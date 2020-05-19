Gaia : Announces Worldwide Premiere of Revolutionary Documentary Series - Transcendence 2; Offering Second Season Free to View Until May 28

BOULDER, Colo., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisville, CO-based Gaia, Inc., is pleased to announce the worldwide, online, premiere of "Transcendence 2 – Live Life Beyond the Ordinary," which launched on Monday, May 18. This is the second season and continuation of the groundbreaking documentary series, "Transcendence," comprising of 5 episodes, which chronicles 23 unique and transformative stories. The newest season focuses on the negative impact fear and stress have on the body and how to overcome it. Gaia is offering the second season free to view, for a limited time, for both members and non-members to enjoy.

"Gaia remains steadfast in its commitment to support and champion the connectedness of humanity and promotion of personal transformation through the use of our world-wide community during times of uncertainty," said senior vice president of content production, Kiersten Medvedich. "With that in mind, we at Gaia are thrilled, during such a critical time, to be able to offer quality content, like 'Transcendence 2,' that allows us to explore the concept of how we're currently moving through the world with a broken connection and offers guidance on how to use the mind to positively influence the outcomes in your life."

"Transcendence 2" comes to us from innovative filmmakers and storytellers, James & Laurentine, founders of FMTV, and creators of "The Ordinary," "Food Matters," "Hungry for Change" and the highly successful "Transcendence 1." Each episode of the series helps us to discover who we would be if we were free of old story patterns that no longer serve us and all the things that hold us back. The series teaches the indisputable power of mind over matter and how our thoughts have the ability to deeply affect the body, our finances, relationships and the world around us.

Coming off the heels of "Transcendence 1," which featured legendary tennis champion, Novak Djokovic, and educated the world on the importance of the food you use to fuel your body and how to overcome fear and stress, "Transcendence 2" builds upon that momentum by tackling modern-day evolution and the affects domestication has on our mental health and wellbeing and possible remedies, such as alternative or plant medicines. Each season promises education, inspiration, and tools to live a healthier and happier life.

"Transcendence," seasons one and two, are available to view and enjoy on the Gaia platform. Season 2 will be free from May 18-May 28 for Gaia subscribers and non-subscribers.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported streaming video subscription service available in 185 countries around the world. Using a powerful combination of modern technology and ancient traditions, Gaia produces and curates transformational video content that includes guided yoga and meditation instruction, as well as series and films covering a wide variety of topics, from health and longevity to human transformation and science, all of which aim to empower the evolution of consciousness. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. Subscriptions are US$11.99 a month and include exclusive, ad-free access to over 8,000 films, documentaries and original programs. Gaia is a division of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA). For more information, visit: www.gaia.com.

SOURCE Gaia