Gafisa : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer

gfa20190716_6k1.htm - Generated by SEC Publisher for SEC Filing
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of July, 2019
(Commission File No. 001-33356),
Gafisa S.A.
(Translation of Registrant's name into English)
Av. Nações Unidas No. 8501, 19th floor
São Paulo, SP, 05425- 070
Federative Republic of Brazil
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file
annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F ______
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting
the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1)
Yes ______ No ___X___
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting
the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):
Yes ______ No ___X___
Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the Registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:
Yes ______ No ___X___
If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b):N/A
gfa20190716_6k1.htm - Generated by SEC Publisher for SEC Filing
GA FISA S .A .
CN PJ/M F 01.545.826/0001-07
N IRE 35.300.147.952
Publicly-held Com pany
M inutes ofthe Board ofD irectors'M eeting ofG aﬁ sa S .A .("Com pany")held on July 3,2019 - 10:30 a.m .
1. D ate,Tim e and Place:O n July 3,2019,at 10:30 a.m .,at the headq ters of the Com pany,in the City and State of São Paulo, at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 1830, conjunto 32, B loco 2, Condom ínio Edifício São Luiz,Vila N ova Conceição,CEP:04543-900 and via conference call.
2. CallN otice and Attendance:A llm em bers of the Com pany's B oard of D irectors identiﬁed below attended
the m eeting,therefore,the quor ofinstallation and approvalw as veri ed.
ﬁ
3.
Com position ofthe Board:Chairm an,M r.Leo Julian Sim pson;and Secretary,M r.José Luiz M endes R am os
J
or.
4.
Agenda:Resolve on the appointm ent of a m em berof the B oard of D irectors in view of the vacant position
previously held by M r.D em ain Fiocca in the Com pany s B oard ofD irectors.
'
5. Resolutions:After discussing the m atter of the agenda,the Com pany s board m em bers
m ously
'
resolved to appoint M rs.D EN ISE D O S PASSO S RA M O S ,B razilian citizen, single,born on Ja
ry 30,1975,
attorney, bearer of the identity card of the B razilian B ar Association - O A B /RJ N o. 95.789, enrolled w ith
taxpayers register (CPF/M E) N o. 042.842.797-93, resident and dom iciled in the City and State of Rio de
'
orized by the Com pany s B ylaw s and
Janeiro,w ith business address at the Com pany s headq ters,as a
'
'
A rticle 150 ofLaw N o.6 .404 ofD ecem ber15,1976,as a m em berofthe Com pany s B oard ofD irectors,in view
'
rst Shareholders
of vacant position previously held by M r. D em ain Fiocca, w ith term of of ce until the
ﬁ
ﬁ
'
M eeting ofthe Com pany to be held aftersuch date.
5.1. D eclare that M rs.D EN ISE D O S PASSO S RA M O S w as herein vested in ofﬁce by m eans of the signature of the instrum ent of investiture for the position as a sitting m em ber of the B oard of D irectors,as w ellas she
signed the instr nt of adhesion of the M anualof D isclosure and U se of Inform ation and Securities Trading
Policy of the Com pany and provided the follow ing declaration: (i) she is neither im peded by speciallaw ,nor convicted due to bankruptcy crim e,m alfeasance,bribery,gra, embezzlement or crime against welfare,public
faith orproperty,orcrim inalpenalty,forbidding,even iftem porarily,the access to public ofﬁces,as provided for in Paragraph 1 of A rticle 147 of Law N o.6 .404/76;(ii)she is not sentenced to the pe ty of suspension or tem porary disqualiﬁcation applied by the B razilian Securities and Exchange Com m ission, m aking her not eligible to m anagerialpositions in listed com panies,as provided for in Paragraph 2 of A rticle 147 of Law N o. 6 .404/76;(iii)she com plies w ith requirem ent of ﬂaw less rep tion set forth by Paragraph 3 of A rticle 147 of Law N o.6 .404/76;(iv)she neither holds position in an entity deem ed as the Com pany's com petitor,nor she has nor represents interests conﬂicting w ith the Com pany,as provided for in item s Iand IIof Paragraph 3 of A rticle 147 ofLaw N o.6 .404/76 .
gfa20190716_6k1.htm - Generated by SEC Publisher for SEC Filing
5.2. A lso declare that the board m em ber elected herein,subm itted a statem ent attesting her com pliance w ith independence criteria set forth in the N ovo M ercado Rules,w hich w as received by sitting m em bers of the B oard of D irectors attending this m eeting,and accepting her characterization as an independent m em ber for the purposes ofthe N ovo M ercado Rules;
6 . Closing:W ith no further m atters to be discussed,these m inutes w ere read,approved and signed by all
B oard m em bers.São Paulo,July 3,2019.Presiding Board:Leo Julian Sim pson,Chairm an,José Luiz M endes
R am os Júnior,Secretary.Board m em bers:A ntonio Carlos Rom anoski,Eduardo Larangeira Jácom e,Leo Julian Sim pson, N elson Sequeiros Rodriguez Ta e, Roberto Luz Portella, and Thom as Cornelius A zevedo Reichenheim .
Icertify this is a faithfulcopy ofthe originalm inutes draw n up in the Com pany s records.