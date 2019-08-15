Gafisa : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer

15/08/2019gfa20190815_6k1.htm - Generated by SEC Publisher for SEC Filing

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of August, 2019 (Commission File No. 001-33356),

Gafisa S.A.

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Av. Nações Unidas No. 8501, 19th floor

São Paulo, SP, 05425- 070

Federative Republic of Brazil

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file

annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F ______

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting

the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1)

Yes ______ No ___X___

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting

the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes ______ No ___X___

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the Registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:

Yes ______ No ___X___

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b):N/A