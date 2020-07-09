Log in
GAIN Capital : Announces Monthly Metrics for June 2020

07/09/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) ("GAIN" or "the Company") today reported certain operating metrics for the month of June 2020.


Jun-20

May-20

Jun-19

Sequential
Change

Year-over-
year change

Retail Segment






OTC Trading Volume(1)

$

222.3


$

179.3


$

137.7


24.0%

61.4%

OTC Average Daily Volume

$

10.1


$

8.5


$

6.9


18.8%

46.4%

12 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2)

149,432


143,043


118,320


4.5%

26.3%

3 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2)

93,433


96,774


69,556


(3.5)%

34.3%







Futures Segment






Number of Futures Contracts

599,991


543,683


659,220


10.4%

(9.0)%

Futures Average Daily Contracts

27,272


27,184


32,961


0.3%

(17.3)%

12 Month Trailing Active Futures Accounts(2)

7,197


7,187


7,406


0.1%

(2.8)%


_________________________________________

All volume figures reported in billions.

1 US dollar equivalent of notional amounts traded. For the quarter, indirect volume represented 18% of total retail OTC trading volume.

2 Accounts that executed a transaction during the relevant period.

Historical metrics and financial information can be found on the Company's investor relations website http://ir.gaincapital.com.

This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of GAIN's financial performance. GAIN undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported operating data.

About GAIN

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.  For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gain-capital-announces-monthly-metrics-for-june-2020-301091150.html

SOURCE GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
