Gala Pharmaceutical Receives Temporary State License for Cannabis Testing

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gala Pharmaceutical California Inc., a subsidiary of Gala Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Ticker: GLPH), today announced it has received a Temporary License from the State of California for its flagship cannabis testing facility to be located in Long Beach, California. The Company expects to begin construction on the state-of-the-art facility as soon as it receives final building permits from the City.



Gala Pharmaceutical's CEO Dr. Rehman looks forward to meeting the needs of a market that he describes as under-served. “It is common knowledge that a lack of ISO certified labs in California has caused a bottleneck in meeting the demand for quality, lab tested cannabis products. The launch of our flagship cannabis testing facility should enable Gala Pharmaceutical to significantly benefit from the burgeoning demand from the cannabis market for the testing services needed to bring products to market,” concluded Dr. Rehman.



Medical Cannabis Regulation & Safety Act (“MCRSA”) was signed into law in October 2015, creating 18 license types to cover commercial cultivation, manufacturing, retail sale, transportation, distribution, delivery, and testing of medical cannabis. Type 8 license holders must test for THC, cannabinoids, contaminants, microbiological impurities, and other compounds listed in Business & Professions Code § 19344.

About Gala Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Gala Pharmaceutical, Inc. ( GLPH ) is a publicly traded company that provides scientific consulting and analytical laboratory services. GLPH looks forward to developing thorough screening technologies for chemical, plant, soil, and liquid composition analysis. Gala aims to provide quality services to a broad spectrum of customers in the agricultural and pharmaceutical industry.

