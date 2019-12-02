Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Gaia Metals Corp.    GMC   CA36270E1060

GAIA METALS CORP.

(GMC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

92 Resources : Gaia Metals Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 11:30pm EST

Vancouver, December 2, 2019 - Gaia Metals Corp. (the 'Company') (TSX.V: GMC) (OTCQB: RGDCD) (FSE: R9G) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing (the 'Private Placement') for total gross proceeds of $412,199.97

The Company has allotted and issued 5,888,571 units (the 'Units') at a price of $0.07 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of up to thirty-six months at a price of $0.09 in the first year, $0.15 in the second year and $0.20 in the third year.

In addition, the Company paid finder's fees of a total of $7,840 to arm's length third parties.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement towards general working capital. All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period expiring on April 3, 2020. The Private Placement is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

A portion of the Private Placement constitutes a 'related party transaction' within the meaning of Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61‑101 ‑Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ('MI 61‑101') adopted in the Policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61‑101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61‑101 in respect of related party participation in the Private Placement.

About Gaia Metals Corp.

Gaia Metals Corp is a junior mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing strategic and prospective properties that position it strongly for the worlds continuing shift to high tech and green technologies including base and precious metals, and lithium.

The Company's primary assets are the wholly owned Corvette Property and the FCI Property (held under Option from O3 Mining, a recent spin-out from Osisko Mining, for a 75% interest) located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The properties are contiguous and host significant gold-copper-silver-lithium potential highlighted by the Golden Gap Prospect with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, the Elsass and Lorraine prospects with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in surface sample, and the CV1 Pegmatite Prospect with 2.28% Li2O over 6 m in channel.

In addition, the Company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC, the Golden Silica Property, BC, and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

For further information, please contact Adrian Lamoureux, President & CEO at Tel: 778-945-2950, E-mail: adrian@92resources.com or visit www.gaiametalscorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

'ADRIAN LAMOUREUX'

Adrian Lamoureux, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including 'anticipates', 'believes', 'intends', 'estimates', 'expects' and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

92 Resources Corp. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 04:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAIA METALS CORP.
12/0292 RESOURCES : Gaia Metals Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
10/17GAIA METALS CORP. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
10/1592 RESOURCES : Announces Effective Date of Consolidation and Name Change
PU
10/0792 RESOURCES : Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change
PU
09/2492 RESOURCES : Samples 4.72% Li2O and Announces Multiple Discoveries of High-gra..
PU
09/1892 RESOURCES CORP : . - Samples 11.9 gt Au at Lac Bruno and Identifies Possible ..
AQ
09/1792 RESOURCES : Proben mit 11,9 g/t Au bei Lac Bruno und Identifizierung von pote..
PU
09/1792 RESOURCES : Samples 11.9 g/t Au at Lac Bruno and Identifies Possible Western ..
PU
09/1092 RESOURCES : Samples 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag at the New Lorraine..
PU
08/0992 RESOURCES CORP : . Updates the 2019 Exploration, Including a New Discovery of..
AQ
More news
Chart GAIA METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Gaia Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Lamoureux President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dusan Berka Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Chung Independent Director
Kelly Pladson Secretary
Darren L. Smith Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAIA METALS CORP.200.00%1
BHP GROUP11.69%122 745
RIO TINTO PLC12.64%92 077
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.95%32 378
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.31%20 358
SOUTH32-19.40%8 916
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group