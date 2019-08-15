Gafisa : Material Fact - Capital Increase

GAFISA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 01.545.826/0001-07

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.147.952

Publicly-held Company

MATERIAL FACT

GAFISA S.A. (B3: GFSA3; OTC: GFASY) ("Gafisa" or "Company") in compliance with provisions of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 358 of

January 3, 2002, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general, at a

meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on this date, the Company's capital stock

increase was approved by means of the subscription of new common shares up to the limit of authorized capital of one hundred and twenty million (120,000,000) ("Capital Increase"), as follows: