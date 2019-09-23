Gafisa : Notice to the Market - Election of New Investor Relations Officer

GAFISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 01.545.826/0001-07

NIRE 35.300.147.952

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GAFISA S.A. (B3: GFSA3; OTC: GFASY) ("Gafisa" or "Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market that at meeting held on this date, the Board of Directors approved, pursuant to Article 23 of the Company's Bylaws, the election of Mr. André Luis Ackermann, as Investors Relations Officer, accumulating with his current responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

São Paulo, September 23, 2019.

GAFISA S.A.

Eduardo Larangeira Jácome

Management Executive Officer

Saulo de Aquino Nunes Filho

Chief Operating Officer