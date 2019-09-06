Gafisa : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer

06/09/2019 gfa2090906_6k.htm - Generated by SEC Publisher for SEC Filing

(i.2) Indicative Rate: DI (interbank deposit) rate variation exponentially added by 4.0% p.a., or IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) equivalent, subject to a bookbuilding process, if applicable.

(i.3) Term: The first tranche shall mature in four years and the second tranche shall mature in three years and a half, as of issue.

(i.4) Grace period: it shall be negotiated with investors, with a 3-month goal.

(i.5) Interest rates: Preferably, payments shall be made half-yearly, or on a monthly basis, as of the date of Issue.

(i.6) Amortization: For tranches 1 and 2, amortizations shall be allowed or extraordinary redemption as of 18th month, without any value increase, at the Company's sole discretion. After the conclusion of all Projects works, the operation will rely on the cash sweep mechanism to amortize the debt.

(i.7) Guarantee Ratio: During operation's effectiveness period a guarantee ratio shall be maintained corresponding to 166% of debt outstanding balance, which shall be estimated by the sum, at this order, of (a) receivables of units sold; (b) inventory units, the latter using current list price as reference.

(i.8) Disbursement Period: forty-five (45) days as of the date of issue of the first tranche; and one hundred and fifty (150) days as of the date of issue of the second tranche.

(i.9) Condition Precedent - Bridge: Loan contracted for the company or its subsidiaries to be brokered by Planner, within fifteen (15) days as of the date of acceptance of the proposal, exempted from tax on financial operations - IOF and commissions, in the amount of twenty-five million Reais (R$25,000,000.00) to be exclusively used in Projects works ("Bridge"). Bridge shall expire on the same date of amortization of first tranche and instruments of the first tranche shall provide for the use of financial resources raised to pay Bridge.

(i.10) Structure of the Operation: A closed-held corporation ("NewCo") is incorporated, controlled by the Company, which shall hold 100% of shares, except for one, of Special Purpose Entities - SPE, liable for Projects real estate development. The operation's guarantees shall be issued by NewCo or SPEs, the NewCo's subsidiaries. During term to execute Projects works, NewCo will be able to use the receivables generated in Projects to pay SPEs works expenses, ensuring that financial resources raised in the Projects may be fully used to finance all the works, allowing the observance to the physical and financial schedule of each Project.

(i.11) Guarantees: (a) A fiduciary assignment of 100% receivables from Projects, (b) a fiduciary assignment commitment of 100% future receivables to be originated from the sale of inventory units; (c) the fiduciary sale and/or mortgage of units referring to contracts assigned, inventories not sold upon conclusion of works; (d) the fiduciary sale of SPEs quotas and/or shares issued by NewCo. The sum of items (a), (b) and (c) during operation shall observe the guarantee ratio corresponding to 166% of debt at that time and eventual surplus to be released.

(i.12) Allocation of Resources: these shall be earmarked to finance all the costs and expenses required to execute the Projects works.

2