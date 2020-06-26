Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.    GCAP

GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(GCAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WeissLaw LLP Reminds TERP and GCAP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 09:22pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Brookfield Renewable Partners ("BEP").  BEP and its affiliates already control 62% of TERP shares and are attempting to acquire the remaining 38% of TERP shares they do not currently control.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TERP shareholders will receive 0.36 BEP shares for each share of TERP they own, which represents implied per-share merger consideration of $17.06 based upon BEP's June 26, 2020 closing price of $47.41.  If you own TERP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/terraform-power-inc-investigation/  

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by INTL FCStone Inc. ("INTL").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GCAP shareholders will receive a mere $6.00 per share in cash for each share of GCAP common stock that they own.  The deal is expected to close during the 3rd quarter of 2020, and WeissLaw is concerned that the merger consideration does not fully value the company, and that stockholders did not have all information necessary to properly evaluate the deal.  If you own GCAP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/gain-capital-holdings-inc/ 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-terp-and-gcap-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301084644.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC
06/26WeissLaw LLP Reminds TERP and GCAP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigati..
PR
06/22GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/09GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
06/09GAIN CAPITAL : Announces Monthly Metrics for May 2020
PR
06/08GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
06/05GAIN CAPITAL : Stockholders Approve Merger with INTL FCStone
PR
05/22GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/21WeissLaw LLP Investigates GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.
PR
05/15GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
05/14GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group