Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.    GCAP

GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(GCAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WeissLaw LLP Reminds GCAP and MYOS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 09:25pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by INTL FCStone Inc. ("INTL").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GCAP shareholders will receive a mere $6.00 per share in cash for each share of GCAP common stock that they own.  The deal is expected to close during the 3rd quarter of 2020.  WeissLaw is concerned that the merger consideration does not fully value the company given GCAP's robust performance over the last two fiscal quarters, and that stockholders did not have all information necessary to properly evaluate the deal.  If you own GCAP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/gain-capital-holdings-inc/ 

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held pharmaceutical company MedAvail, Inc. ("MedAvail").  Under the terms of the agreement, all of the assets and liabilities of MYOS (with exception to certain excluded assets) will be contributed to a subsidiary of MYOS, and shares of that subsidiary will then be distributed as a dividend to MYOS shareholders immediately following the closing of the merger.  Ultimately, following the closing of the deal, MYOS shareholders will own only 3.5% of the new combined company, with MedAvail's security holders and new investors owning the remaining 96.5% of the new entity.  If you own MYOS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/myos-rens-technology-inc/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-gcap-and-myos-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301099688.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC
07/24WeissLaw LLP Reminds GCAP and MYOS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigati..
PR
07/23GAIN CAPITAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ
07/23GAIN CAPITAL : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
07/13GAIN CAPITAL : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
07/10WeissLaw LLP Reminds TORC and GCAP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigati..
PR
07/09GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
07/09GAIN CAPITAL : Announces Monthly Metrics for June 2020
PR
06/26WeissLaw LLP Reminds TERP and GCAP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigati..
PR
06/22GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group