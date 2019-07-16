Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Gafisa SA    GFSA3   BRGFSAACNOR3

GAFISA SA

(GFSA3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 07/16
7.09 BRL   +3.81%
05:40pGAFISA : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
04:35pGAFISA : Notice to the Market - Relevant Stake
PU
06/28GAFISA : Notice to the Market - Relevant Stake
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gafisa : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

16/07/2019

gfa20190716_6k1.htm - Generated by SEC Publisher for SEC Filing

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of July, 2019

(Commission File No. 001-33356),

Gafisa S.A.

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Av. Nações Unidas No. 8501, 19th floor

São Paulo, SP, 05425- 070

Federative Republic of Brazil

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file

annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F ______

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting

the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1)

Yes ______ No ___X___

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting

the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes ______ No ___X___

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the Registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:

Yes ______ No ___X___

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b):N/A

file:///C:/Users/gpessini/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCache/Content.Outlook/OK27REBP/gfa20190716_6k1.htm1/4

16/07/2019

gfa20190716_6k1.htm - Generated by SEC Publisher for SEC Filing

GA FISA S .A .

CN PJ/M F 01.545.826/0001-07

N IRE 35.300.147.952

Publicly-held Com pany

M inutes ofthe Board ofD irectors'M eeting ofG a sa S .A .("Com pany")held on July 3,2019 - 10:30 a.m .

1. D ate,Tim e and Place:O n July 3,2019,at 10:30 a.m .,at the headq ters of the Com pany,in the City and State of São Paulo, at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 1830, conjunto 32, B loco 2, Condom ínio Edifício São Luiz,Vila N ova Conceição,CEP:04543-900 and via conference call.

2. CallN otice and Attendance:A llm em bers of the Com pany's B oard of D irectors identied below attended

the m eeting,therefore,the quor ofinstallation and approvalw as veri ed.

3.

Com position ofthe Board:Chairm an,M r.Leo Julian Sim pson;and Secretary,M r.José Luiz M endes R am os

J

or.

4.

Agenda:Resolve on the appointm ent of a m em berof the B oard of D irectors in view of the vacant position

previously held by M r.D em ain Fiocca in the Com pany s B oard ofD irectors.

'

5. Resolutions:After discussing the m atter of the agenda,the Com pany s board m em bers

m ously

'

resolved to appoint M rs.D EN ISE D O S PASSO S RA M O S ,B razilian citizen, single,born on Ja

ry 30,1975,

attorney, bearer of the identity card of the B razilian B ar Association - O A B /RJ N o. 95.789, enrolled w ith

taxpayers register (CPF/M E) N o. 042.842.797-93, resident and dom iciled in the City and State of Rio de

'

orized by the Com pany s B ylaw s and

Janeiro,w ith business address at the Com pany s headq ters,as a

'

'

A rticle 150 ofLaw N o.6 .404 ofD ecem ber15,1976,as a m em berofthe Com pany s B oard ofD irectors,in view

'

rst Shareholders

of vacant position previously held by M r. D em ain Fiocca, w ith term of of ce until the

'

M eeting ofthe Com pany to be held aftersuch date.

5.1. D eclare that M rs.D EN ISE D O S PASSO S RA M O S w as herein vested in ofce by m eans of the signature of the instrum ent of investiture for the position as a sitting m em ber of the B oard of D irectors,as w ellas she

signed the instr nt of adhesion of the M anualof D isclosure and U se of Inform ation and Securities Trading

Policy of the Com pany and provided the follow ing declaration: (i) she is neither im peded by speciallaw ,nor convicted due to bankruptcy crim e,m alfeasance,bribery,gra, embezzlement or crime against welfare,public

faith orproperty,orcrim inalpenalty,forbidding,even iftem porarily,the access to public ofces,as provided for in Paragraph 1 of A rticle 147 of Law N o.6 .404/76;(ii)she is not sentenced to the pe ty of suspension or tem porary disqualication applied by the B razilian Securities and Exchange Com m ission, m aking her not eligible to m anagerialpositions in listed com panies,as provided for in Paragraph 2 of A rticle 147 of Law N o. 6 .404/76;(iii)she com plies w ith requirem ent of aw less rep tion set forth by Paragraph 3 of A rticle 147 of Law N o.6 .404/76;(iv)she neither holds position in an entity deem ed as the Com pany's com petitor,nor she has nor represents interests conicting w ith the Com pany,as provided for in item s Iand IIof Paragraph 3 of A rticle 147 ofLaw N o.6 .404/76 .

file:///C:/Users/gpessini/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCache/Content.Outlook/OK27REBP/gfa20190716_6k1.htm2/4

16/07/2019

gfa20190716_6k1.htm - Generated by SEC Publisher for SEC Filing

5.2. A lso declare that the board m em ber elected herein,subm itted a statem ent attesting her com pliance w ith independence criteria set forth in the N ovo M ercado Rules,w hich w as received by sitting m em bers of the B oard of D irectors attending this m eeting,and accepting her characterization as an independent m em ber for the purposes ofthe N ovo M ercado Rules;

6 . Closing:W ith no further m atters to be discussed,these m inutes w ere read,approved and signed by all

B oard m em bers.São Paulo,July 3,2019.Presiding Board:Leo Julian Sim pson,Chairm an,José Luiz M endes

R am os Júnior,Secretary.Board m em bers:A ntonio Carlos Rom anoski,Eduardo Larangeira Jácom e,Leo Julian Sim pson, N elson Sequeiros Rodriguez Ta e, Roberto Luz Portella, and Thom as Cornelius A zevedo Reichenheim .

Icertify this is a faithfulcopy ofthe originalm inutes draw n up in the Com pany s records.

'

______________________________________________________

José Luiz M endes Ram os Júnior

Secretary

file:///C:/Users/gpessini/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCache/Content.Outlook/OK27REBP/gfa20190716_6k1.htm3/4

16/07/2019

gfa20190716_6k1.htm - Generated by SEC Publisher for SEC Filing

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: July 16, 2019

Gafisa S.A.

By:

/s/ Roberto Portella

Name:

Roberto Portella

Title:

Chief Executive Officer

file:///C:/Users/gpessini/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCache/Content.Outlook/OK27REBP/gfa20190716_6k1.htm4/4

Disclaimer

Gafisa SA published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 21:39:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAFISA SA
05:40pGAFISA : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
04:35pGAFISA : Notice to the Market - Relevant Stake
PU
06/28GAFISA : Notice to the Market - Relevant Stake
PU
06/24GAFISA : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting - Ratification of the Capita..
PU
06/04GAFISA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/24GAFISA : RIGHTS ISSUE: 0.637843 new shares @ 5.12 BRL for 1 existing share
FA
2018GAFISA : Notice to Market – Shareholders Letter - November
PU
2018GAFISA : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
2018GAFISA : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
2018GAFISA : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 54,5 M
Net income 2019 27,0 M
Debt 2019 895 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 -
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
Capitalization 461 M
Chart GAFISA SA
Duration : Period :
Gafisa SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAFISA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,08  BRL
Last Close Price 6,83  BRL
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sandro Rogério da Silva Gamba Chief Executive Officer
Mu Hak You Chairman
Karen Sanchez Guimarães Chief Operational Officer & Director
Carlos Eduardo Moraes Calhieros Chief Financial Officer
Ana Maria Loureiro Recart Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAFISA SA-59.59%125
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.69%49 867
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.84%40 204
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-9.09%36 676
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD19.04%31 308
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.59%30 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About