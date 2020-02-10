Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  GAIL India Limited    GAIL   INE129A01019

GAIL INDIA LIMITED

(GAIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GAIL India : PAT for Q3 FY20 Rs. 1,251 crore, up by 18% on Quarter-on-Quarter basis PBT Rs. 1,872 crore up by 22%; Gross Margin Rs. 2,385 crore up by 19%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 06:28am EST
New Delhi, February 10, 2020: GAIL (India) Limited registered 18% growth in Profit after Tax (PAT) in Q3 of FY20 to Rs. 1,251 crore as against Rs. 1,064 crore in Q2 FY20. Profit before Tax (PBT) witnessed growth of 22% at Rs 1,872 crore and Gross Margin witnessed growth of 19% at Rs. 2,385 crore. The rise in profit is mainly due to better physical performance, better margins in Gas Marketing and LHC.
The company's turnover in the quarter was maintained at Rs. 17,735 crore as against Rs.18,010 crore in Q2 FY20 with volume growth mainly in Gas transmission, Gas Trading, LPG transmission, and LHC businesses neutralizing the drag in prices of Petrochemicals and Natural Gas.
In the nine month period ended December 2019, Gross Sales of Rs 54,021 crore was recorded as against Rs 56,101 crore in the corresponding period of last year. PBT stood at Rs 5,388 crore against Rs 7,345 crore and PAT at Rs. 3,602 crore against Rs. 4,903 crore., PBT and PAT witnessed fall of 27% mainly due to reduction in Petrochemical and LHC prices by around 22% and 17% respectively.
On a consolidated basis, Gross Sales stood at Rs 54,525 crore upto Q3 FY20 as against Rs 56,892 crore upto Q3 FY19. PAT was Rs 4,701 crore upto Q3 FY20 as compared to Rs 5,029 crore upto Q3 FY19.
Dr. Ashutosh Karnatak, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL stated that Company had been able to achieve growth in profit in Q3 FY20 despite significant decline in Petrochemicals prices. This has been due to better operational efficiency and physical performance in comparison to Q2 FY20 accompanied with an increased capacity utilisation of the petrochemical unit at Pata, over 100%. He also stated that GAIL is in step with the Government of India's vision of expanding the share of natural gas to 15% in the energy basket of India by working relentlessly in reshaping the gas economy of the country.
The Company has declared an interim dividend @ 64% for the financial year FY 2019-20 i.e. Rs 6.40 per equity share.

Disclaimer

GAIL (India) Limited published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 11:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GAIL INDIA LIMITED
06:28aGAIL INDIA : PAT for Q3 FY20 Rs. 1,251 crore, up by 18% on Quarter-on-Quarter ba..
PU
04:34aGAIL (INDIA) : 3Q Net Profit Rose 13% on Year
DJ
04:28aGAIL INDIA : 3rd Quarter Results & Interim Dividend 2019-20
PU
02/05GAIL INDIA LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
01/31Asian LNG prices fall as coronavirus concerns rise
RE
01/31GAIL INDIA : Cessation of two independent directors
PU
01/24Asian LNG prices touch more than 10-year low
RE
2019Asian prices drop for second straight week on mild winter
RE
2019GAIL INDIA : Lump Sum Term Key (LSTK) contract for Talcher Fertilizers Limited p..
PU
2019GAIL (INDIA) : First Quarter Net Rises 4.2% On Year
DJ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 737 B
EBIT 2020 67 323 M
Net income 2020 55 725 M
Debt 2020 17 552 M
Yield 2020 3,64%
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
P/E ratio 2021 8,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
EV / Sales2021 0,75x
Capitalization 555 B
Chart GAIL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GAIL India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAIL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 123,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ashutosh Karnatak Chairman, Managing Director & Projects Director
A K Tiwari Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Ashish Chatterjee Director
Anup Kumar Pujari Independent Director
Dinkar Prakash Srivastava Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAIL INDIA LIMITED1.61%7 771
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.6.92%25 637
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED0.34%21 063
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION5.12%14 351
APA GROUP1.71%9 036
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%7 740
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group