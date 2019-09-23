Gafisa : Notice to the Market - Election of New Investor Relations Officer

GAFISA S.A.
CNPJ/MF nº 01.545.826/0001-07
NIRE 35.300.147.952
Publicly-held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
GAFISA S.A. (B3: GFSA3; OTC: GFASY) ("Gafisa" or "Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market that at meeting held on this date, the Board of Directors approved, pursuant to Article 23 of the Company's Bylaws, the election of Mr. André Luis Ackermann, as Investors Relations Officer, accumulating with his current responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
São Paulo, September 23, 2019.
GAFISA S.A.
Eduardo Larangeira Jácome
Management Executive Officer
Saulo de Aquino Nunes Filho
Chief Operating Officer
Disclaimer
Gafisa SA published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 01:01:02 UTC