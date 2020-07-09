GAIN Capital : Announces Monthly Metrics for June 2020

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) ("GAIN" or "the Company") today reported certain operating metrics for the month of June 2020.
Jun-20
May-20
Jun-19
Sequential
Change
Year-over-
year change
Retail Segment
OTC Trading Volume(1)
$
222.3
$
179.3
$
137.7
24.0%
61.4%
OTC Average Daily Volume
$
10.1
$
8.5
$
6.9
18.8%
46.4%
12 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2)
149,432
143,043
118,320
4.5%
26.3%
3 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2)
93,433
96,774
69,556
(3.5)%
34.3%
Futures Segment
Number of Futures Contracts
599,991
543,683
659,220
10.4%
(9.0)%
Futures Average Daily Contracts
27,272
27,184
32,961
0.3%
(17.3)%
12 Month Trailing Active Futures Accounts(2)
7,197
7,187
7,406
0.1%
(2.8)%
_________________________________________
All volume figures reported in billions.
1 US dollar equivalent of notional amounts traded. For the quarter, indirect volume represented 18% of total retail OTC trading volume.
2 Accounts that executed a transaction during the relevant period.
Historical metrics and financial information can be found on the Company's investor relations website http://ir.gaincapital.com.
This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of GAIN's financial performance. GAIN undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported operating data.
About GAIN
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gain-capital-announces-monthly-metrics-for-june-2020-301091150.html
SOURCE GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.