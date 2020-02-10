Log in
GAIL INDIA LIMITED

(GAIL)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 02/07
123 INR   -0.57%
04:34aGAIL (INDIA) : 3Q Net Profit Rose 13% on Year
DJ
04:28aGAIL INDIA : 3rd Quarter Results & Interim Dividend 2019-20
PU
02/05GAIL INDIA LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
GAIL (India) : 3Q Net Profit Rose 13% on Year

02/10/2020

By P.R. Venkat

GAIL (India) Ltd.'s (532155.BY) third-quarter net profit rose 13% on year, mainly supported by lower expenditure and reduced tax expenses.

Net profit for the quarter ended December fell to 20.25 billion rupees ($283.16 million), with revenue declining 11% on year to INR180.94 billion, GAIL said in a filing to the Bombay stock Exchange on Monday.

Revenue fell as contributions from its petrochemicals, city gas distribution and liquefied petroleum gas units were lower than the same period last year.

For the nine months ended December, GAIL's revenue fell 4.1% on year to INR552.20 billion, while net profit was down 6.6% on year at INR46.94 billion.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 737 B
EBIT 2020 67 323 M
Net income 2020 55 725 M
Debt 2020 17 552 M
Yield 2020 3,64%
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
P/E ratio 2021 8,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
EV / Sales2021 0,75x
Capitalization 555 B
Managers
NameTitle
Ashutosh Karnatak Chairman, Managing Director & Projects Director
A K Tiwari Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Ashish Chatterjee Director
Anup Kumar Pujari Independent Director
Dinkar Prakash Srivastava Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAIL INDIA LIMITED1.61%7 771
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.6.92%25 637
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED0.34%21 063
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION5.12%14 351
APA GROUP1.08%9 036
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%7 740
