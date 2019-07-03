Gail India : adds Gorakhpur into Natural Gas Map 0 07/03/2019 | 08:48am EDT Send by mail :

Gorakhpur (U.P.), July 3, 2019:GAIL (India) Limited has successfully commissioned 165 km Gorakhpur spur line section under Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG) Natural Gas Pipeline Project, bringing Gorakhpur into the ranks of locations in India covered by natural gas infrastructure. This marks the completion of the entire 750 km long trunk pipeline section-I of PMUG constituting 30% of the initially sanctioned project route. GAIL's infrastructure at Gorakhpur is in readiness to commence gas supplies to the upcoming fertilizer plant and the city gas project in the city.



The revised project contours spans over 3,400 kms to serve Eastern and North-East States. The 730 km Barauni to Guwahati section is further planned to feed the upcoming North Eastern Gas Grid - 'Indradhanush'. The PMUG project is projected to boost clean energy led development and growth across industries - Fertilizer, Power, Refineries, Steel etc., and also fuel cleaner CNG based transportation as well as provide convenient access to PNG for households and commercial establishments



Shri B. C. Tripathi, CMD, GAIL (India) Ltd. said, "The sequential commissioning of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project amidst ground level challenges is very encouraging. GAIL is fulfilling its commitment of commissioning the acclaimed National project within scheduled timeframe. All pipeline procurement and laying contracts aggregating over Rs. 12,500 crore have been awarded, thereby contributing significantly to the Make in India initiatives of GoI."



Shri Tripathi further informed that in the southern region also, in spite of the adverse challenges on multiple fronts, GAIL is scheduled to commission the 450 km. Kochi-Koottanad-Mangalore pipeline by September 2019. Last month, section-I of the pipeline spanning 20% of the entire project route length was commissioned.

