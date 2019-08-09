GAIL (India) : First Quarter Net Rises 4.2% On Year

By P.R. Venkat



State-run GAIL (India) Ltd. (532155.BY) said its first quarter net profit rose 4.2% on year due to higher contribution from its natural gas and city gas distribution businesses.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 15.02 billion ($213 million), compared with INR14.42 billion in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange Friday.

Revenue during the quarter was INR186.41 billion, compared with INR176.97 billion.

