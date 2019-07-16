Gafisa : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer

16/07/2019 gfa20190716_6k1.htm - Generated by SEC Publisher for SEC Filing

GA FISA S .A .

CN PJ/M F 01.545.826/0001-07

N IRE 35.300.147.952

Publicly-held Com pany

M inutes ofthe Board ofD irectors'M eeting ofG aﬁ sa S .A .("Com pany")held on July 3,2019 - 10:30 a.m .

1. D ate,Tim e and Place:O n July 3,2019,at 10:30 a.m .,at the headq ters of the Com pany,in the City and State of São Paulo, at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 1830, conjunto 32, B loco 2, Condom ínio Edifício São Luiz,Vila N ova Conceição,CEP:04543-900 and via conference call.

2. CallN otice and Attendance:A llm em bers of the Com pany's B oard of D irectors identiﬁed below attended

the m eeting,therefore,the quor ofinstallation and approvalw as veri ed.

ﬁ

3. Com position ofthe Board:Chairm an,M r.Leo Julian Sim pson;and Secretary,M r.José Luiz M endes R am os J or. 4. Agenda:Resolve on the appointm ent of a m em berof the B oard of D irectors in view of the vacant position

previously held by M r.D em ain Fiocca in the Com pany s B oard ofD irectors. ' 5. Resolutions:After discussing the m atter of the agenda,the Com pany s board m em bers m ously ' resolved to appoint M rs.D EN ISE D O S PASSO S RA M O S ,B razilian citizen, single,born on Ja ry 30,1975, attorney, bearer of the identity card of the B razilian B ar Association - O A B /RJ N o. 95.789, enrolled w ith

taxpayers register (CPF/M E) N o. 042.842.797-93, resident and dom iciled in the City and State of Rio de ' orized by the Com pany s B ylaw s and Janeiro,w ith business address at the Com pany s headq ters,as a ' '

A rticle 150 ofLaw N o.6 .404 ofD ecem ber15,1976,as a m em berofthe Com pany s B oard ofD irectors,in view ' rst Shareholders of vacant position previously held by M r. D em ain Fiocca, w ith term of of ce until the ﬁ ﬁ '

M eeting ofthe Com pany to be held aftersuch date.

5.1. D eclare that M rs.D EN ISE D O S PASSO S RA M O S w as herein vested in ofﬁce by m eans of the signature of the instrum ent of investiture for the position as a sitting m em ber of the B oard of D irectors,as w ellas she

signed the instr nt of adhesion of the M anualof D isclosure and U se of Inform ation and Securities Trading

Policy of the Com pany and provided the follow ing declaration: (i) she is neither im peded by speciallaw ,nor convicted due to bankruptcy crim e,m alfeasance,bribery,gra, embezzlement or crime against welfare,public

faith orproperty,orcrim inalpenalty,forbidding,even iftem porarily,the access to public ofﬁces,as provided for in Paragraph 1 of A rticle 147 of Law N o.6 .404/76;(ii)she is not sentenced to the pe ty of suspension or tem porary disqualiﬁcation applied by the B razilian Securities and Exchange Com m ission, m aking her not eligible to m anagerialpositions in listed com panies,as provided for in Paragraph 2 of A rticle 147 of Law N o. 6 .404/76;(iii)she com plies w ith requirem ent of ﬂaw less rep tion set forth by Paragraph 3 of A rticle 147 of Law N o.6 .404/76;(iv)she neither holds position in an entity deem ed as the Com pany's com petitor,nor she has nor represents interests conﬂicting w ith the Com pany,as provided for in item s Iand IIof Paragraph 3 of A rticle 147 ofLaw N o.6 .404/76 .