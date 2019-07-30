Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  GAIL India Ltd    GAIL   INE129A01019

GAIL INDIA LTD

(GAIL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Indian police open probe into Rolls-Royce's dealings with three state firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 02:39pm EDT

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian federal police have opened an investigation into Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, alleging the UK-based engine maker and its Indian arm improperly used a third-party to conduct business with three Indian state-owned companies.

In a report published on Tuesday, India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also said officials from the Indian companies - Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), ONGC and GAIL - may have been involved in improper procurement from Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce provided engine spare parts to HAL for servicing gas turbines used by GAIL and ONGC, both of which are involved in the oil and gas sector, the report said.

The report said Rolls-Royce's appointment of Ashok Patni, director at a Singapore-based firm called Aashmore Private Ltd, as a commercial adviser in dealing with the three government-owned firms violated regulations and the arrangement may have been used for paying kickbacks to officials.

In an emailed statement, a Rolls-Royce spokesperson said that the police report related to the use of intermediaries by company’s erstwhile energy business in India, and that no current employee had been involved in those deals.

"We await contact from the CBI and will respond appropriately," the spokesperson said.

Spokesmen for GAIL and ONGC did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters. Gopal Sutar, a spokesman for HAL, declined to comment.

Aashmore and Patni could not be immediately reached for comment.

Between 2007 and 2011, Rolls-Royce conducted more than 200 transactions with the three companies for the supply of materials and spare parts, for which Aashmore was paid commission of at least 550 million rupees (£6.6 million), the CBI report said.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Martin Howell, Mark Potter and Frances Kerry)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAIL INDIA LTD -1.71% 129.15 End-of-day quote.-26.20%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD -1.14% 138.75 End-of-day quote.-5.34%
ROLLS-ROYCE 0.47% 891.2 Delayed Quote.6.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAIL INDIA LTD
02:39pIndian police open probe into Rolls-Royce's dealings with three state firms
RE
07/12EXCLUSIVE : India aims to raise $47 billion from stake sales in state firms over..
RE
07/09GAIL INDIA LTD : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 1 existing share
FA
06/28How U.S. LNG plays havoc with Dutch gas and Asian shipping
RE
06/25GAIL INDIA : MOL intensifies its LNG commitment
AQ
06/19GAIL INDIA : Metallocene Linear-LDPE Produced in India
AQ
05/30GAIL INDIA : is planning to invest INR 55,000 crore over the next few years
AQ
05/30GAIL INDIA : reports highest-ever net profit
AQ
05/28GAIL INDIA : is planning to invest Rs 55,000 crore over the next few years
AQ
05/27GAIL POSTS 20 PER CENT RISE IN MARCH : 1 bonus
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 762 B
EBIT 2020 82 020 M
Net income 2020 66 883 M
Debt 2020 21 879 M
Yield 2020 3,71%
P/E ratio 2020 8,59x
P/E ratio 2021 8,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
EV / Sales2021 0,77x
Capitalization 582 B
Chart GAIL INDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
GAIL India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAIL INDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 192,38  INR
Last Close Price 129,15  INR
Spread / Highest target 89,7%
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bhuwan Chandra Tripathi Chairman & Managing Director
Anjani Kumar Tiwari Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Ashutosh Karnatak Executive Director & Projects Director
Sanjay Tandon Independent Director
Anupam Kulshreshtha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAIL INDIA LTD-26.20%8 616
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP3.91%25 067
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD14.93%21 323
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION17.42%12 737
TOKYO GAS CO LTD-3.23%10 726
APA GROUP29.41%8 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group