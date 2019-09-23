Log in
GAFISA SA    GFSA3   BRGFSAACNOR3

GAFISA SA

(GFSA3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gafisa : Notice to the Market - Election of New Investor Relations Officer

0
09/23/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

GAFISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 01.545.826/0001-07

NIRE 35.300.147.952

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GAFISA S.A. (B3: GFSA3; OTC: GFASY) ("Gafisa" or "Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market that at meeting held on this date, the Board of Directors approved, pursuant to Article 23 of the Company's Bylaws, the election of Mr. André Luis Ackermann, as Investors Relations Officer, accumulating with his current responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

São Paulo, September 23, 2019.

GAFISA S.A.

Eduardo Larangeira Jácome

Management Executive Officer

Saulo de Aquino Nunes Filho

Chief Operating Officer

Disclaimer

Gafisa SA published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 01:01:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -7,47 M
Net income 2019 27,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,46x
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 423 M
Chart GAFISA SA
Duration : Period :
Gafisa SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAFISA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,75  BRL
Last Close Price 6,25  BRL
Spread / Highest target 172%
Spread / Average Target 71,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
CEO, CFO, Director & Investor Relations Officer
Chairman
Chief Operating Officer
Director
Director & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAFISA SA-57.20%105
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.16%42 326
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.46%35 221
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.62%29 443
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-29.22%28 939
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD3.85%27 639
