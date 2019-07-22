Gaia Sets Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Monday, August 5, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. ET

BOULDER, Colo., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, will conduct a conference call on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the call.



Gaia management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, August 5, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: (888) 394-8218

International dial-in number: (323) 701-0225

Conference ID: 8370568

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

About Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 90% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com .

Contacts

Paul Tarell

Gaia, Inc.

(303) 222-3330

Paul.Tarell@gaia.com