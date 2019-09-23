Log in
Gafisa : Notice to the Market - Capital Increase - Exercise of Preemptive Rights

09/23/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

GAFISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 01.545.826/0001-07

NIRE 35.300.147.952

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GAFISA S.A. (B3: GFSA3; OTC: GFASY) ("Gafisa" or "Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market, that the term for the exercise of preemptive rights relating to the capital increase approved by the Company's Board of Directors on August 15, 2019, ended on September 20, 2019, pursuant to the Notice to Shareholders disclosed in accordance with legislation in force.

The Company was informed that, up to now, considering the exercise of the preemptive right, were subscribed and paid up shares in the amount of approximately R$ 205,000,000.00 (two hundred and five million reais), equivalent to 75% (seventy-five per cent) of the total amount of the capital increase.

In addition, the Company informs that, pursuant to Notice to Shareholders of August 15, 2019, it will release by September 26, 2019, a new Notice to Shareholders, informing the procedures for the apportionment of Unsold and Additional Unsold Shares.

The Company appreciates the trust of its shareholders and reiterates its commitment to keep them and the market informed of the progress of the Capital Increase.

São Paulo, September 23, 2019.

GAFISA S.A.

André Luis Ackermann

Investors Relations and Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Gafisa SA published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 01:01:02 UTC
