GAFISA SA    GFSA3   BRGFSAACNOR3

GAFISA SA

(GFSA3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/15
5.45 BRL   -6.03%
08:02pGAFISA : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
08/14GAFISA : 2Q19 Earnings Release
PU
07/16GAFISA : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Gafisa : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer

0
08/15/2019 | 08:02pm EDT

15/08/2019gfa20190815_6k1.htm - Generated by SEC Publisher for SEC Filing

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of August, 2019 (Commission File No. 001-33356),

Gafisa S.A.

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Av. Nações Unidas No. 8501, 19th floor

São Paulo, SP, 05425- 070

Federative Republic of Brazil

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file

annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F ______

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting

the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1)

Yes ______ No ___X___

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting

the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes ______ No ___X___

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the Registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:

Yes ______ No ___X___

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b):N/A

mzdirect.mz-ir.com.s3.amazonaws.com/gfa/2019/08AUG/GFA20190815_6K1/v01/gfa20190815_6k1.htm

1/13

15/08/2019

gfa20190815_6k1.htm - Generated by SEC Publisher for SEC Filing

mzdirect.mz-ir.com.s3.amazonaws.com/gfa/2019/08AUG/GFA20190815_6K1/v01/gfa20190815_6k1.htm

2/13

15/08/2019

gfa20190815_6k1.htm - Generated by SEC Publisher for SEC Filing

mzdirect.mz-ir.com.s3.amazonaws.com/gfa/2019/08AUG/GFA20190815_6K1/v01/gfa20190815_6k1.htm

3/13

15/08/2019

gfa20190815_6k1.htm - Generated by SEC Publisher for SEC Filing

mzdirect.mz-ir.com.s3.amazonaws.com/gfa/2019/08AUG/GFA20190815_6K1/v01/gfa20190815_6k1.htm

4/13

15/08/2019

gfa20190815_6k1.htm - Generated by SEC Publisher for SEC Filing

mzdirect.mz-ir.com.s3.amazonaws.com/gfa/2019/08AUG/GFA20190815_6K1/v01/gfa20190815_6k1.htm

5/13

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gafisa SA published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 00:01:05 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 54,5 M
Net income 2019 27,0 M
Debt 2019 895 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,73x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 -
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 368 M
Chart GAFISA SA
Duration : Period :
Gafisa SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAFISA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,08  BRL
Last Close Price 5,45  BRL
Spread / Highest target 212%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sandro Rogério da Silva Gamba Chief Executive Officer
Mu Hak You Chairman
Karen Sanchez Guimarães Chief Operational Officer & Director
Carlos Eduardo Moraes Calhieros Chief Financial Officer
Ana Maria Loureiro Recart Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAFISA SA-65.68%98
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.80%39 995
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.84%33 929
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-24.74%30 048
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.83%26 499
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO LTD16.03%25 691
