GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.

GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(GCAP)
  Report
News 
News

GAIN CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. - GCAP

03/20/2020 | 07:37pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) to INTL FCStone Inc. (NasdaqGS: INTL). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of GAIN will receive only $6.00 in cash for each share of GAIN that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-gcap/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 279 M
EBIT 2020 19,9 M
Net income 2020 9,14 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,05%
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
P/E ratio 2021 5,91x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,64x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 180 M
Chart GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,00  $
Last Close Price 4,75  $
Spread / Highest target 47,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn Henry Stevens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Arthur Schenk Chairman
Alastair Hine Chief Operating Officer
Nigel Gordon Rose CFO
Peter Quick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.25.32%186
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-34.98%53 872
MORGAN STANLEY-39.51%49 450
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-33.10%40 927
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.62%37 321
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-3.01%28 548
