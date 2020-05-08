Log in
GAIN Capital : Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2020

05/08/2020 | 08:31am EDT

BEDMINSTER, N.J., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) ("GAIN" or "the Company") today reported certain operating metrics for the month of April 2020.


Apr-20

Mar-20

Apr-19

Sequential
Change

Year-over-
year change

Retail Segment






OTC Trading Volume(1)

$

188.1


$

388.6


$

146.3


(51.6)

%

28.6

%

OTC Average Daily Volume

$

8.6


$

17.7


$

6.7


(51.4)

%

28.4

%

12 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2)


138,894



132,841



120,515


4.6

%

15.3

%

3 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2)


93,773



87,349



68,908


7.4

%

36.1

%







Futures Segment






Number of Futures Contracts


567,189



701,820



522,132


(19.2)

%

8.6

%

Futures Average Daily Contracts


27,009



31,901



24,863


(15.3)

%

8.6

%

12 Month Trailing Active Futures Accounts(2)


7,228



7,146



7,307


1.1

%

(1.1)

%







All volume figures reported in billions.






1 US dollar equivalent of notional amounts traded.






2 Accounts that executed a transaction during the relevant period.






Historical metrics and financial information can be found on the Company's investor relations website http://ir.gaincapital.com.

This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of GAIN's financial performance. GAIN undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported operating data.

About GAIN

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.  For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gain-capital-announces-monthly-metrics-for-april-2020-301055607.html

SOURCE GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
