses y-o-y. It is worth noting that this provision is diffuse, with key contingencies deriving from i) delayed construction of previous projects and; ii) defects in building units delivered between 2010 and 2012. All legal proceedings have been audited, and a policy of settlements has been elaborated to clear obligations and reduce Company liability. Table 13 - Other Operating Income/Expenses (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q(%) 2Q18 Y/Y (%) 6M19 6M18 Y/Y (%) Litigation Expenses (23,544) (22,225) 5.9% (15,747) 49.5% (45,769) (27,523) 66.3% Other (98) (1) 9,700% (1,972) -95.0% (99) (2,401) -95.9% Total (23,642) (22,226) 6.4% (17,719) 33.4% (45,868) (29,924) 53.3% Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$13.9 million in 2Q19 versus a negative R$23 million in 1Q19. Table 14 - Adjusted EBITDA (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q(%) 2Q18² Y/Y (%) 6M19 6M18² Y/Y (%) Net Income (Loss) (12,724) (46,354) -72.6% (24,957) -49.0% (59,078) (78,475) -24.7% (+) Financial Results 10,469 9,959 5.1% 19,082 -45.1% 20,428 39,032 -47.7% (+) Income Tax / Social Contribution 309 404 -23.5% 1,432 -78.4% 713 1,664 -57.2% (+) Depreciation and Amortization 4,143 4,373 -5.3% 5,140 -19.4% 8,516 9,125 -6.7% (+) Capitalized Interest 11,891 11,317 5.1% 31,542 -62.3% 23,208 67,814 -65.8% (+) Expenses w/ Stock Option Plan (412) (2,460) -83.3% 1,369 -130.1% (2,872) 1,278 -324.7% (+) Minority Shareholders 247 (245) -200.8% (42) -688.1% 2 (1,221) -100.2% Adjusted EBITDA¹ 13,923 (23,006) -160.5% 33,566 -58.5% (9,083) 39,217 -123.2% Adjusted by capitalized interests, with stock option plan (non-cash) and minority shareholders. ² Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. Financial Results In 2Q19, financial results totaled R$5.4 million, up 59.6% and 43.7% from 1Q19 and 2Q18, respectively, reflecting a higher balance of cash and cash equivalents q-o-q and more prudent investments compared to the previous year. Financial expenses declined 30.6% to R$15.8 million in 2Q19 due to lower interest rates on funding in view of a lower level of indebtedness y-o-y. 28 In 2Q19, the net financial result was negative at approximately R$10.5 million versus a net loss of R$10.0 million in 1Q19 and R$19.1 million in 2Q18. Net Result 2Q19 recorded a negative adjusted net result of R$12.7 million compared to a net loss of R$46.4 million and R$24.9 million in 1Q19 and 2Q18, respectively, already reflecting the efficiency gains of actions implemented by our new management. Table 15 - Net Result (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q(%) 2Q18³ Y/Y (%) 6M19 6M18³ Y/Y (%) Net Result 99,659 95,421 4.4% 281,930 -64.7% 195,080 515,878 -62.2% Gross Result 36,971 6,447 473.5% 77,226 -52.1% 43,418 102,495 -57.6% Gross Margin 37.1% 6.8% 30.3 p.p. 27.4% 9.7 p.p. 22.3% 19.9% 2.4 p.p. (-) Financial Cost (11,891) (11,317) 5.1% (31,542) -62.3% (23,208) (67,814) -65.8% Adjusted Gross Result¹ 48,862 17,764 175.1% 108,768 -55.1% 66,626 170,309 -60.9% Adjusted Gross Margin¹ 49.0% 18.6% 30.4 p.p. 38.6% 10.4 p.p. 34.2% 33.0% 1.2 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA² 13,923 (23,006) -160.5% 33,566 -58.5% (9,083) 39,217 -123.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin² 14.0% -24.1% 38.1 p.p. 11.9% 2.1 p.p. -4.7% 7.6% -12.3 p.p. Net Result (12,724) (46,354) -72.6% (24,957) -49.0% (59,078) (78,475) -24.7% Adjusted by capitalized interests. Adjusted by capitalized interests, with stock option plan (non-cash) and minority shareholders. ³ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. Revenue Backlog and Results In 2Q19, the balance of revenue backlog according to the PoC method totaled R$177.8 million, with a margin of 35.1% to be recognized. Table 16 - Backlog Results (REF) (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q(%) 2Q18 Y/Y (%) Revenue Backlog 506,418 533,503 -5.1% 701,634 -27.8% Backlog Costs (units sold) (328,571) (340,487) -3.5% (438,806) -25.1% Backlog Results 177,847 193,016 -7.9% 262,828 -32.3% Backlog Margin 35.1% 36.2% -1.1 p.p. 37.5% -2.4 p.p. Notes:Backlogresultsnet of PIS/COFINS taxes(3.65%) andexcludingthe impactofPVA (PresentValueAdjustment)methodaccordingto Law No. 11.638. Backlog results comprise the projects restricted by acondition precedent. 29 BALANCE SHEET Cash and Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities On June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled R$182.8 million. Receivables At the end of 2Q19, total accounts receivable totaled R$1.09 billion, down 5.1% from 1Q19. Of this amount, an estimated R$474.8 million is expected to be paid in 2019, which will account for a significant portion of the Company's new balance sheet. Table 17 - Total Receivables (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q(%) 2Q18¹ Y/Y (%) Receivables from developments - Backlog 525,602 553,713 -5.1% 728,214 -27.8% Receivables from PoC - ST (on balance sheet) 449,356 475,820 -5.6% 562,072 -20.1% Receivables from PoC - LT (on balance sheet) 116,835 120,614 -3.1% 195,199 -40.1% Total 1,091,793 1,150,147 -5.1% 1,485,485 -26.5% ¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. Notes: ST - Short term | LT-Long term | PoC - Percentage of Completion Method. Receivables from developments: Accounts receivable not yet recognized according to PoC and BRGAAP. Receivables from PoC: Accounts receivable already recognized according to PoC and BRGAAP. Table 18 - Receivables Schedule (R$ 000) Total 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 - and after Receivables Backlog 525,602 232,969 172,374 110,957 2,460 6,842 Receivables from PoC 566,191 241,854 218,021 97,839 2,237 6,240 Total 1,091,793 474,823 390,395 208,796 4,697 13,082 Cash Generation The Company ended the second quarter of 2019 with a positive cash generation of R$6.9 million, excluding the effect of a R$132.3 million capital increase. It is worth mentioning that this was the third consecutive quarter of cash generation, a result of disciplined expense management. Table 19 - Cash Generation (R$ 000) 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Availabilities 1 137,160 63,068 182,817 Change in Availabilities (1) (57,285) (74,092) 119,749 Total Debt + Investors Obligations 889,413 790,172 770,715 Change in Total Debt + Investors Obligations (2) (70,931) (99,241) (19,457) Capital Increase (3) - - 132,266 Cash Generation in the Period (1) - (2) - (3) 13,646 25,149 6,940 Final Accumulated Cash Generation² (45,583) 25,149 32,089 Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Reflects year-to-date. 30 Liquidity In 2Q19, Net Debt/Shareholders' Equity ratio stood at 102.2%, an effect not only of the R$132.3 million capital increase but also due diligence with respect to the Company's funds. Excluding project finance, the Net Debt/Shareholders' Equity ratio stood at 21.9%. Net debt in 2Q19 totaled R$587.9 million, down 21.8% y-o-y. Table 20 - Debt and Investor Obligations (R$ 000) 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q(%) 2Q18 Y/Y (%) Debentures - Working Capital (A) 245,086 249,242 -1.7% 223,663 9.6% Project Financing SFH - (B) 461,640 497,307 -7.2% 594,917 -22.4% Working Capital (C) 54,376 43,623 24.6% 146,190 -62.8% Other Operations (D) 9,613 - - - - Total Debt (A)+(B)+(C)= (E) 770,715 790,172 -2.5% 964,770 -20.1% Cash and Availabilities ¹ (F) 182,817 63,068 189.9% 212,897 -14.1% Net Debt (E)-(F) = (G) 587,898 727,104 -19.1% 751,873 -21.8% Equity + Minority Shareholders (H) 575,353 449,455 28.0% 887,913 -35.2% (Net Debt) / (Equity) (G)/(H) = (I) 102.2% 161.8% -59.6 p.p. 84.7% 17.5 p.p. (Net Debt - Proj. Fin.) / Equity ((G)-(B))/(H) = (J) 21.9% 51.1% -29.2 p.p. 17.7% 4.2 p.p. ¹ Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. The Company ended 2Q19 with R$266.4 million indebtedness due this year, or 34.6% of total debt. On June 30, 2019, the consolidated debt average cost was 1150% bps or 179.7% of CDI. We also emphasize that during 2Q19, the Company amortized nearly R$53.6 million of the principal balance of our contracted debt. Table 21 - Debt Maturity (R$ 000) Average cost (p.a.) Total Until Dec/19 Until Dec/20 Until Dec/21 Until Dec/22 Debentures - Working Capital (A) CDI + 3% / CDI + 3.75% / CDI + 245,086 41,387 160,468 41,644 1,587 5.25% / IPCA + 8.37% Project Financing SFH (B) TR + 8.30% a 14.19% / 12.87% / 461,640 225,020 174,315 62,305 - 143% CDI Working Capital (C) 135% CDI / CDI + 2.5% / CDI + 54,376 11 2,116 48,489 3,760 3.70% / CDI + 4.25% / 19.56% Other Operations (D) 9,613 9,613 - - - Total Debt (A)+(B)+(C) = (E) 770,715 266,418 336,899 152,438 5,347 % of Total Maturity per period 34.6% 43.7% 19.8% 0.7% Project debt maturing as % of total debt (B)/ (E) 84.5% 51.7% 40.9% 0.0% Corporate debt maturing as % of total debt ((A)+(C))/ (E) 19.1% 48.3% 59.1% 100.0% Ratio Corporate Debt / Mortgage 40% / 60% 31 São Paulo, August 14, 2019 Alphaville Urbanismo SA released its results for the second quarter of 2019. Financial Results In 2Q19, net revenue came to R$21 million and net loss totaled R$232 million. 2Q19 2Q18 2Q19 vs. 2Q18 6M19 6M18 6M19 vs 6M18 Net Revenue 21 20 5% -2 106 -102% Net Income -232 -198 17% -417 -290 44% It is worth mentioning that Gafisa discontinued recognizing its share in future losses after reducing the accounting balance of its 30% stake in Alphaville's share capital to 0. For further information, please contact our Investor Relations team at ri@alphaville.com.br or +55 11 3038- 7131. 32 Consolidated Income Statement 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q (%) 2Q18¹ Y/Y (%) 6M19 6M18¹ Y/Y (%) Net Revenue 99,659 95,421 4.4% 281,930 -64.7% 195,080 515,878 -62.2% Operating Costs (62,688) (88,974) -29.5% (204,704) -69.4% (151,662) (413,383) -63.3% Gross Profit 36,971 6,447 473.5% 77,226 -52.1% 43,418 102,495 -57.6% Gross Margin 37.1% 6.8% 30.3 p.p. 27.4% 9.7 p.p. 22.3% 19.9% 2.4 p.p. Operating Expenses (38,670) (42,683) -9.4% (81,711) -52.7% (81,353) (141,495) -42.5% Selling Expenses (3,011) (6,502) -53.7% (28,110) -89.3% (9,513) (52,389) -81.8% General and Administrative (11,340) (7,900) 43.5% (20,845) -45.6% (19,240) (39,541) -51.3% Expenses Other Operating (23,642) (22,226) 6.4% (17,719) 33.4% (45,868) (29,924) 53.3% Revenue/Expenses Depreciation and (4,143) (4,373) -5.3% (5,140) -19.4% (8,516) (9,125) -6.7% Amortization Equity Income 3,466 (1,682) -306.1% (9,897) -135.0% 1,784 (10,516) -117.0% Operational Result (1,699) (36,236) -95.3% (4,485) -62.1% (37,935) (39,000) -2.7% Financial Income 5,369 3,365 59.6% 3,737 43.7% 8,734 9,081 -3.8% Financial Expenses (15,838) (13,324) 18.9% (22,819) -30.6% (29,162) (48,113) -39.4% Net Income Before (12,168) (46,195) -73.7% (23,567) -48.4% (58,363) (78,032) -25.2% Taxes on Income Income Tax and (309) (404) -23.5% (1,432) -78.4% (713) (1,664) -57.2% Social Contribution Net Income After (12,477) (46,599) -73.2% (24,999) -50.1% (59,076) (79,696) -25.9% Taxes on Income Minority 247 (245) -200.8% (42) -688.1% 2 (1,221) -100.2% Shareholders Net Income (12,724) (46,354) -72.6% (24,957) -49.0% (59,078) (78,475) -24.7% ¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. 33 Consolidated Balance Sheet 2Q19 1Q19 Q/Q (%) 2Q18¹ Y/Y (%) Current Assets Cash and Cash equivalents 11,373 12,402 -8.3% 14,161 -19.7% Securities 171,444 50,666 238.4% 198,736 -13.7% Receivables from clients 449,356 475,820 -5.6% 472,539 -4.9% Properties for sale 807,992 819,458 -1.4% 892,101 -9.4% Other accounts receivable 133,061 107,370 23.9% 104,086 27.8% Prepaid expenses and other 2,318 2,466 -6.0% 4,125 -43.8% Land for sale 38,681 38,682 0.0% 34,212 13.1% Subtotal 1,614,225 1,506,864 7.1% 1,719,960 -6.1% Long-term Assets Receivables from clients 116,835 120,614 -3.1% 195,199 -40.1% Properties for sale 218,616 228,228 -4.2% 370,192 -40.9% Other 125,705 123,755 1.6% 114,656 9.6% Subtotal 461,156 472,597 -2.4% 680,047 -32.2% Intangible. Property and Equipment 29,344 32,270 -9.1% 41,011 -28.4% Investments 302,797 309,668 -2.2% 466,987 -35.2% Total Assets 2,407,522 2,321,399 3.7% 2,908,005 -17.2% Current Liabilities Loans and financing 332,693 307,555 8.2% 255,144 30.4% Debentures 170,955 133,636 27.9% 21,875 681.5% Obligations for purchase of land advances 96,979 114,237 -15.1% 148,536 -34.7% from customers Material and service suppliers 161,722 115,114 40.5% 94,632 70.9% Taxes and contributions 60,359 57,445 5.1% 55,554 8.6% Other 372,617 436,573 -14.6% 344,033 8.3% Subtotal 1,195,325 1,164,560 2.6% 919,774 30.0% Long-term liabilities Loans and financings 192,936 233,375 -17.3% 485,963 -60.3% Debentures 74,131 115,606 -35.9% 201,788 -63.3% Obligations for Purchase of Land and 157,582 153,947 2.4% 182,723 -13.8% advances from customers Deferred taxes 49,372 49,372 0.0% 74,473 -33.7% Provision for Contingencies 119,559 103,604 15.4% 90,516 32.1% Other 43,264 51,480 -16.0% 64,855 -33.3% Subtotal 636,844 707,384 -10.0% 1,100,318 -42.1% Shareholders' Equity Shareholders' Equity 573,554 448,179 28.0% 885,291 -35.5% Minority Interest 1,799 1,276 41.0% 2,622 -31.4% Subtotal 575,353 449,455 28.0% 887,913 -35.2% Total liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 2,407,522 2,321,399 3.7% 2,908,005 -17.2% ¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. 34 Consolidated Cash Flow 2Q19 2Q18¹ 6M19 6M18¹ Net Income (Loss) before taxes (14.443) (23.569) (60.638) (78.032) Expenses/revenues that do not impact working capital 1.983 30.173 (670) 17.687 Depreciation and amortization 4.143 5.140 8.516 9.125 Impairment (17.011) (16.061) (28.219) (25.237) Expense with stock option plan (412) 1.369 (2.872) 1.278 Unrealized interest and fees, Net 2.882 3.563 3.086 7.344 Equity Income (3.466) 9.899 (1.784) 10.516 Provision for guarantee (1.444) (2.459) (1.782) (3.293) Provision for contingencies 13.305 15.306 35.530 26.833 Profit Sharing provision 500 1.273 500 2.504 Provision (reversal) for doubtful accounts 6.075 12.142 (12.464) (11.363) Gain / Loss of financial instruments - 1 - (20) Provision for fine due to construction work delay (2.589) - (1.181) - Clients 24.187 (61.143) 86.500 (92.202) Properties held for sale 38.090 61.555 130.479 161.167 Other accounts receivable (14.100) (7.117) (24.095) (11.626) Prepaid expenses and deferred sale selling expenses 148 1.011 350 1.410 Obligations on land property acquisitions (13.623) 53.569 (54.871) 22.425 Taxes and contributions 2.914 3.538 3.082 9.124 Suppliers 36.815 (3.450) 37.138 (3.340) Payroll, charges, and provision for bonuses (786) (129) (1.820) 365 Other accounts payable (46.393) (12.967) (142.994) (42.767) Related party operations 7.429 (3.188) 18.280 (8.457) Taxes paid (309) (1.432) (713) (1.664) Cash used in operating activities 21.912 36.851 (9.972) (25.910) Investment Activities - Acquisition of properties and equipment (5.674) (5.146) (6.017) (9.514) Capital contribution to parent company - (1.781) - (2.280) Redemption of securities, collaterals, and credits (29.322) 196.157 48.134 666.060 Investment in marketable securities and restricted credits (94.173) (213.609) (117.438) (745.861) Cash used in investment activities (129.169) (24.379) (72.604) (91.595) Funding Activities - - Related party contributions - - - - Increase in Addition of loans and financing 29.078 158.392 51.787 210.330 Amortization of loans and financing (51.417) (180.653) (173.571) (357.802) Assignment of credit receivables, Net - - - - Loan operations (9.400) 296 (9.358) (155) Sale of treasury shares - - 148 - Cash used in financing activities/ discontinued - - - - Proceeds from sale of treasury shares 5.702 - 60.374 - Capital Increase 132.265 - 132.265 167 Subscription and payment of common shares - - - 250.599 Net cash from financing activities 106.228 (21.965) 61.645 103.139 Beginning of the period 12.402 23.654 32.304 28.527 End of the period 11.373 14.161 11.373 14.161 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1.029) (9.493) (20.931) (14.366) ¹ Restatement due to the adoption of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. 35 This release contains forward-looking statements about business prospects, estimates for operating and financial results, and Gafisa's growth prospects. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund the Company's business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy, and the industry, among other factors; therefore, they are subject to change without prior notice. IR Contacts Telephone: +55 11 3025-9242 / 9474 E-mail: ri@gafisa.com.br IR Website: www.gafisa.com.br/ri Media Relations Fato Relevante Alcides Ferreira alcides.ferreira@agenciafr.com.br +55 11 2337-2086 +55 11 96169-2731 Edson Gushiken edson.gushiken@agenciafr.com.br +55 11 98171-5774 36 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 1. Operations Gafisa S.A. ("Gafisa" or "Company") is a publicly traded company with registered office at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, nº 1.830, conjunto comercial nº32, 3oandar, Bloco 2, in the city and state of São Paulo, Brazil, and began its operations in 1997 with the objectives of: (i) promoting and managing all forms of real estate ventures on its own behalf or for third parties (in the latter case, as construction company or proxy); (ii) selling and purchasing real estate properties; (iii) providing civil construction and civil engineering services; (iv) developing and implementing marketing strategies related to its own and third party real estate ventures; and (v) investing in other companies who share similar objectives. The Company has stocks traded at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (former BM&FBovespa), reporting its information to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On November 26, 2018, the Board of Directors approved the delisting of shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), aimed to perform the migration of the American Depositary Receipts (ADR) Program from Level 3 to Level 1, and the cancellation of the registry with the SEC. On December 7, 2018, Form25 was filed with the SEC, with copy to the NYSE, for voluntary delisting of the American Depositary Shares (ADSs), represented by the ADRs of the NYSE. The ADSs were delisted on the NYSE on December 17, 2018, and are currently traded Over the Counter (OTC). In the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 15, 2019, the measures taken for the voluntary delisting of the shares on the NYSE and changing the ADR program from Level 3 to Level 1 were rejected. The Company enters into real estate development projects with third parties through specific purpose partnerships ("Sociedades de Propósito Específico" or "SPEs") or through the formation of consortia and condominiums. Such companies significantly share the managerial and operating structures, and corporate, managerial and operating costs with the Company. The SPEs, condominiums and consortia operate solely in the real estate industry and are linked to specific ventures. Change in Shareholding Structure

On February 14, 2019, 14,600,000 shares held by the group of its majority shareholder, GWI Asset Management S.A., corresponding to a 33.67% stake in the Company, were auctioned. As a result of this auction, Planner Corretora de Valores S.A., by means of the investment funds it manages, started to hold 8,000,000 common shares, corresponding to 18.45% of total common shares issued by the Company. Increase in capital

On June 24, 2019, the Board of Directors ratified the increase in capital approved in its meeting held on April 15, 2019, by subscription and payment of 26,273,962 new common shares, of which 12,170,035 are new shares subscribed and paid-in by the shareholders who exercised their preemptive rights at the price of R$5.12, and 14,103,927 are new shares subscribed and paid-in by the shareholders who subscribed the remaining shares of the capital increase at the price of R$4.96, totaling R$62,311 and R$69,955, respectively. 37 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 2. Presentation of quarterly information and summary of significant accounting policies 2.1. Basis of presentation and preparation of individual and consolidated quarterly information On August 14, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors has approved these individual and consolidated quarterly information of the Company and authorized its disclosure. The Individual Quarterly Information (ITR) has been prepared in accordance with the Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) Technical Pronouncement (CPC) 21 (R1) - Interim Financial Reporting, and the consolidated Quarterly Information (ITR) has been prepared according to the Technical Pronouncement (CPC) 21 (R1) - Interim Financial Reporting and the International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). The aspects related to the transfer of control in the sale of real estate units follow the understanding of the company's management, aligned with that issued by the CVM in the Circular Letter /CVM/SNC/SEP 02/18 on the application of the Technical Pronouncement NBC TG 47 (IFRS 15), consistently with the rules issued by the CVM, applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR). Except for the changes described in Note 3, the quarterly information has been prepared using the same accounting practices, judgments, estimates and assumptions adopted in the presentation and preparation of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. Therefore, the corresponding quarterly information shall be read together with the financial statements as of December 31, 2018. The individual quarterly information of the Company is not considered in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), once it considers the capitalization of interest on qualifying assets of investees in the individual quarterly information of the Company. The quarterly information has been prepared on a going concern basis. Management periodically assesses the Company's ability to continue as going concern when preparing the quarterly information. All amounts reported in the accompanying quarterly information are in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated. The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 2.1 to the individual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2018. 38 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 2. Presentation of quarterly information and summary of significant accountingpolicies--Continued 2.1. Basis of presentation and preparation of individual and consolidated quarterly information --Continued 2.1.1. Consolidated quarterly information The accounting practices were uniformly adopted in all subsidiaries included in the consolidated quarterly information and the fiscal year of these companies is the same of the Company. See further details in Note 9. The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 2.1.1 to the individual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2018. 2.2. Restatement of Quarterly Information as of June 30, 2018 In line with the adoption of CPC 47 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers on January 1, 2017, for comparability purposes, the information on the statements of Profit or Loss and Added Value as of June 30, 2018 are being presented on the same base of the current period and its retrospective effects are shown below. The impact on the statements of change in equity is the same one shown in the statements of profit or loss. The statements of cash flows were restated, without showing, however, the changes in the total amounts of operating, investing and financing activities. Company Consolidated Originally Impact from Balances after Originally Impact from Balances after applying the applying the reported applying the reported applying the CPC 47 as of CPC 47 as of balances CPC 47 balances CPC 47 Statement of profit or loss 06/30/2018 06/30/2018 Net operating revenue 452,691 210 452,901 515,668 210 515,878 Operating costs (354,971) 6,599 (348,372) (419,982) 6,599 (413,383) Operating (expenses) / income (142,696) - (142,696) (141,495) - (141,495) Financial income (expense) (40,308) - (40,308) (39,032) - (39,032) Income tax and social contribution - - - (1,664) - (1,664) Profit from (loss on) continued operations (85,284) 6,809 (78,475) (86,505) 6,809 (79,696) Non-controlling interests - - - (1,221) - (1,221) Net profit (loss) for the year (85,284) 6,809 (78,475) (85,284) 6,809 (78,475) Statement of value added Net value added produced by the entity 164,110 6,809 170,919 132,117 6,809 138,926 Value added received as transfer (53,104) - (53,104) (1,435) - (1,435) Total value added to be distributed 111,006 6,809 117,815 130,682 6,809 137,491 39 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 3. New standards, changes and interpretation of standards issued and not yet adopted Beginning on January 1st, 2019, the following standard is in effect: The IFRS 16 - Leases (CPC 06 R2)

This standard replaces the previous lease standard, IAS 17/CPC 06 (R1) - Leases, and related interpretation, and establishes the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases for both parties to a contract, that is, the customers (lessees) and providers (lessors). Lessees are required to recognize a lease liability reflecting the future lease payments and a "right-of-use assets" for practically all lease contracts, except certain short-term leases and contracts of low-value assets. For lessors, the criteria for recognition and measurement of leases in the financial statements are substantially maintained. The impact of the first-time adoption on the opening balance as of January 1st, 2019 is as follows: Company Consolidated Impact from Balances after Impact from Balances after Originally applying the Originally applying the applying the applying the reported CPC 06 (R2) reported CPC 06 (R2) CPC 06 R2 CPC 06 R2 balances as of balances as of (Note10) (Note10) 01/01/2019 01/01/2019 Statement of financial position Assets Total current assets 1,367,727 - 1,367,727 1,683,371 - 1,683,371 Total non-current assets 1,852,040 4,457 1,856,497 842,909 4,457 847,366 Total Assets 3,219,767 4,457 3,224,224 2,526,280 4,457 2,530,737 Liabilities Total current liabilities 1,819,565 1,118 1,820,683 1,039,015 1,118 1,040,133 Total non-current liabilities 908,885 3,339 912,224 994,074 3,339 997,413 Total equity 491,317 - 491,317 493,191 - 493,191 Total liabilities and equity 3,219,767 4,457 3,224,224 2,526,280 4,457 2,530,737 The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 3 to the individual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2018. 40 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 4. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 4.1. Cash and cash equivalents Company Consolidated 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 Cash and banks 6,245 8,282 11,373 11,406 Government bonds (LFT) - 20,898 - 20,898 Total cash and cash equivalents (Note 20.i.d, 20.ii.a and 20.iii) 6,245 29,180 11,373 32,304 4.2. Short-term investments Company Consolidated 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 Fixed-income funds (a) 138,817 33,186 139,378 33,245 Equity securities (d) - 14,101 - 14,101 Securities purchased under resale agreements (b) 433 1,524 433 1,524 Bank certificates of deposit (c) 10,136 47,950 10,329 49,025 Restricted credits 20,919 6,066 21,304 6,961 Total short-term investments (Note 20.i.d, 20.ii.a and 20.iii) 170,305 102,827 171,444 104,856 Exclusive and open-end funds whose purpose is to invest in financial assets and/or fixed-income investment modalities that follow the fluctuations in interest rates in the interbank deposit market (CDI), by investing its funds mostly in investment fund shares and/or investment funds comprising investment fund shares. As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the IOF-exempt securities purchased under resale agreement include earned interests of 73% of Interbank Deposit Certificates (CDI). As of June 30, 2019, Certificates of Bank Deposit (CDBs) include interest earned through the statement of financial position's reporting date, ranging from 90% to 102.5% (from 90% to 101.2% in 2018) of Interbank Deposit Certificates (CDI). Equity securities are represented by investments in the shares of companies listed on Novo Mercado of B3, and which make up the IBrX index. These transactions were settled in the period ended February 8, 2019, and reported a gain of R$2,846. The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 4.2 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018. 5. Trade accounts receivable of development and services Company Consolidated 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 Real estate development and sales 567,971 650,535 644,255 737,291 ( - ) Allowance for expected credit losses (21,102) (18,159) (21,102) (18,159) ( - ) Allowance for cancelled contracts (68,131) (82,847) (68,131) (82,847) ( - ) Present value adjustments (10,678) (17,897) (11,814) (19,391) Services and construction and other receivables 13,076 15,346 22,983 25,115 Total trade accounts receivable of development and services (Note 20.i.d and 20.ii.a) 481,136 546,978 566,191 642,009 Current 376,323 391,557 449,356 467,992 Non-current 104,813 155,421 116,835 174,017 41 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 5. Trade accounts receivable of development and services --Continued The current and non-current portions fall due as follows: Company Consolidated Maturity 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 Past due: Up to 90 days 93,245 46,777 115,458 64,177 From 91 to 180 days 30,901 20,716 36,971 21,832 Over 180 days 78,858 71,384 103,537 90,818 203,004 138,877 255,966 176,827 Maturity: 2019 76,907 357,216 72,607 396,266 2020 203,251 107,945 229,592 118,400 2021 88,880 55,922 99,388 64,392 2022 2,439 1,568 2,623 1,727 2023 onwards 6,566 4,353 7,062 4,794 378,043 527,004 411,272 585,579 ( - ) Present value adjustment (10,678) (17,897) (11,814) (19,391) ( - ) Allowance for expected credit losses and cancelled contracts (89,233) (101,006) (89,233) (101,006) 481,136 546,978 566,191 642,009 During the period ended June 30, 2019, the changes in the allowance for doubtful accounts are summarized as follows: Receivables Properties for sale (Note 6) Balance at December 31, 2018 (101,006) 83,842 Additions (Note 22) (3,049) - Write-offs / Reversals (Note 22) 14,822 (13,443) Balance at June 30, 2019 (89,233) 70,399 The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 5 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018. 42 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 6. Properties for sale Company Consolidated 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 Land 326,744 293,626 436,853 403,524 ( - ) Provision for loss on realization of land (79,946) (96,972) (79,946) (96,972) ( - ) Present value adjustment (7,561) (14,416) (7,622) (14,570) Property under construction(Note 29) 261,108 327,980 337,471 403,732 Completed units 287,940 316,973 336,257 377,477 ( - ) Provision for loss on realization of properties under construction and completed units (65,279) (66,106) (66,804) (67,632) Allowance for cancelled contracts 70,399 83,842 70,399 83,842 Total properties for sale 793,405 844,972 1,026,608 1,089,401 Current portion 620,381 705,123 807,992 890,460 Non-current portion 173,024 139,804 218,616 198,941 In the period ended June 30, 2019, the change in the provision for loss on realization of properties for sale is summarized as follows: Company Consolidated Balance at December 31, 2018 (163,078) (164,603) Write-offs (a) 17,853 17,853 Balance at June 30, 2019 (145,245) (146,750) The amount of write-offs refers to the respective units sold in the period. The amount of properties for sale offered as guarantee for financial liabilities is described in Note 12. The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 6 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018. 7. Other assets Company Consolidated 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 Advances to suppliers 8,663 6,735 9,432 7,424 Recoverable taxes (IRRF, PIS, COFINS, among other) 15,775 17,567 21,194 23,260 Judicial deposit (Note 16.a) 133,124 103,701 135,749 106,793 Total other assets 157,562 128,003 166,375 137,477 Current portion 64,877 35,396 71,397 42,283 Non-current portion 92,685 92,607 94,978 95,194 43 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 8. Non-current assets held for sale 8.1 Land available for sale The changes in land available for sale are summarized as follows: Company Consolidated Provision for Provision for Cost impairment Net balance Cost impairment Net balance Balance at December 31, 2018 146,182 (71,340) 74,842 149,488 (71,340) 78,148 Reversal/Write-offs (a) (49,833) 10,367 (39,466) (49,833) 10,367 (39,466) Balance at June 30, 2019 96,349 (60,973) 35,376 99,655 (60,973) 38,681 The amount of write-offs over the period mainly refers to the cancelled contract of land in January 2019, located in the city of Rio de Janeiro, state of Rio de Janeiro. 44 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 9. Investments in subsidiaries and jointly controlled investees Information on subsidiaries, jointly-controlled investees and associates Company Consolidated Total Total Equity and advance for future Income from equity Income from equity method Interest in capital - % assets liabilities capital increase Profit (loss) for the year Investments method investments Investments investments Subsidiaries: 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 06/30/2019 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 Gafisa SPE- 130 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 76,438 9,601 66,837 67,400 (563) (2,255) 66,837 67,400 (563) (2,255) - - - - Gafisa SPE-111 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 65,318 3,289 62,029 61,520 508 188 62,029 61,520 508 188 - - - - MaravilleGafsa SPE Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 58,647 2,015 56,632 56,156 476 (648) 56,632 56,156 476 (648) - - - - Gafisa SPE-89 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 109,159 58,141 51,017 51,031 (13) (183) 51,017 51,031 (13) (183) - - - - Gafisa SPE-104 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 102,509 51,840 50,669 48,467 701 2,469 50,669 48,467 701 2,469 - - - - Gafisa SPE-51 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 48,498 2,487 46,011 45,997 13 (22) 46,011 45,997 13 (22) - - - - Gafisa SPE - 127 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 46,299 400 45,899 45,905 (6) (197) 45,899 45,905 (6) (197) - - - - Gafisa SPE 72 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 44,171 467 43,705 43,703 2 (104) 43,705 43,703 2 (104) - - - - Gafisa SPE - 121 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 45,550 1,983 43,566 43,612 (46) (684) 43,566 43,612 (46) (684) - - - - Gafisa SPE - 122 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 46,439 3,628 42,811 42,843 (32) (6,808) 42,811 42,843 (32) (6,808) - - - - Gafisa SPE-110 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 40,707 850 39,857 39,933 (75) (210) 39,857 39,933 (75) (210) - - - - Gafisa SPE - 120 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 37,939 493 37,447 37,447 (1) (27) 37,447 37,447 (1) (27) - - - - Gafisa SPE-107 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 29,526 5 29,520 29,520 - (2) 29,520 29,520 - (2) - - - - Gafisa SPE-137 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 28,287 - 28,287 28,287 - - 28,287 28,287 - - - - - - SPE Parque Ecoville Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 38,792 11,157 27,635 29,019 (1,384) (912) 27,635 29,019 (1,384) (912) - - - - Gafisa SPE- 129 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 27,465 621 26,844 26,855 (12) (156) 26,844 26,855 (12) (156) - - - - Gafisa SPE-41 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 26,617 8 26,609 26,605 3 13 26,609 26,605 3 13 - - - - Gafisa SPE-134 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 26,064 1,661 24,403 25,169 (766) (382) 24,403 25,169 (766) (382) - - - - Gafisa SPE- 132 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 38,765 14,670 24,095 24,095 - (43) 24,095 24,095 - (43) - - - - Verdes Pracas Inc. Imobiliaria SPE Ltda. - 100% 100% 25,613 2,945 22,668 22,686 (18) 283 22,668 22,686 (18) 283 - - - - Gafisa SPE-112 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 21,923 95 21,828 21,828 - (1) 21,828 21,828 - (1) - - - - Gafisa SPE - 126 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 19,508 3 19,505 19,506 (1) (23) 19,505 19,506 (1) (23) - - - - Gafisa SPE 46 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 17,825 154 17,672 17,648 23 34 17,672 17,648 23 34 - - - - Edsp 88 Participações S.A. - 100% 100% 29,215 12,682 16,533 16,512 21 83 16,533 16,512 21 83 - - - - Gafisa SPE 30 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 16,232 1 16,231 16,228 4 6 16,231 16,228 4 6 - - - - Gafisa SPE-92 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 15,829 125 15,704 15,694 10 (15) 15,704 15,694 10 (15) - - - - Manhattan Square Em. Im. Res. 02 Ltda - 100% 100% 16,943 1,247 15,696 15,456 240 (38) 15,696 15,456 240 (38) - - - - Gafisa SPE-106 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 15,596 5 15,591 15,591 - (5) 15,591 15,591 - (5) - - - - Gafisa SPE 33 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 196,625 183,196 13,428 13,014 98 305 13,428 13,014 98 305 - - - - Gafisa SPE 71 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 12,683 178 12,505 12,500 5 (28) 12,505 12,500 5 (28) - - - - Gafisa SPE 65 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 11,398 288 11,110 11,091 19 22 11,110 11,091 19 22 - - - - Gafisa SPE-81 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 9,942 841 9,101 8,360 741 (24) 9,101 8,360 741 (24) - - - - Gafisa SPE 36 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 9,138 294 8,844 8,845 - (27) 8,844 8,845 - (27) - - - - Manhattan Square Em. Im. Com. 02 Ltda - 100% 100% 8,854 601 8,254 8,254 - 30 8,254 8,254 - 30 - - - - Gafisa SPE-38 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 7,946 - 7,946 7,946 - (2) 7,946 7,946 - (2) - - - - Gafisa SPE-109 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 7,205 50 7,155 7,162 (7) (5) 7,155 7,162 (7) (5) - - - - Gafisa SPE-90 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 8,205 1,779 6,426 6,426 - (44) 6,426 6,426 - (44) - - - - Gafisa SPE-37 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 100% 100% 7,070 706 6,365 6,559 (194) (28) 6,365 6,559 (194) (28) - - - - OCPC01 Adjustment -capitalized (a) - - - - - - 21,871 22,005 - (623) - - - - interests Other (*) 147,453 96,054 51,398 55,964 (4,347) (11,410) 49,620 54,089 (3,411) (10,182) - - - - Subtotal Subsidiaries 1,542,393 464,560 1,077,833 1,080,834 (4,601) (20,850) 1,097,926 1,100,964 (3,665) (20,245) - - - - 45 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 9. Investments in subsidiaries and jointly controlled investees --Continued Information on subsidiaries, jointly-controlled investees and associates --Continued Company Consolidated Total Total Equity and advance for future Income from equity Income from equity method Interest in capital - % assets liabilities capital increase Profit (loss) for the year Investments method investments Investments investments Jointly-controlled investees: 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 06/30/2019 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 Gafisa E Ivo Rizzo SPE-47 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 80% 80% 33,294 949 32,345 32,340 6 6 25,877 25,872 5 5 25,877 25.872 5 5 Sitio Jatiuca Emp. Imob. SPE Ltda - 50% 50% 33,065 3,034 30,031 29,413 618 704 15,016 14,707 309 351 15,016 14.707 309 351 Varandas Grand Park Emp. Im. SpeLtda (b) 50% 50% 47,848 20,190 27,659 24,989 1,856 799 13,829 12,495 1,360 506 13,829 12.495 1.360 506 Gafisa SPE-116 Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 50% 50% 33,838 9,513 24,325 22,537 1,787 (20,854) 12,162 11,268 894 (10,426) 12,162 11.268 894 (10.426) Parque Arvores Empr. Imob. Ltda. (b) 50% 50% 26,406 3,594 22,813 31,153 1,321 1,472 11,406 15,577 506 627 11,406 15.577 506 627 Atins Emp. Imob.s Ltda. - 50% 50% 25,100 5,258 19,842 17,729 2,112 998 9,921 8,864 1,057 499 9,921 8.864 1.057 499 FIT 13 SPE Emp. Imobiliários Ltda. - 50% 50% 22,995 3,226 19,769 19,706 64 99 9,885 9,853 32 49 9,885 9.853 32 49 Performance Gafisa General SeverianoLtda - 50% 50% 11,915 70 11,845 11,701 147 113 5,923 5,850 73 57 5,923 5.850 73 57 Other (*) (b) 114,950 70,256 44,692 56,340 (1,984) (1,890) 24,104 30,223 (918) (1,661) 34,341 40.450 (896) (1.574) Subtotal Jointly-controlled investees 349,411 116,090 233,321 245,908 5,927 (18,553) 128,123 134,709 3,318 (9,993) 138,360 144.936 3.340 (9.906) Associates: Alphaville Urbanismo S.A. (e) 30% 30% 1,697,199 3,013,469 (1,316,271) (937,369) (419,334) (290,045) - - - - - - - - Citta Ville SPE Emp. Imob. Ltda. - 50% 50% 5,663 1,458 4,205 14,465 1,503 368 2,102 7,233 752 184 2,102 7.233 752 184 Other (*) 1,165 39 1,126 1,134 (6) 2 508 510 (3) 3 1,235 1.236 (4) 3 Subtotal Associates 1,704,027 3,014,966 (1,310,940) (921,770) (417,837) (289,675) 2,610 7,743 749 187 3,337 8.469 748 187 Subtotal subsidiaries, jointly-controlled investees and associates 3.595.831 3.595.616 214 404,972 (416,511) (329,078) 1,228,659 1,243,416 402 (30,051) 141,697 153,405 4,088 (9,719) Goodwill based on inventory surplus - 3,000 3,000 - - Goodwill from remeasurement of investment in associate (c) 161,100 161,100 161,100 161,100 Total investments 1,392,759 1,407,516 402 (30,051) 302,797 314,505 4,088 (9,719) (*)Includes companies with investment balances below R$ 5,000. Company Consolidated Total Equity and advance for future Profit (loss) for the Income from equity Income from equity method Interest in capital - % Total assets liabilities capital increase period Investments method investments Investments investments Provision for net capital deficiency (d): 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 06/30/2019 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 Reserva das Palmeiras Incorp. SPE Ltda. 100% 100% (624) 2,986 (3,610) (3,598) (11) (4,751) (3,610) (3,598) (11) (4,751) - - - - Manhattan Square Em. Im. Res. 01 Ltda 50% 50% 3,330 9,799 (6,468) (2,247) (205) (100) (3,235) (1,124) (2,111) (271) (3,235) (1,124) (2,111) (271) Manhattan Square Em. Im. Com. 01 Ltda 50% 50% 2,775 9,178 (6,402) (4,225) (146) (723) (3,201) (2,113) (1,088) (536) (3,201) (2,113) (1,088) (536) Gafisa SPE 69 Emp. Imob. Ltda. 100% 100% 1 1,244 (1,243) (1,013) (230) (314) (1,243) (1,013) (230) (314) - - - - Other (*) 257 797 (542) (1,219) 46 3,233 (226) (575) (126) 3,237 (25) (298) 895 10 Total provision for net capital deficiency 5,739 24,004 (18,265) (12,302) (546) (2,655) (11,515) (8,423) (3,566) (2,635) (6,461) (3,535) (2,304) (797) Total Income from equity method investments (3,164) (32,686) 1,784 (10,516) (*)Includes companies with investment balances below R$ 5,000). 46 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 9. Investments in subsidiaries and jointly controlled investees --Continued Financial charges of the Company not recorded in the profit or loss of subsidiaries, as required by paragraph 6 of OCPC01. The Company recorded expense of R$2,295 in Income from equity method investments for the period ended June 30, 2019 related to the recognition, by jointly-controlled entities, of prior year adjustments, in accordance with the ICPC09 (R2) - Individual, Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements and the Equity Method of Accounting. Amount related to the goodwill arising from the remeasurement of the portion of the remaining investment of 30% in the associate AUSA, in the amount of R$161,100. Provision for net capital deficiency is recorded in the heading "Other payables" (Note 15). In view of the net capital deficiency of AUSA, and in line with CPC 18 (R2) - Investment in Associates, Subsidiaries and Joint Ventures, the Company discontinued the recognition of its interest in future losses after reducing to zero the carrying amount of the 30% interest. Information on significant investees Significant investee: Other investees: Alphaville Urbanismo S.A. Subsidiaries Jointly-controlled investees Associates 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 Cash and cash equivalents Not available 11,282 3,858 989 34,755 33,193 1,814 1,511 Current assets Not available 974,853 1,274,794 1,278,206 317,001 322,413 6,749 18,253 Non-current assets Not available 908,617 267,599 275,032 32,410 47,892 79 43 Current liabilities Not available 594,844 438,668 433,047 92,279 95,864 1,267 1,782 Non-current liabilities Not available 2,255,091 25,892 39,357 23,811 28,533 230 915 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 Net revenue (1.811) 152,025 33,117 73,693 38,153 31,996 227 360 Operating costs Not available Not available (25,941) (88,825) (28,123) (42,366) (26) (353) Depreciation and Amortization Not available Not available (740) (694) (21) (3) - - Financial income (expenses) Not available Not available (33) (3,425) 85 (2,816) 214 1 Income tax and social contribution Not available Not available (704) (1,666) (1,000) (932) (66) (20) Profit (loss) from Continued Operations (419,334) (290,045) (4,601) (50,200) 5,927 (18,553) 1,497 370 Change in investments Company Consolidated Balance at December 31, 2018 1,407,516 314,505 Income from equity method investments 402 4,088 Capital contribution (decrease) (15,860) (17,697) Transfer of investments with net capital deficiency 11 - Dividends receivable (1,040) - Other investments 1,730 1,901 Balance at June 30, 2019 1,392,759 302,797 The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 9 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018. 47 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 10.Property and equipment During the period ended June 30, 2019, the changes in property and equipment items are summarized below. Company Consolidated First-time First-time adoption CPC 100% adoption CPC 100% 06 (R2) (Note depreciated 06 (R2) (Note depreciated Type 12/31/2018 3) Addition Write-off items 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 3) Addition Write-off items 06/30/2019 Cost Hardware 10,108 - 318 - (404) 10,022 10,297 - 318 - (404) 10,211 Leasehold improvements and installations 785 - - - - 785 834 - - - (63) 771 Furniture and fixtures 637 - - - - 637 764 - - - (1) 763 Machinery and equipment 2,640 - - - (79) 2,561 2,640 - - - (79) 2,561 Right-of-use assets - 4,457 - (531) - 3,926 4,457 4,457 - (531) - 3,926 Sales stands 11,001 - 1,562 (1,727) - 10,836 16,541 - 1,593 (1,727) - 16,407 25,171 4,457 1,880 (2,258) (483) 28,767 31,076 4,457 1,911 (2,258) (547) 34,639 Accumulated depreciation Hardware (2,100) - (1,659) - 404 (3,355) (2,129) - (1,684) - 404 (3,409) Leasehold improvements and installations (427) - (178) - - (605) (436) - (184) - 63 (557) Furniture and fixtures (447) - (32) - - (479) (563) - (32) - 1 (594) Machinery and equipment (2,136) - (130) - 79 (2,187) (2,136) - (130) - 79 (2,187) Right-of-use assets - (923) - - - (923) - (926) - - - (936) Sales stands (2,777) - (2,702) 1,696 - (3,783) (5,739) - (3,290) 1,696 - (7,333) (7,887) (923) (4,701) 1696 483 (11,332) (11,003) (926) (5,320) 1,696 547 (15,006) Total property and equipment 17,284 3,534 (2,821) (562) - 17,435 20,073 3,531 (3,409) (562) - 19,633 The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 10 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018. 11. Intangible assets During the period ended June 30, 2019, the changes in intangible asset items are summarized below. Company 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 100% amortized Balance Addition Write-down Amortization items Balance Software - Cost 24,885 468 - - (5,825) 19,528 Software - Depreciation (13,886) - - (2,407) 5,825 (10,468) Total intangible assets 10,999 468 - (2,407) - 9,060 Consolidated 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 100% amortized Balance Addition Write-down Amortization items Balance Software - Cost 26,285 468 - - (5,305) 20,928 Software - Depreciation (14,515) - - (2,527) 5,305 (11,217) Total intangible assets 11,770 468 - (2,527) - 9,711 The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 11 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018. 48 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 12. Loans and financing Company Consolidated Type Maturity Annual interest rate 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 8.30% to 14.20% + TR 419,955 464,992 461,640 528,140 National Housing System - SFH /SFI July 2019 to July 2021 12.87% to 143% of CDI Fixed 19.56% March 2021 to August 2.5%/ 3.70%/ 4.25%+CDI 54,376 95,607 54,376 95,607 Certificate of Bank Credit - CCB (i) 2021 Other transactions 9,613 - 9,613 - Total loans and financing(Note 20.i.d, 20.ii.a and 20.iii) 483,944 560,599 525,629 623,747 Current 300,177 180,702 322,685 213,395 Current - reclassification for breach of covenant 10.008 72,217 10,008 72,217 Current portion 310,185 252,919 332,693 285,612 Non-current portion 173,759 307,680 192,936 338,135 In the period ended June 30, 2019, the Company made payments in the total amount of R$114,554, of which R$96,667 related to principal and R$17,887 related to the interest payable. Additionally, during the period the Company contracted a CCB transaction in the amount of R$10,000, with final maturity in April 2022. The current and non-current installments fall due as follows: Company Consolidated Maturity 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 2019 220,383 252,919 233,150 285,612 2020 149,007 186,163 177,925 216,618 2021 110,794 121,517 110,794 121,517 2022 3,760 - 3,760 - 483,944 560,599 525,629 623,747 The Company and its subsidiaries have restrictive covenants under certain loans and financing that limit their ability to perform certain actions, such as issuing debt, and that could require the acceleration or refinancing of loans if the Company does not fulfill certain restrictive covenants. In the period ended June 30, 2019, the amount of R$10,008 was reclassified into short term in view of the need to re-establish guarantees with the financial institution. The Company analyzed other debt contracts and did not identify any impact on the cross restrictive covenants in relation to the aforementioned breach. The ratios and minimum and maximum amounts required under restrictive covenants for loan and financing transactions are as follows: 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 Loans and financing Net debt cannot exceed 100% of equity plus noncontrolling interests (a) Settled debt 152.53% Total accounts receivable(1)plus inventory required to be below zero or 2.0 times over venture debt(2) 4.67 times 4.51 times Total accounts receivable(1)plus inventory of completed units required to be below zero or 2.0 times over net debt less venture debt(2) 11.30 times 7.09 times Total debt, less venture debt, less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments(3), cannot exceed 75% of equity plus non-controlling interests 21.94% 45.44% Total receivables(1)plus unappropriated income plus total inventories of completed units required to be 1.5 time over the net debt plus payable for purchase of properties plus unappropriated cost 2.02 times 1.81 time Total accounts receivable(1)plus total inventories required to be below zero or 2.0 times over net debt 3.67 times 3.17 times Total receivables, whenever mentioned, refers to the amount reflected in the Statement of Financial Position plus the amount not shown in the Statement of Financial Position. Venture debt and secured guarantee debt refer to SFH debts, defined as the sum of all disbursed borrowing contracts which funds were provided by the SFH. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments refer to cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the covenant limit is 100%, according to the waiver obtained from the creditor. 49 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 12. Loans and financing --Continued The following table shows the summary of financial expenses and charges and the capitalized portion in the line item properties for sale. Company Consolidated 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 Total financial charges for the year 35,119 42,587 36,812 52,172 Capitalized financial charges (Note 30.i) (11,842) (4,618) (17,057) (16,643) Subtotal (Note 24) 23,277 37,969 19,755 35,529 Financial charges included in "Properties for sale": Opening balance 211,465 290,631 223,807 301,025 Capitalized financial charges 11,842 4,618 17,057 16,643 Financial charges related to cancelled land contract (Note (8,955) - (8,955) - 8.1) Charges recognized in profit or loss (Note 23) (17,229) (59,584) (23,208) (67,814) Closing balance 197,123 235,665 208,701 249,854 The recorded amount of properties for sale offered as guarantee for loans, financing and debentures is R$483,785 (R$552,752 as of December 31, 2018). The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 12 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018. 13. Debentures Company and Consolidated Program/placement Principal - R$ Annual interest Final maturity 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 Tenth placement (i) 36,667 IPCA + 8.37% Eleventh placement - 1stseries A (ii) 65,799 CDI + 5.25% Twelfth placement (iii) 63,731 CDI + 3.75% Thirteenth placement (iv) 64,401 CDI + 3.00% Fourteenth placement (v) (a) 3,500 CDI + 5.00% Total debentures (Note 20.i.d, 20.ii.a, 20.iii and 30.iii) Current portion Non-current portion January 2021 48,448 49,299 February 2020 65,568 69,831 July 2020 63,120 65,714 June 2022 64,425 80,822 October 2020 3,525 - 245.086 265.666 170,955 62,783 74,131 202,883 On April 14, 2019, the Company approved the 14th Private Placement of Non-convertible Debentures, with general guarantee, in sole series in the total amount of up to R$40,000, with final maturity in October 2020. The net proceeds from the placement will be fully and solely used in the development of real estate ventures called "Gafisa Square Ipiranga" and "Moov Espaço Cerâmica", and their guarantees are represented by the fiduciary assignment of real estate receivables and conditional sale of units. The face value of the Placement will accrue interest corresponding to the cumulative change in Interbank Deposit (DI) plus a surcharge equivalent to 5%p.a.. In the period ended June 30, 2019, the Company made the following payments: Face Value Total placement Interest payable amortization (i) - 3,787 3,787 (ii) 3,271 4,321 7,592 (iii) 2,938 3,172 6,110 (iv) 16,391 3,365 19,756 22,600 18,432 41,032 The current and non-current portions fall due as follows. Company and Consolidated Maturity 06/30/2019 12/312018 2019 41,387 62,783 2020 160,468 157,700 2021 41,644 43,391 2022 1,587 1,792 245,086 265,666 50 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 13. Debentures--Continued The Company is compliant with the restrictive covenants of debentures at the reporting date of this quarterly information. The ratios and minimum and maximum amounts required under such restrictive covenants are as follows: 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 Tenth placement Total account receivable(1)plus inventory required to be below zero or 2.0 times over net debt less venture debt(2) 17.08 times 12.87 times Total debt less venture debt(2), less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments(3), cannot exceed 75% of equity plus noncontrolling interests 21.94% 22.73% Total receivables, whenever mentioned, refers to the amount reflected in the Statement of Financial Position plus the amount not shown in the Statement of Financial Position. Venture debt and secured guarantee debt refer to SFH debts, defined as the sum of all disbursed borrowing contracts which funds were provided by SFH. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments refer to cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 13 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018. 14. Obligations assumed on assignment of receivables The transactions of assignment of the receivable portfolio are as follows: Obligation CCI June/2011 Obligation CCI December/2011 Obligation CCI July/2012 Obligation CCI November/2012 Obligation CCI December/2012 Obligation CCI November/2013 Obligation CCI November/2014 Obligation CCI December/2015 Obligation CCI March/2016 Obligation CCI May/2016 Obligation CCI August/2016 Obligation CCI December/2016 Obligation CCI March/2017 Obligation FIDC Total obligations assumed on assignment of receivables (Note 20.i.d and 20.ii.a) Current portion Non-current potion Company Consolidated 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 412 376 904 882 255 363 255 372 4 10 4 10 - - 2,530 2,547 2,899 3,151 2,899 3,151 341 348 1,829 1,877 1,274 1,299 1,852 1,895 3,420 3,569 7,565 7,797 9,036 8,863 9,848 9,645 4,540 5,064 6,078 6,790 3,039 2,985 3,120 3,075 7,064 7,158 7,332 7,441 10,933 11,458 11,186 11,704 - - 43,217 44,644 55,402 57,186 18,506 18,554 24,969 25,046 24,711 26,090 30,433 32,140 Current and non-current portions fall due as follows: Company Consolidated Maturity 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 2019 15,287 18,554 21,086 25,046 2020 10,350 10,326 13,139 12,381 2021 6,635 5,366 8,563 7,791 2022 3,259 2,629 3,833 3,092 2023 onwards 7,686 7,769 8,781 8,876 43,217 44,644 55,402 57,186 The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 14 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018. 51 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 15. Other payables Company Consolidated 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 Cancelled contract payable and allowance for cancelled contracts 61,692 71,065 78,715 89,461 Warranty provision 20,158 21,940 20,158 21,940 Long-term PIS and COFINS (deferred and payable) 6,625 8,284 7,360 9,622 Provision for net capital deficiency (Note 9.i.d) 11,515 8,423 6,461 3,535 Long-term suppliers(Note 20.i.d) 9,179 12,049 9,998 14,734 Forward transactions-Share Repurchase Program (Note 20.ii a and - - 38,879 20.iii) 38,879 Share-based payment - Phantom Shares (Note 18.4) 1,319 4,602 1,319 4,602 Other liabilities 6,460 9,418 8,292 11,038 Total other payables 116,948 174,660 132,303 193,811 Current portion 102,633 156,498 119,472 173,951 Non-current portion 14,315 18,162 12,831 19,860 16. Provisions for legal claims and commitments During the period ended June 30, 2019, the changes in the provision are summarized as follows: Company Civil lawsuits Tax proceedings Labor claims Total Balance at December 31, 2018 235,294 637 55,133 291,064 Additional provision (Note 23) (i) 33,478 1,257 10,643 45,378 Payment and reversal of provision not used (33,690) - (10,198) (43,888) Balance at June 30, 2019 235,082 1,894 55,578 292,554 Current portion 157,764 581 17,993 176,338 Non-current portion 77,318 1,313 37,585 116,216 Consolidated Civil lawsuits Tax proceedings Labor claims Total Balance at December 31, 2018 235,482 637 57,690 293,809 Additional provision (Note 23) (i) 33,655 1,257 10,973 45,885 Payment and reversal of provision not used (33,688) - (10,109) (43,797) Balance at June 30, 2019 235,449 1,894 58,554 295,897 Current portion 157,764 581 17,993 176,338 Non-current portion 77,685 1,313 40,561 119,559 Of this amount: (a) R$ 4,520 refers to the provision for civil lawsuits due to late delivery of units; (b) R$ 3,104 refers to the provision for a lawsuit that claims damages, due to the supposed construction defect in a venture located in Rio de Janeiro, state of Rio de Janeiro. Civil lawsuits, tax proceedings and labor claims

As of June 30, 2019, the Company and its subsidiaries have deposited in court the amount of

R$133,124 (R$103,701 in 2018) in the Company's balance, and R$135,749 (R$106,793 in 2018) in the consolidated balance (Note 7). Company Consolidated 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 Civil lawsuits 58,269 48,411 58,405 48,992 Tax proceedings 52,984 38,859 53,825 40,031 Labor claims 21,871 16,431 23,519 17,770 Total (Note 7) 133,124 103,701 135,749 106,793 52 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 16. Provisions for legal claims and commitments --Continued Civil lawsuits, tax proceedings and labor claims --Continued Lawsuits in which likelihood of loss is rated as possible

As of June 30, 2019, Company and its subsidiaries are aware of other civil, labor and tax claims and risks. Based on the history of probable lawsuits and the specific analysis of main claims, the measurement of the claims with likelihood of loss considered possible amounted to R$403,405 (R$318,322 in 2018) in the Company's statement and R$404,669 (R$319,902 in 2018) in the consolidated statement, based on average past outcomes adjusted to current estimates, for which the Company's Management believes it is not necessary to recognize a provision for occasional losses. Company Consolidated 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 Civil lawsuits 278,245 197,090 278,311 197,142 Tax proceedings 98,671 94,341 98,906 94,541 Labor claims 26,489 26,891 27,452 28,219 Total 403,405 318,322 404,669 319,902 Payables related to the completion of real estate ventures There was no material change in relation to the information disclosed in Note 16(i)(b) to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018. Other commitments In addition to the commitments mentioned in Notes 6, 12 and 13, the Company currently has commitments related to the rental of a commercial property where its facilities are located, at a monthly cost of R$88 (rent, condominium fees, and IPTU), indexed to the IGP-M/FGV change and the contract expires in January 2024. The estimate of minimum future rent payments totals R$5,259, considering the above-mentioned contract expiration, as follows: Consolidated Estimate of payment 06/30/2019 2019 502 2020 1,095 2021 1,139 2022 1,184 2023onwards 1,339 5,259 The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 16 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018. 53 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 17. Payables for purchase of properties and advances from customers Company Consolidated Maturity 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 July 2019 to Payables for purchase of properties November 2022 83,304 122,072 97,859 137,170 Present value adjustment (7,644) (14,455) (8,169) (15,075) Advances from customers Development and sales 3,032 9,337 3,587 12,069 Barter transaction - Land(Note 30 (i)) 105,448 117,145 161,284 175,267 Total payables for purchase of properties and advance from customers (Notes 20.i.d and 20.ii.a) 184,140 234,099 254,561 309,431 Current portion 67,727 82,264 96,979 113,355 Non-current portion 116,413 151,835 157,582 196,076 Current and non-current portions fall due as follows: Company Consolidated Maturity 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 2019 67,728 82,265 96,991 113,354 2020 28,129 56,591 38,293 85,504 2021 42,272 44,203 45,634 50,954 2022 34,223 50,130 55,627 58,696 2023 onwards 11,788 910 18,016 923 184,140 234,099 254,561 309,431 18. Equity 18.1. Capital On June 24, 2019, the Board of Directors ratified the increase in capital approved in its meeting held on April 15, 2019, by subscription and payment of 26,273,962 new common shares, of which 12,170,035 are new shares subscribed and paid-in by the shareholders who exercised their preemptive rights at the price of R$5.12, and 14,103,927 are new shares subscribed and paid-in by the shareholders who subscribed the remaining shares of the capital increase at the price of R$4.96, totaling R$62,311 and R$69,955, respectively. Therefore, as of June 30, 2019 the Company's authorized and paid-in capital amounted to R$2,653,584 (R$2,521,319 as of December 31, 2018), represented by 71,031,876 (43,357,589 as of December 31, 2018) registered common shares, with no par value, of which 3,331,542 (3,943,420 in 2018) were held in treasury. According to the Company's Articles of Incorporation, capital may be increased without need of making amendment to it, upon resolution of the Board of Directors, which shall set the conditions for issuance within the limit of 120,000,000 (one hundred and twenty million) common shares. On April 24, 2019, the Company disclosed a Notice to the Market informing about the re-issue of 1,400,325 shares of the Company, related to the previously cancelled shares, of which (i) 1,030,325 shares had been cancelled in the meeting of the Board of Directors on December 19, 2018; and (ii) 370,000 shares had been cancelled on January 22, 2019, according to the resolution taken at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 15, 2019. 54 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 18. Equity --Continued 18.1. Capital --Continued During the period ended June 30, 2019, the Company transferred 9,174 shares (13,319 in 2018), in the total amount of R$141 (R$530 in 2018) related to the exercise of options under the stock option plan of common shares by the beneficiaries, for which it received the total amount of R$148 (R$418 in 2018). Treasury shares Market value (*) R$ Carrying value R$ Type GFSA3 R$ % thousand thousand Weighted % - on shares Acquisition date Number (i) average price outstanding 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 2001 11/20/2001 44,462 38.9319 0.11% 170 751 1,731 1,731 2013 Acquisition 1,372,096 51.9927 3.35% 5,258 23,188 71,339 71,339 2014 Acquisition 3,243,947 35.5323 7.92% 12,431 54,823 115,265 115,265 2014 Transfer (405,205) 43.3928 -0.99% (1,553) (6,848) (17,583) (17,583) 2014 Cancellation (2,039,086) 44.9677 -4.98% (7,814) (34,461) (91,693) (91,693) 2015 Acquisition 884,470 27.3124 2.16% 3,389 14,948 24,157 24,157 2015 Transfer (90,622) 33.3473 -0.22% (347) (1,531) (3,022) (3,022) 2015 Cancellation (2,225,020) 33.3543 -5.43% (8,527) (37,603) (74,214) (74,214) 2016 Acquisition 334,020 26.0254 0.82% 1,280 5,645 8,693 8,693 2016 Transfer (68,814) 31.2290 -0.17% (264) (1,163) (2,149) (2,149) 2017 Transfer (112,203) 30.6320 -0.27% (430) (1,896) (3,435) (3,435) 2018 Acquisition 13,221,300 13.4953 32.26% 50,667 223,440 178,425 178,425 2018 Transfer (17,319) 30.6022 -0.04% (66) (293) (530) (530) 2018 Cancellation (1,030,326) 14.4847 -2.51% (3,948) (17,412) (14,924) (14,924) 2018 Disposal (9,168,280) 16.1463 -22.37% (35,135) (154,944) (133,110) (133,110) 2019 Acquisition 6,794,011 14.7355 16.58% 26,036 - 100,113 - 2019 Transfer (9,174) 15.3695 -0.02% (35) - (141) - 2019 Cancellation (370,000) 15.5324 -0.90% (1,417) - (5,747) - 2019 Disposal (7,026,714) 14.8778 -17.15% (26,928) - (104,542) - 3,331,542 14.5977 8.13% 12,768 66,644 48,633 58,950 Market value calculated based on the closing share price on June 30, 2019 of R$3.83(R$16,90 in 2018) not considering the effect of occasional volatilities.

(i) Amount shown adjusted by the reverse split of shares at the ratio of 13.483023074 to 1 performed on March 23, 2017. The Company holds shares in treasury acquired in 2001 in order to guarantee the performance of lawsuits(Note 16(a)(i)). The change in the number of outstanding shares is as follows: Common shares - In thousands Outstanding shares as of December 31, 2018 38,599 Subscription of shares 27,674 Transfer related to the stock option plan 9 Repurchase of shares (7,164) Disposal of shares 7,027 Cancellation of treasury shares 370 Change in shares held by the management members of the Company 1,175 Outstanding shares as of June 30, 2019 67,690 Weighted average shares outstanding (Note 27) 44,442 55 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 18. Equity --Continued 18.2. Stock option plan Expenses for granting stocks are recorded under the account "General and administrative expenses" (Note 23) and showed the following effects on profit or loss in the periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018: Company and Consolidated 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 Equity-settled stock option plans 294 1,777 Phantom Shares (3,166) (499) Total option grant expenses (Note 23) (2,872) 1,278 The Company has a total of six stock option plans comprising common shares, launched in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018 which follows the rules established in the Stock Option Plan of the Company. The granted options entitle their holders (beneficiaries) to purchase common shares of the Company's capital, after periods that range from one to four years of employment (essential condition to exercise the option), and expire six to ten years after the grant date. The fair value of options is set on the grant date, and it is recognized as expense in profit or loss (as contra-entry to equity) during the grace period of the plan, to the extent the services are provided by employees and management members. Changes in the stock options outstanding in the period ended June 30, 2019 and year ended December 31, 2018, including the respective weighted average exercise prices are as follows: 2019 2018 Weighted average Number of options exercise price (Reais) Weighted average Number of options exercise price (Reais) Options outstanding at the beginning of the year 1,239,557 15.58 841,172 16.99 Options granted - - 2,685,474 15.00 Options exercised (i) (9,174) (16.16) (21,079) (16.25) Options cancelled for forfeiture - - (2,252,076) (15.00) Options cancelled and adjustment to the number due to the discontinued operations of Tenda, net - - (13,934) (0.09) Options outstanding at the end of the period 1,230,383 15.58 1,239,557 15.58 (i) In the period ended June 30, 2019, the amount received through exercised options was R$148 (R$418 in 2018). As of June 30, 2019, the stock options outstanding and exercisable are as: Outstanding options Exercisable options Weighted average Weighted Weighted remaining average average contractual life exercise price Number of exercise price Number of options (years) (R$) options (R$) 1,230,383 8.06 15.58 519,064 19.47 56 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) Equity --Continued Stock option plan -- Continued

During the period ended June 30, 2019, the Company did not grant options in connection with its stock option plans of common shares (2,685,474 options granted in 2018).

The models used by the Company for pricing granted options are the Binomial model for traditional options and the MonteCarlo model for options in the Restricted Stock Option format. Share-based payment - Phantom Shares

The Company has a total of two cash-settledshare-based payment plans with fixed terms and conditions, according to the plans approved by the Company, launched in 2015 and 2016.

As of June 30, 2019, the amount of R$1,319 (R$4,602 in 2018), related to the fair value of the phantom shares granted, is recognized in the heading "Other payables" (Note 15).

The other explanations related to this note were not subject to material changes in relation to the disclosures in Note 18 to the financial statements as of December 31, 2018. Income tax and social contribution The reconciliation of the effective tax rate for the periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 is as follows: Company Consolidated 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 Loss before income tax and social contribution, and statutory interest (59,078) (78,475) (58,363) (78,032) Income tax calculated at the applicable rate - 34 % 59,078 26,682 19,843 26,531 Net effect of subsidiaries and ventures taxed by presumed profit and RET - - (1,087) (18,448) Income from equity method investments (1,208) (20,880) 475 (3,362) Stock option plan (100) (604) (100) (604) Other permanent differences 404 (777) 404 (777) Charges on payables to venture partners 6 (108) 7 241 Unrecognized tax credits (19,189) (4,313) (20,255) (5,245) - - (713) (1,664) Tax expenses - current - - (713) (1,664) Tax income (expenses) - deferred - - - - 57 (A free translation of the original report in Portuguese as published in Brazil) Gafisa S.A. Notes to the quarterly information June 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except as otherwise stated) 19. Income tax and social contribution --Continued Deferred income tax and social contribution

As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, deferred income tax and social contribution are from the following sources: Company Consolidated 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 Assets Provisions for legal claims 99,468 98,962 100,605 99,895 Temporary differences - Deferred PIS and COFINS 15,445 15,722 15,445 15,722 Provisions for realization of non-financial assets 254,665 264,022 254,665 264,022 Temporary differences - CPC adjustment 17,751 22,796 17,751 22,796 Other provisions 17,394 11,838 17,394 11,838 Income tax and social contribution loss carryforwards 389,707 356,474 409,102 375,007 794,430 769,814 814,962 789,280 Unrecognized tax credits of continued operations (705,589) (686,400) (726,121) (705,866) (705,589) (686,400) (726,121) (705,866) Liabilities Discounts (2,069) (2,069) (2,069) (2,069) Temporary differences -CPC adjustment (64,809) (67,170) (64,809) (67,170) Income taxed between cash and accrual basis (71,335) (63,547) (71,335) (63,547) (138,213) (132,786) (138,213) (132,786) Total net (49,372) (49,372) (49,372) (49,372) The balances of income tax and social contribution loss carryforwards for offset are as follows: Company 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 Income tax Social Income tax Social contribution Total contribution Total Balance of income tax and social contribution 1,048,452 1,048,452 - loss carryforwards 1,146,191 1,146,191 - Deferred tax asset (25%/9%) 286,548 103,157 389,705 262,113 94,361 356,474 Recognized deferred tax asset 14,753 5,311 20,064 15,273 5,498 20,771 Unrecognized deferred tax asset 271,795 97,846 369,641 246,840 88,863 335,703 Consolidated 06/30/2019 12/31/2018