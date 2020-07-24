WeissLaw LLP Reminds GCAP and MYOS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by INTL FCStone Inc. ("INTL"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GCAP shareholders will receive a mere $6.00 per share in cash for each share of GCAP common stock that they own. The deal is expected to close during the 3rd quarter of 2020. WeissLaw is concerned that the merger consideration does not fully value the company given GCAP's robust performance over the last two fiscal quarters, and that stockholders did not have all information necessary to properly evaluate the deal. If you own GCAP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gain-capital-holdings-inc/

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held pharmaceutical company MedAvail, Inc. ("MedAvail"). Under the terms of the agreement, all of the assets and liabilities of MYOS (with exception to certain excluded assets) will be contributed to a subsidiary of MYOS, and shares of that subsidiary will then be distributed as a dividend to MYOS shareholders immediately following the closing of the merger. Ultimately, following the closing of the deal, MYOS shareholders will own only 3.5% of the new combined company, with MedAvail's security holders and new investors owning the remaining 96.5% of the new entity. If you own MYOS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/myos-rens-technology-inc/

