GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC

(GCAP)
GAIN Capital : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results

07/11/2019 | 08:31am EDT

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) ("GAIN" or "the Company"), a global provider of online trading services, will announce its second quarter 2019 earnings on Thursday, July 25, 2019 after the U.S. market closes. A conference call to discuss GAIN's financial and operating results will be held on the same day at 4:30 pm ET.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.)

Conference Call:
Participants may access the live call by dialing +1 888.349.0112 (US Domestic), or +1 412.317.6001 (International). Please let the operator know you would like to join the GAIN Capital call.

A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a PDF copy of the earnings presentation, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the GAIN Capital website (http://ir.gaincapital.com).

An audio replay will be made available for one month starting approximately one hour after the call by dialing +1 877.344.7529 from the U.S. or +1 412.317.0088 from abroad and entering the passcode 10133414#.

For more corporate information or to sign up for alerts, please visit: http://ir.gaincapital.com.

About GAIN Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.  For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gain-capital-to-report-second-quarter-2019-results-300883383.html

SOURCE GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
