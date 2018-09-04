Log in
09:01pGaia Announces 500,000 Member Milestone
Gaia Announces 500,000 Member Milestone

09/04/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, announced today that it will reach its 500,000 paying subscriber milestone in the next 10 days.

The company is also scheduled to participate at the following investor conference next week.

Lake Street 2018 Best Ideas Growth (BIG) Conference

Where: Parker New York
When: September 13, 2018
Conference Website: Lake Street NYC BIG Conference

To receive additional information, please contact Liolios at Gaia@liolios.com, or your respective company representative.

About Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in three primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation and Yoga—to its subscribers in 180 countries with over 8,000 titles. Over 90% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements relating to matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “believe,” “will,” or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy. While Gaia believes its assumptions and expectations underlying forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that could cause materially different results include, among others, operating losses, general economic conditions, competition, changing consumer preferences, acquisitions, new initiatives undertaken by us, costs of acquiring new subscribers, subscriber retention rates, and other risks and uncertainties included in Gaia’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gaia assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Paul Tarell
Gaia, Inc.
(303) 222-3330
Paul.Tarell@gaia.com

Cody Slach
Liolios Investor Relations
(949) 574-3860
GAIA@liolios.com

2017_FinalGaialogo_medium_black.jpg


