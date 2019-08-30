Gafisa : Material Fact - Board of Directors Deliberation

GAFISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF 01.545.826/0001-07

NIRE 35.300.147.952

Publicly-held Company

MATERIAL FACT

GAFISA S.A. (B3: GFSA3; OTC: GFASY) ("Gafisa" or "Company") in compliance with CVM Instruction No. 358/2002 and its amendments, informs its shareholders and the market in general that at the Board of Directors' meeting held on August 29, 2019, the following matters were resolved and approved:

The hiring of Planner Trustee has been approved, which will coordinate and distribute the Real Estate Receivables Certificates - CRI until the amount of R$150,000,000.00. The proceeds shall be earmarked to finance all the costs and expenses necessary to conclude the real estate projects.

The incorporation of three subsidiaries of Gafisa has been approved, one targeting the Portuguese market, another for the exclusive management of real estate funds and one for urban development, considering negotiations relating to Gafisa's divestment in Alphaville. Gafisa's already existing subsidiaries will be transformed into new companies. The Board of Directors authorized the Board of Executive Officers to move forward its preliminary studies and analyses of real estate projects located in Campo Grande, Osasco, Arraial do Cabo, Cabo Frio, and Ilha Grande.

The setup of a Restructuring Committee has been approved to take effect until December 31, 2019.

The Board of Directors approved a new organization chart and elected professionals of recognized technical expertise to perform strategic duties at the Company:

Mr. André Luis Ackerman as Statutory Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Rubens Bombini as Legal Deputy Officer;