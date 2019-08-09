Log in
GAIL India Ltd    GAIL   INE129A01019

GAIL INDIA LTD

(GAIL)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 08/08
121.95 INR   +0.21%
05:58aGAIL (INDIA) : First Quarter Net Rises 4.2% On Year
DJ
08/08GAIL INDIA LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/01Natural Gas Distribution Market Expected To Reach A Value Of Nearly $872.06 Billion By 2022
AQ
GAIL (India) : First Quarter Net Rises 4.2% On Year

08/09/2019 | 05:58am EDT

By P.R. Venkat

State-run GAIL (India) Ltd. (532155.BY) said its first quarter net profit rose 4.2% on year due to higher contribution from its natural gas and city gas distribution businesses.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 15.02 billion ($213 million), compared with INR14.42 billion in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange Friday.

Revenue during the quarter was INR186.41 billion, compared with INR176.97 billion.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 777 B
EBIT 2020 84 421 M
Net income 2020 66 147 M
Debt 2020 34 630 M
Yield 2020 4,28%
P/E ratio 2020 8,68x
P/E ratio 2021 8,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 550 B
Chart GAIL INDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
GAIL India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAIL INDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 191,38  INR
Last Close Price 121,95  INR
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 56,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bhuwan Chandra Tripathi Chairman & Managing Director
Anjani Kumar Tiwari Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Ashutosh Karnatak Executive Director & Projects Director
Sanjay Tandon Independent Director
Anupam Kulshreshtha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAIL INDIA LTD-32.31%7 802
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP5.75%25 663
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD13.85%21 026
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION16.40%12 627
TOKYO GAS CO LTD-2.86%11 070
APA GROUP26.00%8 656
