MoneyLion : Names Samantha Roady Chief Operating Officer

11/25/2019 | 09:45am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyLion, the digital bank and financial membership platform, today announced the appointment of fintech and global finance industry veteran Samantha Roady as Chief Operating Officer, a new position within the company. She has served as a MoneyLion board member since September 2016.

As COO, Roady will be responsible for the growth, operations, and people functions at MoneyLion, as well as for driving alignment of the company's strategic priorities and ensuring operational excellence across the company.

"Samantha is a proven industry leader and a results-oriented force within consumer fintech," said Dee Choubey, MoneyLion Founder and CEO. "As a MoneyLion board member, Sam has been instrumental in our evolution and deeply involved as a strategic advisor. I couldn't be more thrilled that she's decided to join MoneyLion full-time as our COO. She shares our vision to change the way millions of hard-working Americans engage with their finances and our mission of putting them on a path to a stronger financial future."

"I am incredibly energized to be joining Dee and the MoneyLion team at this important inflection point for the company," said Roady. "MoneyLion has built what we believe is the most complete digital banking and investment platform available today and, with its innovative financial membership model, is revolutionizing personal finance for the middle class."

Roady joins MoneyLion from GAIN Capital (NYSE: GCAP), where she was a founding partner and most recently served as the president of its global retail brokerage business, which operates multiple direct-to-consumer brands in the U.S and internationally, including FOREX.com. At GAIN, she drove commercial strategy and oversaw all revenue-generating activities including sales, marketing, partnerships, customer operations, and regional management.

This year, MoneyLion reached several new milestones, surpassing 6 million members on its platform and raising $100 million in a Series C financing round co-led by Edison Partners and Greenspring Associates, with participation from Fintech Collective and strategic investors Capital One and Meta Ventures.  

About MoneyLion
MoneyLion is America's most powerful financial membership, empowering people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has amassed more than 6 million members and has earned its customers' trust with a suite of mobile banking, lending and investment products. From a single mobile app, users can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives and have access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings.

MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, Salt Lake City and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

For more information, visit www.moneylion.com or download the app.

Contact: 
Tim Black
MoneyLion
VP, Corporate Communications
tblack@moneylion.com

(PRNewsfoto/MoneyLion)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moneylion-names-samantha-roady-chief-operating-officer-300964611.html

SOURCE MoneyLion


© PRNewswire 2019
