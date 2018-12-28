Log in
GALA GLOBAL INC
  Report  
Gala Pharmaceutical Receives Temporary State License for Cannabis Testing

12/28/2018

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gala Pharmaceutical California Inc., a subsidiary of Gala Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Ticker: GLPH), today announced it has received a Temporary License from the State of California for its flagship cannabis testing facility to be located in Long Beach, California.  The Company expects to begin construction on the state-of-the-art facility as soon as it receives final building permits from the City.

Gala Pharmaceutical's CEO Dr. Rehman looks forward to meeting the needs of a market that he describes as under-served. “It is common knowledge that a lack of ISO certified labs in California has caused a bottleneck in meeting the demand for quality, lab tested cannabis products. The launch of our flagship cannabis testing facility should enable Gala Pharmaceutical to significantly benefit from the burgeoning demand from the cannabis market for the testing services needed to bring products to market,” concluded Dr. Rehman.

Medical Cannabis Regulation & Safety Act (“MCRSA”) was signed into law in October 2015, creating 18 license types to cover commercial cultivation, manufacturing, retail sale, transportation, distribution, delivery, and testing of medical cannabis. Type 8 license holders must test for THC, cannabinoids, contaminants, microbiological impurities, and other compounds listed in Business & Professions Code § 19344.

Follow us on Facebook @
https://www.facebook.com/gala-pharmaceuticals-147596665868456

About Gala Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Gala Pharmaceutical, Inc. (GLPH) is a publicly traded company that provides scientific consulting and  analytical laboratory services. GLPH looks forward to developing thorough screening technologies for chemical, plant, soil, and liquid composition analysis. Gala aims to provide quality services to a broad spectrum of customers in the agricultural and pharmaceutical industry.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the company's best judgment based upon current information and involve several risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.

Gala Pharmaceuticals
18881 Von Karman Ave Suite 1440
Irvine, California  92612

Contact:
info@galapharmaceuticals.com
657.215.5742

Media Contact:
Eva Silva
evasilva.media@gmail.com
818.388.1421

© GlobeNewswire 2018
