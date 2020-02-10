GAIL (India) : 3Q Net Profit Rose 13% on Year

By P.R. Venkat



GAIL (India) Ltd.'s (532155.BY) third-quarter net profit rose 13% on year, mainly supported by lower expenditure and reduced tax expenses.

Net profit for the quarter ended December fell to 20.25 billion rupees ($283.16 million), with revenue declining 11% on year to INR180.94 billion, GAIL said in a filing to the Bombay stock Exchange on Monday.

Revenue fell as contributions from its petrochemicals, city gas distribution and liquefied petroleum gas units were lower than the same period last year.

For the nine months ended December, GAIL's revenue fell 4.1% on year to INR552.20 billion, while net profit was down 6.6% on year at INR46.94 billion.

